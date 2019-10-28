Business
Analysts: Multiple taxes’ll erode new minimum wage’s gain
Pressures to cope with the mounting numerous taxes in the near term may stifle the benefits of the new minimum wage for workers.
Some of the mounting taxes include the proposed re-introduction of toll gates on the highway, stamp duties on POS, excise duties and Value Added Tax (VAT), among others.
These taxes, according to analysts at the Bismarck Rewane-led Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), would stifle consumers who were already cash strapped.
In the latest report by FDC, the analysts explained that the taxes would further stifle the real income of consumers and undermine the boost in purchasing power anticipated from the new minimum wage.
“In addition, an increase in consumer price inflation is imminent and this will make the proposed inflationary target of 10 per cent unattainable in 2020,” the analysts said.
Although, they pointed out that currently, the Nigerian tax system was generating less than its potential, noting that in 2018, the total tax revenue from the Federal Board of Inland Revenue was N5.32 trillion ($17.39 billion), amounting to a 4.12 per cent ratio for tax to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP).
This amount, they said, was substantially lower than the sub-Saharan African average of 14.6 per cent in 2018.
However, the analysts pointed out that the low tax revenue did not justify a VAT increase, saying that was not the root of the problem.
Rather, they want government to focus on addressing its inefficient tax collection system, suggesting that proper training and equipping of tax officials would be a good first step, as it would help to reduce inefficiency and tax evasion.
“Improved transparency in expending the collected revenue would also help; there is the perception that government is corrupt and will not efficiently disburse the revenue for the good of the public,” the FDC analysts said.
Improved transparency, according to them, would lower people’s willingness to comply with their taxation responsibilities.
“Lastly, the onerous process involved in the payment of tax discourages taxpayers.”
According to PwC’s report: “Paying Taxes 2019,” Nigeria ranks 157 out of 190 countries in terms of how easy it is to pay taxes. Improving the tax payment process would incentivize taxpayers to remit their tax,” the analysts said.
They stated that diversification of Nigeria’s revenue from oil to a more stable source like taxes was vital, pointing out that tax was more dependent on national income, reduces the level of exposure to external shocks and boosts stability.
They warned that an increase in VAT rate was not the solution, rather, efficient tax collection, transparency in disbursement and that reduced remittance time would help boost tax revenue.
It would be recalled that on September 11, 2019, the Federal Executive Council increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate by 2.5 per cent from five per cent to 7.5 per cent. The new rate, which is applicable to the supply of goods and services in Nigeria, is expected to take effect in 2020.
It also applies to companies with VAT registration threshold of N25 million annual turnover.
The analysts said that consumer demand had been relatively weak, pointing out that this was evident in the consistent decline of the purchasing manufactures index and the weak performance of several consumer goods companies.
According to them, an increase in VAT would be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.
Government’s justifications for the increase, according to the FDC analysts, was to bring VAT more in line with the continental average of 15.89 per cent, adding that the current level of five per cent was the lowest in Africa and one of the lowest in the world.
Besides, he said it was to boost non-oil revenue and that according to the proposed 2020 budget, non-oil revenue was expected to jump by 66.47 per cent to N5.51 trillion from N3.31 trillion in 2019.
Another reason for increase in VAT, they said, was increased revenue for the cash-strapped state governments in order to meet the obligations of the minimum wage, pointing out that state and local governments would receive 85 per cent of the revenue while the Federal Government would receive 15 per cent.
IMF: Iran would need oil at $195 a barrel next year to balance budget
Iran would need oil priced at $194.6 a barrel to balance its budget next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.
Hurt by tighter U.S. sanctions, Iran – a key member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – is expected to have a fiscal deficit of 4.5% this year and 5.1% next year, the fund said in a report on Monday.
On Friday, international benchmark Brent crude closed trading at just above $62 a barrel, reports Reuters.
Iran saw its oil revenues surge after a 2015 nuclear pact agreed with six major powers ended a sanctions regime imposed three years earlier over its disputed nuclear program.
But new sanctions brought in after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from that deal in 2018 are the most painful imposed by Washington.
Iran’s economy is expected to shrink by 9.5% this year, compared to a prior estimate of a 6% contraction, the IMF has said, but real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to be flat next year.
“The estimate is that … sanctions that were reintroduced last year and tightened this year, next year will not have an additional impact,” Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters.
A drop in the Iranian currency following the reimposition of sanctions has disrupted Iran’s foreign trade and boosted annual inflation, which the IMF forecasts at 35.7% this year and 31% next year.
Azour said the Iranian authorities should align the official exchange rate with the market rate to control inflation.
The IMF forecast Iran’s exports of goods and services to drop to $60.3 billion this year from $103.2 billion last year, and to fall further to $55.5 billion in 2020.
