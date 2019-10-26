Business
Access Bank to acquire Kenya’s Transnational Bank
Barely eight months after combining with Diamond Bank to become Nigeria’s biggest lender, Access Bank Plc, is set to acquire a Kenyan lender.
According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, the Competition Authority of Kenya has given Access Bank the go-ahead to acquire 93.57 per cent of Transnational Bank Ltd., amid ongoing consolidation in the East African nation’s banking industry.
Access Bank Plc’s purchase follows the merger of NIC Group Plc and Commercial Bank of Africa Ltd., and KCB Group Ltd.’s acquisition of National Bank of Kenya Ltd. earlier this year. Access Bank thus joins other Nigerian lenders, Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd. and United Bank of Africa Plc in operating in the Kenyan market.
The news agency notes that the deal bodes well for the Central Bank of Kenya’s push for consolidation in an industry of more than 40 lenders and a population of almost 50 million people. Kenya has more banks per person than South Africa and Nigeria, Africa’s two largest economies.
In the past two years, SBM Holdings Ltd. of Mauritius bought up some of the assets of Chase Bank Kenya Ltd. and the entire capital of Fidelity Commercial Bank Ltd.
Business
Why I’m gunning for PhD at 87 – Olola Ogunlan
Born as far back as 1932, Olola Olabode Ogunlana stands tall today as the Doyen of Insurance in Nigeria. A graciously aging patriot who has continued to give himself to the country after serving Nigerian for decades, he is currently studying for his PhD at 87 years old. With publications including Quest for the Rare Leaf and Other stories, Yoruba Love Stories and Out of the black pot, the chairman of SCIB, who started his career at Inland Revenue Department and later Royal Exchange Assurance Group before the old Western Nigerian Government appointed him General Manager and Director, Great Nigeria Insurance Company Limited and later Managing Director of National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), spoke to ADEDAYO ODULAJA.
How many of your peers do you still get to call upon or meet with regularly?
I still relate with many of them. Days ago, I spoke to one of my classmates who is now 88. This morning, I have talked to one who turned 90 years old back in July, a few of us are still around although many of us are dead. So we still get to meet once in a while.
As a trail-blazer in the insurance subsector in Nigeria but who can you say influenced your choice of career?
That is a mighty question. I was not planning to be in insurance; I was studying to be an architect with a passion in fine art, technical drawing and all such but my boss, a friend of my father. Both of them had attended St Andrew’s College between 19 and …, he was my boss and he said I should take the exams for fun. I did and although it was for fun, I passed. And the western government wanted to give scholarships for insurance.
In those days, it was a great thing to go abroad so I applied and was given a scholarship.
Before then, I was a civil servant, working at the Inland Revenue which was until sometime in 1951 but since 1st of April, 1952 I got into insurance and I became stuck since then. I was in royal exchange for 17 years, then I took over the management of the western Nigeria government insurance company in those days called Great Nigeria where I served for five years. Then I went into the national insurance corporation of Nigeria, became the first managing director and later started a company of my own.
That company became 41 or 42 years old this year so I have been in insurance now for about 67 or 68 years.
Which moments can you recall now as some of your greatest moments in this storied career you just mentioned in a few minutes?
Frankly, everyday in my life is an important moment. In addition to everything else, i am a lay preacher and I got licence from 1966. So when a man goes to bed and wakes up in the morning, it is by the grace of god. And if you believe in god, anything that you put your hand in, is a great moment. Recently, we had an event that was called celebration of our heroes in the insurance industry and I was honoured as the doyen of the insurance industry.
It was a joy for me seeing all the big men who were either my students or worked under me, some of them using walking sticks and i felt really great and thank god.
So, honestly, everyday is a great moment but many don’t think about god. If i may compare to when I was young, Nigeria has become a god-less nation. Because people say ‘I’m a Chris tian’ and when you ask them which church they attend, they don’t have any. How can someone say ‘I belong to the Armed Forces when you are not in the Army, Navy or the others?
Although I have lived for just about 87 years, I have seen great changes but Nigeria is not on the right path. Apart from the great impact you made in the insurance sector, you are also a great reader and author. What informed your love for books and reading? My father was a teacher and from the age of 10 in our home, you had to read two novels a month. By the time you were 13, you graduate to six novels a month. So that made me love reading, writing and poetry.
