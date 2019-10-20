‘A’Ibom youths should embrace Udom’s development efforts’

Mr. Ephraim Akparawa Inyang-Eyen, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works, in this chat with some editors, speaks on Governor Udom Emmanuel’s achievements in critical sectors. He also charges youths to rediscover their potentials in order to take advantage of the impending economic boom in the state

Governor Udom Emmanuel is on his second term on the saddle. How has he fared in your assessment?

I will make a bold attempt to summarily analyse all the sector of our state’s economy. In the road sectors, I think we have done very well and just like the governor said its completion agenda, what we should be doing now is to make a very conscious attempt to complete what we have started.

I can tell you authoritatively that the dualised roads which will give the state a different image, a paradigm shift is on the completion agenda. Look at the Uyo – Ikot Ekpene Road in which people have embarrassed Udom’s administration even though the contract was overpriced, the job as at today has advanced to Four Points by Sheraton. We want to take it up a little and discharge the road by the roundabout at Ikot Ekpene.

We are very confident that by December, the much talked about Ikot Ekpene Road will be ready. The Ikot Oku Ikono – Etinan Road 20km dualised has a flyover in which we have started paying compensations, if you go there, work is in top gear with men working day and night. So Ikot-Oku-Ikono Etinan is on the agenda for completion by May, 2020.

Then Etinan-Ndunuyo, you will see that we are just at 600 metres to East West Road and compensation have been paid on that road while the bridge piling at Ekpene Ukpa has started. That road will certainly be ready by May, 2020. If you come back to the Etinan-Eket Road, one of the projects we inherited that was virtually abandoned as at today we have paid compensation and crossed Etinan by the General Hospital which was the major fear of the people. We will further link up that road after paying compensation from Afaha Nsit to Ndiya.

Eket remodeling I can assure you would have been completed by December but the rain has altered our plans and I can tell you that by January/February, we will finish Eket remodeling Phase I. If you look at other roads done by the Udom’s administration like the one in Ini Local Government Area done by Particular Construction Company, the bridge the people said never existed is one we drive on during our last visit. Once the rains are over we will lay the final wearing coach asphalt on the road. Several other roads are also receiving attention.

Has the health sector been neglected?

This government operates with data. When Governor Udom Emmanuel came, the only functional hospital was the Teaching Hospital at Abak Road which was converted into a Secondary Health Centre instead of Tertiary Health Centre. Emmanuel came and took pains to bring back secondary health centers with the overhauling of St. Lukes Hospital, Anua. The first day we visited Etinan General Hospital we had more snakes than human beings there. Today the hospital is working at optimum level. When we visited Uruan Hospital at Itu Mbang, it was the same story, but today it is a digitalised hospital. When we visited Iquitta Oron General Hospital, everything had virtually collapsed but today it is in top shape. If you go to Ikono, you will find a rebranded general hospital. If you go to Ikot Okoro Oruk Anam the hospital is working, Emmanuel Hospital in Eket is almost ready; the general hospital in Onna is set to go. So I will say that Governor Emmanuel has done well in the health sector. The governor will soon storm the Ikot Ekpene General Hospital to clean it up and turn it to a training centre for nurses and midwives.

The governor has also ensured adequate personnel to run these hospitals with the facilities there are world class. I am very convinced that soonest all the 10 federal constituencies in Akwa Ibom will have theirs. I recall with nostalgia that when we visited the Ikot Okoro Hospital in Oruk Anam, the place has already turned to cassava farm, but today outside parading the best facilities, it is completely digitalised. So if each of the 10 federal constituencies has a functional digitalised hospital then you should be convinced that Emmanuel’s administration has taken the health of the people into big consideration.

The education sector is suffering in many states of the federation. What is the picture in Akwa Ibom?