Balogun: Internet cost’ll reduce by 50% if…
Mr Lekan Balogun is the Chief Executive Officer of Bitflux Communications Limited, a wholesale Internet service provider company. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on factors affecting cost of Internet in Nigeria and how government policies can change the situation. Excerpts:
Heralding the era of broadband, Bitflux was issued license by Nigerian Communications Commission in 2014 to provide wholesale services, how has the journey been?
It’s been good. We were actually licensed to provide wholesale wireless access service using 2.3 gigahertz spectrum. So it’s been pretty good. Of course, we are about to expand our footprint within the city by deploying more base stations. At the moment, we are almost covering major parts of Lagos and we plan to go to other cities within the shortest period. It’s been challenging, but we give thanks to God.
Certainly, operators in the industry are facing many challenges, which continue to impede their capacity to expand and improve on their service delivery, can you specifically tell us some of those challenges as it affect your operations?
The challenges are many but I think I like to talk about what is changeable by the government the major part is regulation. There is need for the government to create the enabling environment for corporate organisations to be able to operate smoothly. There’s always the issue of multiple taxation; you get charged by local governments, you get charged by state governments and also the federal government. All these charges add up to the operating costs and make it so high. So, I think government has to work out collaborations between regulators and agencies responsible for taxes and all tiers of government. For example, something as simple as Right of Way can shut down your project for many months and even years and you know what that does to your cash flow projections. So, those are the areas we are looking forward to a better collaboration and cooperation between government and the private sector to create the enabling environment for all of us, because if that environment is conducive, government will get more money and private sector will also get more money. At the end of the day, the economy is going to boom and all of us are going to benefit from it. So, that’s one of the challenges.
Second major one will be of course, power, which we all know. Without power from the grid, you have to make your own provision for power. And the kind of business we run, you need 24/7 power. So you have to improvise and look at different sources you can generate power from to keep the system running. So, those are the two major challenges that must be addressed to move the industry forward.
You mentioned the issue of Right of Way, is it that the charges are too high or governments are slow in granting the permit?
It is a reflection of both, because if you are supposed to get permit and the cost is high, even though you need it, you have to think about it again and ask yourself: Is it worth the cost? This is because somebody is going to pay for that cost. Again, for you to get it, the processes are too long and by the time you get it, you have already lost your market share. So, the problem we are having is a reflection of both the price and the process of getting the permit. At times, that process can take forever, particularly depending on the states. Some states are faster, but some just have to take the time and because the land belongs to the government, you really have to wait and follow the process.
Several recent reports have established that cost of internet in Nigeria is still very high compared to other countries, as a company at the centre of this service provisioning, is there anything you are doing that can drive down cost of internet access in the nearest future?
Well, it’s not just about us as a company because the price that you see in the market is made up of several things. I just mentioned to you the issue of power. You see, if 60 per cent of your operating costs is going to power, that cost is going to go to someone, otherwise, you will not be able to provide service after you have spent the initial money you have. So, you need to recover that cost so that you can put it back to the business and sustain the next move. So, power is one of the biggest contributing factors into why the price of Internet is high in Nigeria. If power is fixed in this country, you can be sure that there will be, at least, 35 to 40 per cent reduction in the cost of internet access in the country. This is because a lot of costs that you need to buy generators, buy diesel, maintain generators and all that will no longer be there. In fact, I think the cost of internet is going to go down much more than 40 per cent if power is fixed; I can assure you that at least 50 per cent of the cost would go down right away because if you have good, stable and reliable power supply, every other cost is minimal. And this thing is not difficult to do, but for whatever reasons, we are just not getting it done as a country.
How does availability of spectrum come into play in all these?
Well, of course, I’m taking it for granted that you’ve acquired your entire infrastructure, and now you are running the infrastructure. Of course, the cost of setting up infrastructure is also a major part of the cost because you pay a lot for getting the spectrum but if you compare that globally, it’s neither here nor there, it’s a bit fair. But then, you are still going to import your equipment and as you pass through the border, anything telecoms attracts high rate, which shouldn’t be. Government should be encouraging importation of the equipment because they are national assets; that is the way government should look at it. They are assets for national development and they are very essential. Look at it this way, if all networks and internet are shut down today, this country would be in a mess because our lives are now so dependent on these things. There are people who have not stepped into banks for the past two years, you see. So, imagine shutting down that whole process of getting your money at your convenience. So, there should be more understanding from government, particularly the agencies that are responsible for many of these things, to ensure that they create an environment that can make people bring in those equipments at a very good rate. Once that is done, you can be sure that every other thing will take shape.
Talking about infrastructure, there is currently a wide digital gap in the country today as network operators focus more on cities at the expense of rural communities. For instance, the current 33 per cent broadband penetration in country is said to be concentrated in three major cities, what do you think can be done to bridge this gap?