It all goes with my love for nature, I am a child of nature. I love the environment and joined the boy’s scout in 1942 and I am still there. In scouting, you tell stories, you dramatise stories and it is a way of life.
I was chief commissioner for the scout in Nigeria, I was their president in Africa and their vice president for the whole world. I go to Germany and other places for scouting events and all of them entail storytelling. In the Boy’s Scout, I was known as Olabode opitan (storyteller). You must tell stories and I ask questions. I asked questions of my grandfather who died in august 1939 and he used to tell us stories he heard from his father and grandfather.
That is nature of the Oral culture which is now dying. This background would easily explain your love for the preservation of culture?
Yes, for instance since 1975 when I left service, I stopped wearing suits and I dress not just in native dresses but with a cloth wrapped around it like this. That is the way my grandfather dressed and I belong to Egbe Ijinle Yoruba where we teach children Yoruba culture, about our food, our folksongs and show the value of indigenous ways that have been undervalued during the colonial period.
Most tribes are doing it now, I am happy to say, Igbos, Hausas, Efiks and we should all value our own traditional ways because it is the sum total of them that make a nation.
Unfortunately we have not been able to weld all of them into one and we cannot discuss in one language and with one purpose. You said the western regional government put the scheme in place that aided your scholarship and later bringing you on board to manage the region’s insurance company. It means those in charge must have seen the value in insurance at the time.
That fervour seems to have waned over the years? In the past, we had visionary leaders. Chief Obafemi Awolowo was responsible for starting Great Nigeria Insurance Company, the instrument he used was the Western Nigeria Finance Corporation.
He got his B.Com as a private student here and he knew the importance of invisible income to Britain, insurance, shipping, banking, accounting, transportation. So he decided to start the western region production development board and the area of specialty of that board was to give scholarships for all those subjects that would give invisible income. That was why he started the board around 1955, all of them are doing very well, that was how Great Nigeria was started.
The first manager was an American but then the politicians started to interfere and after seven years, they were making losses and they wanted to know why. So I was asked to come and take over management of the company, we got good managers, put our acts together and within three years, we broke even and we started building the Great Nigeria House. Leadership counts, visionary leadership is what Nigeria lacks. And in those days, we had that through a personality like Chief Awolowo.
Who do we blame for the lack of visionary leadership we have today, with generations locked in the debate about which did better? Nation building is like a relay race. My grandfather ran his race, his sons were the sources of wealth, they all went to farm but when the missionaries asked him to give up one of his sons, that was his contribution. He passed the baton to my father who was trained by St. Andrew’s College as a teacher. He contributed his bit, after sometime, he resigned and went to the civil service.
He was the first manager of the law courts at Tafawa Balewa Square and in those days, when that place was built and my father was the manager, everything was spick and span. I was there recently, it was in shambles. Now I went into insurance, I am enjoying it, I built the Insurance Training Centre to build insurance managers and I can count no less than 50 managers I trained. It is like that, every generation should try and do it better than the one before it but there is a breakdown in Nigeria today.
That is why we have the issue about leadership. Education is like a triangle, this is home training. Many of our children today lack home training. In my time, we went to neighbourhood schools, my mother was a full housewife and she would walk me to door of St. Paul’s Breadfood School and at the close of school, she will be there to pick me up back home.
She would insist that I do my homework before i go and play ball with my friends so education starts from the home. Today, you don’t have that, the average father or mother would leave home so early because of traffic when the children are still in bed and also come back very late, again because of traffic when the children have gone to bed. And during the weekend when there should be children-parent bonding, they will be going for weddings and other ceremonies. So the base of education has been eroded.
And what they teach in schools nowadays is like the knowledge some people have put in a test tube, you just pinch it out and drum it into the heads of the children and when they are able to regurgitate them, they say they have passed and they are released into the school of life to start intermingling with other people. To produce visionary leaders, all the three must mix well together and that is not happening today.
I will give you an example, when we became independent in 1960, America, through the auspices of the ford foundation, gave Nigeria a present. They didn’t build a fountain like the funny thing you have as Tinubu Square, what was there before was a magnificent supreme court building.
