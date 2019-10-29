African champions, Cameroon, stumble at Brazil 2019

African champions, Cameroon are the spoilers, as they became the first African side to lose a match in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

The Cameroonians were stunned 1-0 by Tajikistan.

Tajikistan’s head coach, Zaynidin Rakhimov, made a perfect pair of half-time subs – Amadoni Kamolov and Rustam Soirov came off the bench and combined to win the penalty kick that sealed the game.

It was a perfect way to start for the Central Asians in their first match on the world stage since 2007, while the Cameroonians were left licking their wounds on their return after a 16-year absence.

Tajikistan showed some resolute defending and strong organisation to survive an early onslaught from a Cameroon side who dominated goalscoring opportunities.

The Tajiks, who relied largely on counter-attacks, took the lead as Rahmatov converted from the penalty spot six minutes after the interval following a foul from Cameroon goalkeeper Manfred Ekoi.

Tajikistan, having had a goal chalked off after a VAR review, were then reduced to 10 men when Shuhrat Elmurodov was dismissed for a second cautionable offence with just under 20 minutes remaining.

