Army appoints new commanders for MNJTF, 6 Division
…as 9 Generals get fresh postings
The Nigerian Army has announced the postings/appointments of five Major Generals and four Brigadier-Generals, in an exercise it said was aimed at achieving greater professional efficiency.
A statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, showed that Major General Musa Yusuf, has been appointed Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) with headquarters in Ndajamena, Chad, while Major General FO Agugo, now resumes as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Port Harcourt.
“The Nigerian Army has released the postings and appointments of its officers. The posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai is a routine exercise to reinvigorate the system for greater professional efficiency,” Musa said.
According to him: “The highlight includes the appointment of Major General FO Agugo, the erstwhile Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation as the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Port Harcourt, Maj Gen J Sarham the former General Officer Commanding 6 Division is now the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna, while Maj Gen CO Ude has been redeployed from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Chad to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja and appointed Director Nigerian Army Consult.
“Others include: Maj Gen IM Yusuf from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndajamena, Chad as Commander, while Maj Gen EN Njoku has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).
“Similarly, Brig Gen EJ Amadasun from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora, to 35 Brigade Abeokuta and appointed Commander, Brig Gen AM Adetayo of Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation is now the Chief of Staff Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, while Brig Gen LM Zakari from Defence Headquarters Abuja to Nigerian Army Institute of Science, Education and Technology, Ilorin, as Acting Commandant, Brig Gen EE Ekpenyong is posted from Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Ojo, Lagos to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Yaba, Lagos as Director of Land Service Ammunition.”
Osun residents flee over soldiers’ invasion
R
esidents of Ring Road area of Osogbo, Osun state capital which hosted the state Police Command Headquarters yesterday deserted their community following an invasion of the area by armed soldiers over an alleged detention of one of their colleagues by the police at their headquarters.
The residents including hawkers around the vicinity, who had fled the area and abandoned their shops for the fear of being molested or brutalize by the soldiers were yet to get their bearing right as at the time of filing this report.
Sources disclosed that the police allegedly arrested the detained soldier after he reportedly stabbed a man believed to be a police officer last Saturday in Osogbo.
It was gathered that the soldier wanted to run away after the inhuman act but was prevented from doing so with the help of the crowd around the area where the incident happened.
New Telegraph gathered that the soldier who allegedly stabbed the police officer was alone when he perpetrated the act but called for reinforcement of his colleagues when discovered that he was being overpowered.
Apparently responding to distress calls, the armed soldier said to have stormed the scene of the incidents in large number but before their arrival the arrested soldier said to have been taken to the state police command for interrogation.
Although, reason for the act was yet to be established as at the time of filing this report, the soldiers on rescue mission said to have headed for the police headquarters where they allegedly laid siege and demanded immediate release of their colleagues who was in police custody.
Igbo leaders hold retreat, chat new course in Abakaliki
Igbo leaders are set for a brainstorming Retreat in Abakaliki city, capital of Ebony state as part of moves to chat a new political and economic course for the region.
The Retreat, billed to take hold between 22nd and 23rd November, 2019, will witness the gathering of Igbo who-is-who in different fields of human endeavor.
In a statement from the Retreat Planning Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, and signed by Collins Steve Ugwu, the event “Igboezue Leadership Retreat” was being powered by Nzuko Ummuna, a core Igbo Think-Tank of professionals at home and the diaspora in league with the South East Governors’ Forum will hold at the ultramodern Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki City.
According to him, Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, Engr. Dave Umahi as the host governor, would roll out the new city’s hospitality to welcome his brother governors to the retreat as they had all individually been engaged and endorsed it as timely and, one that should be supported to produce enduring outcomes.
It reads: “To this end, the Chairman of the main Organizing Committee of the Retreat, a President General Emeritus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Gary Enwo Igariwey, revealed that aside all the Governors and all federal legislators of Alaigbo expected, other critical stakeholders of the entire Igbo collectives are upbeat about the prospects of the gathering.
“He said that they were reached methodically and comprehensively.
“He also promised to address a world press conference on November 4 at the planning secretariat, Abakiliki where as he put it ‘the meat of the meet will be wholesomely unveiled.”
Meanwhile, Ugwu said that a major Ndigbo grassroots umbrella and advocate of South-East development through economic integration had queued behind the noble idea calling for all hands to be on deck to give it the success it deserved.
According to him, in their goodwill message to Nzuko Umunna, the Association of South-East Town Unions (ASETU), stated that, the synergy being pioneered by the retreat organisers was in tandem with their declared philosophy to accelerate the development of South-East region with a purpose-driven think-home investment initiative.
Lagos inaugurates taskforce on polio eradication
Lagos State Government yesterday inaugurated taskforce on Polio Eradication and Immunisation, describing non-compliance as not only against humanity but an act against God.
