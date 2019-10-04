Again, Shi’ites protest in Abuja

●I took N23m loan to buy the land –Developer

●It belongs to estate, says lawyer

Tension is brewing at Harmony Estate at Ifako, Gbagada area of Lagos State, following contention over ownership of a 357-square metre property on Number 34, Abiodun Odeseye Street.

The property, which is at its foundation level of construction, has been sealed owing to the crisis that greeted works on it.

A developer, Tunde Kehinde, who claimed to have bought the land for N23 million, is at a loss on what to do, as the money was yet to be refunded to him, neither was he allowed to continue construction.

The developer, who said he collected a loan from the bank to buy the land six months ago, explained that his intention was to finish the construction in three months and sell the building, before the duration of payment of the loan.

He said: “I have done a few development works on the site but never had I encountered any problem like this. When my attention was drawn to this land, I called my surveyor who went to the Survey General’s office, where it was cleared. We did other checks to authenticate the land before we made payment of about N23 million.

“Immediately, we discovered it was good to go we started work by establishing a foundation in order to take possession of the land. While on it, to my surprise a man who claimed to be lawyer to the estate came and started taking pictures of the site. When I asked why he was doing that, he said we would know soon. There was almost a fight on the fateful day, but we continued with our job.

“After the encounter we had with the lawyer, about five landlords from the estate, accompanied by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, stormed the site and told the workers on site to stop working and threw them out. Normally, when they want to stop work, notice should be given. But they never did, even when we begged them to allow us pour the mixed cement they stopped us and left only for them to come the next day and locked up the place.

“When we went to their office the following for clarification were told we didn’t, did not seek their approval and even if we had one, that there was a petition signed by lawyer of harmony estate, Mr. Kola Shodiya, on the construction.

“For the fact that I bought the land from the owner, I also went to beg some key members of the Harmony Estate but they insisted I must leave the place, claiming that the land is owned by the estate. They told me to go and collect a refund of my money from the person I paid to.

“When I went to Baba Akinola Oloruntoba, who sold the land to me to refund the money, he refused. Rather he said he had the Power of Attorney on behalf of the real owner of the land to sell. He said there were available documents to prove that the land was owned by the Olabanjo family, who gave him the Power of Attorney to sell its land. Indeed, Baba has all the necessary documents to show that the land belongs to the Olabanjo’s.

“I am in the middle of the storm. Very soon the bank will come knocking on my door to pay back. I never knew there was controversy on the land, I would not have staked my neck into it.”

During an encounter, the 75-year-old Akinola Oloruntoba confirmed that the land in question belongs to the Olabanjos and admitted to have sold it to Kehinde in March 2019. He stated that the land had a registered conveyance with the Supreme Court judgement delivered by Justice Oputa in favour of Olabanjo’s family in 1986 and therefore wondered why Harmony Estate Development Association would be laying claims to it.

Oloruntoba recalled how some members of the estate had approached him to allow them use the space as meeting place for the estate, a request he regretted consenting to.

He said: “I owe the Power of Attorney for Olabanjo Estate, at Ifako. Sometimes in March 2019, I sold this land to Kehinde, about 357 square metres and then he started developing almost immediately, only for the lawyer of the estate to come out to say that the space belongs to the estate. If the estate claims it owns the space, it should produce document, or receipt of purchase to prove the authenticity of its claim.

“In 2014, some landlords in the estate came to my house, begging for the space to be used as meeting place or recreation centre and I obliged them. Before they moved there on temporal basis, I had to relocate a man who was using the space to mould block.

“But to my surprise, in 2018, somebody came to me, to say that they members of harmony estate were processing documents to claim the land as the estate. I was told they had been going to Alausa to claim ownership of the land. Immediately, I went to the former chairman, who was among those that approached me to allow them use the land as recreation centre. I confronted him with the information at my disposal and told him that I would not want them to use the place anymore. I changed the padlock and wrote a caveat which is still on the wall.

“About four residents came to my house then, to beg me to allow them to continue to use the place. I refused but told them that I would only oblige them if they allowed me have all the documents they were processing ownership of the land with. But the estate’s lawyer said he would not give me the documents, except members of the executive gave him the go ahead. .

“They visited the donor of my Power of Attorney, the Olabanjos, at Ikorodu, on the land matter. But the eldest daughter directed them to come to me to settle any scores on the land. By the time members of the association held another meeting with me, I told them point blank that if they wanted to buy the land, they could and that if they didn’t, they should quit. They offered to pay N7 million for the land but I refused because it was valued between N27 million and N30 million and the meeting dispersed.

“Thereafter, sale of the land was advertised on internet and by street hawkers. That was how Kehinde bought it. It was after he bought it that the lawyer came with claims that the land belongs to the estate and I dared him to show me the document to that effect.

“Besides, when I discovered that they were falsifying documents, I told my lawyer to write them. In their reply, they denied laying claims to ownership of the land and told my lawyer to go and rest.

“Since the false claim, the estate’s lawyer has written several petitions to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABCA, the police among others, on the building.

“We have been invited to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, where the director requested both parties to produce their documents. We have presented ours. We have a Supreme Court judgement delivered by Oputa, in 1986, a conveyance deed and we also have the Surveyor General’s report that bequeaths this land to us. But as I speak, the estate is yet to produce its own.”

Oloruntoba, further alleged that lawyer of Harmony Estate signed an affidavit of a statement on oath sworn to at the High Court of the Lagos State Registry, Ikeja, in his name, (Oloruntoba), in respect to the land in dispute. The lawyer, according to him, also alleges threat to his life.

“But when we got to Zone 2 where he reported the case of threat to life, the police found it to be untrue. The lawyer was the one that left his street which is three streets away from mine; he came here and destroyed the billboard here,” he added.

However, when the legal adviser to Harmony Estate Community Development Association, Mr, Kola Shodiya, who also doubles as the association’s vice chairman, was contacted, he denied signing any document, posing as Oloruntoba.

Rather, he explained that the “the document in question is a motion for joinder. An application to join in the suit filed by Odunyebo to the extent that the association’s land cannot be sold by anybody, the suit number is ID/909/2012”.

He said: “Mr. Rotimi Fashogbo, former chairman of the estate, prepared the suit and gave it to me. The application is dated August 11, 2014. The person that deposed to the affidavit in support of that application was Lukeman Raji Alabi, our former estate officer. He deposed to it before the Commissioner of Oath.

“We also have proposed statement of defence of the 6th, 7th and 8th defendant, prepared by Mr. Fashogbo and in accordance with the rules, you do not need to sign such and he did not sign it. The rule also states that you cannot change a single word, once you propose and present it to the court. And if you want to file, you must file same thing, the only difference is that you must date it and sign it.”

When asked who owns the land in dispute, being the estate’s legal adviser, Shodiya said he was not aware that it belonged to anyone.

He said: “I have been living in the estate for 17 years. All I know is that the estate has been using it for more than 35 years and has been exercising right of ownership. When government wanted to use it as access road from the expressway, we all stood against it. When some people wanted to take it we sued the fellow and Baba was the one that supplied all the documents. And in the law, if a land belongs to you, you have statutory time that you can claim it.

If they said the land was leased to the estate, let them show a lease agreement and the rent paid because in lease, there must be rent. He should also mention the person that approached him to lease it to the estate.”

