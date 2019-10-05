Adhere to Code of Governance, sports minister tells federations

Falode charges team to go for a win

Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala, has said the team is condemned to win their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games against Cote d’Ivoire scheduled for Monday at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Les Femelles Elephantes of Cote d’Ivoire battled African champions to a 0-0 draw in their Tokyo 2020 women’s football tournament African second round, first leg qualifying match in Abidjan on Thursday.

The encounter at the Parc des Sports de Treichville saw both teams creating several opportunities but failing to put the ball in the net, with Nigeria captain Oshoala spurning two excellent chances to win the game for the Falcons.

Speaking ahead of the second leg on Monday, the captain said the team was just unlucky in the first leg and they are going to go for total victory on Monday.

The Barcelona Ladies striker, who will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday (tomorrow) added that she would be expecting a win from her teammates as birthday present.

Oshoala said: “We have no option than to win the game,” she said. “I am very confident about the fact that the girls have what it takes to win the game on Monday.

“We had a good game against them in Abidjan, we were just unlucky not to score, sometimes it happens like that, this is football and now we have the opportunity to correct the mistakes and go for the win in front of our fans, by God grace we are going to win.

“I want total victory and qualification to the next round as birthday gift from the girls and I am sure we are going to get it because we really want to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football event.”

The Super Falcons, who won nine African titles in 11 outings, would be looking forward to a return to the Olympic Games after featuring three times between 2000 and 2008 as lone African representative at the quadrennial competitions.

However, the African queens missed the last two editions after they were denied a qualification ticket by Cameroon to London 2012 and Equatorial Guinea to Rio 2016 four years ago.

Meanwhile, a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation and Head of Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has charged the players to go all out for a win.

Falode said: “Our last Olympics appearance was in Beijing China, in 2008. This is a perfect time for us to return to Asia in 2020.

The match on Monday is a must win if we are to make progress in the quest for Tokyo 2020 ticket.Agege stadium is our home.

“Super Falcons have never lost a match at the Soccer Temple. But history is not result. I have told the players to show the character of True Champions and give the Nigerian people and the teeming football loving Lagosians the victory against Cote d’ voire.”