It was knocked down to build that funny fountain. Instead, the Americans brought about 32 young Nigerians together drawn from different parts of Nigeria and we interacted for six weeks at the federal palace hotel.
And all of them without exception, went to the top. I will give you some examples, Prince Solomon Akenzua became the Oba of Benin, Dr Michael Omolayole became the chairman of Lever Brothers, late Olaku became the boss of SCOA, McEwen became the chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, I got on in insurance, among others.
The selection was very good and it was not a matter of who knew who; they wanted the best from the private and public sectors and got them. That is the way things should be done, do we do that in Nigeria of today, that is why things are like this.
Beyond what you just said, how do you see the educational terrain today?
We have millions of graduates today who are not employed, and some of them are unemployable because the system they went through, bought question papers, were dashed first class, they would not be able to perform.
Shouldn’t our leaders sit down and take a fresh look and redesign the educational system?
Sometime ago, i tried to put in place a school for the training of artisans. I got a parcel of land and applied for the c of o from the state government nine years ago. I am yet to get the c of o today but in the meantime I had interviewed teachers and lecturers in South Africa, Ghana, all over the place. I just wasted my money, $100,000 just went down the drain because I wouldn’t pay bribe.
Many are not doing things right because they are not patriots.
You went back barely 8 years ago to bag another B.A and a Masters and now you are gunning for a PhD at 87?
Why not?
We are all students of life. Education is an aggression of knowledge. I am better able to do that now because I have lived for this long span and I have been tracing the history of the Yoruba since 1955 when I listened to the first in the series of the Lugard Lectures by Dr S.O Biobaku, he wasn’t even a professor then. And I told myself I must find out more about my background.
Aviation
Indonesia report on 737 MAX crash faults Boeing design, says Lion Air made mistakes
Boeing, acting without adequate oversight from U.S. regulators, failed to grasp risks in the design of cockpit software on its 737 MAX airliner, sowing the seeds for a Lion Air crash that also involved errors by airline workers and crew, Indonesian investigators found.
The fatal crash, followed less than five months by another at Ethiopian Airlines, led to a global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a crisis for the world’s biggest planemaker, which this week ousted its commercial airplanes chief reports Reuters.
In its final report into the Oct. 29, 2018, Lion Air crash that killed all 189 people on board, Indonesia made recommendations to Boeing, the airline, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other agencies.
A copy was seen by Reuters and it is due to be released publicly later on Friday or on Saturday, an investigator said.
Indonesian regulators criticised the design of the anti-stall system known as MCAS, which automatically pushed the plane’s nose down, leaving pilots fighting for control.
“The design and certification of the MCAS did not adequately consider the likelihood of loss of control of the aircraft,” the report said.
Boeing has been working on a redesign of MCAS although it has yet to certified by the FAA.
The report also said “deficiencies” in the flight crew’s communication and manual control of the aircraft contributed to the crash, as did alerts and distractions in the cockpit.
The accident had been caused by a complex chain of events, Indonesian air accident investigator Nurcahyo Utomo told reporters at a news conference, repeatedly declining to be drawn on providing a single dominant cause.
“From what we know, there are nine things that contributed to this accident,” he said. “If one of the nine hadn’t occurred, maybe the accident wouldn’t have occurred.”
During the flight, the first officer was unable to quickly identify a checklist in a handbook or perform tasks he should have had memorised, it said, adding that he had also performed poorly in training exercises.
The captain did not properly brief the first officer when handing over control just before the plane entered a fatal dive, it also said.
The report noted that according to the cockpit voice recorder, the first officer told the captain the flight was not in his initial schedule and he had been called at 4 a.m. to be informed of the revision, while the captain said he had the flu.
A critical angle of attack (AOA) sensor providing data to the MCAS anti-stall system had been miscalibrated by a company in Florida and that there were strong indications that it was not tested during installation by Lion Air maintenance staff, the report said.
Lion Air should have grounded the jet following faults on earlier flights, it said, and added that 31 pages were missing from the airline’s October maintenance logs.
A Lion Air spokesman said the crash was an “unthinkable tragedy” and it was essential to take immediate corrective actions to ensure a similar accident never occurred again.
