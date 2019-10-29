Amaechi gives CCECC 4-week ultimatum on Lagos-Ibadan rail stations

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday gave the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) one month ultimatum to complete all the minor train stations along the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

Amaechi gave the ultimatum during the October edition of the monthly inspection tour of the Lagos- Ibadan railway project as well as his meeting with the management teams of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and the CCECC.

The minister, who expressed reservations with the progress of work on the railway stations, charged the construction firm to expedite action on the project and ensure its completion on November 25, 2019. According to him, there were a total of twelve railway stations, comprising eight minor stations and four major ones from Ebute-Metta to Ibadan, currently under construction by the CCECC.

He rebuked the engineers for delaying completion of the construction of the railway stations, insisting that his November meeting with all the stakeholders in the Lagos- Ibadan rail contract must be held at the Kajola station after its completion. The minister further cautioned the Chinese engineers not to compromise standard and quality of construction work on the project, his pressure on them for speedy completion notwithstanding.

Amaechi also reminded the construction corporation that the Federal Government had cleared all its outstanding debts to the firm, stressing that it had no reason not to deliver the project on time. “We were owing you N47 million and have paid. Now that you have been paid every kobo, what is delaying the work? We gave you four weeks to complete this building (Kajola station), but you are giving excuses with rainfall.

“I am giving 25th of November to complete the building. I am coming to Lagos for November meeting and the meeting will hold in this place; not in an uncompleted building but in a completed one. So, you should work day and night to achieve this,” he said. Moreover, the minister said the twenty coaches already ordered for importation to beef up the number of coaches plying the Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan rail lines.

The former Rivers State governor also said that there would be a flag-off of train free ride from Lagos to Ibadan on November 30, after the proposed monthly meeting of the stakeholders. Consequently, he tasked the contractor to ensure that rail tracks were laid from Ibadan to Ebute- Metta in Lagos; so that the planned flag-off would be a reality. He said passengers were allowed to stand in trains on Abuja-Kaduna rail line because of the menace of kidnappers and other armed bandits and criminals, who terrorise passengers on Abuja- Kaduna road. Amaechi further stated that once the problem of insecurity was solved on that axis, there would be no more permission for passengers to stand. He said: “The reason why we allowed standing on the Abuja-Kaduna is because the insecurity has made it unbearable for you; so we cannot say, listen gentlemen, we are insisting on sitting. “But once we get the next 10 coaches we are sending to Kaduna, the situation where passengers stand inside our coaches will be reduced. Although, it will not solve the problem of addressing the 3,700 passengers, but at least it will reduce who stand.

