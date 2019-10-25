News
Achuba: Rule of law on trial in Kogi – PDP Reps
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), caucus in the House of Representatives have described as “illegal and unconstitutional”, the impeachment of the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Mr Simon Achuba.
The lawmakers, in a statement released yesterday, said that the event leading to the purported impeachment of Achuba as deputy governor was “offensive, grotesque and embarrassing”, calling the entire impeachment process as “a hoax”.
The statement reads in parts: ” We watched with very keen interest recent development surrounding the embattled deputy governor of Kogi state, His Excellency, Simon Achuba and we join several well-meaning Nigerians and democrats to condemn in very strong terms the purported impeachment of the deputy governor of Kogi State, which is not only baseless, but illegal, unconstitutional and a total debasement of all known democratic principles, due process and the rule of law, by members of the Kogi State House of Assembly in concert with the Kogi State government .
“Recall that Mr Simon Achuba has for over a year been at cross purposes and had a running battle with the Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello.
News
Alleged misconduct: Eight judges face probe, 29 escape NJC’s hammer
The National Judicial Council (NJC), yesterday, set up separate committees to investigate eight judges over alleged misconduct.
The committees are to investigate petitions written against judges and report back to the Council.
According to an inside source who prefers anonymity, part of the petitions bother on corruption, non-delivery of judgement as and when due, among others.
The source added that the judges are from different hierarchies and judicial divisions.
However, 29 judges were cleared of misconduct by the NJC.
Meanwhile, the Council had recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari four Justices from the Court of Appeal bench for appointment to the Supreme Court bench.
The recommended Justices are: Adamu Jauro (North-East Zone), Emmanuel A. Agim (South-South Zone), C. Oseji (South-South Zone) and Morenike Ogunwumiju (South West Zone).
The recommended list was, however, contrary to the allegations by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) some weeks ago that the Chairman of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, Justice Garba Mohammed, has been listed for the Apex Court bench.
However, a member of the panel, Justice Oseji was among the names submitted to the President.
The Justice Mohammed-led panel ruled in favour of President Buhari against the February 23 candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.
According to a statement by the Director of Information of the Council, Soji Oye, the NJC made the recommendation under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad at its 22nd meeting.
The Council also recommended Justice John Tsoho as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.
Justice Tsoho had been in acting capacity since the retirement of Justice Adamu Kafarati.
In addition, the Council recommends Justice B. B. Kanyip as the President of National Industrial Court (NIC).
Justice Esther Amenaghawon Edigin was recommended as the Chief Judge of Edo State and Justice Eunice Aderonke Alade, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ondo State.
The Council equally recommended four judges into the Osun State High Court of Justice.
They are: Mathias Olusegun Agboola, Sikiru Adeposi Oke, Olorunfemi Judith Ajanaku and Lawrence Olawale Arojo.
Bawa Sunday Bawa was recommended as a Judge into the Nasarawa State High Court of Justice; Nkeruwem Martin Obot, Akwa Ibom State High Court of Justice and Yahaya Adamu, Kogi State High Court of Justice.
Both Onyinye Samuel Anumonye and Victoria Toochukwu Nwoye were recommended as Judges into the Anambra State High Court of Justice.
While Goje Yahaya Hamman was recommended as a judge into the Taraba State High Court of Justice, Benson Anya, Enyinnaya Okezie and Adiele Ogbonna were recommended as Judges into Abia State High Court of Justice.
Ibrahim Alhaji Ya’u was recommended for appointment as Kadi, Sharia, Court of Appeal.
According to Oye, all the appointed Judges are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the President and their respective state governors and or confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly as the case may be.
On the petitions against judges that were dismissed, Oye said: “Council, at the meeting, deliberated on the Report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee and decided to empanel eight committees to investigate eight judicial officers from amongst the 35 petitions written against 37 Judges of the Federal and State High Courts.
The remaining petitions were summarily dismissed for obvious and manifest lack of merit, being subjudice, concerning administrative matters, or that such petitions were matters for appeal.
