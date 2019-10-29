Apprehension ahead Kogi, Bayelsa polls

Apprehension over possible violence in the forthcoming November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, is at a disturbing point. In this report, ONYEKACHI EZE writes that the anxiety may have proven the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) right that to conduct elections in the states is a challenge

Though Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship elections are about three weeks away, the polity is already heated and the atmosphere fully charged.

On Sunday, October 20, the convoy of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada, was attacked at Ayingba, Kogi State, by suspected political thugs. During the attack, one person was reportedly killed and some others injured.

PDP blamed the attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party said the attack showed that APC and its candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello was afraid of defeat.

This was the second time PDP is witnessing such an attack. The first was at the venue of its governorship primary on September 4. The attackers failed to disrupt the primary as the electoral committee and party agents reconvened at another venue to conclude the process.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, accused APC of resorting to attempts at Wada’s life “having failed to stop us from producing a credible candidate.”

He warned the ruling party that “there is a limit to what the people of Kogi State, who have made up their minds to vote in Engr. Wada as their next governor can stomach, particularly at this critical time.

“The APC is, therefore, cautioned to rein in their thugs as any further attack on our candidate or any member of the PDP for that matter portends consequences of unimaginable proportion.

“If anything, this attack on our candidate has further united the people of Kogi State behind our party, in their readiness to take back their state, no matter the machination of the APC.

“Our party, therefore, calls on the Inspector-General of Police to guarantee adequate security ahead of the election and ensure that the APC does not in any way, achieve its aim of disrupting the electoral process, knowing that it will be defeated.”

Though the situation in Bayelsa State has not yet degenerated into a bloodbath, but it is not entirely different. On Wednesday, October 16, a quick intervention saved a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yenagoa, from degenerating into fisticuffs.

The peaceful atmosphere at the venue was disturbed when Francis Doukpola, former governorship aspirants on PDP platform, and Dennis Otiotio, a member of the APC, sharply disagreed over the existence of internationally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Yenagoa.

Doukpola blamed the existence of IDP camps in the state on electoral violence.

His words: “For me, the worst election we had in Bayelsa was the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections. We had very bitter experience, as a result of that election.

“I regret to inform you that half of the communities in Bayelsa now are in IDPs (camps); they are no longer in their communities simply because they belong to certain political party.

“Efforts to return those people to their communities so that they can exercise their franchise in the forthcoming election is beginning yielding result. The name of the community is Basambiri in Nembe Local Government Area.”

This did not go down with Otiotio who disputed the claim immediately. The organisers had to quickly brought the event to a close to avoid unpleasant circumstances.

Nembe is APC’s stronghold. And according to a source, attack is often unleashed on any community in the local government that is perceived not to be in support of the party. This is not peculiar to APC alone. PDP allegedly perpetrate such attacks on communities not sympathetic to its cause.

It is not only in Nembe Local Government that communities were displaced. The Chairman of Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alfred Diete-Spiff, told INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahamood Yakubu that some communities in Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas were also displaced and are presently at IDP camps in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The political atmosphere in Kogi and Bayelsa States is the reason INEC described the conduct of elections in the two states as a challenge.

Kogi and Bayelsa governorship were the first set of elections conducted by Prof. Yakubu when he assumed office in 2015 as INEC Chairman. His experience made him to conclude that major elections in the two states are not easy to conduct.

“The challenge is not only geographical in terms of the terrain and, therefore, it has an impact on electoral logistics. But another big challenge is the attitude of particularly the political class, which has been a major concern to the commission.

“We are all witnesses to what happened in the party primaries for the nomination of candidates. Now campaign for votes has commenced, and would continue for one month until 24 hours to the elections,” the INEC Chairman noted.

It is probably in recognition of this challenges that INEC decided to hold consultations is the two states more than a month to the election. The consultations were two layers. The first was with the traditional rulers, while the second was with the political parties and civil society organizations (CSOs).

The INEC chairman also noted that in 2015, the only stakeholders’ meeting was held one week to the election. “This year, we are meeting with stakeholders, one month to the election,” he added. He, however, promised to hold another round of consultations in the two states before the elections.

In Bayelsa State where dialogue was held between October 15 and 16, Prof. Yakubu told the stakeholders that in 2015, out of the eight local government areas in the state, INEC was able to make a return in only one local government area, Kolokuma/Opokuma.

“In 2015, we have 20 political parties contesting governorship elections. It means that we had 20 governorship candidates and 20 deputy governorship candidates, making a total of 40 candidates.

“In 2019, we have 45 political parties, meaning that we have 45 governorship candidates plus 45 deputy governorship candidates, making a total of 90 candidates contesting the election.

“So the field is crowded now more than it was crowded before,” Prof. Yakubu further said in his analysis of the two elections.

According to him, out of the 90 candidates contesting the election this year, only two persons ran as deputy governorship candidate in 2015, which means that 88 candidates are new.

Apart from violence that characterise elections in Nigeria, another monster is vote buying. This, Prof. Yakubu said, has denied Nigerians the opportunity to elect leaders of their choice. “Democracy should not be bought in the open marker,” he added.

The Federal Government seems to be providing a fertile ground for vote buying with its release of huge sums of money to the states where the election would hold.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a few days ago, requested for N10 billion for Kogi State for a refund of federal projects executed by the state government. The timing of the refund is drawing criticisms, even though the request might be in good faith. This is coming few months after the Federal Government had released N30.8 billion bailout fund to the same government. The purpose these funds would be used in an election year can better be imagined.

Prof. Yakubu also frowned at the mobilisation of armed persons by politicians, to the voting and collation centres as experienced in previous elections. These people were used to intimidate INEC officials and hijack election materials.

“We want to remind candidates and their supporters that attacks on officials of the commission will this time attract severe sanctions,” he warned.

The meeting with the traditional rulers was to appeal to them to prevail on their subjects to shun violence during elections.

“No one can accuse you of partisanship. You are fathers of all. Your words are laws in communities. So we appeal to you to continue to speak to your subjects, the political actors and their supports for peaceful conduct during the electioneering campaigns, the voting process and beyond,” the INEC Chairman pleaded.

On its part, Prof. Yakubu said INEC was ready for the elections, stating that all the non-sensitive materials for the elections have been delivered.

“We have secured funding and made funds available to the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the administration of the election.

“We are committed to ensuring that voters don’t wait for INEC and materials to arrive. We should be there to wait for voters to arrive at 8am in the morning,” he assured.

