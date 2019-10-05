Sports
Adhere to Code of Governance, sports minister tells federations
The minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has told the various sports federations in the country to henceforth adhere strictly to the Code of Governance 2017 which they all subscribed to. The minister gave this directive in Abuja on Friday during his meeting with the Elite Athletes Department of the ministry.
The directive is part of measures by the ministry to enhance transparency in sports administration. Dare reminded the Secretaries- General of the federations that they have the responsibility to ensure that sports federations are not run as personal empires. “Federations do not belong to presidents.
Their mandates derive from the ministry, which has the responsibility to ensure that they do not go against this mandate,” he said. “No bank account should be in a federation president’s name. This administration is clear about its anti-corruption policy. Let us start to do things differently.” The minister revealed that he would hold similar engagements with federation presidents and board members. Director of FEAD, Tayo Oreweme, had while briefing the minister, noted that nonadherence to Code of Governance 2017 was responsible for the controversies rocking some sports federations in the country.
Neville blames Man United board for club’s on-field woes
Manchester United’s struggles are the result of poor planning by the club’s board and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs time and money to get the team back on track, former defender Gary Neville has said.
United, once the dominant force in English football, made their worst start to a Premier League campaign in 30 years and dropped to 12th in the table two points above the relegation zone after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
Solskjaer is the fourth permanent manager to take charge since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, with the 20-times English champions enduring mixed fortunes under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho despite spending heavily on players.
“United are getting the pain they deserve for poor decisions at board level,” Neville told Sky Sports.
“The board (is) responsible for this with poor recruitment, poor selection of managers, going with them and then pulling off them.
“If you change direction as a board every two years, investing 250 million pounds ($308 million) along the way in each manager, you’re going to have big problems.”
Solskjaer, who sanctioned the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in the close season, is trying to rebuild the side with a greater emphasis on youth, and Neville said the board would have to be patient with his former team mate, reports Reuters.
The club signed centre back Harry Maguire, right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James before the season started, but need to bring in another “five or six top players”, he added.
“Solskjaer needs… the opportunity to spend the money the others have had to spend.
“If United recruit well in the next three or four windows, they’ve got the bones of something. If they recruit badly, they’ll end up suffering.
“There’s no quick fix and it has to be done methodically. I hope, because of the poor results, they don’t come off the path they’re on which is to develop a young, progressive team but they do need some quality and experience in there,” Neville said.
IAAF Worlds: Brume wins sole medal for Nigeria
…as Amusan finishes in 4th in hurdles
N
igeria finally secured its first and only medal at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in six years after Ese Brume settled for the bronze medal in the women Long Jump as the competition came to an end on Sunday in Doha, Qatar.
It has been a championship to forget for Nigeria after so many bad stories emanating from Doha involving two of the country’s top stars, Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru, at the early days of the Worlds.
Okagbare and Oduduru failed to compete in the 100m despite the Athletic Federation of Nigeria registering them for the race and were subsequently disqualified from taking part in remaining events by the IAAF. They were however restored after an appeal.
They however failed to make any meaningful impact as Okagbare was disqualified in the 200m for women while Nigeria also failed to qualify for the final in the 4x100m relay.
Oduduru on the other hand also failed to make it pass the semifinal of the 200m for men but was not part of the relay team that was disqualified in the 4x100m relay for men.
It was however a welcome development when Brume scaled to the final and at some point looking good for the silver medal after jumping 6.91m in her second attempt.
Maryna Bech-Romanchuk of Ukraine however jumped a distance of 6.92m in her fifth attempt to finish second behind German Malaika Mihambo who secured the gold with a leap of 7.30m.
Meanwhile, Amusan competing in a star studded final of the 100m hurdles, finished in the fourth position after running the race of her life.
USA’s Nia Ali won the race with a new Personal Best of 12.34secs ahead of World record holder in the event, Kendra Harrison, who finished with a time of 12.46secs to make it a top two finish for the USA. Danielle Williams however secured the bronze with a time of 12.47secs ahead of Amusan with 12.49secs in fourth.
