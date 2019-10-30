AFN insists on trials before major meets – Gusau

P

resident of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Alhaji Ibrahimm Gusau has said athletes represting the country in future international competitions like the All Africa and Olympic Games must go through trials to avert the reccurence disturbing incidences at the Doha World Athletics Championship.

Gusau said in a press conference organised to clear the board out of the missing $130,000 wrongly credited to AFN by IAAF that both foreign athletes and home based ones would have to go through trials to determine who wears the country’s colours at such meet.

He blamed the incident in which some athletes opted out of the 100 metre race on the time frame and lack of funding they had before the championship.

“There were a lot of problem that arose like the issue of funding and many others.

“For example the Technical Director had to leave Nigeria on the eve of the championship, so there was no time to arrive there on time to get confirmation from the athletes before pulling out.

By the time he got to Doha, the athletes had been listed but they later pulled out to our surprise. We had to rally back to ensure that they were readmitted for them to take part in their remaining events,” the AFN President disclosed.

He said as part of efforts to reposition the sport in the country, the AFN would meet with the House Committee on Sports on how to take athletics back to primary and secondary schools.

“We want to dwell more on grassroots development in order to find replacement for our ageing aathletes,” he said.