Boeing said in a statement that it was addressing Indonesia’s safety recommendations and taking actions to enhance the safety of the 737 MAX.
FAA said it welcomed the report’s recommendations and would carefully consider them and all others as it continued to review Boeing’s proposed changes to the 737 MAX.
INVESTIGATIONS
Boeing faces a slew of investigations by regulators, U.S. Congress, and the Department of Justice over its development of the 737 MAX, its previously best-selling workhorse for short-haul travel.
Boeing last month settled the first claims stemming from the Lion Air crash, a U.S. plaintiffs’ lawyer said.
Three other sources told Reuters that families of those killed would receive at least $1.2 million each.
The manufacturer is facing nearly 100 lawsuits over the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 which killed all 157 people on board the flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.
Indonesia has offered to aid Ethiopian authorities in their investigation into that crash but to date there has been no response, said Soerjanto, the head of Indonesia’s accident investigator.
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said this week the company was making “daily” progress on testing the final software fix for the 737 MAX and developing related training materials. The FAA has said it would need at least several more weeks for review.
The Indonesia report said that Boeing’s safety assessment assumed pilots would respond within three seconds of a system malfunction but on the accident flight and one that experienced the same problem the previous evening, it took both crews about eight seconds to respond.
It called for the systems to be designed not just for highly skilled test pilots but also for regular commercial airline pilots.
The FAA had delegated increasing authority to Boeing to certify the safety of its own aircraft, Indonesian investigators said in the report, recommending that all certification processes received adequate oversight.
A panel of international air safety regulators this month also faulted Boeing for assumptions it made in designing the 737 MAX and found areas where Boeing could improve processes.
Aviation
South Africa grounds Air Zimbabwe jetliner over debt
South Africa’s state-run airports management company said on Thursday it had suspended Zimbabwe’s debt-strapped national airline from using the country’s airports over unpaid landing and parking fees.
Air Zimbabwe owes foreign and domestic creditors more than $300 million. The Zimabwe government put the airline under administration last year and later invited bids from potential investors as it seeks to privatise it, reports Reuters.
The airline’s sole aircraft in operation was grounded by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), which said Air Zimbabwe had failed to pay landing and parking fees, passenger service charges and an undisclosed amount towards clearing its arrears.
“Air Zimbabwe has not adhered to the cash basis terms for using airports owned by Airports Company South Africa,” ACSA said in a statement.
It added that “the prohibition will remain in place until outstanding amounts are settled.”
An Air Zimbabwe spokeswoman said she could not comment. But an official with the airline, who declined to be named, said the Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767-200 jet had been grounded at Oliver Tambo International Airport since Wednesday.
Air Zimbabwe is among dozens of state-owned firms in the country, which shares a border with South Africa, that are set to be partially or fully privatised as the government seeks to cut its fiscal deficit.
Business
Judge asks Samsung heir to be humble at bribery trial
A South Korean judge overseeing Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee’s bribery trial told him on Friday to “humbly accept” whatever the outcome of the trial, which could result in a tougher sentence for the conglomerate’s de-facto leader.
Lee, whose Korean name is Lee Jae-yong, attended the first hearing of a bribery trial at Seoul High Court after South Korea’s top court ordered a review of his 2017 graft case.
The Supreme Court overturned in August part of an appeals court bribery conviction against the third-generation Samsung leader, who was given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for seeking favours from former President Park Geun-hye, reports Reuters.
The court said the interpretation by the Seoul High Court on what constituted bribes by Samsung to Park was too narrow.
“Please take this trial with an attitude to humbly accept whatever results of the trial will be,” presiding judge Jung Joon-young said before wrapping up the 40-minute hearing.
Arriving at the courthouse earlier, Lee stepped out of a van to a throng of journalists and made a brief comment but did not answer questions about the accusation he gave bribes to influence former South Korean President Park.
“I feel very sorry for causing concerns for many people,” a somber Lee said, bowing his head and walking into the court as anti-Samsung protesters jeered.
Judge Jung said Samsung should have internal control systems to prevent crimes committed by top executives of the conglomerate.
He also asked the 51-year-old Lee to show leadership at the country’s top corporate giant, comparing him to his ailing father who suffered a heart attack in 2014.