Education in Akwa Ibom up to secondary school level is free. The government also pays WAEC, NECO and virtually all other major fees. Several structures have been put in place for pupils and students. If you take over a decaying system as the governor inherited, restoration takes a process so if the governor met 200 dilapidated schools and in four years was able to do between 150 and 180. Some people will avoid the 180 that have been rebuilt and go take pictures of the remaining 20 in bad state and post on the internet. These structures took time to collapse and same people kept quiet and overlook them but now we have a listening governor. They want to make a mockery of the system. The governor has maintained the free education policy. NECO fees are paid as at when due, same with WAEC and as we have more intakes yearly some mischievous people are saying the intakes are going down. We have our statistics and don’t listen to such distractions.

You state has an airline. What is its status and how is it contributing to the development of the state?

I think Akwa Ibom is doing extremely well. We are the only state in this country today that is not just running an airline but a very effective one. The report from Ibom Air so far is excellent. When the governor mooted the idea, people described it as a scam but the same people are using the airline and I don’t know whether people can fly with scam. The truth is that governor Emmanuel has broken the jinx in that sector in the entire country. Even the Federal Government of Nigeria till date is unable to have a national carrier but we have one in Akwa Ibom because of the caliber of the governor on the saddle.

The airport will soon have a digital terminal building and upon completion the airport will be compared with the best in the world. The second runway and taxi way are also there which you will only see again in Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, in Abuja. These are all efforts of the state government. The deep seaport is on course, the governor had directed me to resume the construction of the Ibom super highway which will serve as direct access to the Ibom Deep Sea Port and that is what embolden me to call out my people in Eket Senatorial District to get ready to take advantage of what comes with a Seaport of that magnitude. If you check well the wealth of most nation are domiciled in the ground and the sea. By the time the deep sea port comes on stream, the entire economy of the state will witness a boom to the point that there will be less emphasis on federation allocation. Akwa Ibom will be next to Lagos in economy.

On Housing and industrialisation, where does the state stand?

Government is interested in the actualizing the housing estate in Uruan and efforts are in top gear in this regard. Work is ongoing there. In the same vein, the low cost Housing Estate along Oron Road is making progress among others. The ongoing estate for civil servants in the state is also nearing completion.

I have said at different forum that the industrialisation is not only real but the industries are there working for all to see. The location of the industry is simple Economics 101 in which we are thought that nearness of raw materials and others factors are the major consideration in citing the industry. You see that the industries are concentrated around a particular belt to enable them share facilities in addition to nearness to their raw materials and guaranteed peaceful co-existence with their various host communities.

For instance, the power substation in Mkpat Enin will ensure substantial energy to the Flour Mills among other companies in that axis if one of the industries is cited, for instance, in Ini Local Council Area, they will be operating on generators because they can’t share from the energy from the concentrated power substation in the Mkpat Enen Area.

So the industrial revolution in Akwa Ibom is real. Another instance is the newly commissioned ply wood factory which is so critical to furniture making, if someone hopes to start a furniture factory, he will like to cite it close to the ply wood factory to take advantage of both the raw materials and the power. The governor came prepared for industrialisation and by 2023 when he will leave the stage; he would have made the state advanced industrial hub in Africa. These companies are ones that will contribute to economy via employment, contribute to our IGR and further carry out their corporate social responsibility.

By the time the seaport is ready do you know what the multiplier effects will be on our economy? The hotels in the entire Eket area and beyond will be over patronized by those who will come down to drive the seaport project. Again I must emphisis here that with God on our side and more money in the hands of the Governor, Akwa Ibom will lively have the best road network in Nigeria soon.

What is the philosophy behind the selection of youths from Eket Senatorial District for mentorship and entrepreneurial training as against giving “hand outs”?

Whenever things are done over a period of time, I look at the results overtime. I have seen the culture of youths relying on “hand outs” and also the culture of “landing” anytime you have interface with them as very trivial and I specifically called the youths of my village in Ikot Ebiere and they came.

I challenged them to account for all the “landings” they have received and what they achieved with it. They were all shocked and looked in amazement. I sat down and think deeply, if you need a good plumber, tiller, mechanic and many other skilled laborers, you hardly found an Akwa Ibom son. We use virtually outsiders to give us quality jobs on things ordinarily our youths should be doing.

