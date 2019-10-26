Sports
Akinwunmi expresses shock over CHAN Eagles’ ouster
The first vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, has said he is still at a loss after the Super Eagles team B failed to secure qualifications for the 2020 CHAN competition scheduled to take place in Cameroon.
The Lagos state FA chairman said he is upset just like other Nigerians who expected the team to secure qualification. Despite a 2-0 defeat of the Sparrow Hawks of Togo in Lagos, Nigeria failed to qualify to be part of a championship they finished runners up last year.
It would be recalled that Nigeria lost the first leg 4-1 and bowed out 4-3 on aggregates over two legs with Togo securing qualification ticket. Speaking with our correspondent, Akinwunmi apologized to Nigerians while also saying the federation will wait for the report of the technical committee before taking any action. “Truthfully, we had no business losing the tie,” he said.
“No doubt in my mind that we would have won the game. I was not in Togo to see what really happened, but the team I watched today (on Saturday), doesn’t have what it takes to beat Nigeria.
“In any case, things like this do happen, it is very unfortunate that we are out, I am very upset and I know Nigerians are upset too, especially with the result. “We are going to take the lessons and positives from there. I saw about three or four players in the team that can fight toe-to-toe with their foreign-based counterparts. “What we need to do now is to go home, take a good look at what has happened and wait for the report of the technical committee before knowing the next line of action.”
Sports
PUMA and LaLiga unveil the new official matchball
Following the unveiling of the first official PUMA matchball back in June, the time has now come to reveal the new ball that will be used in the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank games played between 25 October 2019 and 23 February 2020.
LaLiga is pure magic and PUMA has designed a change in colour to the heartbeat of the competition that reflects how the magic gets under way from the very moment the ball starts rolling. Under the slogan of ‘Redibujamos LaLiga – Repainting LaLiga’, the sports manufacturer presents a design that features an eye-catching colour change. The ball retains the innovative 18-panel heat sealed structure from the previous design, which is similar to that of a golf ball and guarantees a straight path and better consistency in the shot. The bigger panels allow a better connection with the sphere.
Meanwhile, the incorporation of an additional POE foam layer improves the touch and increases the sensitivity, which results in a firm touch and an improved rebound consistency.
The ball’s 1mm Hi-Solid Dimple PU (San Fang) casing improves the aerodynamics and also provides high resistance to the graze and wear and tear, which creates a better overall performance level. This ball is a perfect sphere, guaranteeing reduced water absorption, and features a rubber air chamber with a PAL (Puma Air Lock) valve which assures excellent air retention. In short, this is a ball with explosive potential, just like the new colour of choice, the bold PINK ALERT.
Sports
Enyimba must win CAF Confederation Cup, says goalkeeper
As the Nigeria Professional Football League defending champions, Enyimba of Aba get ready to take on TS Galaxy of South Africa, in the final qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup, the goalkeeper of the team, Femi Kayode, has set his sight on winning the title with the club.
The CAF Confederation Cup remains the only title the People’s Elephant are yet to win after winning the CAF Champions League on two occasions in 2003 and 2004.
Enyimba failed to qualify for the m o n e y spinning g r o u p stages of the CAF C h a m – p i o n s L e a g u e after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Al-Hilal of Sudan in the last qualifying round. S p e a k i n g with our correspondent, Kayode, who joined the eight-time NPFL winner from Lobi Stars after the conclusion of last season said he teamed up with Enyim- ba after winning the NPFL and now ready to win the Confederation Cup.
“We feel bad that we lost out of the Champion League,” he said. “Some of us joined Enyimba because of the Champions League and since we are out we have to focus on the Confederation Cup. We believe we are going to qualify and be in the group stage too. “I joined the team after winning the NPFL and Enyimba are known for winning, so we want to win the Cup and add it to the others the club already won in the past.”
The former Akwa United goalkeeper said he would bring his experience playing for several clubs in the country to bear in the team as they continue to chase titles on every front.
Apart from playing in the Confederation Cup, Enyimba will be defending their NPFL title while also looking forward to winning the Aiteo Cup. Kayode also expressed his happiness with the impending resumption of the NPFL new season, revealing that playing in the league will help them on the continent.
Sports
HiFL 2019: UAM TILLERS, UNICAL MALABITES SET FOR FINAL TODAY
2018 defending champions, UAM Tillers, and runners up, UNICAL MALABITES are set to face off in the HiFL 2019 finals, after they both cruised past, OAU Giants and UNILORIN Warriors respectively, to book their place yet again in the highly anticipated finals of the 2019 Super Four, scheduled for today at the Agege township stadium in Lagos. Meanwhile, UNILORIN Warriors will play OAU Giants in the third place to complete the 2019 Higher Institutions Football League Super Four.
Speaking about the preparation for the super four, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi, said that all is in place for a successful hosting of the super four, in Lagos, “we are witnessing a reenactment of last year’s final and thirdplace matches and it is interesting, we are glad about the progress made and the expansion achieved through the season.
