AFCON qualifiers: Don’t expect any surprise in my list – Rohr

uper Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said Nigerians should not expect inclusion of new names in his squad that will tackle the Squirrels of Benin and Lesotho in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Apart from team captain Ahmed Musa who missed the two warm up ties last month most of the players that will be invited will come from the squad that played Ukraine and Brazil.

The 65 year old coach is expected to name his squad for both qualifiers next week and Nigeria Football Federation sources hinted that the Franco-German is expected to stick to those players he used in prosecuting the warm up matches.

“We are expecting to have active players in the team because we cannot afford to experiment now as there is no time again; we are hoping that none of the players will have injury.

“I must also let you know that there would not be any change from the squad that played against Brazil and Ukraine,” he stated.

The Super Eagles are slated for AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic at home on November 13 and away to Lesotho in Maseru on November 19.

