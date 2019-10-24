Sports
Ahead U23 AFCON: Nwakali rejoins Olympic Eagles’ camp
Midfield maestro Kelechi Nwakali is the latest player to join the camp of Nigeria’s U23 boys, Olympic Eagles in Abuja as the team intensifies preparations ahead of the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations holding in Egypt early next month.
The former U17 World Cup-winning captain, who plays for Spanish side SD Huesa, was among the players that took part in Thursday’s morning training session at the National Stadium training pitch, supervised by Coach Imama Amapakabo and his assistants.
The mercurial midfielder played an integral part in the qualifiers as the team dispatched Libya and Sudan to book a slot in the U23 AFCON finals.
Nigeria’s U23 squad open their campaign against Cote d’Ivoire in the tournament on November 9 in Cairo before taking on Zambia on November 12 and South Africa on November 15. All their matches will hold at the Al Salam Stadium.
Winners, runners up and third placed teams will represent Africa in next year’s Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
The fiesta is expected to last for two weeks, from November 8-22, 2019.
Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Garba wary of Hungary
Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba has said his side will not underrate Hungary when the two sides clash tomorrow (Saturday) in their opening group match of the 2019 edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.
The Estadio Olympico, Goiania will come alive on Saturday when five – time world champions in the FIFA U-17 World Cup tackle Hungary in the opening game in Group B of this year’s championship.
Garba said they were determined to hit the ground running as victory in their opening game would boost the confidence of the team.
He said: “We are looking forward to the game against Hungary with great expectations of having a good game and winning the maximum points at stake.” He told thenff.com in Gioania. Any team from Europe that qualified for a tournament like this, must definately be a good side, but we will approach the game with every seriousness it deserves to give Nigerians back home something positive to cheer at the end of 90 minutes.”
The quest for the Eaglets to conquer the world again begin in few hours time and dispatching Hungary will indeed be a strong display of intent towards winning a sixth world title, after victories in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.
Nigeria will also play Ecuador and Australia in the group phase.
Sports
AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Delta, Akwa Ibom battle to host Eagles
Asaba and Uyo Stadiums are being considered by the Nigeria Football Federation as the venue for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels of Benin, slated for November 11. A top source of the NFF made this known on Thursday in an interview with Soccernet.ng, where it was revealed that the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba State and the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo had been tipped to host the qualifier. Although a final decision has not been made, however, it was confirmed to Soccernet.ng that plans were underway to announce the venue before the end of next week
. “The NFF will make a pronouncement on the venue that will host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin very soon. They are working on it and looking at it from their cooperate angle. Initially, it was supposed to be Edo State but of late we have been hearing Asaba, Uyo and definitely, Abuja is out of it because the pitch is not ready,” The NFF Source told Soccernet.ng “Uyo and Asaba are good grounds for the Super Eagles because that’s where we have played and won games with ease.
But we are waiting for the NFF to make an official pronouncement on the venue that will host the 2021 AFCON qualifier against Lesotho.” The source also disclosed to Soccernet.ng that picking the maximum point remains the priority of the Super Eagles regardless of the venue the match would be played. “Wherever they choose will be okay for us.
The most important thing is for us to train well and play well to win. You know we have two games, first against Benin and a few days later we will play Lesotho. So, the important for us to win the two games. But I can confirm to you that in a few days the NFF will make an official pronouncement.”
Sports
AFCON U-23: Nwakali, first foreign-based to arrive camp
Huesca of Spain striker, Kelechi Nwakali, was the first overseas-based professional to arrive Dream Team training camp ahead of next month’s U-23 African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.
But Nwakali, who has not enjoyed regular playing time at Spanish second club Huesca, will undergo special training to ensure he is match fit for the tournament,camp sources said.
“A special drill has been designed for him that will ensure he is match-fit,” a team official told New Telegraph.
He had his first training with the team Thursday morning.
Despite Nwakali’s arrival, there remain serious fears that many of the country’s foreign stars who are eligible for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying competition, may not be released by their clubs as it does not fall within the FIFA-free window.
The Dream Team VII bounced back from a one goal loss in Omdurman, Sudan, in the first leg of the encounter to emerge winners with the dominating 5-0 win in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday last September.
The reigning African champions have been handed tough opponents in the tournament to serve as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
They will face 2015 third-placed team South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and Zambia in Group B of the preliminary round.
Sports
Amapakabo confident Olympic Eagles’ll deliver in Egypt
Dream Team coach Imama Amapakabo, has exuded confidence that his boys will pick one of the three tickets available for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games when action commences in the 2019 U-23 Africa Nations Cup billed for Egypt next month.
Amapakabo who has put behind the pains of the Super Eagles B failure to secure the 2020 CHAN ticket said his focus is on retaining the Olympic Eagles’ title defence.