You are very correct, but also remember that majority of the population are also in the cities. So what’s left in the remote locations is not a large number, but we also need to have a national coverage, because as a government, you want to be able to provide for every citizen, you know, and also the same thing, where you have a national licence, you’re supposed to at least have it touch point in majority of places. So, terms of bridging the gap, there is a need for synergy between the private sector and the public sector. The private sector is not set up to go and roll out fibre free of charge, you know, in every remote location, somebody has to bear that cost and that is government’s responsibility, because the taxes are paid to government. Government is supposed to come to the table and put in the necessary framework that will enable the private sector to collaboratively work with government to put those things in place. So, if I, for example, go and roll out fibre in, let’s say, 17 local governments in Sokoto State, what returns am I going to get from that? It will definitely not give me a good return apart from maybe some popular local governments there. But if I have to cover the whole state, it means I have to spend some money that will never be recovered. So, government can prioritise to say, well, of all the 25 local governments we have, you can put something for us in 15 local governments and through that, you link all the local governments, then you find government to government and government to citizen relationship and collaboration becomes automated. So, at the end of the day, government will be the biggest beneficiary of that kind of project because they would now be able to provide services to the people in a very seamless way. So, infrastructure is a factor in bridging the digital divide, however, the private sector will not be able to answer that call, it has to be the government.
But do you think the Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission to deploy infrastructure across the country with subsidies from government would be able to address this?
Absolutely, that is going to helpquite a lot. But remember, that doesn’t solve the last mile connectivity challenge. The InfraCos will drop the fibre just like I mentioned earlier about local governments, but that doesn’t get to your house. So, a synergy of the InfraCos with a company like Bitflux that happen, remember I told you earlier that we have wireless access license. When the InfraCo is dropping the fibre maybe at the last terminal, we take it and wirelessly make that signal available to people in different houses and homes. So, that kind of infrastructure development being supported by the government is very, very essential.
For the InfraCos, the government is certainly supporting them and we are saying that even for the wireless access providers, you need to do the same. Otherwise, the fibre can just land, let’s say for example, at TBS, how do I take it to my house? You will not be able to run fibre everywhere, it’s never a strategy anywhere in the world to run fibre to every doorstep in a country, it doesn’t happen that way, but you run it to the streets, and strategic places and you can then spread the signal with wireless devices.
You company was recently honoured with some industry awards, what does this mean to the organisation?
Thank you very much. It’s about what we do; it’s about excellence in broadband. One of the things that we do as Bitflux is to build and operate networks, then make that available in the wholesale model to the retailers so that they can sell to the end users. So, we’ve been able to build a network with high availability. So, when you see people commending us for excellence services, it is based on what we have over the years, because when the network is available and the network is good, people will certainly appreciate what you do and they will patronise you more. That is also good for our retail partners, because now they can also good customer service to their customers. So that’s basically what the awards means; it’s a reflection of the operational process we’ve put in place and also the continuous monitoring and continuous improvement that we go through regularly. So, for us, it’s a sign that we’re heading in the right direction. We are not yet there, so we also have to continue to improve more and more on a daily basis.
In the next five years, where do you see Bitflux?
Oh! In the next five years, I think Bitflux will have been able to cover quite a lot of the states in Nigeria. We will have been able to contribute massively to broadband penetration growth for the next five years, which is expected to be about 70 per cent. As we expand more, we’re very mindful of that. And then, we will have been able to contribute to change in lifestyles of the people, because the next five years, this same Nigeria is going to be a different country, not necessarily because all the streets will be tarred, but because technology will have changed things. Where we were five years ago is different from where we are now, so in the next five years, technology will force a lot of improvements in the country because by then, people are just going to be demanding for excellent services because they have seen that online.
Going by the expected advancement in technology and current trends, do you see Nigeria deploying 5G anytime soon?
Well, in Nigeria of today, we have not even deployed 3G in some places, even in other countries of the world where 5G is being deployed, most are not on commercial scale yet. 5G is going to come in Nigeria at the right time, but I don’t think anybody is going to deploy it in the next two to three years. Even if you deploy the technology today, do we have 5G handsets? Most of the mobile devices we have are not 5G-enabled. The market has to be ready for it before an operator deploys it. It is good to talk about it; it is good to be aware of it, but business-wise, I don’t think any telco in Nigeria will be looking at that now.
Operational expenses hurt Total’s earnings
Volatility in the economic and business climate has impacted negatively on the earnings of Total Nigeria Plc. Chris Ugwu writes
Operations have remained very challenging with enormous economic and securities issues.
The effect of rapid devaluation has wiped out billions of naira in market capitalisation for Nigeria’s fledgling oil and gas companies.
Sentiments for equities have been dragged down by weaker macroeconomic indicators, which stifled earning expectations and increased appetite for debt securities.
