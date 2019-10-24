AFCON qualifiers: Rohr under pressure to recall Akpeyi

Embattled Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, may stage a return to the team for their next African Cup of Nations qualifying matches with Benin Republic and Lesotho next month if Manager, Gernot Rohr, succumbed to pressure to give the goalie another chance.

Akpeyi was the team’s first choice at the 2019 AFCON but he had a seemingly poor showing at the competition which made the coach to drop him and reinstate Francis Uzoho as number one.

Uzoho appeared to had permanently cemented his place with impressive performance in those friendly matches until he sustained an injury in the game against Brazil which has ruled him out of action for six months.

Although youngster Maduka Okoye who replaced Uzoho after the injury showed some promises, it doesn’t look like the challenges in the goalkeeping department of the team is over.

Okoye plays in the fourth division in Germany and has had a terrible showing for Dossedourf after conceding whopping 17 goals in just seven matches and Rohr is reportedly considering not risking the youngster in competitive games.

Second choice Ikechukwu Ezenwa has not seen action for close to four months because the local league has since been on recess and he could be match rusty for games of that magnitude.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation has encouraged Rohr to recall Akpeyi, who has been doing well for his South African side Kaiser Chiefs where he has won two man-of-the-match awards in just one month.

Akpeyi was not invited for the team’s last two friendly with Ukraine and Brazil as our correspondent learnt that the development was more than footballing reasons.

A source close to the team told our correspondent that,” The coach is reluctant to recall Akpeyi not only because of his performance in Egypt but he was not happy about the way the goalkeeper handled his criticism of him in the dressing room after the semifinal loss to Algeria.

“The coach is now constrained to hand the goalie a recall after he was prevailed upon by egg-heads in the NFF.”