Nigeria vs Cote d’ Ivoire: Tokyo 2020: Falcons condemned to win, says Oshoala
Falode charges team to go for a win
Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala, has said the team is condemned to win their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games against Cote d’Ivoire scheduled for Monday at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.
Les Femelles Elephantes of Cote d’Ivoire battled African champions to a 0-0 draw in their Tokyo 2020 women’s football tournament African second round, first leg qualifying match in Abidjan on Thursday.
The encounter at the Parc des Sports de Treichville saw both teams creating several opportunities but failing to put the ball in the net, with Nigeria captain Oshoala spurning two excellent chances to win the game for the Falcons.
Speaking ahead of the second leg on Monday, the captain said the team was just unlucky in the first leg and they are going to go for total victory on Monday.
The Barcelona Ladies striker, who will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday (tomorrow) added that she would be expecting a win from her teammates as birthday present.
Oshoala said: “We have no option than to win the game,” she said. “I am very confident about the fact that the girls have what it takes to win the game on Monday.
“We had a good game against them in Abidjan, we were just unlucky not to score, sometimes it happens like that, this is football and now we have the opportunity to correct the mistakes and go for the win in front of our fans, by God grace we are going to win.
“I want total victory and qualification to the next round as birthday gift from the girls and I am sure we are going to get it because we really want to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football event.”
The Super Falcons, who won nine African titles in 11 outings, would be looking forward to a return to the Olympic Games after featuring three times between 2000 and 2008 as lone African representative at the quadrennial competitions.
However, the African queens missed the last two editions after they were denied a qualification ticket by Cameroon to London 2012 and Equatorial Guinea to Rio 2016 four years ago.
Meanwhile, a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation and Head of Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has charged the players to go all out for a win.
Falode said: “Our last Olympics appearance was in Beijing China, in 2008. This is a perfect time for us to return to Asia in 2020.
The match on Monday is a must win if we are to make progress in the quest for Tokyo 2020 ticket.Agege stadium is our home.
“Super Falcons have never lost a match at the Soccer Temple. But history is not result. I have told the players to show the character of True Champions and give the Nigerian people and the teeming football loving Lagosians the victory against Cote d’ voire.”
Zenith Bank Women Basketball League: First Bank, MFM, three others book Final 8 tickets
Z
enith Bank Women’s League defending Champions, First Bank of Lagos have qualified for the National Final 8 from the Atlantic Conference Centre in Ibadan after 5 wins.
Newly formed Air Warriors of Abuja proved to be the surprise package of the 2019 season after dispatching all oppositions with commanding display with 5 wins after 5 games.
The qualification of MFM of Lagos never came easy as they snatched a late victory against former Champions, Dolphins on match day 5 to record their fourth win and punch a Zenith Bank Women’s League final 8 slot alongside Customs whose only loss was to Air Warriors in the Savannah Conference. MFM defeated Dolphins 65-64 on Saturday in a very tight encounter.
The battle for the last ticket in the Atlantic Conference will be between Delta Force of Asaba with 8 points and Sunshine Angels of Akure with 7 points from 2 wins.
Although Nigeria Army Amazons’ qualification is not yet guaranteed in the Savannah Conference, they enjoy a third spot in the Conference with Black Gold Queens on 8 points and Plateau Rocks on the 5th spot hot on their heels.
Action will resume on Monday with MFM Queens taking on IGP Queens while Oluyole Babes tackle Sunshine Angels.
Last placed Ogun Babes will battle Dolphins who will be hoping to bounce back after the harrowing loss to MFM.
First Bank will hope to continue their winning run when they face fourth placed Delta Force.
In the Savannah Conference 6th placed Taraba Hurricanes will hope to be the first team to record a win against Air Warriors while Nigeria Army will be desperate for a win over Adamawa Flames in their quest to book their National final 8 ticket.
Plateau Rocks will also hope to mount pressure on teams above who are still within touching distance with a another win against Kaduna Angels who have only managed one victory in five games.