Challenges of insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure have also continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially the oil and gas sector of the economy.
The industry has also continued to experience sustained pressure on its cash flows due to delay in payment of subsidies leading to huge expenses.
In all of these, Total Nigeria Plc is not insulated as its share price movement has depleted considerably among petroleum firms and petroleum product distributors quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
It, however, still remains susceptible to the challenges facing the oil and gas business in Nigeria.
Total has continued to get its fair share of the mixed fortune as it maintains fluctuations in its financials.
The oil marketer, which ended the year 2018 with a marginal decline of one per cent drop in profit after tax for the full year ended December, ended the third quarter of 2019 with a loss .
Market watchers attributed the situation primarily to ongoing weaker global commodity demand and pricing environment coupled with the rising refining expenditures.
According to analysts, the current overall results reflected Total’s natural vulnerability to volume slowdown due to harsh environment.
The share price, which closed at N198.00 per share on November 30, 2018, recorded a dip in growth that when the closing gong rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N123.20, representing a decrease of N74.8 or 7.78 cent year to date.
Financials
Total Nigeria Plc ended the 2018 financial year with a marginal decline of one per cent in profit after tax, from N8.019 billion in 2017 to N7.960 billion in 2018.
However, profit before tax grew by three per cent to N12.098 billion in 2018, from N11.795 billion posted a year earlier. While revenue grew by seven per cent to N307.987 billion in 2018 from N288.062 in 2018, cost of sales equally grew by six per cent from N258.766 billion in 2017 to N273.202 billion in 2018.
However, the company began the year 2019 unimpressive with a record of a loss after tax of –N474 million, the first quarterly loss reported by the firm in over a decade. Similar to Q4 results, which were disappointing, the driver behind Q1 losses was elevated interest expenses due to uncharacteristically high debt levels.
According to analysts at FBNQuest Research, Total avoided losses in Q4 only because of a substantial positive result on the other income line of N6 billion which offset an operating loss of –N4.4 billion. This income was attributable to delayed reimbursements under the Petroleum Support Fund. In Q1, interest expense advanced by around 2.8x y/y as short-term borrowings grew by 61 per cent y/y to N55.1 billion during the quarter.
“Besides sales which increased marginally, all key line items on the P&L worsened on a y/y basis. Total posted a loss before tax and loss after tax of –N418m and –N474 million respectively.
“The primary drivers behind the disappointing results were a 193 per cent y/y rise in net finance expenses to N1.8 billion and a double-digit increase in operating expenses to N6.8 billion. The only tangible positives for the period were a gross margin expansion of +581bps q/q to 10.5 per cent and a -2 per cent q/q fall in operating expenses. Compared with our forecasts, while Q4 sales of N77.4 billion were in line with our estimate, Total’s loss before tax of –N418 million significantly missed our N2.4 billion forecast,” they noted.
There were no signs of respite during the half year ended June 2019 as revenue for the downstream firm took a further hit in Q2:2019, dragging half-year performance to a despondent end.
According to analyst at Meristem Research, sales of petroleum products declined by N4.11 billion (6.41 per cent), while Lubricant trading expanded by only N91.50 million (+0.68 per cent). On the back of these, the company witnessed negative Q-o-Q revenue growth of 5.18 per cent from N77.42 billion to N73.40 billion. For the quarter, revenue across Total’s three segments; Network, General Trade and Aviation either remained flat (+0.47 per cent) or weakened considerably (-25.19 per cent and -25.52 per cent respectively). Overall, half-year top-line performance came in 3.48 per cent lower at N150.83 billion.
Gross margin softened in H1:2019, after a first quarter of unwieldy direct costs. Cost-to-Sales (CtS) declined at a much slower pace than revenue, as landing costs remained on the high, given higher freight costs and the demand for better margins by depot owners. Therefore, CtS surged to 88.91 per cent (vs. 86.41 per cent in H1:2018), dragging gross margin to 11.09 per cent (vs. 13.59 per cent in H1:2018). Operating expenses were not left out of the story, as they soared by 16.89 per cent owing largely to a 21.16 per cent uptick in administrative expenses. Overall, OPEX settled at N13.86 billion while operating profit declined by a whopping 61.31 per cent to N3.94 billion from N10.18 billion in H1:2018.
Finance costs for the half year also surged by 133.30 per cent to N3.95bn on the back of a 53.47 per cent increase in Borrowings – majorly bank overdrafts taken by the Network segment. Pre-tax profit settled at N0.20 billion (H12018: N8.65 billion) after a N0.62 gain in Q2. Net Income also trended 97.71 per cent lower, coming in at N0.13 billion (EPS: N0.38 vs. N16.71 previously).
Total Oil continued with poor showings at slipped into loss in during the nine months ended September, 30 2019 with record of loss after tax of N204.844 million loss for the nine months ended September, 30 2019 as against N7.665 billion posted in 2018.