“In 1993, at age of 51, Lee Kun-hee dropped old and rotten practices and declared a new management of Samsung and overcame crisis. In 2019, Lee Jae-yong who became 51, what declaration should Lee make?” Jung told a packed courtroom.
“Please do what you need to do and can do even during the trial period as the leader of the corporation,” he told Lee.
ECONOMY STRUGGLING
The trial comes as current South Korean President Moon Jae-in seeks help from big business leaders to resuscitate a fragile economy. Data on Thursday showed South Korean economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter.
Moon thanked Lee for Samsung’s commitment at a ceremony this month unveiling an $11 billion investment in display technologies.
The Supreme Court last week closed a separate bribery case involving Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, allowing him to stay out of jail with a suspended jail sentence.
After the hearing, Lee and his lawyers did not answer questions from the media and left the courthouse.
Legal experts say a fresh verdict will be unlikely this year, meaning a further extension to legal troubles which have hovered over Lee and Samsung for nearly three years.
As a defendant in a criminal case, Lee is required to attend the trial and told the judge he would come to the next hearing on November 22.
The case against Lee centered on whether three horses donated by Samsung Group should be considered bribes aimed at winning Park’s favor in the conglomerate’s succession planning. The horses were given to the daughter of Park’s confidante, Choi Seo-won, a professional equestrian.
The Supreme Court said the appeals court erred in not recognizing the horses as bribes given by Samsung to win favors, raising the possibility of Lee returning to jail.
Lee, vice chairman of the group’s flagship company Samsung Electronics Co, has already served one year of detention but walked free last year after the appellate court halved a lower court’s five-year jail sentence and suspended it for three years.
Energy
Oil drops after three-day rally amid economic growth concerns
Oil prices declined on Friday after three straight days of gains, as gloomy economic growth forecasts renewed concerns over the outlook for demand.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 36 cents, or 0.6%, at $61.31 by 0318 GMT. Having risen nearly 1% on Thursday, the global benchmark was still set for a weekly gain of more than 3%.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was down 35 cents, or 0.6%, at $55.88. The U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% in the previous session and was on track for a weekly gain of 4%, reports Reuters.
The strong weekly rise was underpinned by a surprise decline in U.S. inventories of crude and optimism about more efforts to support prices by OPEC and its allies.
Yet, concerns over weakening economic growth remained the fundamental driver for prices.
“Slowing global activity will see demand drop, so the reality is that oil rallies will be limited,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. “It won’t take much too pull the rug out from under oil’s feet.”
Economists in a Reuters poll said a steeper decline in global economic growth remains more likely than a synchronised recovery, even as multiple central banks dole out rounds of monetary easing.
Another Reuters poll of economists found the recent truce in the U.S.-China trade war is not an economic turning point and has done nothing to reduce the risk that the United States could slip into recession in the next two years.
“The recent slowdown in U.S. data has resurrected talk of U.S. growth ‘catching down’ to the rest of the world,” said RBC Capital Markets in a note to clients.
There was also more bad news for European powerhouse Germany, with a survey showing employment in the nation’s private sector fell for the first time in six years in October, suggesting that a third-quarter slowdown could stretch into the closing months of the year.
Thursday’s oil price rally was driven by data showing U.S. inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels last week, shattering analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.
Adding further support to prices, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) officials said extended supply curbs are an option to offset the weaker demand outlook in 2020.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, wants to focus first on boosting adherence to the group’s production-reduction pact with Russia and other non-members, an alliance known as OPEC+, before committing to more cuts, sources told Reuters.
Business
New wage: Governors next in line
Satisfied that it had exhausted negotiations with the Federal Government with the consequential adjustment crisis settled, organised labour is set for another battle with state governors over implementation. Sunday Ojeme reports
Done with the controversy surrounding consequential adjustment over the new minimum wage with the Federal Government, organised labour is setting out to discuss with state governors on how they are to meet the expectation of civil servants in their domains.
From the beginning of the negotiations, the governors have continually given enough signals to indicate that paying the new N30,000 wage would be a tough task.
At every stage, they have remained the spoilers at every stage of negotiation, this is despite the fact that some of the states like Kaduna, had braced the odds to pay workers the minimum wage.