The dismissed petitions were against Hon. Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, the immediate past Chief Judge of the Federal High Court; Hon. Justices Anduwi Chikere, H. I. O. Oshoma, Ayo Emmanuel all of the Federal High Court; Hon. Justice J. D. Peters, National Industrial Court of Nigeria and Hon. Justice S. E. Aladetoyinbo (Rtd) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.”
Other judges whom petitions against them were dismissed are: Hon. Justice Opeyemi Oke (Rtd), Chief Judge of Lagos State; Hon. Justices K. A. Jose, S. S. Ogunsanya, T. A. Oyekan-Abdullahi, O. O. Femi-Adeniyi and D. T. Okuwobi, all of the Lagos State High Court of Justice; Hon. Justice Mojisola Idayat Sule, Oyo State High Court; Hon. Justices R. D. Harriman, A. O. Omamogbo, Michael Nduka Obi, High Court of Justice, Delta State, Hon. Justice E. N. Thompson, River State High Court; Hon. Justice Inaikende Eradiri, High Court, Bayelsa State and Hon. Justices N. B. Ukoha and B. C. Iheka of High Court of Justice, Imo State.
Also on the list are Hon. Justices F. I. N. Ngwu, R. O. Odugu, Enugu State High Court; Hon. Justice Abdulkadir H. Suleiman, Bauchi State High Court and Hon. Justice Garba Abdulkadir of the Katsina State High Court of Justice.
The Council, however, approved the recommendation of two committees earlier set up to investigate Hon. Justice Winifred I. A. Effiong of Akwa Ibom State High Court of Justice and Hon. Justice Bello Aliyu Gusau of High of Justice, Zamfara State which absolved them of any judicial misconduct.
News
USSD charges: MTN insists banks’ CEOs requested customer billing
…suspends execution
Controversies trailing the announcement of new charges for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) by telecoms operators may be far from over. This came as MTN insisted that the Body of Banks CEOs indeed made a formal request that the customers should be billed for the service.
While the banks had earlier denied that they made such request, MTN said the SMS notification that sparked customers’ outrage was sent “after formal requests received from individual banks, as well as the Body of Banks CEOs to implement end-user billing, a billing methodology where the customer is directly charged USSD access fees irrespective of the service charges that the bank may subsequently apply to their bank account.”
MTN, in a statement signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, said the banks had, up till now, been on a corporate billing plan – where a corporate client, the provider of the service that is accessed through the USSD channel (in this case the bank), pays the access fees at a wholesale price.
“Following consultation with industry stakeholders, customer feedback and media reports related to the message notifying our customers of upcoming changes in our charging model for access to banking services via the USSD channel, we wish to confirm that the new charging model has not gone into effect,” the statement read.
MTN said the SMS sent to the customers before implementation demonstrated its commitment to transparency in dealing with its customers, the industry and relevant regulatory bodies.
“We believe the costs associated with USSD banking services should be charged to the consumer only once – as with other USSD based services we provide, which we believe has been adequately provisioned for within existing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) guidelines.
“It is in fact in line with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the Federal Government that we resisted the calls for end-user billing. We relented only after exhausting avenues of engagement with the banks in pursuit of a model that enabled a single charge.
“We believe separate charges by the banks and telecoms companies are an unnecessary burden on the consumer, especially the target group that the National Financial Inclusion Strategy is aimed at,” MTN said.
The telecom operator, therefore, called on all parties to approach the table and engage constructively towards a solution in the interest of the consumer.
MTN had, in a text message, notified its customers who are also bank customers of plans to start charging them N4.00 per 20 seconds of USSD transaction. While this sparked outrage and condemnations from Nigerians, the Ministry of Communications and Central Bank of Nigeria also reacted by ordering the plan to be suspended.
News
CBN bars banks, individuals from OMO auctions
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restricted money deposit banks (DMBs) from taking part in its Open Market Operations (OMO).
