APC insists on border closure, ban on importation of rice

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday insisted that Nigeria’s borders must remained closed and that there should be no importation of foreign rice into the country.

The APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who stated this when a delegation from Vietnam came to solicit for the opening of Nigerians border for their rice, however stated that the party would rather create an environment for foreign farmers to invest in rice farm Nigeria.

According to him, Nigerians should be able to make scrafice for the economy, as that was the only way millions of Nigerians could be lifted out of poverty.

The ruling party National Chairman stressed that the Nigerian government will not allow any country to take it for a dumping ground for unwanted chemicals, spoilt products among others.

“Nigerians should unanimously back the decision of the Federal Government to close the borders until our neighbours decide to respect the laws of fair and free trade.

“Nigeria must not and cannot be a dumping ground for imported foods, imported rice and other smuggled chemicals and drugs into our country.

“I think this is one policy that across party divides, across premodial sentiments, people should salute the courage of President Muhammadu Buhari in shutting down the borders because for too long, we have been a big brothers to our neighbours.

“Now, that big brother is hurting us and hurting us very badly. We must secure ourselves as they say when you board an aircraft that if oxygen fails and they drop the mask, help yourself before helping others.

“This is the moment. We must keep those borders shut. If we do so for two, three years, it doesn’t matter. So that, our neighbours will learn to respect the rules of international engagement and the rules of trade.

“What has happened is that, people relocate out of Nigeria, target Nigerian market and use our neighbours to compromise our own trade policies. So, I think the media should understand what is at stake.

“We cannot continue to relyijg on imported rice. That was why I told the DPM, when he talked about allowing Vietnamese rice to come to Nigeria. I said no, we are not going to do that, we will not do that.

“On the contrary, we are prohibiting the importation of rice, not just that CBN denied the foreign exchange because there are linkages of forex unofficial. We don’t need imported rice because when I was growing up, and when you are growing up, we didn’t grow on imported rice. We must recognise that we are facing serious economic challenges.”

