Alleged misconduct: Eight judges face probe, 29 escape NJC’s hammer

The National Judicial Council (NJC), yesterday, set up separate committees to investigate eight judges over alleged misconduct.

The committees are to investigate petitions written against judges and report back to the Council.

According to an inside source who prefers anonymity, part of the petitions bother on corruption, non-delivery of judgement as and when due, among others.

The source added that the judges are from different hierarchies and judicial divisions.

However, 29 judges were cleared of misconduct by the NJC.

Meanwhile, the Council had recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari four Justices from the Court of Appeal bench for appointment to the Supreme Court bench.

The recommended Justices are: Adamu Jauro (North-East Zone), Emmanuel A. Agim (South-South Zone), C. Oseji (South-South Zone) and Morenike Ogunwumiju (South West Zone).

The recommended list was, however, contrary to the allegations by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) some weeks ago that the Chairman of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, Justice Garba Mohammed, has been listed for the Apex Court bench.

However, a member of the panel, Justice Oseji was among the names submitted to the President.

The Justice Mohammed-led panel ruled in favour of President Buhari against the February 23 candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to a statement by the Director of Information of the Council, Soji Oye, the NJC made the recommendation under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad at its 22nd meeting.

The Council also recommended Justice John Tsoho as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Justice Tsoho had been in acting capacity since the retirement of Justice Adamu Kafarati.

In addition, the Council recommends Justice B. B. Kanyip as the President of National Industrial Court (NIC).

Justice Esther Amenaghawon Edigin was recommended as the Chief Judge of Edo State and Justice Eunice Aderonke Alade, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ondo State.

The Council equally recommended four judges into the Osun State High Court of Justice.

They are: Mathias Olusegun Agboola, Sikiru Adeposi Oke, Olorunfemi Judith Ajanaku and Lawrence Olawale Arojo.

Bawa Sunday Bawa was recommended as a Judge into the Nasarawa State High Court of Justice; Nkeruwem Martin Obot, Akwa Ibom State High Court of Justice and Yahaya Adamu, Kogi State High Court of Justice.

Both Onyinye Samuel Anumonye and Victoria Toochukwu Nwoye were recommended as Judges into the Anambra State High Court of Justice.

While Goje Yahaya Hamman was recommended as a judge into the Taraba State High Court of Justice, Benson Anya, Enyinnaya Okezie and Adiele Ogbonna were recommended as Judges into Abia State High Court of Justice.

Ibrahim Alhaji Ya’u was recommended for appointment as Kadi, Sharia, Court of Appeal.

According to Oye, all the appointed Judges are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the President and their respective state governors and or confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly as the case may be.

On the petitions against judges that were dismissed, Oye said: “Council, at the meeting, deliberated on the Report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee and decided to empanel eight committees to investigate eight judicial officers from amongst the 35 petitions written against 37 Judges of the Federal and State High Courts.

The remaining petitions were summarily dismissed for obvious and manifest lack of merit, being subjudice, concerning administrative matters, or that such petitions were matters for appeal.

The dismissed petitions were against Hon. Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, the immediate past Chief Judge of the Federal High Court; Hon. Justices Anduwi Chikere, H. I. O. Oshoma, Ayo Emmanuel all of the Federal High Court; Hon. Justice J. D. Peters, National Industrial Court of Nigeria and Hon. Justice S. E. Aladetoyinbo (Rtd) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.”

Other judges whom petitions against them were dismissed are: Hon. Justice Opeyemi Oke (Rtd), Chief Judge of Lagos State; Hon. Justices K. A. Jose, S. S. Ogunsanya, T. A. Oyekan-Abdullahi, O. O. Femi-Adeniyi and D. T. Okuwobi, all of the Lagos State High Court of Justice; Hon. Justice Mojisola Idayat Sule, Oyo State High Court; Hon. Justices R. D. Harriman, A. O. Omamogbo, Michael Nduka Obi, High Court of Justice, Delta State, Hon. Justice E. N. Thompson, River State High Court; Hon. Justice Inaikende Eradiri, High Court, Bayelsa State and Hon. Justices N. B. Ukoha and B. C. Iheka of High Court of Justice, Imo State.

Also on the list are Hon. Justices F. I. N. Ngwu, R. O. Odugu, Enugu State High Court; Hon. Justice Abdulkadir H. Suleiman, Bauchi State High Court and Hon. Justice Garba Abdulkadir of the Katsina State High Court of Justice.

The Council, however, approved the recommendation of two committees earlier set up to investigate Hon. Justice Winifred I. A. Effiong of Akwa Ibom State High Court of Justice and Hon. Justice Bello Aliyu Gusau of High of Justice, Zamfara State which absolved them of any judicial misconduct.

Like this: Like Loading...