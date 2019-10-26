News
Argentina election: Voters go to the polls amid deep economic crisis
In front of Congress a long line of people are queuing up for a portion of mince, beans, potatoes and cheese. There are perhaps 200 men and women waiting in line and each week it gets longer and longer.
Waiting for her plastic container of food and a cup of water is 27-year-old Antonella. She’s come with her young son who has just finished school. This has become routine for the two of them. Their chance to get one decent meal a day.
“Before, I had a cleaning job but they let me go,” she says. “This is my last resort. For me and lots of people.”
Further ahead in the queue is Ariel. He moved from Córdoba to Buenos Aires five years ago to find a job as a kitchen hand, but work is hard to come by. He can just about pay for rent but struggles to find the funds for food, reports the BBC.
“What can I say, President Macri has created a country for rich people,” he says. “I am going to vote for Cristina, at least she changed things a bit.”
A vote for Cristina
Ariel is referring to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner who was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015. She lost to incumbent Mauricio Macri but she’s making a political comeback in these elections.
There’s one hitch though. Ariel can’t vote for her because she’s not a candidate – she’s the running mate to Alberto Fernández (no relation).
Not that many voters care. Much of Mr Fernández’s success is down to Cristina. The populist former president is seen as the driving force in the partnership. She’s fondly remembered by her supporters as a modern-day Eva Peron who championed the poor with welfare programmes. But she is a divisive figure, also accused of being corrupt and economically irresponsible.
But with Cristina on the ticket, Fernández is looking the most likely winner on Sunday.
“If this Sunday, ‘The Fernández’ win the election, which Fernández will be in power?” asks economist Fernando Marengo, reflecting a wider concern that Fernández will be a mere puppet in power.
Politics of economy
Argentina’s elections are all about the economy. With nearly one in three people now living in poverty here, Argentines are backing the candidate they think is best-placed to lead the country out of the crisis.
President Macri was a business-friendly face who promised – yet failed – to solve Argentina’s economic problems. Those problems many blame on Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her populist policies of social spending.
Little is known of Alberto Fernández’s policies but he says he will play safe with finances. If he wins the elections, he will start having to negotiate with its creditors including the IMF but not everyone believes he will call the shots if populist Cristina is his second-in-line. And that, say experts, could spell disaster.
“Populism is an easier sell but Argentina is broke,” says Benjamin Gedan, the director of the Argentina Project at the Wilson Centre in Washington.
“Opposition voters who expect a return to the easy spending of the Kirchner era will be quickly disillusioned.”
Business-friendly Macri
Just north of Buenos Aires is the affluent town of San Isidro. There, I meet Facundo Moro at his shop, Chilly Design. Sipping mate from a traditional cup with a silver straw, he shows me his products – trendy beach chairs and mate carriers. He started the business with friends from university who studied industrial design together. With rising inflation, it’s hard to earn a profit, he says.
“I worry about what will happen on Sunday,” he says.
“We like a lot of the Macri politics because it’s transparent. With Cristina before, everything was more stable but it was fake,” he adds, referring to the subsidies that her government handed out generously.
“Politics is difficult in Argentina. You don’t know who’s telling the truth or lying. We stand by Macri now.”
While many Argentines are divided over politics, others just want this all to be over.
“The most important thing is stability,” says 61-year-old computer engineer Federico Perez Arrieu. “I’ve been through all the cycles, dictatorship, everything. What I hope is that at some point we will leave this cycle of stagnation and poverty and that we have the model of country we all want, regardless of party.”
Sunday’s vote could change the direction of Argentina – and for many, they hope their fate will change too.
News
JUST IN: Miyetti Allah apologizes to Ortom over Benue killings
The Fulani Socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore yesterday apologized profusely to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom over herdsmen attacks and killing of innocent citizens in the state.
National Secretary of the association, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, made the apology while speaking in Makurdi during a peace initiative brokered by the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyeama.
Engr. Alhasaan expressed the regret of the herder group over the Benue killings and pledged to ensure peaceful coexistence between herdsmen and farmers moving forward.
He described Governor Ortom as a peace-loving man who stood firmly for the emancipation of his people.
The Miyetti Allah secretary gave the assurance that members of the group would embrace the peace initiatives put forward by the governor to ensure an enduring peace between farmers and herdsmen.
