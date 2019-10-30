A’Ibom fertilizer blending factory laments high cost of diesel

A

fertilizer blending factory, Greenwell Technologies, located in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has said it spent N1.4 million monthly on diesel.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Managing Director, Mr. Johnny Udo, when members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, conducted a facility tour of the factory as part of activities marking the Chapel’s press week.

Udo, however, explained how the company had promised to pay N.5 million monthly to Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) in order to supply constant power, but to no avail, adding that he decided to locate the company in Abak because of the peaceful environment.

He said: “I spend about N1.4 million a month on diesel. If we are lucky, we will have electricity for five minutes or two hours for whole week. So, we depend on diesel all day. We have 500KVA generator because without electricity we cannot operate the machines.

“We produce about 300 tonnes a day, but sometimes 200 tons depending on the need and availability of raw materials. Two of our raw materials are imported while the rest are sourced locally.

“Last month we transported 4,000 tonnes to Nasarawa and other states. We still have about 59 trucks for Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director said the company had been making progress following high demands and patronage for the product by several states across the country, noting that the company had also started blending fertilizer for coconut farms.

Udo, who explained that the Federal Government subsidized 50 per cent of the cost of the fertilizer as a way of assisting farmers, however, added: “The actual manufacturing price is N11,000 per bag, but the Federal Government paid 50 per cent, while the farmers pay 50 per cent of the price and in some states the fertilizer is distributed to farmers free.

“You will get this product for N6,000 or N7,000 in the market because the raw materials are very expensive. We do not sell less than one truck load of the product to the agro dealers and presently we are also selling to individuals.

“The demand is high, and now we have about 1,000 tonnes, which the Federal Government had already paid for, but we are also producing for private individuals. We are also producing for coconut farmers; we are blending fertilizers for them.