OMO is a financial instrument used by the apex bank to sell treasuries bills and other instruments.
The decision of CBN was conveyed in a circular with reference no: FMD/DIR/GEN/OGC/14/009 sent to all banks.
The circular dated October 23 was signed by Angela Sere-Ejembi, Director, Financial Markets Department.
The circular states: “Effective October 23, 2019, the Central Bank of Nigeria directs that individuals and local corporates are specifically excluded from investing in Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions.
“Therefore, your participation at the auctions should be on proprietary and non-proprietary basis, without these class of investors.
“You are advised to ensure strict compliance.”
Sere-Ejembi in another circular yesterday further explained that the restriction only applies to domestic corporates (inclusive of non-bank financial institutions) both at primary and secondary market activities.
News
Russia, Nigeria sign agreements on oil exploration, rail modernisation
The Government of Russia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria for deep oil offshore exploration in the country.
Also, some Russian companies and Nigeria have signed MoU for the modernisation and development of railway infrastructure.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the MoU will enable both countries’ oil giants, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Russia’s Lukeoil to elevate commercial relationship to a government-to-government backed partnership.
Shehu said: “With signing of the MoU, NNPC and Lukeoil will work together in upstream operations and revamp Nigeria’s refineries.”
Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, and Vagit Alekperov, President of leading Russian oil company, Lukeoil, signed the MoU, which entails cooperation in deep offshore exploration of oil in Nigeria, production, trading and refining.
The signing ceremony, which took place on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit, was witnessed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.
Earlier in his remarks at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Lenin, President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigeria was prepared and willing to work with Russian businesses “to improve the efficiency of our oil and gas sector which provides us with the much-needed capital to invest in our security, infrastructure and economic diversification programmes.”
While taking note of the agreement between NNPC and Lukeoil, President Buhari gave an assurance that his administration will “ensure this initiative is implemented within the shortest possible time.”
Also, Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has signed an with two Russian firms for the modernisation and development of railway infrastructure.
The MoU also covers the rehabilitation of existing Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) rolling stock-fleet and upgrading of workshops across the country.
Mr. Israel Ibeleme, the media aid to the minister disclosed this in a statement yesterday.
The two Russian firms are Joint Stock Company Russian Railway (JSCRR) and Transmash Holding, a private rolling stock manufacturing company.
The agreement was signed with CEO-Chairman, Joint Stock Company Russian Railway, Mr. Oleg Belozerov and the Chief Executive Officer, Transmash Holding, Mr. Kirill Lipa, during the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.
Signing the MoU, Amaechi said it would boost and fastrack the construction of the rail manufacturing company in Nigeria.
News
World Bank ranks Nigeria top 10 most improved economies
…131 on Ease of Doing Business
- Buhari: Our strategy is working
The World Bank Group has ranked Nigeria as one of the 10 topmost improved economies around the globe.
In the 2020 Doing Business Index (DBI) released yesterday, as confirmed by the Global Bank, Nigeria shifted up 15 places from 146 position last year, to 131 out of 190 countries.
The World Bank report named Nigeria as one of the top 10 most improved economies in the world for the second time in three years. Nigeria is one of only two African countries to make this highly prestigious list.
With this year’s leap, Nigeria has improved an aggregate of 39 places in the World Bank Doing Business index since 2016.
The Doing Business Index is an annual ranking that objectively assesses prevailing business climate conditions across 190 countries based on 10 ease of doing business indicators.
The index captures ease of doing business reforms that have been validated by the private sector and offers comparative insights based on private sector validation in the two largest commercial cities in countries with a population higher than 100 million.
The report consequently features Lagos and Kano for Nigeria.
President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, declared that the latest rating of Nigeria by the World Bank is a confirmation that his government’s economic strategies are working.
The President said the government will continue to push harder to deliver more impactful reforms.
While welcoming the announcement, Buhari noted that: “The movement of 15 places to 131 as well as the recognition being given to Nigeria as one of the top 10 most improved countries, that have implemented the most reforms this year, is significant because we were not even able to achieve some of the key reforms we had pursued, but what we have done so far is being recognized.