Speaking during the inauguration, deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who is also the Chairman of the Committee, urged council chairmen and members of the Committee to ensure that their people embrace immunization while asking them to come up with an Action Plan for their localities.
According to Hamzat, the real responsibility of government was in meeting exigencies of convincing residents to accept immunization voluntarily rather than at the behest of pressures from officials.
“Nigeria should not be in the league of nations challenged by Polio, as such, the imminent removal of Nigeria from the list should lead to deepening of efforts and not complacence,’ Hamzat said.
Noting that the continued influx of residents from neighbouring countries and states to Lagos necessitated the frequent immunization, he said that the Sanwo-Olu administration would partner with community leaders to ensure those coming in were immunized.
He, however, urged religious leaders to embrace routine immunizations as a core focus of preaching as they represented a veritable platform to ensure voluntary compliance.
Earlier, representatives of the Donor Agencies, which included the Health Organisation, UNICEF amongst others, agreed that Lagos inauguration of the taskforce was commendable and the actualization of a Year 2009 Abuja commitment signed by all states across the nation.
Dr. AbdulRahman Olatunji of Rotary International urged the state government to address such issues as ignorance, hard to reach areas, funding and the effects of other surrounding states.
Olatunji was of the view that Lagos effort was challenged by local and international migrants as the original effort of the organization was a 5-Year Target which had lasted till date with at least $300 million spent so far.
Ikpeazu to pay workers’ salary arrears
A
bia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has unveiled a new road map to clear accumulated arrears of salaries and pensions in the state, including parastatals.
Ikpeazu also disbanded the Abia salary committee as well as other consultancy firms managing salary payments in the state due to incessant complaints of salary deductions by civil servants.
A statement made available to New Telegraph by Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, who quoted Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Aham Uko, said that henceforth, Abia would utilize the electronic salary payment platform.
Uko said the electronic platform would “seamlessly” pay civil servants and disburse subvention to parastatals with a view to reducing incidences of manipulation, insertion of figures, falsifications and salary leakages.
The statement further said that the governor had directed that payment of workers’ salaries and pension arrears must be settled on or before the 28th day of every month.
However, the Commissioner pleaded with Abia pensioners to exercise patience with the state government as it was working out modalities to ensure regular and prompt payment of pensions.
According to him, the state government had constituted a committee to look into actual verification of pensioners in Abia, adding that the Ministry would soon embark on Comprehensive Physical Biometric Verification Exercise for all pensioners in the 17 local government areas of the state to get the authentic data of pensioners on the state government’s payroll.
He said that the state government was committed towards infrastructural development, collaborating with financial institutions such as NEXIM Bank, AFREXIM BANK, and ADB in charting a fresh cause for the overall development of the state.
Specifically, Uko urged the MDAs to liaise with the Board of Internal Revenue to raise Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as emphasis would be on IGR and blockage of revenue leakages through the automation of the entire system with a view to reducing human interface in revenue generation.
Uko said: “We intend to upload (salaries) electronically. From next month, there will be an auto- pay system.That way, salary payment will be seamless.
“We are going to utilize the salary payment platform to pay civil servants to reduce incidences of manipulation, insertion of figures, all forms of falsifications and grafts will be reduced pending when we formally conduct a comprehensive enumeration.
“We think by the exercise, we will still reduce some leakages. There won’t be any form of deductions whatsoever from anybody’s salaries and we are doing it straight from the parameters provided by the civil service commission as relates to salary payment.”
Fani-Kayode: N800m paid into Joint Trust Ltd, says witness
A
prosecution witness, Mr Shehu Shuaibu, on yesterday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that N800 million was paid from the x of External Affairs into the account of a company, Jointrust Dimension Ltd.
The witness, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), gave evidence at the resumed trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and some others facing N4.6 billion money laundering charge.
Also charged are a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman; a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Yusuf Danjuma.
The Company, Jointrust Dimension Ltd. is fourth defendant in the case.
The EFCC preferred a 17-count charge of money laundering against the defendants, but they all pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail.
Yesterday, the prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, continued examination of the third prosecution witness, Shuaibu, after the court rejected an objection to the admissibility of two documents tendered through the witness.
At the last adjourned date, the defence objected to the admissibility of bank document tendered through the witness, on the grounds that they were not legible and public documents.
Justice Rilwan Aikawa, however, rejected the objection on the grounds that even if the witness was not the maker of the said documents, they were got in the course of his investigation and, therefore, admissible.
The court accordingly, admitted and marked the documents as Exhibits 15 and 16.
Oyedepo asked the witness to tell the court his findings from investigations into the matter.
