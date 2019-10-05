Alleged N400m theft: Ex-GOC attends trial on drip

…as GCM gets set to rule on contentious statement

There was confusion at the Army Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, on Wednesday, as a former General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Hakeem Otiki, appeared before the General Court Martial (GCM) on drip.

The ex-GOC is facing a fivecount bordering on alleged disobedience to standing order, as well as offences in relation to public property (stealing). Saturday Telegraph reports that the senior officer’s trial is occasioned by the alleged diversion of N400 million by five soldiers who were attached to the embattled senior officer.

The development had culminated in the inauguration of a court martial by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on September 17, at the Army Officers’ Mess in Asokoro, to try the ex-GOC. It would be recalled that the Lt- Gen. Lamidi Adeosun-led 7-man GCM had, after overruling an objection, adjourned until September 30, for trial proper. On the said adjourned date, the accused officer had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, shortly after the charges were read to him. Saturday Telegraph, however, gathered that the senior officer appeared on drip as trial resumed on Wednesday. A highly-placed source, who disclosed this on the condition of anonymity, said: “Yesterday (Wednesday), he (the defendant) was sitting on a wheelchair, with drip, this drip stood by his side. He was still on wheelchair with drip running, when the trial was going on.”

When our correspondent sought to know the position of the trial, another informed source, who also pleaded not to be named, disclosed that ruling on an oral application to tender a witness’ statement was being expected, saying the development had necessitated a “trialwithin- trial by the GCM. He said: “The prosecution sought to tender one of the statements made, but the opposition objected, saying the statement was made under oppressive condition, in contravention of the Evidence Act. “So, in that condition, the court ordered trial-within-trial, to determine the admissibility of that statement, which is what is being done presently. The court will rule whether to admit the contentious statement or not, then trial will begin.”

Like this: Like Loading...