Loss before tax stood at N116.950 million from N11.439 billion posted in 2018. Revenue dropped marginally by two per cent from N226.914 billion in 2018 to N221.835 billion.
However, cost of sales grew by 0.4 per cent to N196.739 billion in 2019 from N195.941 billion in 2018.
Meanwhile, earnings per share reduced to N0.66 in September 2019 compared to N22.58 in September 2018.
Profit deflators
Addressing shareholders at a recent AGM, chairman of the company, Mr. Stanislas Mittelman, said: “The company has continued to experience sustained pressure on its cash flows due to late payment of subsidies resulting in huge financial expenses (high and unanticipated interest charges). All of these add significant costs to doing business, had negative impact on our sales and affected our profitability. In spite of the difficult terrain, our results are indicative of the commitment of the board and management to growing shareholder values irrespective of operating challenges.”
Looking forward
Speaking on the outlook, Mittelman said: “According to the World Bank, global growth is expected to slow to 2.9 per cent in 2019 and growth in Nigeria is expected at 2.2 per cent in 2019, assuming that oil production will recover and a slow improvement in private demand will constrain growth in the non-oil industrial sector. We envision that the year will present its own challenges but, I believe we are well positioned to overcome the challenges of the business environment. We envisage that 2019 will provide us with opportunities for growth and investment.”
He noted that Total Nigeria would optimise the vast potential of its solar business in Nigeria to drive its growth and sustain improved returns to shareholders.
Mittelman said the company would use solar power to power its 60 stations in order to ensure stability of import, logistics optimisation and maximisation of its solar business.
He said the company had signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with a manufacturing company in Ogun State to provide 999k wp solar hybrid solution.
According to him, with a combined capacity of 1MW and production of more than one gigawatt hour of clean electricity, the company recognises the potential of solar, hence its programme of powering its stations which have been equipped with solar to supply electricity.
“We remain a brand of reference and leading energy solutions provider and we are confident that the company will continue to grow and even though the working capital reduced this year, we still remain conscious of our role in the Nigerian economy with the support of our stakeholders and shareholders and we expect to consolidate on our past achievements and deliver value to our shareholders as we are well positioned to overcome the challenges of the business environment in 2019,” Mittelman said.
Last line
The continued deterioration in Nigeria’s macro-economic condition has resulted in drop in earnings of many firms including Total. However, it is expected that the improvement in the micro economy would help reposition the company.
Refineries’ $2.4m crude transport in vessels stalled
The approximately $2.4 million deal for transportation of crude oil from terminals to refineries through vessels have finally hit the rocks.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), it would be recalled, resorted to marine for supply of about 445,000 barrels per day allocated crude oil to refineries after total failure of pipelines, which were hitherto used for the purpose.
These contracts, checks by this newspaper showed at the weekend, have been messed up following near total collapse and inefficiency of the refineries.
Instead, government, a top management staff at one of NNPC subsidiaries told this newspaper, had increased the volume of crude originally meant for local refineries for its Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP), also known as crude swap, contract.
The process follows a simple logic. The refineries are not working again. The crude meant for them is swapped. There is absolutely no need for any such contract like crude supply to the refineries,” he said, after his anonymity was guaranteed.
A document of NNPC sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend also showed that vital energy supplies was the major reason for the marine supply contract awarded at a cost of $3.87 per barrel. A separate dedicated surveillance contract for the provision of six security boats was awarded to OMS for an average cost of $1.5 per barrel. Making the total cost to be $5.37 per barrel.
NNPC, in year 2000, the source continued, invited PPP Fluid Mechanics (PPPFM) and Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMS) to widen its operations to cover the much larger 210,000 barrels a day Port Harcourt refinery (where pipeline losses are estimated at 70 – 80 per cent), with new mandates that included offshore sea protection, offshore compulsory terminal pilotage, and dedicated security surveillance.
The enlarged contract was undertaken at a cost of $5.68 per barrel, according to data from the NNPC.
Within the Delta, about 5,280 oil wells are linked by 7,000 kilometres (2,700 miles) of pipelines.
“It is perhaps not well understood by outside observers how diverse and complex the region is. There are about 40 different ethnic groups speaking 250 languages and dialects, living in over 13,000 settlements. According to GTZ estimates based on National Population Commission data, the overall population of the Niger Delta stands at over 30 million people and is expected to exceed 45 million people by 2020,” Ildar Davletshin, an oil and gas analyst at Investment Bank, Renaissance Capital, said in a report.
The Federal Government’s decision to award marine transportation contracts for crude oil movements from terminals to the refineries, NNPC argued in another report, is not only cost-effective but equally in tune with best environmental practices.