2018 Zenith Bank Women League bronze medalist, Customs will be up against Black Gold.
Eko Disco Tennis Team event hots up at Ikoyi Club
T
he Ikoyi Club 1938 Tennis section has maintained its busy schedule in the 2019 run in with another new tournament sponsored by the Eko Disco.
The Eko Disco Team tennis Championship which started on Thursday October 3rd is expected to enter better competitive stage today (Monday).
Eight smashers are expected to be in each of the teams named after the Eko Disco products. The teams for the ongoing competition are Ademola 33KV Feeder; Anifowoshe 33KV Feeder; Igbo-Efon 33KV Feeder; Fowler 33KV Feeder; Ikate Express 33KV Feeder; Lekki 33KV Feeder; Badagry Expressway 33KV Feeder and the Ijora Causeway 33KV Feeder.
Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Bimbo Okubena, at the weekend says the Eko Disco Tennis tournament has been very interesting.
Okubena said he was proud of the number of new events being staged by the elite club in recent times.
The Tennis section boss said: “We are happy that we are involved in so many activities. As the year comes to an end we expect to stage more competitions to the delight of our members and fans of tennis.
“This is a big deal for us because we have been busy and it is a good development. We had competitions in the past across all cadres including veterans and super veterans. There is always something for everyone to be happy about.”
The Eko Disco Team Tennis tournament which started on October 3rd ends on Friday October 11.
Complete Sports open title defence against Pooja
T
he defending champions of the Bet9ja Lagos State Sports Writers Association football competition, Complete Sports, in Group A of the championship will today (Monday) kickoff the defence of their title when they take on Pooja FC in the opening game of the 2019 edition of the competition.
The Ojeagbase Bombers defeated Community Watch 1-0 in last year final to make it a back-to-back win as they also won the 2017 edition and will be looking forward to winning a hattrick of titles this year.
On the part of Pooja FC led by Suleiman Adebayo, it will be a hard battle as they look forward to winning their first game of the competition after two editions.
Apart from the Complete Sports against Pooja FC, the defending champions will also take on Voice of Nigeria while Pooja FC will be up against FRCN in their second match of the day.
Other matches scheduled for Monday will see Unilag Radio/TV playing against FRCN while Unilag Radio/TV will play their second game of the day against VON.
Group B matches will see last year finalist, Community Watch opening their campaign against wipping boys of last year, Goal.com with Top Radio, who lost one of their dependable defender, Tobi Adepoju, to Pooja FC playing against New Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Community Watch will play their second game against Rave TV as Goal.com take on NAN with the last game on Monday coming up between Top Radio and Rave TV.
All the matches will be played at the Legacy Pitch of the National stadium, Surulere, with the kickoff scheduled for 11am on Monday (today).
Speaking with our correspondent, the chairman of Lagos State SWAN, Debo Oshundun, called on all members to come around and relate with other members as the SWAN week is all about coming together as a family.
Home Eagles crash out of WAFU Cup
S
uper Eagles were on Saturday bundled out of the WAFU Cup competition going on in Senegal by lowly Cape Verde 3-2 after penalty shoot out.
The tie ended 1-1 at regulation time forcing both teams to go into penalty shoot out at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal.
The encounter saw Nigeria dominate ball possession in the first 45 minutes, but were finding it hard to create meaningful chances to break the deadlock, no thanks to inaccurate passing of the ball going forward.
The Super Eagles did not trouble the Blue Sharks defence until Williams Ukeme’s strike from 24 yards in the 30th minute, but his effort failed to reach the target. On the other end, Cape Verde could not see much of the ball until the closing moments of the half.
Erickson Soares after getting past the Eagles defence line executed a poor finish from 14-yard straight into the shot-stopper’s hand. Minutes later, Aires Fernandes saw his strike miss target by inches after getting to the end of a loose ball, to see the scoreboard read Nigeria 0-0 Cape Verde at the break.
After the restart, the Blue Sharks started stronger and came close to netting the opener from Hernan Cardoso deflected shot, but the effort could only hit the woodwork.
