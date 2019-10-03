Adamawa civil servants protest non-payment of six months salaries

About 5,000 civil servants in Adamawa State yesterday protested the non-payment of their six months’ salaries by the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The civil servants commenced their peaceful protest from the police roundabout and moved to the Government House and later to the state House of Assembly. They called on government to promptly pay their six months’ salaries.

Addressing the state Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, who led the government delegation including the Chief of Staff, Prof Maxwell Gidado, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bashir Ahmad, at the gate of the Government House, the leader of the protesters, Faisal Baba, said government did not treat them well.

Baba lamented that the state House of Assembly made a resolution asking government to pay them part of their salary to ameliorate their suffering, which the governor allegedly refused to implement.

The leader, however, presented a letter to the deputy governor, who received on behalf of Governor Fintiri.

The letter reads in part: “We wish to write in response to the resolution the Adamawa State House of Assembly passed regarding our plight.

“We the unpaid civil servants have followed up with several pleading letters to the governor, the SSG, the Chief of Staff, Adamawa State House of Assembly and other top government officials to settle our six months outstanding salaries.”

Bala said the governor’s refusal had brought on the civil servants untold hardship.

He said: “We are facing serious debts and critical conditions. But we did not cause any trouble and instead, as law-abiding citizens, we gave our maximum cooperation to all the committees constituted and now they have submitted their report.”

Responding, Seth gave the protesters assurances to the effect that the government would treat their issue positively.

He then urged the protesting workers to go and conduct themselves peacefully, stressing that no meaningful progress would be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos.

Shortly after he was sworn in, Fintiri announced the suspension of civil servants employed at the tail end of the last administration precisely those employed before and after March 28, 2019 by former Governor Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla.

In his Independence Anniversary broadcast, Fintiri announced that reports of the committee set up to look in to the plight of the workers would be given due consideration as qualified Adamawa indigenes would be considered for employment.

