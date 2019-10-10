And el-Rufai’s son goes to school

The great news of a fortnight ago was that one of Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai’s sons has started school at a primary school. And importance of this great event made the headlines carried in the front page of national newspapers and was prime news item in the electronic news media such as the radio and televisions. Of course, the social media platforms dedicated to news and allied matters went agog flooding the electronic space with salacious stories with the complementary pictures of the governor, his principal government functionaries, journalists, party stalwarts, the favoured school and its management staff, teachers and students were fully mobilized to receive this child of destiny. You need to see the gait and poise of the governor, his son, government and school officials as they compete for attention in the frenzied moment.

And who is this governor who decided to descend from his Olympian height to patronise the public school system by enrolling his son therein? The governor is no other than the stormy petrel of Nigerian politics, the redoubtable and enigmatic public servant in the person of Mallam Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State. Governor el-Rufai came to limelight in 2003 when he was nominated for ministerial position under the second term tenure in office of President Olusegun Obasanjo. Having been nominated for the office of Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, el-Rufai was billed alongside other ministerial nominees for screening by the Senate. El-Rufai was being interviewed by journalists when he mentioned in passing by way of illustration the fact that the public and even members of the ruling elite regard public office as avenue for selfish enrichment that some members of the Senate led by Senators Ibrahim Mantu and Jonathan Zwingina had demanded from him a bribe in the sum of N54 million to facilitate hassle-free screening and confirmation. This case of bribery established by el-Rufai against the then leading members of the Senate leadership established him firmly in Nigeria’s political space as a “political superstar” and he relished it. And having been saddled with the FCT affairs and making the best use of the office by sticking to what he had as his vision for the ministry helped to establish him a leader that does not shirk responsibilities or run away from needful controversies.

The foregoing background is necessary to lay the foundation for understanding the man and why he is given to such theatrics. El-Rufai is a new generation Nigerian and belongs in the social categorization that ordinarily should be middle class. In any case, there is nothing like class categorization as we have it in Britain or in other class societies. What we have in Nigeria is the rich and the poor. You are either born into any of these two classes or you struggle to escape from the poor class into the rich class. And the means of escape are two: through state legitimated political power acquisition which if you are in the armed forces you organise a coup or in politics through electoral banditry and if successful, you become rulers with your clique and the commonwealth of the country become readily yours to dispense with for you and your clique’s selfish enrichment and aggrandizement. The other means related to the former, of climbing out of poverty is through economic banditry or buccaneering by which you associate with the political bandits and through patronage you acquire oil deals, import licenses, trade monopolies, economic rent, etc. Through these means, Nigerians from the poor class are known to have climbed out of poverty to stupendous wealth that is usually difficult to explain except like deux ex machine in badly crafted tragedies just happen without reason or cause.

The class categorization in Nigeria is necessary to point us to the historicity of the object of this discourse. Prior to 1014, there were only two classes of persons that eventually became Nigerians, and these were members of royalty in Yorubaland, Benin Empire, the Sultanate of Sokoto and few other monarchical communities. In South-East and very many areas, everybody belongs in the village republic as equal members without distinction except those distinctions acquired through hardwork in farming, commerce and industry. Perfect egalitarianism! Then, the British formed Nigeria and created a polity ruled by the Yoruba Obas, Fulani emirs, and so on but where such royal lines are absent, warrant chiefs were created. But this class distinction was tempered by civil society where competition for social desiderata was based on objective rules. This being the case, the greatest means of social integration and economic advancement which was, and still is, education was liberalized with the establishment of Kings College, Barewa College, Katsina College, Government Colleges, Ibadan and Umuahia and mission schools that were open for the education of the children of the royalty and commoners. And both classes’ children mingled, lived and learned under the same social and economic conditions and excelled. Until the 1980s, this educational legacy of the British colonial authority was still serving Nigeria well. But by 1990s to date, the health system and educational system have been run down and became in the words of the current president, General Buhari, “mere consulting clinics” and of course a shambles. All those who have ruled Nigeria at the federal level and the state levels except for few exceptions have been children of the poor. And they have had the benefits of good educational and health system. But in fairness to the generation that succeeded the British, they were able to keep the standard of education and health system bequeathed even though some of them were unpatriotic enough or out of colonial mentality sent their children to British schools and universities, but at least they maintain the good standard of the home system.

It was when the soldiers of fortune that bestrode the country between 1984 and 1999 seized power and turned Nigeria into their own private estate and facility according to one of their members, General MC Ali that they destroyed the system and the scramble for foreign educational institutions started. In the mid 1990s, due to hardship of garnering sufficient foreign exchange for their children’s education overseas, they started establishing private nursery/secondary and higher institutions while public schools and hospitals got rotten and in shambolic state. The situation is so bad that only the children of the very abject poor attend public schools now. It is this horrible and pathetic situation that Governor El-Rufai was exploiting to score cheap political point by dramatizing his son’s admission into one of such schools. Apart from former Governors Peter Obi (Anambra) and Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo) that renovated and reformed public school system as policy imperatives, no Nigerian president or governor has counted it worthwhile to reform and rebuild public school to meet the standard that can attract the patronage of average Nigerian parents or earn their confidence. It is not enough for Governor El-Rufai to politicize and dramatize otherwise serious issue. Why should he expend humongous amount of money running into millions to renovate and equip just one school where his son was going to study whereas hundred other schools are left unattended. This is corruption! Let him renovate and equip the school as a matter of policy not as a tokenistic or hypocritical grandstanding to score cheap political point. He cannot deceive anybody not least his people.

