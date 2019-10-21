Armoured composite: UNILORIN to sign MoU with army

REFORM

Piqued by the dwindling fortune of the state education sector, which is characterized by high figure of out-of-school children, the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has put in place reforms that will redirect and refocus the sector for optimal performance

Parents: Scrapping of N3,000 school fee, a right step

New education reforms and policies that will deliberate rescue the ailing education sector, address the nagging challenges in the school system, reposition and rejig the sector for the overall development of the state, have been initiated by the Oyo State Government.

The reform is to tackle poor school enrolment, charaterised by high figure of out-of-school children; poor budgetary allocation; shortage of facilities, decayed infrastructure, low teacher morale, inadequate qualified teachers, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) crisis, poor attention to technical and vocational education, which are some of the challenges confronting the state’s school system.

However, worried by these challenges and the urgent need to address them headlong if the state is to make any appreciable progress in education, the state government-led by Governor Seyi Makinde has re-enacted the free education policy once enjoyed by the people of the Pace Setter State.

The first major step taken by Governor Makinde in his rescue mission embarked upon to savage the rot in the state’ education, was the scrapping of the N3,000 school fee charged the students in public secondary schools by the immediate past administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Announcing the return of free education at primary and secondary school levels in the state during his inauguration on May 29, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (former Liberty Stadium), and the cancellation of the N3,000 school fees, which had hitherto deprived many children from going to school, stakeholders hailed the action as a welcome development that will go a long way to savage the system.

Meanwhile, the governor’s decision was not unconnected with the abysmal state of education in the state, as revealed last year by a data consulting firm, StatiSense, which reported that Oyo State was the leading state with the highest out-of-school-children figure in the South-West geo-political zone of the federation.

In the report, Oyo State had 463,280 out-of-school children, placing it as the only state among the 16 states in the North with the alarming education standard.

The report, however, painted the rot in the sector, despite the N2.5 billion spent on construction of three model schools, and renovation of 100 secondary schools across state at a total cost of N2 billion by the former administration.

Through the renewed vigour of Governor Makinde-led administration, the government disclosed that the state had returned over 34 per cent of the out-of-school children population to school.

Speaking on the fresh moves, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kehinde Sangodoyin, who disclosed this, however, added that the government was working towards mopping the rest of the out-of-school children back to classroom before the end of the year.

As part of the state’s rescue mission, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, had during the inauguration of the 11-member ‘Enrolment Drive Committee on Basic Education’ last week, said that the enrolment drive was geared towards addressing the out-of-school children phenomenon in the state.

This will create the needed awareness on the need to address alarming figure of out-of-school children in the state. This drive would adopt different strategies targeted at communities in the state, so as to increase enrolment in public schools,” he noted.

Adeniran further explained that the enrolment drive would ease the achievement of effective implementation of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) in Oyo State, saying: “The government through the committee would embark on intensive mobilisation drive of policy makers, parents, community leaders and other stakeholders for that purpose.”

Poised to reverse the trend and to achieve a viable education system, Makinde had reviewed upward the state 2019 education budget passed by the former governor by jerking up the percentage from the previous reported three per cent of the total budget to 10 per cent.

Piqued by the poor sectoral budgetary allocation, the governor had also promised to raise the allocation to 12 per cent as from the 2020 fiscal budget.

Under education financing of the state by the immediate past administration, the state House of Assembly had reviewed downward the N285 billion proposed by Governor Ajimobi to N182 billion, describing the amount as unrealisable and unduly bogus.

But, to ensure the realisation of better education for the children of the state, Governor Makinde shortly after the distribution of free textbooks to students in his alma mater, Bishop Philips Academy, Ibadan, said that he would take the state to an era where education would be well-planned, structured and well-funded.

“I enjoyed the same gesture from Oyo State Government in 1980. So, what we are doing today is not new. They provided for us chairs, tables, rulers, pencils, and mathematical sets. We need to reclaim the lost glory of Oyo State and reposition it among the comity of states of the country,” the governor pointed out.

On the low performance of the state in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), the governor, however, expressed optimism that the state would have a better rating in next year’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) given his administration’s current interventions in the education sector.

Going by the sectoral data of the state, Oyo State presently has about 500,000 pupils and students in the about 3,000 state-owned schools, which include conservatively 324 secondary schools and 1,576 primary schools across the state.

However, New Telegraph learnt that prior to the cancellation of N3,000 school fees in secondary schools across the state, which brought a great relief to many parents, who could not afford to pay the N1,000 per term fee, many children had dropped out of school for apprenticeship training while several of them took into different trades such as bus conducting, and selling in traffic to eke out a living.

As meagre as the N3,000 is, some teachers, who lauded the reform policy of Governor Makinde’s administration in the education sector, recalled that many students were being sent out of school and examination hall due to the inability of their parents to pay.

The teachers added: “But, enrollment of students has, however, increased in the last few months as many of them, who had earlier dropped out, have now returned to school to join their peers at the beginning of this new school session. The alarming figure of out-of-school children has also reduced drastically.

