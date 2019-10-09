Abraham, Tomori: Reaping where we did not sow?

A

huge tragedy befell Nigerian soccer lovers last week when Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, two promising Chelsea footballers, pledged their allegiance to England instead of Nigeria. It did not come as a surprise, though, because the youngsters had hesitated to accept offers to play for Nigeria and had patiently waited to see if England would come for them. With their present form for Chelsea, they had been hopeful that would be the case. Now they have been called up to the Three Lions’ senior team, they have happily obliged, ditching the Super Eagles in the process. Our only claim to the boys is that their parent(s) were Nigerians; nothing more! England, on the other hand, has a robust claim, the boys having been born/lived virtually their life abroad as well as having played for England at youth levels. They had also been products of the youth academy of foreign lands, something that is absent here, despite that we have heard of the importance of youth academies to the growth of football worldwide and despite that we, too, have parroted the need to toe a similarly line. As is characteristic of us not only in sports but also in other spheres of life, we seldom walk the talk.

Now we are left to whine and bellyache after suffering a disappointment only the most optimistic had failed to see coming our way. Now we comfort ourselves with such statements as “No one is greater than Nigeria”; “We cannot beg anyone to play for Nigeria”; “Nigeria has better players…” Sentiments! And I laugh! Had the boys pledged their loyalty to Nigeria, we would have been grinning from ear to ear. Had that happened, I would not have been surprised if any of Lai Mohammed, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu had issued a press statement congratulating the boys and soccer-loving Nigerians and claiming it as one of the “achievements” of APC/Buhari! Let’s stop bad-mouthing the boys; instead, we should wish them well in the choice they have made – and learn useful lessons to stem the tide of our sportspeople ditching us for other lands. It has happened again and again.

Remember sprinter Obikwelu? He ditched us for Spain and won an Olympic silver medal competing for his adopted country. The list is endless. Every now and then the media throws up new names of Nigerians switching nationality in sports. Why? Better facilities elsewhere to enhance their development. So, athletes that would have struggled here suddenly take advantage of such world-class facilities to horn their talents and skills and become world beaters. Better incentives from their adopted countries, unlike here where they beg and beg to no avail for peanuts to enhance mediocre preparations for events. Better technical know-how and expertise from coaching staff, which makes a world of difference as technology has taken over from raw talents in today’s world of sports. Better professionalism and commitment to duty by coaching staff, unlike here where everything is always reduced to politics and sentiments. Better commitment to training schedule unlike here where fire-brigade approach is the order of the day.

So, it is not that athletes elsewhere are better than ours but for the advantages stated above, which they enjoy abroad but which their counterparts who pledge their future to Nigeria lack. It is instructive that most of the athletes doing this country proud at the moment are foreign-based, be they footballers or athletes. Gone were the days when we produced world-class home-based sportsmen and women. Now, we struggle over those made ready by foreign systems. We failed to meet even our own expectations at the just-concluded World Athletics meet at Doha for reasons itemised above. Administrative lapses and incompetence; and disunity among the rank-and-file also reared their ugly heads at Doha, reducing the fabled giant of Africa to a minnow while Kenya, as always, made the continent proud, coming second behind almighty USA.

Abraham and Tomori are just two out of millions of young Nigerians who, any day, will choose other countries ahead of Nigeria. Even adults are voting with their feet every day in search of greener pastures! According to latest statistics, three million Nigerians were added to the circle of the desperately poor within the last six months, further cementing our pole position as the poverty capital of the world. So, it is unimaginable to expect that those who stand at an advantage, being citizens of “better” countries, so to say, would choose Nigeria over and above such countries. Let’s work to make our own country a good place and not a shithole, as President Donald Trump has described it. A lot of happenings in the country, especially Executive lawlessness and blood-letting run riot, give us bad image. Our leaders do not inspire confidence. And we often want to reap where we had not sown. Rather than run after ready-made stars, let us take interest in these boys – and girls – while they are still fledgling. Be a part of their success story and not just an opportunist. Rather than cry over spilled milk, there are many more Abraham and Tomori out there waiting for our proactive action.

Apart from the fact that we didn’t sow into the lads, how can we expect them to go against their gaffe, Frank Lampard, who, himself, had been skipper of the English team? Naturally, Lampard would want the lads to play for England and strengthen the team. It also makes his Chelsea management duties easier for him. Many a times, footballers go to represent their country and come back injured and the burden becomes that of their foreign team and its management. Our athletes have complained ad nauseam of being left to the elements when they most expected the country and our sports administrators to rally round them. It would have been suicidal for the boys to go against the “advice” of their gaffe. For one, after God, the coach had been instrumental to their meteoric rise in the pecking order at Chelsea and from what we have seen about players in the big leagues, coaches make or mar. They make or ruin the career of players. Many a good player had gone against the coach’s advice only to find themselves shoved aside – and that had been it!

So, head or tail, it made sense for the lads to listen to their coach. It makes sense for them to pick English over Nigeria. For the sake of their career at club and country level, I dare to say that they have made the right choice – at least, as far as human wisdom can carry us. The other side of the coin, however, is that more often than not, such players usually are not more than fringe players for their adopted countries. Conversely, those who choose their home country may have more playing time, especially in a Nigerian team that relies on big names and foreign talents than a foreign team where racism and knack for form are still potent factors. Mitchel Obi was almost a tourist at the last African Cup of Nations! Even if England drops our lads after just one game, it has effectively denied us their use forever! Weakening a likely opposition is also part of the game!

Two more points must, however, be made. One: That the boys could make more money playing for England than playing for Nigeria. Who can easily discountenance the primacy of money in human affairs! Two: Team mates sabotaging the best efforts of high-riding colleagues in the Nigerian team had been rife in the past. Hear one of such foreign stars: “It was most unfortunate because I noticed that most of the players, when they asked me to go to the right, I will go there but the ball will go to the left and if they asked me to go to the left, the ball will go to the right.” Which true professional will hear this and still want to play in such a national team? Wasn’t that how Rashidi Yekini was reportedly made a pariah by his team mates after he was said to have “selfishly” celebrated his – and Nigeria’s – first World Cup goal at USA ’94? More professionalism in our sports will encourage more of our foreign talents to vote Nigeria.

FEEDBACK

RE: Nigeria at 59: I am so sorry!

Good piece! Thank you! – Pastor Victor Okechukwu Esobe.

It is a betrayal of our collective sensibility. Come to think of it, how can we come out of this cul-de-sac? Can this man-child ever walk? Who did this to us – the British! – Uba Igwe, Badagry.

Don’t be sorry! Play your role by promoting and mentoring youths on their political, constitutional and fundamental human rights, as well as campaigning for INEC to conduct local government elections to bring governance closer to the grassroots. Followers also have roles to play. – Feyiseyan Akeeb Kareem; Ogwashi-Ukwu.