Battle ahead
In its latest resolve to battle the governors, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said in a report that labour would, among other actions, take states that fail to implement the wage law to court.
According to him, “while other countries have fully accommodated and automated the process of minimum wage adjustments and are now focused on living wages, we are faced with a situation where we are forced to bargain too hard and wait for too long for meagre increases in minimum wage and adjustments in salary.
“There is a difference between the law we have and the law that has existed from 1981 till date. In 1981, when the first minimum wage was enacted, there was no provision for sanctions. In this one, there is a provision for sanctions because it is already a law.
“For any state or person that violates the provision of the law, a worker can make a report. Once we get the report, we can look at the means, including approaching the court, to enforce the provision of the law.”
Wabba said Nigeria could not complain of lack of funds “when we have a lot of public funds in private pockets.”
Governors’ stance
Not prepared to mince words over the issue, the immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, at the end of an emergency meeting of the governors in Abuja, had said that paying N30, 000 wage was impracticable.
Yari said the proposed wage would be paid if labour would agree to downsizing of the workforce across the country or Federal Government accedes to the review of the national revenue allocation formula.
He alleged that the tripartite committee did not include governors’ submission of N22,500 in its proposal to Buhari “because it said that the governors’ decision came late.
Irrespective of the fact that not less than 25 states are struggling to pay the current N18,000 minimum wage, with most of them owing backlog of salaries, labour’s belief is that the states have enough resources to meet the new wage if only the governors are creative enough to boost their internally generated revenue as well as cut down on executive overheads and other financial recklessness.
Yari had said: “We still said that we want to pay but the issue is the ability to pay. If we say no, just pay, I don’t know how this formula will work and I don’t know how we can get solution to the issue.
“Today it is N18,000. In 2015 when the president assumed office, 27 states were not able to pay, not that they chose not to pay. Now you say N30, 000, how many of us can pay? We will be bankrupt. So as Nigerians, we should look at the issues seriously.”
He alleged that the tripartite committee did not include governors’ submission of N22, 500 in its proposal to Buhari because it said that the governors’ decision came late.
Appeal for sympathy
To make matters worse, the Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, also called on Nigerian workers to sympathise with some of his colleagues over their inability to pay the proposed N30,000.
Bagudu, who was part of the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage that recommended N30, 000 new minimum wage, said that in spite of the Committee’s commitment and recommendation, it was also important for stakeholders to sympathise with governors in that category.
Hardline
To also emphasis its hardline position on the matter, the leadership of NLC had intimated Nigerians to brace for a prolonged nationwide strike shortly after the governors held to their position on the implementation.
Wabba urged governors who are opposed to the new wage to “throw in the towel and leave” governance to those who have the interest of workers at heart.
Describing 2018 as one of the most traumatic years for workers especially given the failure of government to enact and implement the new national minimum wage of N30,000, he noted that the Congress remained committed to the welfare of Nigerian worker’s and the quality of governance in the country.
Before now, Kaigama and the Secretary-General of the Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Bashir Lawal, had warned that labour would not accept anything less than the N30,000 agreed by the committee from either the Federal Government or governors.
Kaigama stressed the urgent need to fast-track the implementation of the newly agreed national minimum wage, saying that the expectation of labour was that the full implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage should not exceed December.
Last line
As resolution over the new wage lingers, especially with the governors’ angle sneaking in, it is expedient for all the parties involved to come out clean quickly on the issue to enable Nigerian workers across board enjoy a better lease of life.
Business
Nigeria moves to prevent pest invasion
Nigeria has succeeded in preventing the entry of invasive plant pests and other emerging pests in agric, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said.
Nanono made this known at the 31st Technical Consultation among Regional Plant Protection Organisation (TC-RPPOs) in Abuja.
The National Plant Protection Organisation for Nigeria and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) are hosting the historic assembly on behalf of the country and the continent.
The conference came up as a result of food insecurity caused by pests and diseases amidst a rising population.
The Technical Consultation comprises heads of plant protection bodies across the globe as well as staff members of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) Secretariat domiciled in the Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Rome, Italy.
Organisers said this would place the spotlight on the Nigerian plant health system.