Responding, Governor Ortom stated that the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law by the state government was to end the killing of innocent people and encourage ranching as the global best practice of animal husbandry.
Health
NAF establishes School of Medical Sciences, Aviation Medicine
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has established the School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM).
The school is saddled with the responsibility of training of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields like pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health services.
Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure in a statement Saturday, said the institution was commissioned yesterday by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.
The institution is located at the NAF Base in Kaduna.
“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, (Saturday), commissioned the NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM) at the NAF Base, Kaduna.
“The School, which has three colleges within its span of control, is tasked with the initial training of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields such as pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health services. The school is also expected to organise upgrading and refresher courses for various categories of NAF Medical Services personnel aimed at exposing them to global best practices in aviation medicine,” the DOPRI said.
In his remarks during the commissioning ceremony, the CAS expressed his delight, even as he described it as a milestone in the history of the NAF.
The Air Chief recalled that upon assumption of office in July 2015, he resolved to improve the welfare services for NAF personnel, which he perceived as a major requirement in the development of human capacity for enhanced operational performance.
Health
Health sector: Niger declares state of emergency
Niger State government has declared a state of emergency in the health sector saying it has resolved to ensure the quality and affordable healthcare delivery system for all
The Permanent Secretary Niger State Ministry of Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Mohammed Makun Sidi made the declaration during the weekend at the establishment and inauguration of Niger State-Led Accountability Mechanism for MNCH organised by MAMAYE in collaboration with Option in Minna.
He also called on all donor agencies to properly articulate and document their areas of support and partnership to the state to enable the state know their functions, areas of support and as well how much in monetary worth they are investing to the state.
According to him: “We have declared a state of emergency in our health sector. It is now the collective responsibility of all to join hands in making the state health work better and more responsive to the needs of citizenry.
“Niger State as a miniature Nigeria is striving to make a difference in getting right in terms of quality and affordable healthcare delivery system for all. If Nigeria is not getting right, we will.”
Three things that needed to be done to improve the health sector, he said included revitalization of the Primary Health Care delivery system and insurance scheme while also insisting that monitoring and supervision is a very vital component needed to make the desired change.
News
Legal Foundations collaborate to tackle defects in Criminal Law in Ekiti
Cleen and MacArthur Foundations in partnership have set up a legal group to deliberate on ways to curtail defects in proper enforcement of Administrative of Criminal Justice law (ACJL) in Ekiti.
The roundtable committee is being sponsored by Mac Arthur Foundation.
The group holds bimonthly meeting to discuss on stagnant issues that constitute setbacks to the implementation of criminal laws in the state.
Administrative of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) was approved in Ekiti in 2014, making it the second state to introduce the law after Lagos.
The criminal law strictly adhere to full protection of lives /properties of innocent citizens. ACJL emphasises there should be no indiscriminate arrest of offenders in a legal matter without investigation.
The group draws its members from various security agencies, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Public Defenders Office, Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria Police, media among others.
Another bimonthly meeting of the committee came up last Thursday at the Afe Babalola Bar Centre, at the premises of Federal High Court, in Ado Ekiti.
Anchor of the legal bimonthly discussion and the Executive Director Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion (GRIP), Mrs Rita Ilevbare stated that ACJL was introduced in Ekiti State to ensure that legal proceedings are rightly administered according to the rules of law.
Health
Boston doctors perform first full face transplant on black patient
Surgeons in Boston have completed the first full face transplant on a black patient, a Los Angeles man who was severely disfigured when a drunk driver slammed into his car.
Robert Chelsea, 68, is also the oldest patient ever to undergo the 16-hour procedure, which involved a team of 45 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in July, reports the New York Post.
“May God bless the donor and his family who chose to donate this precious gift and give me a second chance,” Chelsea said in a statement released Thursday. “Words cannot describe how I feel. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel very blessed to receive such an amazing gift.”
In 2013, Chelsea suffered burns over 60% of his body and face when his overheated car was struck by a drunk driver as he waited on the shoulder of a highway. The car went up in flames, ultimately sending Chelsea into a coma for six months.
Chelsea underwent more than 30 surgeries, but his lips, nose and left ear could not be reconstructed, leading doctors to list him for a face transplant in March 2018.
But the wait for a suitable donor was longer than usual because of Chelsea’s skin tone, health officials said.
