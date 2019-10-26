Army to establish new Armoured Brigade in Kebbi

…okays Paris Club savings for payment of LG pensions, gratuities

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday awarded contracts for the construction and reconstruction of urban and rural roads as well as emergency erosion control works totalling N1, 757, 449, 314. 85billion. Briefing journalists after the meeting of the State Executive Council held at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Enugu, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said the projects awarded were completion of the Nike Lake junction – Harmony Estate Road-Amorji Nike – Adoration Pilgrimage Centre, Phase II and III, respectively in Enugu East Local Government Area at the sum of N919, 248,270million.

Others, according to the Information commissioner include the reconstruction of Onuiyi junction – Amobi Street –MCC Road Junction, Nsukka; Onuiyi Beach –Umanu – Ibagwa Road, Nsukka; Echara Road – Obechara junction, Nsukka all in Nsukka LGA. Also awarded were Akpabio Street, GRA, Enugu and access/internal road at the old Governor’s Lodge, GRA, Enugu, all totalling N741,549,343.80million.

The EXCO equally approved the flood routing/ erosion control works at Achi Street, Independence Layout, Enugu; Amaeze Street outflow to Enugu Road catchment box culvert in Nsukka and the New Anglican Road – Obechara Road junction, Nsukka in Nsukka LGA, totalling N96,651,700.09 Speaking further, Aroh disclosed that the council equally approved the payment of the sum of N244 million as its counterpart fund for the APPEALS programme for women and youths agricultural empowerment.

The commissioner stated that the council went further to approve the sum of two hundred million naira (N200m) as take-off grant for the Universal Health Coverage, explaining that the approval was in addition to the N100 million counterpart fund already paid by the state government.

He added that the Ugwuanyi administration was committed to ensuring that “every resource available to the state is provided to enable this programme take off immediately.” On health, Aroh said the council approved the renewal of the services of 32 consultants with ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, for one year, directing the State Ministry of Health to liaise with the hospital management to employ consultants in various areas of medicine on permanent basis. He revealed that the exercise would help the hospital obtain accreditation “for our part two of our medical training and also ensure speedy and quality access to medicare for our people in Enugu and its environs.”

The commissioner said that in the light of the governor’s commitment to the welfare of workers, transparency, accountability and prudent management of resources, the council approved that the sum of N86 million saved during the disbursement of the Paris Club refund, be moved to the local government pensions’ fund to increase the capacity of the local governments, which were saddled with the responsibility of paying LG retirees their pensions and gratuities, to pay them accordingly.