Amapakabo, a former Nigeria junior international and defunct NEPA of Lagos goalkeeper, is in camp in Abuja with the home based Eagles and now awaits the arrival of the foreign-based professionals next week Monday.
“The foreign-based players would be joining the team next week Monday,” Amapakabo said.
“We’ve had three weeks of closed door camping before now. So, this time, we are going to have just two weeks training before traveling to Egypt.
“A week of training together, I mean both the home and foreign based players will put the team in good mood going into the championship.”
Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles are drawn in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia and all the matches will be played at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.
The team will get their campaign underway with a tough opener against West African rivals, Ivory Coast.
The defending champions of the U-23 AFCON, eased past Sudan 5-1 on aggregate to book a place in the 3rd U-23 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt from where Africa’s three representatives at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will emerge.
The U-23 AFCON will hold from November 8 until November 22 in Egypt.
Sports
Nigeria drop in FIFA rankings
Nigeria have dropped a place in Fifa’s world rankings for October despite forcing Brazil to a 1-1 draw in Singapore.
The 2013 African champions gathered 1481 points to rank no. 35 in the world and third in Africa behind Senegal [20th in the world], and Tunisia [29th].
African champions Algeria remain unmoved to stay fourth in Africa and 38th in the world with 1469 points.
However, Super Eagles’ opponents in November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Benin Republic and Lesotho suffered contrasting fortunes.
The Squirrels moved a place up to claim the 82nd spot in the world [18th in Africa], while the Crocodiles ranked 138th [39th in Africa] moved a place southward.
Belgium, France, Brazil, and England occupy the first four places in the world with 2018 Fifa World Cup hosts, Russia in 37th place.
The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 28 November 2019.
Sports
NTF’ll target best athletes for Olympics – Chukwumerije
The Technical Director of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Chika Chukwumerije, has promised that they are going to get the best athletes to represent the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Speaking with our correspondent, the Olympian said they would look at the weight categories that the athletes could excel before registering them for the Games.
He further revealed that they had scheduled their qualifiers for early next year with four athletes expected to qualify.
“Our qualifiers is scheduled for February 22 and 23, 2020. We would work hard to qualify,” he said.
“We can qonly have a maximum of four athletes, two males and two females. So, we would work hard to have those four.
“You know, you’re not just looking at your best, you’re also looking at your oppositions because there are eight weight categories, you can only take four, so we are going to be tactical.
“We have to look at other countries, what categories are they coming into and then we look at our best, as to who has the best chance of coming out. So, it’s a very tactical thing.
“I’ve qualified for the Olympics three times, and the only African taekwondo athlete that has done it and it was difficult, so when people say “would you qualify?”, I always says “that’s the goal, we must be prepared to win”.”
Sports
Air Warriors win Zenith Bank Women Basketball League title
Air Warriors of Abuja are the new Zenith Bank Women Basketball League champions after defeating MFM of Lagos in a tough final at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos on Thursday.
The Nigeria Airforce ladies held off MFM’s spirited fightback to win 57-53 points as they claim their first-ever national women’s title.
Henry Oroh, the Executive Director of sponsor Zenith Bank Plc, congratulated the new champions and expressed satisfaction at the level of competition in the tournament.
Oroh praised all the eight teams in the Final 8 and recalled how the national women’s team, D’Tigress, are African champions, raising the profile of Nigerian basketball.
He commended Zenith Bank’s role in the development of the game and promised that the bank will continue to support women’s and youth sports.
In the tightly contested final, Air Warriors led all through the game, ending the first quarter 14-7, the second 34-24 and the third 46-36.
MFM, who were undone by poor shooting, came alive in the final quarter and came within two points of Air Warriors before the Abuja team sealed the win.
Murjanatu Musa was voted the MVP OF THE tournament.
Both Air Warriors and MFM will represent Nigeria in the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Champions Cup qualifiers in Cotonou scheduled for 28 October to 3 November.
FirstBank finished in third place by trouncing Dolphins 81-36 in a one-sided classification game that preceded the final.
The Elephant Ladies, who were beaten by Air Warriors in the semi-final on Wednesday, were ruthless against their fellow Lagos side, racing to a 21-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.
They extended their lead to 46-25 by the end of the first half and were 65-30 up going into the final quarter.
Ifunanya Okoro of FirstBank was in devastating form, scoring a game-high 30 points and adding six rebounds.
Sports
PUMA Engineering W/Chair Tennis:Team Nigeria eyes dominant outing
Nigerian players have declared their intent to dominate the 2nd PUMA Engineering Wheelchair Tennis Open Championship billed to serve off October 29 – November 2 at the National Tennis Centre, Abuja.
A number of Nigerian players have been fine-tuning strategies for the tournament at the National Stadium in Lagos and are scheduled to wrap up their last-leg of training this weekend before heading to the venue of the tournament expected to feature players from at least five African countries.
