APC youths demand 40 percent slots in Abiodun’s cabinet

Chief Uche Nwosu was the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State in the 2019 general election. In this interview, he espoused his views on issues of economy, security, governance and the need for the South-East to first work with other zones before demanding the 2023 presidency. Johnchuks Onuanyim reports

Few months after the general election, some people have started subtle campaigns for the 2023 general elections. What do you make of this development?

For me, it’s too early to start that. We have a sitting president and we have so many years to go. I think people should jettison this issue of 2023 and allow Mr. President to be focused on his four-year term that will end in 2023. For me, it is not in the best interest of the country for anybody to start talking about 2023 now. The President should be given all necessary support to keep the country moving. When we come close to 2023, we will know where we are going to.

Many people are realigning on the ground that the two leading parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – might not be able to give Nigerians the direction politically in 2023. Do you share that view?

I do not share that idea because Nigeria is a complex country. We have seen such kind of a thing before and it didn’t work. I still feel that the ruling APC will still carry the day because of its structure.

Looking back, would you say you have any regret contesting the Imo State governorship election on the platform of AA?

There is no regret at all. Like I said in previous interviews, it was injustice that moved me to AA. I won APC governorship primary, but was denied the ticket and it was given to someone who came to the party less than three months going to the primaries. I have no regret because I still have my support for the leadership of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. Remember that I contested under AA, but we had a perfect alliance with APC. So, I’m APC and I’m AA.

When you say you are in APC and AA, are you planning to return back to APC?

I’m still in court for now and we still have a perfect alliance with APC. If by tomorrow I’m declared winner of the case, I will not see myself as governor of AA or governor of APC, I will be governor of the entire political parties in Imo State. APC and AA are two parties that gave me their support in Imo State.

Let’s look at the 2020 budget that Mr. President just presented and which has been highly criticized by the opposition as well as some members of the APC…

First of all, before anybody criticizes, you just have to take the budget, go through it and not just taking a window look at the budget. Mr. President never woke up and drew a budget. You know he has a lot of advisers and cabinet members, who advised him on budget and so many things. Budgetary process is not a one-man show. The President has taken his time with his cabinet and made some consultations economically and otherwise for him to come up with that budget.

For me, the budget is a welcome budget and it will ensure the completion of most of the projects that were not concluded in the 2019 budget. You can see that there was no provision for new projects; that makes me happy. You don’t go and say you are constructing another road, when the one you started has not been completed.

But, where I have some reservations is on the issue of education. There should have been more allocation for education because it is the basis for every country. These young people you see in this country today involving in different crimes, if education is provided for them, they will not go into those things. I saw something like 40 something billion naira, they should have moved it higher. Allocation for the Works Ministry should also have been increased, so I think that with time, Mr. President should submit a supplementary budget for Works.

Another area I’m so happy about is the area of humanitarian services. I’m so happy with that ministry. In fact, that ministry is endeared to heart because it has to do with the less-privileged and downtrodden in the society. So, my advice to the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs is for her to focus more on Internally Displaced Persons camps. Those in these camps, especially the youth, should be trained on skills that will help them in life.

Do you see the 2020 budget transforming Nigeria’s economy?

Perfectly it will, but there is need for supplementary budgets in some of the areas that I just mentioned.

How will you access the APC-led government at the federal level?

President Muhammadu Buhari did well in his first term. He performed in the area of agriculture. His second tenure is just about five months, so I think it is too early to start comparing notes. But, with what I have seen in the 2020 budget, I believe that Mr. President will do well. He is doing a great job in the rail sector and also constructing roads across the country. So, he’s putting things in the right direction.

What is your take on what some people have described rumbling in the presidency over allegations of corruption against the Vice President?

Those things are fake news. The Vice President has come openly to say that he is in good terms with the President. For me, Mr. President and his vice have a good working relationship. I met with the Vice President when I was Chief of Staff in Imo State, he’s a gentle and as a professor of Law, you won’t have any option than to love him.

Let’s look at the issue of security. This is one area many people believe that not much has been done. The presidency keeps saying that Boko Haram insurgents have been decimated, but every day, we hear about different security challenges. What do you think is responsible for the President not to have achieved as much as expected?

If we say President Buhari has not done well in the area of security, it means we are not being fair to him. I was in this country from 2011 to 2015. I knew when Boko Haram was bombing some places in Abuja. I know when some local government areas in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states were taken over by Boko Haram.

I know when bombing of pipelines, kidnapping was top of the day. But from 2015 till date, you would have seen the reduction. There is no country in the World or no society that you will not find some kind of crime or criminality, but in such situation, what we should is to pray for the leaders so that they will curtail crimes and criminalities.

What do you make of agitations that the South-East should produce the next president in 2023?

I don’t believe in shouting for presidency at the moment. The people of the South-East who are agitating that they must produce president in 2023, how far have they reached out to the other zones? You don’t sit in the South-East and say it is our turn. What is the relationship between the South-East and the North? What is the relationship between South-East and the South-West? What is the relationship between South East and South-South? That is what they should be talking about.

Meanwhile, the issue of 2023 should not even arise now. The best thing is to work with our brothers from other zones, so that Mr. President can complete his tenure. In doing that, we will see ourselves having one country as well as see ourselves as people working closely together. For me, I wouldn’t want to venture in the issue of 2023 until Mr. President completes his tenure, but for those who are agitating for presidency, let me repeat, we need to work with our brothers from other zones. It is time for us to say, look, we have to work with other zones. Abuses and calling of names will not bring the presidency they are talking about. We must see ourselves as brothers and sisters to people from other zones.

Don’t you think that the South-East should be allowed to produce the next president for the sake of fairness?

That was why I said the South-East should not make so much noise now. As it is now, we have a president who has three years plus to stay in office and nothing has come from the villa that someone has been adopted or that the position has been zoned to South-West or South-East. People are just saying that the North will not handover power, South-South say they will take power, South-West say they will take power, North-East say they will take power. All these are based on rumour and hearsay.

When the time for that comes, we will know where it is going to, but for now, I think we should just calm down in the South-East, work for the development of the region and wait for 2023. We can’t start fighting now because there are lots of things we need to put in place in the South-East like the issue of Enugu Airport. South East governors should come together and meet with President Buhari to see how those things can work.

There are other things we need to talk about. 2023 is still far and God knows the best for the South-East.