“This validation confirms that our strategy is working and we will continue to push even harder to deliver more impactful reforms.”
President Buhari declared that with the impending ratification of the Companies and Allied Matters Bill and the introduction of the Business Facilitation (Omnibus) Bill, 2019 in view, along with other pending and ongoing regulatory, judicial and sub-national reforms, “the announcement by the World Bank indicates that our mandate to move into the top 70 doing business destinations by 2023 remains achievable.”
According to Adesina, the President was briefed on the rankings by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and Vice Chair of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Otunba Niyi Adebayo.
He said: “The steady improvement in Nigeria’s ease of doing business score and rank is a testament to the reforms implemented by this administration over the past four years in line with the reform agenda being implemented at national and sub-national levels across the country since the establishment of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) by President Buhari in July 2016.
“The PEBEC works towards the fulfilment of the projections of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020), which is striving to deliver sustainable economic growth in Nigeria by restoring growth, investing in our people and building a competitive economy as we work towards delivering Mr. President’s mandate of bringing 100 million people out of poverty.
“The 2020 Doing Business report from the World Bank has reaffirmed the commitment of the newly constituted PEBEC to making Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business and removing the bureaucratic constraints to doing business in the country as we forge ahead in this Next Level.”
The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with 13 ministers as members, amongst others, has, through the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat, collaborated with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), the National Assembly, the judiciary, state governments and the private sector to carry out over 140 reforms so far in a bid to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and make the country a progressively easier place to start and grow a business.
Also speaking on the new ranking, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business/Secretary of PEBEC, said: “The private sector remains the fulcrum of the ease of doing business interventions.
“We are committed to more engagements among reform-implementing organs of government and the private sector players, and we are happy to see that these have resulted in a more favourable validation of the reforms by the private sector.
“This result will serve as encouragement to sustain the deepening of these reforms and make it even more tangible for businesses and the citizenry. The PEBEC is focused on delivering even more substantive reforms for the improvement of the general business climate.”
Oduwole noted that over the past four years, Nigeria’s score has steadily improved in the World Bank Doing Business Report, after years of decline in both score and ranking in the years preceding 2016.
She also recalled that in 2017, Nigeria moved up by an unprecedented 24 places on the Doing Business rankings, and was, for the first time ever, recognized as one of the top 10 reformers in the area of doing business that year.
News
FG begins deduction of bailout refund from states
- Ahmed: AMCON is stressed due to banks’ loans
The refund of the bailout dished out to state governments by the Federal Government for settlement of backlog of salaries and allowances has begun, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed has disclosed.
Ahmed, who disclosed this yesterday at the 2019 budget review and 2020 budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, said the deductions from source started in September.
She said that the ministry deducted the bailout fund from states that have consistently failed to pay back the bailout fund from their monthly allocations.
“The states have, from September, started repaying the facility, which is loan provided by the Central Bank. From September this year, we have started the deductions and remitting to the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Ahmed said.
The minister, however, revealed that the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) was “stressed” due to non-performing loans from the assets it has acquired.
According to her, banks and other institutions that benefitted from the bailout from the Federal Government were not forthcoming and this was affecting AMCON. She said: “On the bailout of some institutions, the affected institutions are now under the AMCON and also under the review of the NDIC.
“AMCON is an agency that is set up to buy out assets of institutions, especially financial institutions, to protect the financial sector. But currently, AMCON itself is stressed, in the sense that the assets that they have bought are underperforming.
“The repayments that they are supposed to make are not happening at the rate at which they should happen. And I understand that there have been efforts to amend the AMCON act to enable it become stronger in terms of its enforcement.
“Having said that, in the Ministry of Finance, we have the opportunity to help AMCON through recovering some of the debts that are owed by debtors in the book of AMCON, when we issue promissory notes.