The league has gained wider acceptance among higher institutions across the country and has been noted as a game-changer in higher institution sports in Nigeria, our expansion of participating teams to 32 and our all-impactful Coaching Clinic in Lagos were few of the highlights of the 2019 season for us” Fijabi said “We have reviewed the rules of the game in line with our experiences from last year and global trends in football and collegiate sports. We did this in conjunction with our partner, the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) and other technical partners.
Our desire is to create a league that would be of pride to us as a company, the Nigerian universities and indeed our esteemed sponsors” we have set everything in motion for an awesome finale and we are set to usher in an even better 2020 league season” Fijabi Added In his remark, the President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto expressed that the 2019 edition of the higher institutions football league has been nothing but a grand success
“At NUGA, we are committed to ensuring the sustainability of the league, the 2019 edition has been a grand success, we are pleased with the execution and we are committed to ensuring that our students and indeed sports-loving Nigerians continue to enjoy thrilling experiences across the match centers, this excitement will hope to make grander at the finals.”
Sports
Leicester equal EPL record, hammer Saints 9-0
Leicester City equalled the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory as dismal 10-man Southampton were dismantled at a rainswept St Mary’s.
The result sees Brendan Rodgers’ side move into second place, leapfrogging Manchester City and moving five points behind leaders Liverpool, reports the BBC.
Sports
Juventus shareholders agree €300m boost to expand club globally
Juventus President Andrea Agnelli on Thursday got the overwhelming backing of the club’s shareholders for a 300 million euro ($333 million) capital increase to help boost the Italian club’s global ambitions.
Despite losses of 39.9 million euros ($44m) last season, Agnelli asked shareholders for major investment as part of a five-year plan to keep pace with European rivals such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.
The request was approved by 99.97 per cent of the shareholders present at the meeting.
“The objective of this capital increase is the future development in a wide-ranging horizon,” Agnelli told shareholders at the club’s Allianz Stadium in Turin.
“We must imagine this season as a new year zero, with the desire and determination to think big.
“We must be extremely proud of our development and our growth rates, but we must keep with the pace.
“These numbers seem enormous when compared to the Italian reality, but our point of reference is the great European clubs.”
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing in 2018 was central to Juventus’s ambitions to expand their brand globally.
And Agnelli said that he hoped the 34-year-old would lift a sixth Ballon d’Or title this year.
“I hope that Cristiano can win the Ballon d’Or because he deserves it,” said Agnelli.
Despite their domination in Italy, winning the last eight Serie A titles, Juventus have not lifted the Champions League trophy since 1996.
“Juve is the biggest football club in Italy but only one of the big ones in Europe,” he said.
“If we look at the big names of England, Spain and Germany, their turnover is between 500 million and a billion,” said Agnelli.
The recapitalisation would be part of a five-year development plan from 2019-24.
“The vision of the new plan must be to make Juventus prosper as a global brand, recognized by all stakeholders and future generations as a modern, innovative and iconic brand,” he said.
Club revenues up to June 30 last were 494.4 million euros, a 20 per cent increase on the previous year, Agnelli said.
However, the financial year to June 30 closed in the red with losses of 39.9 million euros, nearly double the 19.2 million euro deficit in 2018.
Asian development
After ditching their iconic black and white striped jersey last season, the club also have a new ‘J’ logo, and on the pitch are looking for a new eye-catching style of football under new coach Maurizio Sarri.
In addition, the team have invested heavily in their new “J-Hotel,” 300 metres from their Turin stadium and the “J-Medical”, the private clinic of the club.
“We have allocated around 400 million euros to direct and indirect investments in real estate development,” said Agnelli.
“Our growth is confirmed by our UEFA ranking: We are currently fifth but we have reasonable grounds to think about finishing fourth,” said Agnelli.
“We have become the fourth fan base club in Europe. Furthermore, our new office in Hong Kong will allow us to grow further in that part of the world.”
Agnelli said women’s football was an area of growth with their Juventus women’s team winning the last two Italian league titles.
Juventus also announced that US car manufacturer Jeep had agreed to increase its sponsorship from 25 million euros to 42 million euros a year for the next two seasons.
Jeep are owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which belongs to Juventus’s majority shareholder Exor, which belongs to the Agnelli family.
Along with their deal with German sportswear manufacturer Adidas, it brings the club’s sponsorship to over $100 million per season.
Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Garba wary of Hungary
Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba has said his side will not underrate Hungary when the two sides clash tomorrow (Saturday) in their opening group match of the 2019 edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.
The Estadio Olympico, Goiania will come alive on Saturday when five – time world champions in the FIFA U-17 World Cup tackle Hungary in the opening game in Group B of this year’s championship.
Garba said they were determined to hit the ground running as victory in their opening game would boost the confidence of the team.
He said: “We are looking forward to the game against Hungary with great expectations of having a good game and winning the maximum points at stake.” He told thenff.com in Gioania. Any team from Europe that qualified for a tournament like this, must definately be a good side, but we will approach the game with every seriousness it deserves to give Nigerians back home something positive to cheer at the end of 90 minutes.”
The quest for the Eaglets to conquer the world again begin in few hours time and dispatching Hungary will indeed be a strong display of intent towards winning a sixth world title, after victories in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.