“To bypass daunting security and environmental challenges, NNPC, in December 2010, awarded a contract to PPP Fluid Mechanics (PPPFM) and Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMS) for the transportation of oil by marine vessels from the Escravos terminal to Warri refinery through an international competitive bidding exercise that included 13 other companies.
“Nigeria’s Warri and Kaduna refineries were shut for 48 months before the engagement of PPPFM due to a lack of supply of crude oil feed stock,” the report read.
Using the existing pipelines had, according to the report, become uneconomical for NNPC, which spent an average of $121 million to maintain and repair the Escravos to Warri broken crude oil pipeline that had an unusually high and environmentally damaging 40 per cent loss of crude oil pumped through it.
“From 2011 to 2015 a total of 65.59 million barrels of crude oil have been delivered to Nigeria’s refineries by PPPFM and OMS.
“Nigeria is estimated to have saved up to $3.2 billion from the PPPFM/OMS intervention, based on a calculation of between 40 and 80 percent loss, if the crude oil was pumped through the pipelines,” it added.
The cost savings from lack of environmental degradation are probably 10 times more.
Zenith Bank Ghana names Nigerian as CEO
Zenith Bank Ghana has appointed Anthony Akindele Ogunranti as its new managing director and chief executive officer.
He succeeded Henry Oroh, who has been elevated to the position of executive director in Zenith Bank PLC.
The lender explained in a statement that Ogunranti came with over two decades of experience in the areas of corporate banking, commercial and retail banking, as well as structured/project finance
He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in international relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Master of Business Administration (MBA) in marketing and an Master of Science degree in banking and finance from the University of Ibadan.
PTAD: Current govt most friendly to pensioners
Dr Chioma Ejikeme, the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government is the friendliest to pensioners in the history of Nigeria.
Ejikeme stated this on Friday in Jos at the ongoing verification of pensioners from states in the North-Central.
According to her, government has prioritised issues that have to do with pensioners in the country, adding that the situation has made them very happy with the administration.
“If you talk to these pensioners, they will tell you they are very happy with the government of the day, because it has made the prompt payment of their benefits a priority.
“Government is interested and committed to the welfare of the pensioners; it is a first line charge from the President.
“Once there is available fund, government does not delay in paying the entitlements of the pensioners and it will continue to take proper care of them until God calls them home,” she said.
The executive secretary assured pensioners being owed that all their arrears would be paid once funds were available.
The verification exercise is simultaneously ongoing in Kwara, Niger and Kogi.
States’ civil servants: Poorly paid, uninsured
While organised labour continues to battle government at all levels over welfare of workers, especially as regards remuneration, the case remains different as over two million state civil servants are engaged without group life insurance. Sunday Ojeme reports
Nigerian civil servants, especially those at the state level are currently in a fix. This reality will actually dawn on them either in retirement or if, unfortunately, they encounter an accident that may end up taking their life or rendering them permanently or partially disabled.
Two factors are currently responsible for the above scenario; the first being the poor remuneration as well as the absence of any group life insurance cover.
Minimum wage battle
At the moment, organised labour is still battling to ensure that state governors pay the new minimum wage of N30,000, which in effect is not even enough to guarantee any savings for retirement.
While the salary still remains very poor, the group life insurance scheme that should guarantee compensation for the workers has remained lacking over the years in all the states of the federation except Kaduna, where the Governor Nasir el-Rufai has continued to make the difference.
Just last week, organised labour finally settled the new minimum wage controversy, especially as regards the consequential adjustment with the Federal Government. While the latter had agreed to pay the arrears that accrued over the period the flak lasted, most state governors are yet to come clear with their actual position on the wage deal.
Overtime, they have all proven not to be trustworthy especially with regard to workers’ welfare considering the fact that they had collected series of bailouts from the Federal Government without deploying same for salary payment, which bulk of the money was made for.
While organised labour moves to tackle the state governors headlong in the next couple of days, the civil servants still remain at the mercy of their employers as far as group life insurance is concerned.
Poor insurance records
As it is at the moment with information from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), 35 out of the 36 state governors may have tactically exposed their workers to various risks without adequate compensation in the event of catastrophe.
Findings by New Telegraph revealed that apart from the state chief executive officers failure to fully sign into the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), they have also failed to insure their workers, a situation that would deny them and families members the actual compensation in the case of disability or death while still in employment.
According to provisions in the Pension Reform Act 2014, states are expected to enact laws on CPS, establish pension administrative structure, register employees with the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) of choice in line with the provision of state law, commence remittance of pension contributions and well as purchase group life insurance cover for employees.
In the current dispensation, only Kaduna State out of the 36 states has achieved full compliance with the Act.
Exceptional/partial compliance
The Commission revealed that in compliance with the law, the state amended the state’s law on CPS in 2016, established a pension bureau, registered employees with PFAs while remittance of pension contributions is regular and up to date.