“Any culprit that owes AMCON that we have to issue promissory note, we find out from AMCON what they owe and now issue a component of the promissory note to AMCON so that their debt are settled. That is the method we adopted to help AMCON.
“She also said that there is need to amend the AMCON Act so that the agency can be strengthened from its present distress.”
On the state of the $470 million CCTV contract, the minister disclosed that “Before this administration, we have collected some loans and the one that strikes me the most is the $460 million for CCTV installation in Abuja. If you want to know the position of this loan, I am sure we are paying back, but the CCTV is not working.”
When asked by the chairman of the finance committee, Hon. James Faleke, on why the Chinese handled the projects for which loans were taken from them, she said: “The condition of the loans that we take from China is that a Chinese company will provide the infrastructure services.
“These are loans that is of three per cent, the rails lines are being rolled out, the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan rails are all loans from China and are being executed by Chinese companies.”
She further said that the Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano airport rehabilitations were done by Chinese companies and are supervised by the relevant ministries and the National Assembly to ensure quality.
According to Ahmed, there are a lot of Nigerians who work with the Chinese personnel in implementing the projects which create a lot of local jobs.
The committee also queried the minister over the huge expenditure on furniture, phone bills and “miscellaneous” and “others” which they said usually features prominently in the budget annually.
On the 2019 budget releases, the minister said that as at October, the ministry had released 100 per cent for personnel.
Ahmed said that for debt service, payment is also at 100 per cent and that for overhead, six out of 10 months had been released.
News
Oyetola swears in new commissioners in Osun
- Egbemode is Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation
Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday, inaugurated his cabinet, comprising 35 commissioners and special advisers.
The new appointees include former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, who was assigned as the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation.
The event, which took place at the office of the governor, Abere, Osogbo, also witnessed the inauguration of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) in charge of General Administration, Mr. Mikhail Adejare Adebisi.
Oyetola advised the new commissioners and special advisers to do away with frivolities and work as one formidable and impenetrable team, bound together by the sole aim of delivering on the developmental agenda of his administration.
He charged the cabinet members to shun acts capable of undermining the corporate integrity of the administration and the state.
The governor said his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and opacity, warning that he would not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary on any official found wanting of public misconduct.
He also urged them to see their appointments as clarion call to serve humanity and support the administration to uplift the state.
Oyetola said: “Our administration is a product of God’s promise, the benevolence of the people and our mandate. The Almighty God and the people have delivered their own part. The ball is now in our court to deliver on our promise.
“As heads of ministries, you are our delivery channel. I charge you to harness the available human and material resources to fulfil our bond to the people.
“This administration has zero tolerance for corruption and opacity. We shall, therefore, not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary.
“Ensure that you discharge every duty with utmost probity, accountability and transparency as these are the elements that will deliver stellar service in the face of extant limited resources and earn the trust of the people.
“As I indicated during the very intensive four-day retreat held last week, ours is an administration fully aware of the strategic role providence has thrusted upon us.
“We are aware of the onerous duty to build a truly-diversified economy that creates wealth and makes opportunities available for all classes of our fellow citizens.”
The appointees include Oyebamiji Bola, Commissioner for Finance; Yinusa Olalekan, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget; Kolajo Aderemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Planning and Budget; Adewole Adedayo, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security; Ajisefini Abiodun, Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Security; Adeleke Yekini Adedayo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.
Others are Adeosun Adegboyega Rasaki, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; Oladoyin Olayinka Folorunso, Commissioner for Education; Isamotu Rafiu Olasunkanmi, Commissioner for Health; Olamiju Olasiji, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health; Akande Oluwafemi Jimoh, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Olanipekun Henry Olabode, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.
Also in the cabinet are Ogunfolaju Christiana Olusola, Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce, Industry and Co-operative; Omowaye Oluremi, Commissioner for Works and Transport; Olaniyan Hussein Toke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transport; Agunbiade Nathaniel, Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning; and Bakare Akande, Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands and Physical Planning.