“It is vitally important for individuals of all races and ethnicities to consider organ donation, including the donation of external grafts, such as face and hands,” New England Donor Services president and CEO Alexandra Glazier said in a statement. “Unlike internal organs, the skin tone of the donor may be important to finding a match.”
Chelsea’s outlook is good, as he’s likely to achieve near-normal sensation and 60 percent of motor function in his face within a year. That also means the ability to eat, smile and speak normally once again, doctors said.
“I am forever indebted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the most amazing surgical and nurse team ever assembled,” Chelsea said. “The place oozes compassion.”
Dr. Bodhan Pomahac, who led the transplant team, said Chelsea is “recovering remarkably fast” after becoming the ninth patient to receive a face transplant at the hospital and just the 15th ever nationwide. In 2007, a black patient in France received a partial face transplant, hospital officials said.
“We are looking forward to seeing a significant improvement in Robert’s quality of life,” Pomahac said.
News
California wildfires: Over 2m face looming blackouts
More than two million residents in Northern and Central California face having their power supplies cut off in the largest planned power outage in the region, aimed at preventing the spread of wildfires.
The state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, said it has notified customers in 36 counties that it may cut power on Saturday night until midday on Monday, as forecasters predicted the strongest winds in years across the region.
The wildfires have already forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and destroyed dozens of buildings in the wine country of northern California and in subdivisions on the outskirts of Los Angeles, reports Sky News.
California was under extreme fire danger like it had probably never seen before, Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci said.
At least 50,000 have fled their homes in the foothills north of Los Angeles, with winds of up to 40mph fanning the flames and creating huge plumes of smoke in the Santa Clarita area.
At least six homes have been destroyed, and officials said the number is expected to rise.
In the state’s upmarket wine country in Sonoma County, 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate after a damaged electricity tower sparked a fire.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co admitted one of its transmission towers had malfunctioned at about the time and location of the fire’s origin on Wednesday night.
The Sonoma blaze – known as the Kincade fire – has affected around 10,000 acres.
The fire near Geyserville, famous for its nearby hot springs, has burned at least 49 buildings and 34 square miles, prompting evacuation orders for some 2,000 people.
“I just visited a number of structures that were destroyed,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, who declared a state of emergency. “Familiar sights to all of us, devastating sights to those impacted lives literally torn asunder.”
No immediate casualties have been reported.
Two years ago, 44 people died in wildfires in the same area of Northern California.
In front of Congress a long line of people are queuing up for a portion of mince, beans, potatoes and cheese. There are perhaps 200 men and women waiting in line and each week it gets longer and longer.
Waiting for her plastic container of food and a cup of water is 27-year-old Antonella. She’s come with her young son who has just finished school. This has become routine for the two of them. Their chance to get one decent meal a day.
“Before, I had a cleaning job but they let me go,” she says. “This is my last resort. For me and lots of people.”
Further ahead in the queue is Ariel. He moved from Córdoba to Buenos Aires five years ago to find a job as a kitchen hand, but work is hard to come by. He can just about pay for rent but struggles to find the funds for food, reports the BBC.
“What can I say, President Macri has created a country for rich people,” he says. “I am going to vote for Cristina, at least she changed things a bit.”
A vote for Cristina
Ariel is referring to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner who was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015. She lost to incumbent Mauricio Macri but she’s making a political comeback in these elections.
There’s one hitch though. Ariel can’t vote for her because she’s not a candidate – she’s the running mate to Alberto Fernández (no relation).
Not that many voters care. Much of Mr Fernández’s success is down to Cristina. The populist former president is seen as the driving force in the partnership. She’s fondly remembered by her supporters as a modern-day Eva Peron who championed the poor with welfare programmes. But she is a divisive figure, also accused of being corrupt and economically irresponsible.
But with Cristina on the ticket, Fernández is looking the most likely winner on Sunday.
“If this Sunday, ‘The Fernández’ win the election, which Fernández will be in power?” asks economist Fernando Marengo, reflecting a wider concern that Fernández will be a mere puppet in power.
Politics of economy
Argentina’s elections are all about the economy. With nearly one in three people now living in poverty here, Argentines are backing the candidate they think is best-placed to lead the country out of the crisis.