Other areas of compliance include actuarial valuation, Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption, Fund Account (RBBRFA) opened with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), funding of accrued pension rights account consistently with five per cent of total monthly wage bill as well as valid Group Life Insurance cover for civil servants.
Recall that this newspaper had revealed that at least 10 newly elected governors would have to battle huge pension liabilities left behind by their predecessors.
The first quarter report by the Commission revealed that although majority of the states had shown unwavering interest in CPS, current findings revealed that only 24 states have actually enacted laws on the scheme, which are substantially in tandem with the provisions of the PRA 2014, while six other states including Kwara, Benue, Plateau, Cross River, Borno and Akwa-Ibom have drafted bills and are currently undergoing the legislative processes towards their passage into laws.
The states are, however, yet to remit a dime to PFAs on behalf of the civil servants, contrary to full scale implementation by only five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 10 new governors that are joining to battle the process include that of Borno, Babagana Zulum; Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya; Imo, Emeka Ihedioha; Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and Nasarawa, Abdulahi Sule.
Others are Niger, Abubakar Bello; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Zamfara, Muktar Idris, and Bauchi, Bala Mohammed.
A document obtained from PenCom revealed that out of the 24 states with pension laws on the CPS, only five states, Lagos, Kaduna, Ondo, Edo, Ekiti, Anambra local government and the FCT are currently remitting both the employer and employee pension contributions of their employees while four states namely Zamfara, Kebbi, Rivers and Anambra remit only employee portions of pension contributions of either the state or local government employees.
The CPS is pursuant to the enactment of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014, which mandated the participation of employees of the public service of the FCT, states and local governments as well as the private sector in CPS.
Engagements
To ensure full participation, PenCom had consistently been engaging various state governments, trade unions, relevant stakeholders and the general public on the full benefits of the CPS with a view to bringing them to full implementation of the scheme.
Following the commission’s drive, as many as 24 states have so far enacted laws on the CPS in tandem with the provisions of the PRA 2014 while six other states viz Kwara, Benue, Plateau, Cross River, Borno and Akwa-Ibom have drafted bills and are currently undergoing the legislative processes towards their passage into laws.
On the other hand, three states, Jigawa, Kano and Adamawa, have embarked on the Contributory Defined Benefits Scheme while Bauchi and Katsina states have also drafted pension reform bills on the CDBS. Yobe State has, however, decided to continue with the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS).
According to PenCom, “on the determination and funding of the past service benefits of the employees (accrued rights) in states that have adopted the CPS, seven states and the FCT have conducted Actuarial Valuation while Kaduna, Osun, Delta, Lagos States, Anambra Local Government and the FCT are funding their Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund Accounts (RBBRFA).
“However, only Delta, Kaduna and Osun states, Anambra Local Government and the FCT have opened RBBRFAs for domiciliation of their employees’ accrued rights. On compliance with the requirement for the procurement of a Group Life Insurance Policy for workers under the CPS, only Kaduna State and the FCT currently have valid Group Life Insurance policies for their employees. Similarly, Lagos, Kaduna, Delta, Osun states and the FCT have commenced a hitch-free and timeously payment of pension contributions under the CPS.”
An update on the engagement between the Commission and state government has further revealed that the Commission continued its engagement on the implementation of the CPS through interactive sessions, trainings and workshops.
In the process, the Commission held a meeting with officials of Jigawa (state and local governments) Contributory Pension Scheme. The meeting was convened to review the commission’s comments on the Trust Deed Governing the administration of the Contributory Defined Benefits Scheme in Jigawa State.
At end of the meeting, the delegation expressed appreciation to the commission for its input and promised to incorporate the comments into the Trust Deed and resubmit for the commission’s review.
In the same vein, a delegation from Zamfara State, led by the Head of Service met with the commission to notify it of the re-enactment of the State Pension law and solicited the commission’s intervention to facilitate the refund of employees’ pension contributions by the PFAs.
The commission, however, cautioned the state on the implications of adopting a Contributory Defined Benefits Scheme and advised the state to forward to the commission a comprehensive schedule of all beneficiaries with their individual bank account details on a PFA-by-PFA basis and subsequently request the PFAs to refund employees’ contributions.
It also paid courtesy visits to the governors-elect of Lagos and Bauchi states. The meeting was to appraise them on the administration of the CPS in their states.
Last line
As it is, Nigerian workers, especially those in public service, still have a long battle to fight with their employers as the build-up to their retirement remains threatened, following government’s consistent failure to place their welfare in the right perspective for now and in the future.
$200bn revenue hangs over delayed port project
The projection to reap from $200 billion envisaged from tax and revenue to government in 2020 has been scuttled as Lekki Deep Sea Port cannot be ready as planned. The port project is also anticipating close to 170,000 direct and indirect new jobs.
