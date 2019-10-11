Amokachi, Lawal, others set for Iluyomade’s Walk For Life

On Sunday, October 13, the Super Eagles will be taking on a true global football giant when they face Brazil in a friendly. Surely this is a good thing, never mind the dissenting voices.

When the friendly, to be played in Singapore, was announced two weeks ago, there were those who questioned its usefulness since the Super Eagles will be playing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers not long after the game.

That concern might have been valid if the Super Eagles had not featured at the 2019 AFCON where they played against SEVEN African teams only two months ago. How much more African practice can they get than that one?

The Nigeria Football Federation might have got a whole lot wrong in recent years, but not this friendly. No serious FA turns down an opportunity to face Brazil, the world’s most successful national team and current South American champions.

I can see only positives in this game.

It is a rare chance to pit the Super Eagles against a genuine global heavyweight, a successful team full of world-class players.

The Nigerian team has often fallen short against the big teams and it is a good thing that they have another go at one of these teams.

The 4-2 victory over Argentina in the run-up to the Russia 2018 World Cup was one of such rare games against really top opposition and the Super Eagles acquitted themselves quite well.

Argentina didn’t have Lionel Messi (who later did painful damage at the World Cup proper) but it was still a strong team.

This time, almost all of Brazil’s superstars will be in action and it will be enlightening to see how Nigeria’s emerging stars fare against these top players.

Brazil usually take their friendly matches very seriously and are expected to be at full strength against the Super Eagles, therefore giving Gernot Rohr and his men a proper test of how far they have progressed.

If Nigeria avoid defeat and make the game a fierce contest without rolling over, it would be a huge boost to team morale and confidence.

If they could take on Brazil without buckling, then they can take on anyone.

The Nigeria goalkeeper and defence are in for a rough ride against Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and the like, and how they deal with this formidable force is important.

Francis Uzoho, Tyrone Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Chidozie Awaziem are the present and future of the Super Eagles defence. Tests like Brazil will help toughen them up for the big challenges that lie ahead.

There is no cruising through this one. You have to be on your toes for every second you are on the pitch. These Brazilian forwards will brutally exploit any sign of weakness. This is the kind of challenge players who want to take their games to a higher level relish. You want to test yourself against the best in the trade.

It is also a great opportunity for Rohr to see how the midfield of Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi stack up against Liverpool’s Fabinho, Real Madrid’s Casemiro and Bayern Munich’s Coutinho.

The Brazil trio are arguably the best in the world as a midfield unit and there is not bigger test for the young Nigerians than these three who offer power, guile and vision.

If Ndidi, Etebo and Iwobi could go toe to toe with these world-class midfielders and not be overwhelmed, their confidence levels will be sky-high and no opposition will faze them subsequently.

The Super Eagles strike force will also benefit immensely from this match.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe this season with French club Lille, scoring eight goals in 11 matches in all competitions, including one against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League.

But the youngster, who set a FIFA U-17 World Cup record when he scored 10 goals at Chile 2015, is still very much a work in progress at senior international level.

Osimhen is obviously the long-term replacement for the retired Odion Ighalo and he needs games like this one to lay down a marker.

The Lille striker had a decent game against Ukraine in September when he scored in the 2-2 draw. It is very positive for him that he will continue his international progress with a huge test against some great defenders.

Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Peter Olayinka and Emmanuel Dennis in the relatively young and not very experienced Nigeria attack will seek to break down the wizened Brazilian wall made up of the evergreen Dani Alves, Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva, Juventus pair Danilo and Alex Sandro, as well as PSG’s Marquinos and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Brazil defence, which still has plenty of quality in reserve, is quite an impressive unit. It’s the kind of defence the Nigeria attack does not come up against often. Osimhen and the other Super Eagles forwards will be eager to tear down that tough wall.

This is the kind of challenge they signed up for, not some two-bit friendly with Benin Republic or Djibouti.

The Brazil friendly is a big chance for the Super Eagles to mix it up with a genuine world-class team. The NFF would have been silly to turn it down.

