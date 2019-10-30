A’Ibom: Elders, groups lobby N’Assembly for NDDC top jobs

T

he Elders’ Forum, women and the youth councils of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State, as well as the South-South chapter of the Buhari Support Group, have launched intense lobbying for National Assembly to approve the appointment of their own, Mr. Otobong Ndem, an engineer, as board member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The groups, while applauding President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him for the position of NDDC Executive Director Project, also urged the lawmakers to discountenance any moves by certain individuals or group of persons who may be working against the confirmation of Otobong’s appointment.

In separate letters signed by their leaders, the groups further explained that this would be the first time in the history of NDDC and OMPADEC that an indigene of Mkpat Enin LGA would ever be considered for executive position in the intervention agency.

Speaking on behalf of the Elders Forum, Akpan Thompson, however, assured the President and lawmakers that Otobong would make the nation and the Niger Delta region proud given his antecedents as a public officer.

He said: “We urge the National Assembly to confirm Otobong’s appointment because Nkpat Enin community has contributed immeasurably to the national wealth and as one of the local government areas that supported and voted for President Buhari.

“Even though we have oil, we have never given the Federal Government any trouble; so this is a payback time to have one of our own on the board of the NDDC.”

He, however, noted that Otobong had served meritoriously as member of the state House of Assembly, adding: “We are optimistic that he will not fail Mr. President and the entire Niger Delta region, as well as country in general.”

This is as the Women Council of Mkpat Enin expressed the delight of the people, who jubilated across the states and party line over the nomination of Otobong by the President.

“This is because they realise that Otobong is a performer, who has extended his good works to other local governments in the state by awarding scholarships, transforming the lives of many people, building houses for widows, empowering orphans and who is seen as the hope of the common people,” the women said.

Meanwhile, the Youth Coordinator of Buhari Support Group, Prince Aniekan Essen, added that Otobong was instrumental in rallying support of different youth associations across the Niger Delta region, which according to him, made the emergency of Mr. President possible in 2019 election in the area.

“If the Senate confirms his appointments, the youth will be happy and we are very sure that he will carry the youth along. That will also be a plus for the oil producing communities, the oil companies and the Federal Government,” he pointed out.

The youth leader noted that Otobong will use his position to coordinate and ensure peace in the oil-rich region, saying that as a young man, he understands the language of the youths and will be able to reach out to them across the Niger Delta region, which will enhance the peace in the region.

On his part, one of the community leaders, Dr. James Akpan, said that the appeal to the law makers had become necessary as the people of Mkpat Enin would not fold their arms and watch mischief makers to sabotage their chances for the NDDC job.

