Actor Cuba Gooding Jr charged with unlawfully touching third woman – Lawyer

Aisha Sanni-Shittu is an actor, a singer, TV presenter and entrepreneur. A former beauty queen, she has featured in several television and film productions. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the artiste shares her experience working with Majek Fashek, Sir Victor Uwaifor, Modenine, and other notable musicians, as well as playing the lead role in the eponymous historical play Emotan which premiered last Friday in Benin during NAFEST 2019. She also recalls how she was sexually harassed when she contested in “Big and Beautiful Africa”.

In 2008 you contested and emerged the First Runner-up of “BIG AND BEAUTIFUL AFRICA”. How was your experience participating in the pageant?

I had a wonderful experience participating in the pageant. Prior to the competition, I had never done anything like it. Big and beautiful was a huge boost to my confidence. It allowed me and my fellow contestants to love our bodies and be proud of how we looked.

Did you encounter sexual harassment in the course of participating in the pageant?

Yes I did. It was subtle but it was there nonetheless. A few of the other girls experienced it as well.

What happened?

One of the crew members asked me to accept his sexual offer and he’d make sure I won. I declined. Later on, I heard that he told a few others the same thing.

You are a singer and an actor. In terms of passion and priority, which of these comes first?

Besides the fact that I was a singer first before an actor, I honestly at this point cannot place one before the other. The two go hand in hand. I am blessed to be able to do both and I am glad to have had a few opportunities to do both in previous projects.

You studied English Language at the Lagos State University and went ahead to become a presenter for a very brief period on LTV. Why did you stop?

At the time, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do. I know for a fact that I’m definitely going to do some presenting in the nearest future.

You were at a time a backup singer for Majek Fashek. How was it working with working with Majek Fashek?

I was a backup singer for Majek Fashek for a brief period. We performed at the Thisday Music Festival. It was a lovely experience. I learnt a lot during that time and I will never forget that experience.

How would you describe Majek Fashek?

Majek Fashek is a very talented singer. Like all human beings he had his challenges but it never took away from his talent.

You’ve also work with the likes of Dr Sid, Modenine, Zato, respectively, and Sir Victor Uwaifo, with whom you made a song which featured on his Album released under hypertek records. How was it working with Sir Victor Uwaifor?

Working with Sir Victor Uwaifo was an amazing experience. He is one of the kindest people I have ever met in my life. He is definitely the most talented person I have ever met. He is a musical genius, so when he approves of your work, you’re settled. And to have him not only approve of my work but also feature me in his classic remake ‘Vulcanizer’ is definitely a blessing from God.

How was it working with Dr. Sid, Modenine and Zato?

I worked with Dr Sid on my first record. It was my first time in the studio and the first song and video I ever made. It is an experience I will always carry with me.

Working with Modenine is always pure joy. He is a wonderful rapper/lyricist, and producer. We have a few songs out and we recently recorded one in the UK scheduled to be out soon.

Working with Zato is a great blend of Joy, peace and discovery. Because we are siblings, we are extremely relaxed and free in each other’s presence and because of that, we’re able to exhibit raw creativity and art. We obviously respect each other’s works and input. Zato is super talented and I absolutely love and appreciate his gifts.

You currently have a distribution deal with Aristokrat Records. How did it happen?

I signed a publishing and distribution deal with Aristokrat records for the release of my debut album ‘Shades of Undying Love’. A friend referred me and my body of work to them and they approved me and signed.

What are your expectations?

I want to be the best at what I do. I am completely open to learning new things and being extremely successful at them. I want to hone my skills and eventually mentor others with the knowledge I acquire.

Tell us about how your acting career started…

In 2012, I was introduced to Mr. Owen Gee and he gave me an opportunity to work with him on his hit Mnet show, ‘Skits and Sketches’. They were short comedy skits that ran co-currently for over three years on all Africa Magic Channels. I was one of the main actors on the project.

You played the lead role in the eponymous historical play Emotan which premiered last Friday in Benin during NAFEST 2019. What were the challenges?

Playing the role of Emotan felt like an out of body experience. I had my fears because it was unlike anything I had ever done before. I didn’t think I could pull it off. Our Director, Mr. William Benson, trained me. He helped me tap into my spirituality and inner self and I was opening up and releasing myself in a way that I never had before.

Rehearsals felt like school and I was doing things that I didn’t know was possible. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to learn on the job and get paid while learning. I’m also certain that this is the first of many amazing opportunities and open doors for me.

You have worked on a few feature films as well such as ‘Dognapped’, ‘To have and to hold’, ‘Acquired Taste’ and others. How have they defined the trajectory of your career as an actor?

So far, so good. Every experience is a learning curve for me. I have gotten better over the years. I have learnt a lot from each and every production I have been on. Growth and success is imminent for me in Jesus name. My prayer is to continue to sour higher in my career every day.

You recently concluded shoot for the first season of a Zee World Production, ‘Deceptive Measures’. What should your teeming fans expect from you?

The Zee World Production was the first of its kind and I am blessed to have been a part of it. My prayer is that my participation in the project will open even greater doors of opportunities for me.

You are host of ‘The Soul Open Mic with Aisha and the Heritage Band’. What inspired this programme? And how has it been?

Soul Open Mic with Aisha is a project very close to my heart. It’s a weekly show that allows all artsy people to come and showcase their talents. We have singers, actors, painters, poets and so on. Talents scouts are always present. It’s also a great place to network. It’s on hold for now because we are currently discussing with a few media houses and brands that are interested in partnering with us.

You are also an entrepreneur. How has it been?

Being an entrepreneur has been challenging but that’s normal. I can’t tell you for free the entrepreneurship has paid my bills. You learn on the job and that’s okay. The Bible talks about having several streams of income. As longs as we persevere through the initial challenges, the reward is grand.

