Amapakabo confident Olympic Eagles’ll deliver in Egypt

Dream Team coach Imama Amapakabo, has exuded confidence that his boys will pick one of the three tickets available for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games when action commences in the 2019 U-23 Africa Nations Cup billed for Egypt next month.

Amapakabo who has put behind the pains of the Super Eagles B failure to secure the 2020 CHAN ticket said his focus is on retaining the Olympic Eagles’ title defence.

Amapakabo, a former Nigeria junior international and defunct NEPA of Lagos goalkeeper, is in camp in Abuja with the home based Eagles and now awaits the arrival of the foreign-based professionals next week Monday.

“The foreign-based players would be joining the team next week Monday,” Amapakabo said.

“We’ve had three weeks of closed door camping before now. So, this time, we are going to have just two weeks training before traveling to Egypt.

“A week of training together, I mean both the home and foreign based players will put the team in good mood going into the championship.”

Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles are drawn in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia and all the matches will be played at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

The team will get their campaign underway with a tough opener against West African rivals, Ivory Coast.

The defending champions of the U-23 AFCON, eased past Sudan 5-1 on aggregate to book a place in the 3rd U-23 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt from where Africa’s three representatives at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will emerge.

The U-23 AFCON will hold from November 8 until November 22 in Egypt.