The team also includes Olawumi Jamiu Babatunde, Special Adviser on Education; Oladepo Solagbade Atanda, Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation; Oyegbile Rufus Adeyemi, Special Adviser on Environment and Sanitation; Olaboopo Olubukola Rihanat, Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs; Babalola Idiat, Commissioner for Federal Matters; Badmus Olalekan Rahaman, Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties; Lawal Azeez Olayemi, Commissioner for Youths and Sports; Olawale Babatunde Olumide, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology; Kareem Ismaeel Akande, Special Adviser on Innovation, Science and Technology; and Adebisi Obawale Simeon, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism.
The rest are Lawal Tajudeen Olaniyi, Commissioner for Home Affairs; Tadese Amidu Raheem, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy; Ibitoye Felix Adeniran, Special Adviser on Water Resources and Energy; Oladimeji-Olanibi Adesegun Samson, Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs; Mumini Adekunle Rafiu, Special Adviser on Rural Development and Community Affairs; Giwa Lateefah Abiodun, Commissioner for Governor’s Office and Akeju Taiwo Sadrack, Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-governmental relations.
Speaking on behalf of the new cabinet members, Egbemode commended the governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.
She said: “We assure the governor and the entire people of the state of diligent service in our respective ministries and we will not disappoint you. We will put in our very best to support the administration and uplift the standard of living of the people of the state.
“We shall take to the lessons garnered at the retreat to effect positive change across sectors.”
News
EFCC re-arraigns ex-INEC chair, Iwu, over N1.2bn fraud
A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, was yesterday re-arraigned at a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged concealment of N1.2 billion.
Iwu was re-arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on the alleged offence before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, following the reassignment of the case to his court.
The former INEC chairman was first arraigned over similar offence on August 8, during the court’s annual long vacation before Justice Chuka Obiozor. However, the case was reassigned to Justice Oweibo at the expiration of vacation and commencement of new legal year.
When the charge was read to him, the defendant denied the alleged offence and upon a request by his lawyer, A. A. Usman, Justice Oweibo subsequently allowed him to continue on the existing bail condition granted him by Justice Obiozor.
The judge had, on August 9, admitted Iwu to bail in the sum of N1 billion with two sureties in like sum.
In his ruling, Justice Obiozor held: “The first surety shall be resident of Lagos State and shall transmit his land use as evidence of ownership of property in Lagos State and furnish the court with evidence of payment of tax from three years prior to today. As proof of address, he shall provide statement of account to which a passport photograph will be attached which the bank shall depose as the true identity of the account holder.
“The second surety must be a civil servant in the state within the grade of level 16 or a professor in any of the universities in Nigeria. The second surety shall provide proof of tax for three years prior to today. Must be resident in Lagos and as proof of address, he shall provide statement of account to which a passport photograph will be attached which the bank shall depose as the true identity of the account holder….”
The defendant has since perfected the bail conditions. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to November 25 for commencement of trial.
The four-count charge against the former INEC boss reads:
“That you, Prof. Maurice Mmaduakolam Iwu, between December 2014 and March 27, 2015, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court aided the concealment of the total sum of N1, 203,00,000 in Bioresources Institute of Nigeria (BION) Limited Account No. 1018603119 domiciled in a bank, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act to wit: fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a), 15(2) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15 ( 3) of the same Act.
News
INEC wants review of laws governing council elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for the review of laws governing the conduct of local government elections in Nigeria.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made this call when he received Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) also demanded financial autonomy of the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIEC).
He stated that the two issues were critical to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections at the local government level.
“We need modern law to govern the conduct of local government elections in the country that draw to a considerable extent from the national electoral legal framework,” he said.
Yakubu stated that financial autonomy would guarantee the independence of SIEC, noting that there had been discussions in the past on the need to have a modern law to govern the conduct of local government elections nationwide.
According to him, while there was law establishing SIEC and its composition, each state had it procedures, regulations and guidelines for the conduct of local government elections.