President Macri was a business-friendly face who promised – yet failed – to solve Argentina’s economic problems. Those problems many blame on Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her populist policies of social spending.
Little is known of Alberto Fernández’s policies but he says he will play safe with finances. If he wins the elections, he will start having to negotiate with its creditors including the IMF but not everyone believes he will call the shots if populist Cristina is his second-in-line. And that, say experts, could spell disaster.
“Populism is an easier sell but Argentina is broke,” says Benjamin Gedan, the director of the Argentina Project at the Wilson Centre in Washington.
“Opposition voters who expect a return to the easy spending of the Kirchner era will be quickly disillusioned.”
Business-friendly Macri
Just north of Buenos Aires is the affluent town of San Isidro. There, I meet Facundo Moro at his shop, Chilly Design. Sipping mate from a traditional cup with a silver straw, he shows me his products – trendy beach chairs and mate carriers. He started the business with friends from university who studied industrial design together. With rising inflation, it’s hard to earn a profit, he says.
“I worry about what will happen on Sunday,” he says.
“We like a lot of the Macri politics because it’s transparent. With Cristina before, everything was more stable but it was fake,” he adds, referring to the subsidies that her government handed out generously.
“Politics is difficult in Argentina. You don’t know who’s telling the truth or lying. We stand by Macri now.”
While many Argentines are divided over politics, others just want this all to be over.
“The most important thing is stability,” says 61-year-old computer engineer Federico Perez Arrieu. “I’ve been through all the cycles, dictatorship, everything. What I hope is that at some point we will leave this cycle of stagnation and poverty and that we have the model of country we all want, regardless of party.”
Sunday’s vote could change the direction of Argentina – and for many, they hope their fate will change too.
In front of Congress a long line of people are queuing up for a portion of mince, beans, potatoes and cheese. There are perhaps 200 men and women waiting in line and each week it gets longer and longer.
Waiting for her plastic container of food and a cup of water is 27-year-old Antonella. She’s come with her young son who has just finished school. This has become routine for the two of them. Their chance to get one decent meal a day.
“Before, I had a cleaning job but they let me go,” she says. “This is my last resort. For me and lots of people.”
Further ahead in the queue is Ariel. He moved from Córdoba to Buenos Aires five years ago to find a job as a kitchen hand, but work is hard to come by. He can just about pay for rent but struggles to find the funds for food, reports the BBC.
“What can I say, President Macri has created a country for rich people,” he says. “I am going to vote for Cristina, at least she changed things a bit.”
A vote for Cristina
Ariel is referring to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner who was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015. She lost to incumbent Mauricio Macri but she’s making a political comeback in these elections.
There’s one hitch though. Ariel can’t vote for her because she’s not a candidate – she’s the running mate to Alberto Fernández (no relation).
Not that many voters care. Much of Mr Fernández’s success is down to Cristina. The populist former president is seen as the driving force in the partnership. She’s fondly remembered by her supporters as a modern-day Eva Peron who championed the poor with welfare programmes. But she is a divisive figure, also accused of being corrupt and economically irresponsible.
But with Cristina on the ticket, Fernández is looking the most likely winner on Sunday.
“If this Sunday, ‘The Fernández’ win the election, which Fernández will be in power?” asks economist Fernando Marengo, reflecting a wider concern that Fernández will be a mere puppet in power.
Politics of economy
Argentina’s elections are all about the economy. With nearly one in three people now living in poverty here, Argentines are backing the candidate they think is best-placed to lead the country out of the crisis.
President Macri was a business-friendly face who promised – yet failed – to solve Argentina’s economic problems. Those problems many blame on Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her populist policies of social spending.
Little is known of Alberto Fernández’s policies but he says he will play safe with finances. If he wins the elections, he will start having to negotiate with its creditors including the IMF but not everyone believes he will call the shots if populist Cristina is his second-in-line. And that, say experts, could spell disaster.
“Populism is an easier sell but Argentina is broke,” says Benjamin Gedan, the director of the Argentina Project at the Wilson Centre in Washington.
“Opposition voters who expect a return to the easy spending of the Kirchner era will be quickly disillusioned.”
Business-friendly Macri
Just north of Buenos Aires is the affluent town of San Isidro. There, I meet Facundo Moro at his shop, Chilly Design. Sipping mate from a traditional cup with a silver straw, he shows me his products – trendy beach chairs and mate carriers. He started the business with friends from university who studied industrial design together. With rising inflation, it’s hard to earn a profit, he says.