The agric minister, who was represented at the event by the Director General NAQS, Vincent Isegbe, said plant pests such as maize lethal necrotic disease, Fusarium Oxysporium spp Cubense (TR4) of banana, cassava brown streak disease do not exist in Nigeria any longer.
“Nigeria has over the years battled with and contained highly invasive plant pests such as cocoa swollen shoot disease, tuta absoluta, and tomato moth, banana bunchy top disease.
“Due to an elaborate pytosanitary administrative structure and pest surveillance system, Nigeria has succeeded in preventing the entry of invasive plant pests such as maize lethal necrotic disease, Fusarium Oxysporium spp Cubense (TR4) of banana, cassava brown streak disease and other emerging pests,” Nanono said.
He said the outcome (of the conference) would provide solutions that will protect the plant resource in Africa and also spread to nations under the ten RPPOs “creating market access and enhancing international trade for pest free plants and plant products.”
Business
Labour seeks sincerity in wage implementation
Still smarting from its last meeting with the Federal Government over the new minimum wage consequential adjustment, organised labour has again reminded the former that it will resume another round of agitation if it fails to backdate the implementation of the agreement.
Issuing the threat in a statement, the acting national Chairman of the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Comrade Anchaver Simon and Secretary, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, called on the Federal Government to ensure implementation of the new wage starting from April 18 this year, being the day it was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to them, any attempt to start off implementation on a later date would only usher another round of agitation by the workers’ union.
“We wish to advise that since the 2019 National Minimum Wage was signed into Law by Mr. President on 18th April, 2019, the implementation should start from that date so as not to trigger off another avoidable round of agitation by public service employees and their trade unions.”
While commending Nigerians and all parties who took part in the heated negotiations, the TUS of the JNPSNC said it hoped that all parties at the negotiation, especially the government side, had learnt a few lessons to enable them avoid similar mistakes by attempting to derail collective bargaining process, before the intervention and proper managing of the trade dispute by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.
“Representatives of Government and organised labour exerted so much energy, dedication and intellect during the prolonged negotiation on consequential adjustment before reaching Agreement acceptable to both parties.
“It is necessary to commend millions of workers at the federal and 36 states public Services for their patience, understanding, and for the confidence they reposed in the leadership of the TUS of the JNPSNC to carry out the negotiation to its logical conclusion.
“We also wish to put on record the marvellous role played by the leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and that of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in ensuring a successful negotiation.
Business
Report: Nigeria, others earn €127m from agric value chain
Africa realised revenue of €127 million along the agriculture value chain last year, despite the availability of a market valued at €2.3 billion, the Digitisation of African Agriculture Report (2018-2019) has said.
That, according to the report by the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA), a global body, was due to the significant increase in the use of digital technologies, innovations and data in agriculture.
Advisory and information services accounted for €54 million of the €127 million revenue with market linkages raking in €39 million; financial access €21 million and supply chain management, nine million euros.
With more investment in ‘digitalisation for agriculture (D4Ag)’, the report forecasts that the continent could harness the huge untapped opportunities in the sector for the its transformation.
The report, conducted in Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, Senegal and the Sahel region, was launched yesterday at a news conference ahead of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) 2019.
The forum is being attended by about 2,300 global players in the sector who would be discussing practical actions that will transform agriculture in Africa and help the continent harness the huge untapped opportunities.
The aim of the report was to explore the gains D4Ag had made towards reaching its potential as well as serve as the barometer for the current state of D4Ag in Africa.
It revealed that the turnover was achieved by 33 million registered smallholder farmers and pastoralists across the continent that use D4Ag solutions, with 200 million expected to register by 2030.
As of 2018, it said there were at least 390 distinct D4Ag solutions across the continent, an indication of the fast growth of the sector from 42 solutions that existed before 2013.
These solutions included advisory and information services, supply chain management, market linkages, macro agric-intelligence , financial access with 22.6 million farmers registering for advisory and information services.
A combination of the agri-solutions, the report said, could increase income by 57 per cent and yields by 168 per cent.
Commenting on the report, the Director of CTA, Michael Hailu, called on African countries to go all out to take advantage of digitalisation instead of the piecemeal approach to agriculture.
He said although Ghana was one of the countries making some progress, it needed to scale up efforts by collaborating with all stakeholders in the sector and creating opportunities for all.
