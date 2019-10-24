Arrest my son’s killers, mother begs Lagos CP

F

amily of 14-year-old boy, Qudus Anifowose, allegedly murdered by his teenage neighbour at Ire-Agunfoye, Ikorodu, has called on the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu, to bring the killers to book.

Qudus’ mother, Mrs. Risikat Anifowose, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that her son was last seen with a 17-year-old boy, Daniel Amme, before his mutilated body was found in their backyard.

She said a search party, formed when her son went missing on October 14, found his dismembered body in an uncompleted building behind Amme’s house two days later.

Risikat alleged that police in the area advised her to resolve the murder “amicably,” instead of conducting thorough investigation into the matter.

The distraught mother said she was shocked when she later learnt that the police had released her son’s suspected killer and grandmother and allowed both to move out of the community

She said: “I am begging the commissioner of police of Lagos State that he should please come to my rescue; the suspected killers of my son are being shielded and helped by the police.

“My son was just 14 years old. Why should he die such a painful death, with his organs being removed? Please help me.

“His tongue, heart and private organ were removed and there are still blood stains over the fence on which his body was thrown into the uncompleted building from Amme’s compound.

“We are appealing to the Lagos commissioner of police to ensure proper investigation is carried out and the perpetrators brought to justice accordingly.”

The state Police Police Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, told NAN that investigations were ongoing to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

Elkana assured the parents of the deceased that justice would prevail and the perpetrators would be punished accordingly.

He added: “Detectives are on the issue and investigations are ongoing. We assure that the offenders would be brought to book.”

Like this: Like Loading...