“I worry about what will happen on Sunday,” he says.
“We like a lot of the Macri politics because it’s transparent. With Cristina before, everything was more stable but it was fake,” he adds, referring to the subsidies that her government handed out generously.
“Politics is difficult in Argentina. You don’t know who’s telling the truth or lying. We stand by Macri now.”
While many Argentines are divided over politics, others just want this all to be over.
“The most important thing is stability,” says 61-year-old computer engineer Federico Perez Arrieu. “I’ve been through all the cycles, dictatorship, everything. What I hope is that at some point we will leave this cycle of stagnation and poverty and that we have the model of country we all want, regardless of party.”
Sunday’s vote could change the direction of Argentina – and for many, they hope their fate will change too.
In front of Congress a long line of people are queuing up for a portion of mince, beans, potatoes and cheese. There are perhaps 200 men and women waiting in line and each week it gets longer and longer.
Waiting for her plastic container of food and a cup of water is 27-year-old Antonella. She’s come with her young son who has just finished school. This has become routine for the two of them. Their chance to get one decent meal a day.
“Before, I had a cleaning job but they let me go,” she says. “This is my last resort. For me and lots of people.”
Further ahead in the queue is Ariel. He moved from Córdoba to Buenos Aires five years ago to find a job as a kitchen hand, but work is hard to come by. He can just about pay for rent but struggles to find the funds for food, reports the BBC.
“What can I say, President Macri has created a country for rich people,” he says. “I am going to vote for Cristina, at least she changed things a bit.”
A vote for Cristina
Ariel is referring to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner who was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015. She lost to incumbent Mauricio Macri but she’s making a political comeback in these elections.
There’s one hitch though. Ariel can’t vote for her because she’s not a candidate – she’s the running mate to Alberto Fernández (no relation).
Not that many voters care. Much of Mr Fernández’s success is down to Cristina. The populist former president is seen as the driving force in the partnership. She’s fondly remembered by her supporters as a modern-day Eva Peron who championed the poor with welfare programmes. But she is a divisive figure, also accused of being corrupt and economically irresponsible.
But with Cristina on the ticket, Fernández is looking the most likely winner on Sunday.
“If this Sunday, ‘The Fernández’ win the election, which Fernández will be in power?” asks economist Fernando Marengo, reflecting a wider concern that Fernández will be a mere puppet in power.
Politics of economy
Argentina’s elections are all about the economy. With nearly one in three people now living in poverty here, Argentines are backing the candidate they think is best-placed to lead the country out of the crisis.
President Macri was a business-friendly face who promised – yet failed – to solve Argentina’s economic problems. Those problems many blame on Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her populist policies of social spending.
Little is known of Alberto Fernández’s policies but he says he will play safe with finances. If he wins the elections, he will start having to negotiate with its creditors including the IMF but not everyone believes he will call the shots if populist Cristina is his second-in-line. And that, say experts, could spell disaster.
“Populism is an easier sell but Argentina is broke,” says Benjamin Gedan, the director of the Argentina Project at the Wilson Centre in Washington.
“Opposition voters who expect a return to the easy spending of the Kirchner era will be quickly disillusioned.”
Business-friendly Macri
Just north of Buenos Aires is the affluent town of San Isidro. There, I meet Facundo Moro at his shop, Chilly Design. Sipping mate from a traditional cup with a silver straw, he shows me his products – trendy beach chairs and mate carriers. He started the business with friends from university who studied industrial design together. With rising inflation, it’s hard to earn a profit, he says.
“I worry about what will happen on Sunday,” he says.
“We like a lot of the Macri politics because it’s transparent. With Cristina before, everything was more stable but it was fake,” he adds, referring to the subsidies that her government handed out generously.
“Politics is difficult in Argentina. You don’t know who’s telling the truth or lying. We stand by Macri now.”
While many Argentines are divided over politics, others just want this all to be over.
“The most important thing is stability,” says 61-year-old computer engineer Federico Perez Arrieu. “I’ve been through all the cycles, dictatorship, everything. What I hope is that at some point we will leave this cycle of stagnation and poverty and that we have the model of country we all want, regardless of party.”
