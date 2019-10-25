AFCON U-23: Nwakali, first foreign-based to arrive camp

Huesca of Spain striker, Kelechi Nwakali, was the first overseas-based professional to arrive Dream Team training camp ahead of next month’s U-23 African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

But Nwakali, who has not enjoyed regular playing time at Spanish second club Huesca, will undergo special training to ensure he is match fit for the tournament,camp sources said.

“A special drill has been designed for him that will ensure he is match-fit,” a team official told New Telegraph.

He had his first training with the team Thursday morning.

Despite Nwakali’s arrival, there remain serious fears that many of the country’s foreign stars who are eligible for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying competition, may not be released by their clubs as it does not fall within the FIFA-free window.

The Dream Team VII bounced back from a one goal loss in Omdurman, Sudan, in the first leg of the encounter to emerge winners with the dominating 5-0 win in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday last September.

The reigning African champions have been handed tough opponents in the tournament to serve as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

They will face 2015 third-placed team South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and Zambia in Group B of the preliminary round.

