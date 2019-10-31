AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Rohr recalls Akpeyi, snubs Balogun, Iheanacho

Musa, Omeruo return, Etebo on standby

O

ut-of-favour Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has been handed a recall to the team as Manager Gernot Rohr named 23 players for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Akpeyi, who was Eagles’ first choice goalie at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, was frozen out of the team largely due to unimpressive showing at the tournament but after a blistering run for his South African side Kaiser Chiefs, and injury to Francis Uzoho the former Warri Wolves shot stopper, has now forced his way back to the squad.

Also returning to the side was skipper Ahmed Musa. The Al Nasr of Saudi Arabia forward has also not played for the Eagles since the last AFCON as he missed the team’s friendly matches with Ukraine and Brazil due to injury.

Defender Kenneth Omeruo also returned after an injury layoff, so also midfielder Mikel Agu who did not even make the cut for the last AFCON.

Meanwhile, defender Leon Balogun has seen his chances in the team further reduced after he could only make the standby list just as Rohr has no place for Leicester city striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Granada star Ramon Azeez retained his seat and the coach confirmed the availability of striker Victor Osimhen who suffered an injury in his club Lille’s match last weekend, with a spot on the list.

France –based utility player Samuel Kalu returns after missing the prestige friendly against Brazil. England –based midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is on standby as a result of his injury and is being monitored.

Nigeria, who won the bronze medals in Egypt, open their campaign for a place in Cameroon 2021 by welcoming the Squirrels of Benin Republic (who also featured in Egypt) to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday, 13th November, before flying to Maseru to play Lesotho’s Crocodiles on Sunday, 17th November, on Day Two of the qualifying series.

23 EAGLES TO BATTLE BENIN REPUBLIC & LESOTHO

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France);

Standby: Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City, England).

Like this: Like Loading...