It was gathered that the port, which is expected to take off next year with a target of about 1.5 million 20-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) container capacity yearly would not be ready until 2022 or the next 30 months.
The port operator had shifted its operational date from 2018 to 2019, 2020 and now 2022, because of funds and other challenges.
The deep seaport is a $1.5 billion public private partnership (PPP) project between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos State government and Tolaram Group.
A shareholder’s agreement to this effect was signed in December 2012 amongst all three parties.
Already, the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) that is to manage the port’s container terminal for 20 years has left after several postponement and delay in the take-off.
It was learnt that the Lekki Port, which is expected to be the biggest in Africa, was not designed to be linked with rail system despite numerous problems that have made the existing ports inefficient.
In the port’s master plan, it was learnt that rail line was not factored in the cargo delivery system.
Already, Lekki Port has secured an approval of N57 billion ($150 million) funding from the board of African Development Bank (ADfB) for the project.
Also, the China Development Bank (CDB) has signed a $629 million financing facility to accelerate the completion of the project, which started in 2011.
The loan was secured from the Chinese bank after China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), which owns majority shares in the project, signed a 45-year concessionary agreement with Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLTZ) to complete the Phase 1 of the project.
On completion, the deep seaport would have two container berths of 680-metre long and 16.5-metre water depth and will also have the capacity to be berthed by fifth generation container ships, which has a capacity of 18,000 TEU ship.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who witnessed the signing of four agreements, described the development as another milestone for the state in infrastructural development and commerce.
He added that the signing of the agreements ended period of uncertainty that had trailed the delivery of the project.
The governor explained in Lagos that the completion of the project would stimulate the Lagos economy and push it up in the index of largest economy in the world.
He said: “We have achieved another milestone in our efforts to transform the state and accomplish the 21st-century economy ambition.
“We are fully in support of the project. We will do all we can to ensure the terms of the agreements signed today are delivered within 30 months as agreed and we expect the outcome would catalyse Lagos’ fifth-largest economy and take it up more in the index of largest economies in years to come.”
Wakanow hires interim CEO
Wakanow.Com Limited (Wakanow) has appointed Mr. Adebayo Adedeji as interim Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, effective immediately.
A statement by the company said that Adedeji, who is the current Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company was responsible for driving the transition programme of the organisation since mid-2019.
Prior to taking up his CCO role at Wakanow he was a senior finance manager at Amazon.com, in charge of fulfillment supporting product teams in 16 countries.
Also, Adedeji was responsible for driving topline, profitability, inventory optimisation, seller promotion and improved customer experience through technical product innovation. He has served as a senior finance professional in the consumer retails sector, including with Petsmart and Walmart Stores.
He is assuming his new responsibilities at a time of great excitement for the company which is on the cusp of transition and significant positive change.
The Board of Wakanow is confident that Adedeji would provide an invaluable contribution to setting goals and objectives for the company’s future growth, whilst also providing the administrative guidance
Linkage Assurance raises authorised share capital to N15bn
Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, has secured the approval of its shareholders to increase the authorised share capital of the company from N7.5 billion to N15 billion by the creation of additional 30,000,000,000 billion ordinary shares at 50 kobo each.
This is to enable the general business insurer meet the new minimum capital requirement set for insurance companies in the industry, and position for bigger ticket risks in the market.
Directors of the company at an extra ordinary general meeting held in Lagos also secured the approval of the shareholders to raise additional equity capital up to the maximum limit of the authorised share capital, whether by way of way of special placement or public offer, right issue or other methods or combination of any of them, either locally or internationally and upon such terms and conditions as the directors may deem fit in the interest of the company and subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities.
Addressing shareholders at the meeting, the Chairman, Chief Joshua Fumudoh, said: “The new share capital regime provides unique opportunity for the company to strategically position itself as a key market leader within the insurance industry.”
He, therefore, assured the shareholders that the board and management would utilise the additional equity capital to aggressively expand and grow the business and ensure consistent returns on investment to shareholders.
Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, while responding to questions from shareholders, said the board had quite a number of options to recapitalise the company, but assured them that any decision that will be taken at the end of the day would be in the overall interest of the shareholders.
With nearly N200 billion expected into the Nigerian insurance industry after the ongoing recapitalisation by underwriters, the sector is hopeful to emerge stronger, contribute reasonably to the economy and also able to offer good returns to investors.
Industry experts believe that the sector post consolidation will have enough resources to attract quality manpower, acquire necessary skills to underwrite big ticket risks, increase retention in the local market, and be able to take advantage of untapped potentials to create shareholder value.
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had in a circular issued on Monday May 20, 2019 announced increase in the paid-up share capital of life companies from N2 billion to N8 billion; general business from N3 billion to N10 billion; composite business from N5 billion to N18 billion; and reinsurance companies from N10 billion to N20 billion, with 30th June 2020 as deadline.