He pledged to maintain the partnership between INEC with FOSIECON to ensure the conduct of credible, free and fair elections in Nigeria, and called for resuscitation and reconstitution of interactive committee between the two bodies to interact in a deeper way.
“We need to do this as soon as possible to enable the committee resume work, review and strengthening our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and to plan our joint conference which is proposed to take place in the first quarter of 2020,” he added.
FOSIECON Chairman, Justice Igbozuruike Akomas, said they were at INEC headquarters to facilitate the implementation of MoU and proposals made during the meeting between the two electoral bodies held in 2018.
He commended INEC for the successful conduct of the 2019 general election and the interest in the development of SIEC.
News
Fashola woos NASS for N10trn infrastructural bond
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), yesterday, requested the National Assembly to give approval for a N10 trillion national infrastructure bond to tackle the nation’s road infrastructural deficit.
Fashola made the request at the joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives during the ministry’s 2020 budget defence.
He said that the only way to address the nation’s glaring road infrastructural decay was to engage in N10 trillion infrastructure bond between Works Ministry and the debt management office.
“I have done an envelope size of say N10 trillion, that does not mean we want to raise N10 trillion this year, but if we launch such an instrument with a very competitive coupon rate backed by law as a very secure investment that people can put their money, I think that is one way to entice and inspire agencies like the pensions fund to invest money in a secured government backed instrument. They are investing in treasury bills because it is government instrument and it is secured. The issue is the money of workers in that bond must never be lost. That is the whole idea.
“If government backs it any time we need to raise money like N10 trillion over four or five years, any period we need to fund project, we issue a demand for subscription and raise N2 trillion and the more important thing is it is not a proven concept but just my idea is that we should disaggregated the sizes of investment that people can make.”
Speaking further on the 2020 budget, the minister explained that his ministry and its parastatals proposed an estimated sum of N287.1 billion.
A breakdown of the proposal is as follows: Capital budget, N197 billion; Main Ministry (Works), N171.5billion; FERMA, N22.8 billion; overhead, N15.9 billion and personnel cost, N12 billion.
He lamented that the major challenge of the ministry was the insufficient budgetary provision and releases for completion of its projects unscheduled.
He noted that the total amount outstanding for payment to contractors for duly certified and approved works as at October 15, 2019 is the sum of N321,137,955,706 in 2018 and N53,319,919,988 in 2019 respectively.
Fashola further told the committee that his ministry was currently undertaking a total of 540 highway projects at an estimated sum of N4.8 billion spread over the six geopolitical zones in the country.
He also explained that out of the 540 ongoing projects, some were categorized in accordance with special funding mechanism as follows: highway projects financed with Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), highway projects financed with the Sovereign Sukuk Fund, highway project financed under tax credit and highway projects funded from multilateral loans.
According to him, the alternative sources of funding for the nation’s road projects could be through the Sukuk.
“Equally important is the issue of pensions fund that you mentioned; we have well over N8 to N9 trillion, not all of it is available for investment in the road sector; quite a number of it is already in treasury bills. We are told the money is available if there is assurance that it will be repaid and equally important is the PPP arrangement. And we feel it is a way of relieving government of the burden of road construction.
“We have well over 500 roads in the country and we required close to about N10 trillion to complete these projects without bringing new ones and that is the entire budget of this country. If we can get private sector to come in and invest in our infrastructure,” he stated.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Nigerian murder victim ‘was lured into honeytrap by girl, 17’
-
Business23 hours ago
Nigeria moves up 15 places on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking
-
News22 hours ago
Russia lands nuclear bombers in Africa as Putin hosts continent’s leaders
-
Metro and Crime4 hours ago
‘Swift judgement’: Man electrocuted while robbing church
-
News16 hours ago
Customs seizes 3,529 bags of foreign rice worth N62m in Niger
-
News23 hours ago
Trump could shoot someone and escape prosecution, lawyer argues
-
Metro and Crime4 hours ago
Strange illness breaks out in Ondo school, kills student
-
Sports13 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Nigeria battles Hungary in opener