“Apart from scrapping the N3,000 school fees, Governor Makinde has also cancelled the policy of using teachers employed by the Parent Teachers Association (PTA). For long, the teachers were being paid through internal levies on parents in order to assist the government in schools where there are insufficient teachers. Now, the governor has asked the principals of the affected schools to bring the list of PTA teachers for consideration for full employment.”

Over the past years, New Telegraph learnt that sundry charges were levied the students, including N500 some principals collected from students for collection of school certificates, but which Governor Makinde had also stopped forthwith in the system.

However, in order to instill discipline in the students and improve the deplorable rating of the state in WAEC and NECO examination results, the state government has commenced the distribution of free textbooks on all subject areas and between six and seven notebooks to a student.

Besides, the government has also introduced a two-hour extra lesson from 2 to 4p.m for three days a week.

Under the policy, the teachers will teach the students between these hours and on Saturdays between 9a.m and 1p.m, while special lessons will be taught by teachers who will be rotated among the schools.

Also, New Telegraph learnt that teachers who engage in Saturday lessons will be paid a special allowance for the extra job.

Meanwhile, under Governor Makinde’s education reforms, machinery has now been put in motion to ensure that principals receive their schools’ running grants regularly, which were not being released by the past administration, without putting the burden on parents.

Similarly, the governor has donated his salary to the state pensioners’ fund towards making life worthy of living to the pensioners.

Indeed, with this gesture, the governor said that the backlog of pension arrears owed the state pensioners running to billions of naira would be gradually defrayed.

Today, workers in the state, especially in the education receive their salary, as well as pension on the 25th of every month.

This policy of paying salary on 25th of every month has been christened ‘GSM Day Without Network Failure’ and currently the government is not owing any outstanding salary as the two-month salary owed primary school teachers by former administration had been cleared by the present administration to give impetus to teachers’ performance and quality education delivery.

Given the various reforms many parents have continued to withdraw their children and wards in droves from private schools to public school, which are non-fee-paying.

In the tertiary education level, Governor Makinde has promised to leverage on the state-owned higher institutions to midwife the development of the state.

Therefore, the governor has commenced action to review upward the 25 per cent subvention being allocated to the institutions by his predecessor, a development which culminated in series of industrial action in the past.

In the policy considered by stakeholders a burden on students and their parents, as well as the management of the institutions, the immediate past government had ordered mangers of the state-owned tertiary institutions to generate 75 per cent of their funding internally to run the institutions.

While receiving the reviewed 2019 budget, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, however, commended the governor for approving the release of 100 per cent subvention to all state-owned tertiary institutions to pay the workers’ salary and other entitlements.

The state government has also promised to pay the institutions’ subventions in order to raise the bar of higher education in the state, even as the government has banned payment for common entrance and admission forms for students seeking admission into the state technical colleges and schools of science.

On the crisis ridden Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, which has remained a pain in the neck of the state, the governor has promised to address the challenges and return stability to the institution owned jointly by Oyo and Osun States.

Underscoring the critical role of technical and vocational education in the development of the country and to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Governor Makinde’s administration is given the technical colleges, spread across the state proper attention, with a mandate to their Councils to fast-track rapid development of the colleges as well as ensure smooth academic calendar and industrial harmony in the system.

Under Mkinde’s reform, the First Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan, established by the administration of Senator Ajimobi has continued receive a boost.

He also assured the university management of his administration’s support to make the institution an enviable citadel of excellence in terms of vocational and engineering services.

To access the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) Matching grants in order to enhancing the development of basic education, the governor had also pledged that his administration was poised to pay the state’s counterpart fund so as to access the sum of N2,724,516,373.70 outstanding with UBEC.

According to Adeniran, “this will go a long way in assisting the Governor Makinde-led administration in its effort at enhancing qualitative education delivery in the state.”

The SUBEB chair, who, however, insisted that the state would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every grant for the promotion of education in the state was accessed, pointed out that “government will ensure that Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board benefits from every unaccessed fund with UBEC, which would be channeled into the development of education in order to further boost enrollment in public schools across the state.

Another salient aspect of the state government’s education reform is infrastructural development, under which the government has completed some abandoned school structures by the previous government, such as the model schools in Isokun, Oyo and Eruwa, among others, while dilapidated structures are being rebuilt and renovated to give the schools facelift.

On the proliferation of sub-standard private school, the Governor Makinde’s administration has vowed that the system would be washed clean of such shenanigan in the system.

Towards this end, the SUBEB chair said that a Task Force on unregistered and substandard private schools would soon be inaugurated to arrest owners or operators of such schools with a view to restoring sanity into the sector.

“There are many private primary and secondary schools springing up everywhere in the state without the approved and regulated standard,” he noted, saying all these excesses would be curbed in the system.

“The owners or operators of such schools should be ready for our Task Force, which will visit their schools very soon. We are going to reposition the state’s education sector better than it had been over the years,” the former Commissioner said.