Two-time Paralympian, Wasiu Yusuf, is upbeat of making a more meaningful impact at ITF Futures Series event after reaching the semifinals at the inaugural edition last year.
“The one month training has really put me in shape and I’m looking forward to a better outing this year. Though I look forward to winning the title, if I could reach the final, it would be an improvement for me which I will strive to build upon,” he said, while expressing gratitude to Africa Wheelchair Tennis president, Engr. Sani Ndanusa, the facilitator of the tournament, for his support for the players by paying their registration fees among others.
Defending champion, Alex Adewale, who won the men’s singles by beating top –seed Kenyan Peter Munuve in the final and also paired Yusuf to win the doubles, said he is fired up for a more dominant performance. “I have been training twice daily for five times in a week for the past six weeks and I’m set to go. I believe so much in my ability and I pray to be injury-free.
On his part, Nigeria’s coach Frank Tarmena says his charges are set to roll over all opposition to confirm Nigeria’s status as a leading force in Africa.
Tarmena, an ITF instructor for West and Central Africa, pointed being an ITF point-earning tournament, the PUMA Engineering Tennis Championship has reinvigorated the interest of Nigerian players who he said have the capacity to excel in the game at global level.
Sports
GTB Masters’ Cup Season 9: Kings College, Lead Forte get tough draws
Defending champions in the boys and girls categories Kings College, and Lead-Forte Gate College, Lekki have been handed tough draws as the Season 9 of the Guaranty Trust Bank Masters’ Cup takes centre stage. Kings College who won in the boys’ category of the 2019 edition of the tournament are drawn in Group B for Season 9 alongside Baptist Academy, Obanikoro, Western College, Yaba, Ansar-ud-Deen College, Isolo, Federal Government College, Lagos and Ansar-ud-Deen Grammar School, Randle. Group D of the boys’ category appears to be the toughest after former champions Igbobi College, Yaba are paired against CMS Grammar School, Yaba, Methodist Boys High School, VI, Birch Freeman College, Bellina College, Akoka and Chrisland Secondary School, Idimu. St. Finbars College, Yaba top group A and will confront Federal Science and Technology College, Yaba, Eko Boys, Mushin, Avi Cenna International School, Ikeja, Apostolic Church Grammar School and Halfield Schools. Greensprings School are in Group C with Whitesand School, Lekki, Bakre Disu Oshodi Memorial Senior School, Lead Forte Gate, Lekki, Livingspring Hi-Grade College, and Ifako International College.
Last year’s runners up Anwar- Ur-Islam College, Agege top Group E and will slug it out for a place in next round with Jubril Martins Grammar School, Iponri, International School, Lagos Bowen College Lekki, Corona Secondary School, Agbara and Atlantic hall, Epe. Girls category defending champions, Lead Forte, are in Group A with Corona Secondary School, Agbara , Western College , Yaba and Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School, Sabo. In Group B are Ansar-ud- Deen Girls High School, Itire, Atlantic Hall, Epe, Bowen College, Lekki and Federal Government College, Ijanikin.
Federal Science and Technology College, Yaba are in Group C alongside Ansar-ud- Deen College, Isolo, Chrisland secondary School and International School, Lagos. Ifako International College, Anwar-Ur-Islam Girls High School, Agege, Apostolic Church Grammar School and last year’s runners up Queens college and in Group D.
Sports
ICC T20: Adedeji becomes first to score 50 runs
Nigeria’s national cricket team, the Yellow Greens, in the early hours of Thursday, lost by five wickets (45 ball left) to hosts UAE in their fourth Group B fixture in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi.
But despite the defeat, Sesan Adedeji became the first Nigerian to score half a century in International T20 cricket while his partnership with Onwuzilike set the record for the highest Nigerian partnership in men’s T20 cricket.
It was Nigeria’s fourth straight loss after losses to Jersey, Canada and Oman in their three previous games.
But despite the loss, Nigeria – debutants and the lowest-ranked team in the 14-nation tournament – set a tournament record with the duo of Adedeji and Onwuzilike combining for the highest fourth-wicket stand in the competition so far.
UAE won the toss and elected to bowl first sending in Nigeria to bat. The top order batsmen again failing to take advantage of the power play saw Nigeria lose 3 wickets in the first 6 overs with a paltry score of 22 runs.
However, the record breaking partnership between Adedeji and Onwuzilike lit up the stadium with 89 runs.
Onwuzilike fell short of his half ton ending on 46 runs but Adedeji would not be denied his half-century after hitting 51 runs off 48 balls, making him the first Nigerian player to hit a half-century in T-20 internationals.
Their partnership is the highest 4th wicket partnership recorded so far in the tournament.
Nigeria eventually finished for 111 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs, while UAE scored 112 runs in 12.3 overs.