Nigeria will also play Ecuador and Australia in the group phase.
Sports
AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Delta, Akwa Ibom battle to host Eagles
Asaba and Uyo Stadiums are being considered by the Nigeria Football Federation as the venue for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels of Benin, slated for November 11. A top source of the NFF made this known on Thursday in an interview with Soccernet.ng, where it was revealed that the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba State and the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo had been tipped to host the qualifier. Although a final decision has not been made, however, it was confirmed to Soccernet.ng that plans were underway to announce the venue before the end of next week
. “The NFF will make a pronouncement on the venue that will host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin very soon. They are working on it and looking at it from their cooperate angle. Initially, it was supposed to be Edo State but of late we have been hearing Asaba, Uyo and definitely, Abuja is out of it because the pitch is not ready,” The NFF Source told Soccernet.ng “Uyo and Asaba are good grounds for the Super Eagles because that’s where we have played and won games with ease.
But we are waiting for the NFF to make an official pronouncement on the venue that will host the 2021 AFCON qualifier against Lesotho.” The source also disclosed to Soccernet.ng that picking the maximum point remains the priority of the Super Eagles regardless of the venue the match would be played. “Wherever they choose will be okay for us.
The most important thing is for us to train well and play well to win. You know we have two games, first against Benin and a few days later we will play Lesotho. So, the important for us to win the two games. But I can confirm to you that in a few days the NFF will make an official pronouncement.”
Sports
AFCON U-23: Nwakali, first foreign-based to arrive camp
Huesca of Spain striker, Kelechi Nwakali, was the first overseas-based professional to arrive Dream Team training camp ahead of next month’s U-23 African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.
But Nwakali, who has not enjoyed regular playing time at Spanish second club Huesca, will undergo special training to ensure he is match fit for the tournament,camp sources said.
“A special drill has been designed for him that will ensure he is match-fit,” a team official told New Telegraph.
He had his first training with the team Thursday morning.
Despite Nwakali’s arrival, there remain serious fears that many of the country’s foreign stars who are eligible for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying competition, may not be released by their clubs as it does not fall within the FIFA-free window.
The Dream Team VII bounced back from a one goal loss in Omdurman, Sudan, in the first leg of the encounter to emerge winners with the dominating 5-0 win in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday last September.
The reigning African champions have been handed tough opponents in the tournament to serve as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
They will face 2015 third-placed team South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and Zambia in Group B of the preliminary round.
Sports
Amapakabo confident Olympic Eagles’ll deliver in Egypt
Dream Team coach Imama Amapakabo, has exuded confidence that his boys will pick one of the three tickets available for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games when action commences in the 2019 U-23 Africa Nations Cup billed for Egypt next month.
Amapakabo who has put behind the pains of the Super Eagles B failure to secure the 2020 CHAN ticket said his focus is on retaining the Olympic Eagles’ title defence.
Amapakabo, a former Nigeria junior international and defunct NEPA of Lagos goalkeeper, is in camp in Abuja with the home based Eagles and now awaits the arrival of the foreign-based professionals next week Monday.
“The foreign-based players would be joining the team next week Monday,” Amapakabo said.
“We’ve had three weeks of closed door camping before now. So, this time, we are going to have just two weeks training before traveling to Egypt.
“A week of training together, I mean both the home and foreign based players will put the team in good mood going into the championship.”
Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles are drawn in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia and all the matches will be played at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.
The team will get their campaign underway with a tough opener against West African rivals, Ivory Coast.
The defending champions of the U-23 AFCON, eased past Sudan 5-1 on aggregate to book a place in the 3rd U-23 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt from where Africa’s three representatives at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will emerge.
The U-23 AFCON will hold from November 8 until November 22 in Egypt.
Sports
Nigeria drop in FIFA rankings
Nigeria have dropped a place in Fifa’s world rankings for October despite forcing Brazil to a 1-1 draw in Singapore.
The 2013 African champions gathered 1481 points to rank no. 35 in the world and third in Africa behind Senegal [20th in the world], and Tunisia [29th].
African champions Algeria remain unmoved to stay fourth in Africa and 38th in the world with 1469 points.
However, Super Eagles’ opponents in November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Benin Republic and Lesotho suffered contrasting fortunes.
The Squirrels moved a place up to claim the 82nd spot in the world [18th in Africa], while the Crocodiles ranked 138th [39th in Africa] moved a place southward.
Belgium, France, Brazil, and England occupy the first four places in the world with 2018 Fifa World Cup hosts, Russia in 37th place.
The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 28 November 2019.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Strange illness breaks out in Ondo school, kills student
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
‘Swift judgement’: Man electrocuted while robbing church
-
News21 hours ago
FG begins deduction of bailout refund from states
-
News21 hours ago
Oyetola swears in new commissioners in Osun
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
‘We murdered DSS operatives trying to rescue journalist’s wife’
-
News21 hours ago
Alleged misconduct: Eight judges face probe, 29 escape NJC’s hammer
-
News18 hours ago
Britain must accept responsibility for truck deaths, Chinese paper says
-
News21 hours ago
Russia, Nigeria sign agreements on oil exploration, rail modernisation