Ghana’s Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, said the government recognised technology as a tool to drive transformation in the sector and would continue to encourage the use of various digital solutions.
Business
‘CBN’s lending policy’ll push down loan yields’
Even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows no sign of dropping its tough stance regarding new measures to compel banks to lend to the real sector, Lagos-based financial services firm, CSL Research, has warned that the apex bank’s policy may lead to a decline in lenders’ loan yields.
In a report obtained by New Telegraph, the firm said: “We reiterate our view that forcing banks to lend under the current macro-economic situation will only result in a build-up in NPLs in the medium to long term given the sluggish growth in the economy and the high risk in the operating environment- this could pose a risk to financial stability.
“We also expect banks’ margins to be squeezed and capital positions of many banks to worsen. Already, we have observed that banks that had plans to issue bonds to increase their capital position have been holding off as this will only worsen a bad situation. In the short term, we expect yields on loans to decline as banks push more loans to customers at lower yields in a bid to meet the CBN requirement. Furthermore, we expect cost of funds to also decline as banks become less aggressive at sourcing deposits.”
The CBN had in July 2019 sent a circular to all banks directing them to maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent by September 30, 2019 subject to a quarterly review.
At the expiration of the deadline, the regulator announced that lenders must maintain a minimum LDR of 65 per cent by December 31 2019. It said the sanction for non-compliance was a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. In fact, some banks were debited in September 2019 for failure to meet the 60 per cent minimum LDR.
Also, last Thursday, CBN directed the banks to cancel any customer requests for purchase of treasury bills at primary or Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions, if such customers are borrowing customers of such banks or those of other banks. This also includes those enjoying CBN intervention loans.
Commenting on the directive, CSL Research said: “Forcing banks to lend under the current macro-economic situation, with stringent capital and cash reserve requirements will only result in banks resorting to ingenious ways to meet these requirements and we believe this may be the reason behind CBN’s new directive.
“While the objective of the CBN is clear in terms of improving the flow of credit to the private sector to stimulate growth, we are concerned that these unorthodox methods being deployed to achieve this aim may have many unintended negative effects. We are also not certain how CBN intends to monitor compliance.
“That said, we believe the banks will continue to explore other ways of meeting CBN’s requirements without significantly directing loans to the real sector. Recently, many banks have begun to show renewed interest in corporate and state government bonds which were previously unattractive to banks considering risk and reward. These assets do not qualify as liquid assets and as such are expected to be treated as loans.”
It would be recalled that the CBN also issued another circular to DMBs this week, directing them to exclude individuals and local corporates from investing in OMO auctions with effect from October 23, 2019.
In a circular signed by Director, Financial Markets Department, CBN, Angela Sere-Ejembi, the apex bank insisted that participation of the financial institutions at the auction should be on proprietary and non-proprietary basis, without the participation of the investors mentioned above.
Commenting on the directive, analysts at Nairametrics said the development was expected to drive foreign inflows by restricting individuals and local corporate, leaving only the banks and foreign investors to participate at the auction.
The analysts, however, pointed out that there were concerns in some quarters about the direction that the CBN is headed.
They quoted Comercio Partners Limited as saying “this is a follow up to the circular released last week warning banks that all demand at auctions must be effective and fully backed by appropriate funding after observing high levels of unfunded bids at the OMO auction.
“Whether this is a move aimed at protecting the naira, checking the excesses of banks or managing its OMO issuance cost, the move would certainly engender some level of uncertainty, which markets do not like.”
Trending
-
News14 hours ago
I never knew I was registering stolen cars for robbers, says Revenue Officer
-
Show Biz16 hours ago
Baba Wande speaks on why he stopped acting, producing movies
-
Show Biz15 hours ago
30 months after, jailed Nigerian filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, yet yo meet bail conditions
-
News16 hours ago
Islamic group: Don’t attack non-Muslims, Igbos over Kano 9
-
Politics14 hours ago
We won’t allow greedy politicians turn Edo to bloodletting zone –Agol
-
Show Biz14 hours ago
Sadiq Daba’s health relapses barely four months after surgery
-
Sports14 hours ago
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets on the march again…
-
Show Biz15 hours ago
Steal style inspiration from Headies’ best dressed