Sunday’s vote could change the direction of Argentina – and for many, they hope their fate will change too.
In front of Congress a long line of people are queuing up for a portion of mince, beans, potatoes and cheese. There are perhaps 200 men and women waiting in line and each week it gets longer and longer.
Waiting for her plastic container of food and a cup of water is 27-year-old Antonella. She’s come with her young son who has just finished school. This has become routine for the two of them. Their chance to get one decent meal a day.
“Before, I had a cleaning job but they let me go,” she says. “This is my last resort. For me and lots of people.”
Further ahead in the queue is Ariel. He moved from Córdoba to Buenos Aires five years ago to find a job as a kitchen hand, but work is hard to come by. He can just about pay for rent but struggles to find the funds for food, reports the BBC.
“What can I say, President Macri has created a country for rich people,” he says. “I am going to vote for Cristina, at least she changed things a bit.”
A vote for Cristina
Ariel is referring to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner who was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015. She lost to incumbent Mauricio Macri but she’s making a political comeback in these elections.
There’s one hitch though. Ariel can’t vote for her because she’s not a candidate – she’s the running mate to Alberto Fernández (no relation).
Not that many voters care. Much of Mr Fernández’s success is down to Cristina. The populist former president is seen as the driving force in the partnership. She’s fondly remembered by her supporters as a modern-day Eva Peron who championed the poor with welfare programmes. But she is a divisive figure, also accused of being corrupt and economically irresponsible.
But with Cristina on the ticket, Fernández is looking the most likely winner on Sunday.
“If this Sunday, ‘The Fernández’ win the election, which Fernández will be in power?” asks economist Fernando Marengo, reflecting a wider concern that Fernández will be a mere puppet in power.
Politics of economy
Argentina’s elections are all about the economy. With nearly one in three people now living in poverty here, Argentines are backing the candidate they think is best-placed to lead the country out of the crisis.
President Macri was a business-friendly face who promised – yet failed – to solve Argentina’s economic problems. Those problems many blame on Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her populist policies of social spending.
Little is known of Alberto Fernández’s policies but he says he will play safe with finances. If he wins the elections, he will start having to negotiate with its creditors including the IMF but not everyone believes he will call the shots if populist Cristina is his second-in-line. And that, say experts, could spell disaster.
“Populism is an easier sell but Argentina is broke,” says Benjamin Gedan, the director of the Argentina Project at the Wilson Centre in Washington.
“Opposition voters who expect a return to the easy spending of the Kirchner era will be quickly disillusioned.”
Business-friendly Macri
Just north of Buenos Aires is the affluent town of San Isidro. There, I meet Facundo Moro at his shop, Chilly Design. Sipping mate from a traditional cup with a silver straw, he shows me his products – trendy beach chairs and mate carriers. He started the business with friends from university who studied industrial design together. With rising inflation, it’s hard to earn a profit, he says.
“I worry about what will happen on Sunday,” he says.
“We like a lot of the Macri politics because it’s transparent. With Cristina before, everything was more stable but it was fake,” he adds, referring to the subsidies that her government handed out generously.
“Politics is difficult in Argentina. You don’t know who’s telling the truth or lying. We stand by Macri now.”
While many Argentines are divided over politics, others just want this all to be over.
“The most important thing is stability,” says 61-year-old computer engineer Federico Perez Arrieu. “I’ve been through all the cycles, dictatorship, everything. What I hope is that at some point we will leave this cycle of stagnation and poverty and that we have the model of country we all want, regardless of party.”
Sunday’s vote could change the direction of Argentina – and for many, they hope their fate will change too.
Trending
-
News15 hours ago
I never knew I was registering stolen cars for robbers, says Revenue Officer
-
Show Biz16 hours ago
Baba Wande speaks on why he stopped acting, producing movies
-
Show Biz16 hours ago
30 months after, jailed Nigerian filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, yet yo meet bail conditions
-
News16 hours ago
Islamic group: Don’t attack non-Muslims, Igbos over Kano 9
-
Politics15 hours ago
We won’t allow greedy politicians turn Edo to bloodletting zone –Agol
-
Show Biz15 hours ago
Sadiq Daba’s health relapses barely four months after surgery
-
Sports15 hours ago
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets on the march again…
-
Show Biz15 hours ago
Steal style inspiration from Headies’ best dressed