The witness, who first confirmed that Exhibit E8 was the statement of account of Jointrust Dimension Ltd., further told the court that investigations revealed that on January 16, 2015, N800 million was paid into the account of the company.
He told the court that the money came from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), adding that the signatories to the account were one Darbisu and one Benjamin.
According to him, the said signatories were former staff of the MEA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, respectively.
He told the court that on January 13, 2015, N400 million was paid from the MEA into same account of Jointrust.
The witness told the court that the money was paid whereas investigations revealed that there were no contracts between the Ministry and the company to warrant such payment.
During cross examination, defence counsel, Mr Ferdinard Orbih (SAN), asked the witness who was the author of the entries in Exhibit 8, and the witness replied that it was the MEA.
Orbih asked: “So you agree that neither of the defendants had any input in making the entries in Exhibit 8” and the witness replied, “No, they don’t.”
When further asked to confirm if there existed in the said exhibit, words such as Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs , the witness replied,” No” but explained that the words were abbreviated as MEA and MFA.
The witness also told the court that he had no knowledge if any of the defendants were employees of any investigation agency of government.
Defence counsel also asked the witness if the commission obtained statements from the signatories to Exhibit 16, and the witness replied, “Yes, they were invited to our office and their statements taken.”
On whether the said statements were frontloaded or made available to the defendants, the witness replied, “I don’t know.”
The defence counsel said, “I put it to you that the purported statements were not frontloaded to the defendants and are not before this court.”
The witness replied, “I don’t know, I am not a lawyer and I am not the one that drafted the charges.
The trial will continue on October 31.
T
Gbajabiamila seeks deeper parliamentary cooperation with Egypt
T
he Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has emphasised the need for deeper parliamentary cooperation between Nigeria and Egypt.
He said though both countries had been enjoying great relationships since the 1960s, the time had come for the parliaments of both countries to explore other areas that would be of mutual benefit to them.
Gbajabiamila spoke while receiving the Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Aly Abdel Sayed Ahmed, in his office, where he sought to know how Egypt was able to move between the practice of bicameral and unicameral legislatures without rancour.
He said there were lots to do together by the two parliaments, requesting to know what informed the decision of Egypt to go back to bicameral legislature after the Senate was abolished in 2014.
He said: “These are issues that are very important to us. I understand that before 2014, your parliament was bicameral, and in 2014, you became unicameral and now you’ve just amended your constitution to go back to bicameral and bring your Senate back.
In addition, the speaker expressed his interest in the ratio of women to men in the Egyptian parliament of about 600 lawmakers with about 100 women; and how that was achieved.
He said avenues to ensure more Nigerian companies operate in Egypt should be explored by the North African country that had over 50 companies operating in Nigeria.
Additionally, with about 10,000 Nigerian students in Egypt on student exchange programmes, Gbajabiamila said more Egyptian students should come to Nigeria to further their education because the current arrangement favours Egyptian economy more, considering the huge foreign exchange from Nigerian students.
In his response, Sayed Ahmed said the issue of the parliament was constitutional saying; “Regarding unicameral and bi-cameral parliament, in our 1971 constitution, we have only unicameral change.
“The constitution was amended in 1980 to adopt bicameral parliament, but a lot of criticism trailed the bicameral legislature because Egypt is a central and not a federal state and passing legislation in bi-cameral parliament consumes a lot of time.
“The existence of the other chamber, from an economic point of view, costs a lot. This was the reason why Egyptians cancelled the senate from the constitution in 2014. The speaker was part of the committee that wrote the constitution.
“But we note that the global ratio for representing people that should be one seat in parliament should represent 100,000 or 120,000 people. If we perform that ratio, we may reach 800 members of parliament in our parliament, but that is not practical,” he said.
Senate asks UNIMAID to suspend fee hike
T
he Senate yesterday mandated the management of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) to put on hold the recent increment of tuition fees for students of the institution.
The Senate also directed its Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND to investigate the matter with a view to finding a lasting solution to the issue.
The apex legislative chamber made the resolution following a motion considered during plenary sponsored by Senator Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno North).
While leading debate on the motion, Kyari bemoaned the recent decision by UNIMAID management to increase the registration and other fees of the school from N25,000 to N129,000, an increase of over 400 per cent.
“Half of the men in North-East Nigeria have received no education at all, and this figure rises to over sixty-one per cent for women. It is imperative that schools in the North-East should remain of strategic national interest with overwhelming national security importance,” he said.
He pointed out that education remained a repellent and potent tool to defeat Boko Haram and also revamp the North-East from under-development and poverty.
The senator further noted that sixty-two per cent of Nigerian children who were not in school live in northern Nigeria.
