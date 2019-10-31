Adeyemi-Bero tennis serves-off

T

ennis-loving kids in Lagos yesterday defied the early morning heavy downpour to troop to the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, for the 4th edition of the Joseph Omotosho Ayeyemi-Bero Memorial U-14 Junior Tennis Championships which runs from October 28-November 2, 2019.

The tournament served off at the tennis courts of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos with over a 70 players in attendance.

Tournament Director, Kehinde Ajayi, the first man to win the Central Bank of Nigeria Open Senior Tennis, told newsmen that tournament, which is in its 4th edition this year, was for developmental purposes and any attempt to allow overaged players compete in the tournament will not only defeat the aim of the championship but will go a long way in rubbishing the image of the J.O. Adeyemi-Bero family.

“That is why last year’s men and women singles winners, Gbolahan Oladipupo and Peace Obabori could not feature in this year’s edition of the tournament”, he said.

With over aged players sent packing already, tournament Chief referee, Kunle Sewoniku informed that, women top seed, Neme Yakubu, had already booked her place in the semi-final and same goes to women seed two, Sarah Musa, who will be facing Mariam Jimoh in one of the two semi-final games. Jimoh on Wednesday, beats Jostina Emmanuel 4-1, 4-2 to come face to face with Sarah Musa.

Men’s singles top seed, Isaac Silas, who drew bye yesterday will today take on Bode Lawal in one of the quarter-final pairings of the boy’s singles category while Jeremiah Benjamin tackles Michael Nekekpem in another quarter-final match as Sunday Chinedu faces Michael Ameh .

After winning her match yesterday, excited Bright Emmanuel who outstroked Osahenen Osayiwen 4-1, 4-2, commended the Adeyemi-Bero family for sponsoring the tournament. She added that the event had given her the platform to showcase her tennis potentials.

