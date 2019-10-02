Adebanjo warns against ridiculing Osinbajo

A

93-year-old elder statesman and leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has warned that any treatment that would be melted out to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo must be in accordance to the Constitution.

Adebanjo, who commented on alleged travails of the Vice-President, said that although the issue was “APC problem,” he must not be ridiculed in the process.

The 93-year-old elder statesman disclosed this on the sidelines of the 78th birthday celebration of Chief Segun Adegoke, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees and former commissioner in the cabinet of Chief Adekunle Ajasin and the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu in Ondo State.

Adebanjo said: “Osinbajo problem is APC problem. I’m not one of those who approved his appointment, those who appointed himwants to remove him.

“I didn’t take part in his appointment. They say who hires can fire. I’m not privy to his appointment. All I’ll warn Buhari is that whatever treatment you give to Osinbajo must be constitutional. We are in a constitutional country. He must not treat Osinbajo as if he wants to ridicule him.

“Until this constitution is changed. There is nothing we need in this country now is to change the constitution.

“Anybody deceiving himself about the presidency is yielding to the dictatorship and autocracy of Buhari. I don’t deceive myself, the West can never be and if it is true that you want to keep Nigeria one, it is fair and equitable to ensure a region of a country, a supposed federation of Nigeria.”

“The west has had its turn, the south south has had, the north has had, while are you excluding the east. I don’t talk of any rotation until this constitution is changed.”

Adebanjo who eulogized Chief Adegoke for sticking with ideologies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, stressed that politics of issues was gradually eroding from the present political generation.

“It is the ideology of Awolowo that I’m fanatical with. I was a Zikist before I became an Awoist. I have been a Zikist since I’ve been in secondary school, since 1949. I’m an ardent follower and ardent reader of the West African Pilot.

“But the separation between me and Azikiwe came when Chief Awolowo came with federalism when Chief Awolowo now explained what federalism is in a heterogeneous society like Nigeria. I was convinced of the content of what federalism stands for and about the utility in the context of Nigeria,” he added.