He said: “Borno State has the highest number of people that don’t have access to education due to Boko Haram crisis in particular.”
Accordingly, he called on stakeholders to rise and ensure that the fee increment was reversed due to the greater need to propagate empowerment through education at tertiary levels.
Making its resolutions, Senate mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND to also engage the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), with a view to reaching consensus on a harmonised fee for all universities across the country.
Reps reject Operation Positive Identification
…urge Buhari to stop implementation
A
s reactions continue to trail the planned nationwide implementation of Operation Positive Identification (OPI) by the Nigerian Army, the House of Representatives, yesterday, kicked against the policy, insisting that it would amount to trampling on the rights of Nigerians.
Consequently, the House mandated its Committee on Army to interface with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to develop a pro-people strategy in combating crime.
The resolution was taken at the resumed plenary following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance brought by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, who described the planned operation scheduled to commence on November 1, as a recipe to possible militarilisation of Nigeria.
Presenting the motion, Elumelu posited that such plan by the army would lead to the infringement on fundamental rights of Nigerians, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
He argued that the plan, if followed through, would downgrade innocent Nigerians to suspects and conquered people in their own country; strip them of their constitutionally guaranteed freedom of movement and instill fear, anxiety and panic in the entire polity.
Elumelu, who posited that the constitutional duties of the Nigerian Army is defending the territorial integrity of the country, urged it to allow the police and other relevant agencies such as Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) to handle regulatory issues relating to internal security.
He also noted that the nationwide operation would also amount to an indirect imposition of a state of emergency across the country by the army, adding that such operations that involve direct contact and regulation of civilians is likely to result in abuses and serious safety issues, especially at this time the nation is battling with the scourge of victimisation and extrajudicial killings.
Speaking further, the minority leader pointed out that the operation would expose many Nigerians, particularly those living in the rural areas, to harassment as they do not have proper means of identification just as there has not been enough public sensitization for the operation.
Supporting the motion, the deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) noted that the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC), as well as other security agencies are already saddled with such responsibility.
In adopting the motion, the House also urged the army to develop pro-people strategies in combating the country’s security challenges instead of measures that would further victimise citizens.
It equally called on President Muhammadu Buhari to review the situation and stop the army from commencing the planned operation.
It will be recalled that the minority caucus had, two days ago, issued a press statement rejecting the proposed army operations.
A’Court declares Ekiti Senator, Adetumbi, winner of NASS’ election
T
he Appeal Court sitting in Ado Ekiti yesterday declared victory of Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi of the All progressives Congress (APC) during this year’s National Assembly’s election as legitimate, making Adetumbi winner of Ekiti North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
A three-man Appeal Tribunal nullified the case filed by Senator Duro Faseyi of the People’s Democratic Party, claiming that the APC candidate didn’t score the highest number of lawful votes in the election.
Also, the Appeal Court struck out the suit filed by Hon. Kehinde Agboola of the PDP against the APC candidate, Hon. Peter Owolabi in Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, thereby affirming the APC’s candidate’s victory in the February 23 National Assembly polls.
In the same development, the Appeal Court dismissed a case filed by Mr. Nicholas Olusola Omotoso of the PDP against the winner and APC candidate, Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewaju in Ekiti North Federal Constituency II.
Delivering judgement in the case filed against Adetumbi, Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, said the PDP candidate, Faseyi acted like a busy body by trying to contest the outcome of the APC’s primaries, saying only those who participated in that primary can contest the outcome of party primary.
He said: “By combined effects of Section 87(9) of the Electoral act and Section 285(14) of the 1999 constitution, only aggrieved aspirants who participated in a primary can contest its outcome. Not just anybody. With this , the appellant lacks the locus standi to have filed this appeal in the first instance.
“Even if he has the locus, it has to be filed within 14 days after the conduct of the primary, so filing it outside that stipulated days rendered it statute barred.
“Apart from this, it is only the State High court, Federal High Court and the Federal Capital Territory High Court that can entertain such issue that emanated from the conduct of any primary, so we lack the jurisdiction to entertain this case.
“Looking at all the exhibits tendered, there was no sufficient evidence to prove a case of substantial non -compliance against the respondent, so this case lacks merit and it is hereby dismissed.”
Also, in an appeal filed by Nicholas Omotoso of the PDP against Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who is representing Ekiti North Federal constituency II, Justice Uzo Ndukwe Anyanwu, said Exhibit 3(1) being the report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the APC primary relied on to prosecute the suit, was supposed to be tendered by INEC official and not through the Bar.
“We expected the appellant to call the maker of the document, so that he can be cross examined but rather, he dumped it on the court and this makes it lacks probative value and the case lacks merit based on this ground having not called the maker. The document was rendered useless by this action,” the judge ruled.