Five minutes after the hour mark, Nigeria broke the deadlock through Sikiru Alimi, who was at the end of a loose ball after Cape Verde shot-stopper kept out Effiong Ndifreke’s initial strike.
After the setback, Blue Sharks pushed forward in their numbers and were rewarded with the equalizer four minutes from regulation time after Cardoso nodded home a corner-kick to end the contest 1-1 at the blast of the final whistle.
During the penalty shoot-out to decide the winner, Nigeria’s trio of Reuben Bala Yakubu, John Lazarus and Oluwadamilae Olatunji failed to score their spot-kicks, allowing Cape Verde claim a hard-fought 3-2 win.
The result sees the Super Eagles bow out of the regional tournament as Cape Verde progress to the semi-final to keep a date with Gambia on October 9.
Newcastle deepen Man United’s worries
M
atty Longstaff capped an impressive Premier League debut with the winning goal as Newcastle moved out of the relegation zone and continued Manchester United’s troublesome season.
Longstaff, 19, drilled home a lovely, low finish from outside the box to leave the Red Devils just two points above the bottom three and with two wins this season.
Longstaff, playing in midfield alongside brother Sean, could have scored in the first half but rattled the crossbar with a thunderous 25-yard drive, while Fabian Schar flicked a header narrowly over from a corner.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked bereft of ideas in front of goal: Andreas Pereira’s curling strike was comfortable for Martin Dubravka, while Harry Maguire nodded a free header wide from four yards.
The visitors’ tally of nine points after eight games is their lowest since the 1989-90 season, when they were a point worse off.
These two Uniteds had some tremendous title tussles during the 1990s, but the situation is much different these days with both sets of fans deeply unhappy with their respective owners.
Though big money was spent in the summer – Newcastle signing striker Joelinton for a club record £40m and their opponents bringing in defender Maguire for £80m – both face the prospect of a difficult season.
The Magpies are fighting to remain in the top flight and while the Red Devils are attempting to claim a European place, they find themselves in 12th place in the table.
Adesanya is new UFC middleweight champion
N
igeria’s Israel Adesanya dethroned UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with a stunning knockout in the second round of their highly anticipated 185-pound unification bout which headlined UFC 243 at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium on Sunday.
The New Zealand-based charismatic fighter landed a booming right hook which floored Whittaker in the final seconds of the first round.
The interim middleweight champion then ended the fight in the second of the five-round contest with a left hook.
Adesanya was interim champion before claiming the title against Whittaker on Sunday and improving his UFC record to 7-0.
“He threw everything we expected,” Adesanya said. “We had everything planned for plan A to Z. He caught me with a nice one, but I returned. I eat it, but give it back two times.”
16 Nigerians ready for battle as Lagos Open serves off
N
o fewer than 16 local players will be at centre stage to compete in the 2019 Lagos Opens Tennis Championship which serves off today at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.
The Nigerian players will compete against other emerging tennis players from 56 countries. These players have registered for the International Tennis Federation approved tournament.
The tourney will begin with qualifying matches on Monday, while winners in the qualifiers will join the players in the Main Draws of the singles and doubles events from Tuesday.
The Nigerian players comprise nine women and seven men. Joseph Imeh Ubon is the highest ranked local players and had a straight slot to play in the Main Draws of the Men’s Singles. Uboh is ranked 1537 in world. Other six men players are Sylvester Emmanuel, Mohammed Mohammed, Paul Emmanuel, Boluwaji Alepaye, Nsikan Friday and Jamiu Bolaji Suliamon.
On the women side, Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre us leading the Nigerians in the women’s category. It was understood that she will be playing in the Main Draws courtesy of one of the wildcards giving by the Local Organising Committee in conjunction with the the Nigeria Tennis Federation.
Other Nigerian ladies include Sarah Adegoke, Blessing Anuna, Aanu Ayegbusi, Blessing Samuel, Ozi-Oiza Josephine Yakubu, Rachael Olamide Adunloye, Omolade Aderemi and Osariemen Airhumwunde.
