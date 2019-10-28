Sports
Arsenal to hold Granit Xhaka talks after captain’s outburst
Arsenal will meet with captain Granit Xhaka in the next few days to discuss his angry reaction to being substituted during Sunday’s 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace.
Xhaka is due to return to training on Tuesday ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.
The Football Association will not be taking any action against Xhaka after he was seen swearing and gesturing to Arsenal fans as he was booed off.
Xhaka, who has conceded more fouls (22) than any other Premier League player this season, has been substituted in three of the nine Premier League matches he has featured in this term.
It is not known at this stage whether Arsenal are considering removing the captain’s armband from Xhaka, reports Sky Sports.
Asked after the game if Xhaka would remain Arsenal captain, boss Unai Emery said: “Now is not the time to talk about that.”
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now the bookies’ favourite to captain Arsenal in their next Premier League match.
Speaking after Arsenal’s draw with Palace, Gunners head coach Emery admitted Xhaka’s reaction was wrong and refused to back him when asked if he would remain captain.
“He was wrong,” Emery said after the game. “We need to stay calm and speak to him internally about that. He was not right to do that.
“We are working with the club and the players to play under pressure.
“We are going to speak with him because the reaction was wrong. We are here because we have supporters. We work for them and need to have respect for them when they are applauding us and criticising us.”
Former Arsenal full-back Nigel Winterburn cannot see how Xhaka can continue as club captain in the short-term, insisting the midfielder has put his manager in a very awkward situation.
“I think Unai Emery needs to take Xhaka out of the firing line in terms of the captaincy. He has five captains so he can easily do that.” Winterburn told talkSPORT.
“If he backs Xhaka, he will realise what supporting Arsenal Football Club is all about because if the supporters don’t agree with him – and they obviously don’t agree with Xhaka being captain at the moment – then the manager himself will come under increasing pressure.
“It has put Unai Emery in a very difficult situation. He has to deal with it very, very quickly. He can’t let it linger on.
“We have to move forward and concentrate on the football. Deal with it today or tomorrow, get the statement out and we can move on very quickly.”
Federer withdraws from Paris Masters
World number three, Roger Federer, has withdrawn from this week’s Paris Masters on Monday as he fine tunes his schedule, heading into the season-ending ATP Finals.
The 38-year-old Swiss, lifted a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel on Sunday and has decided not to play back-to-back weeks at this stage of the season, reports Reuters.
“I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters,” Federer said in a statement.
“I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros.”
Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas have booked their places for next month’s ATP Finals, with the Paris Masters set to determine who clinches the final two spots for the London tournament.
Woods wins in Japan, ties Snead for PGA Tour record with 82nd victory
Tiger Woods won the Zozo Championship by three strokes on Monday, matching Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories before saying he hoped to be playing at the highest level at the same ripe old age as the man whose mark he now shares.
Snead was 52 when he clinched his final tour victory in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1965, while Woods has matched the mark at age 43, and seems destined to break it and then some as long as his fragile body holds up, reports Reuters.
“Well, it’s a big number,” Woods said after shooting a closing three-under-par 67 that was enough to hold off a challenge from Hideki Matsuyama at Narashino Country Club in the first PGA Tour event played in Japan.
“Unfortunately I went through some rough patches with my back and didn’t play for a number of years, so that record (of Snead’s) seemed like it was out of reach.
“It’s about consistency and doing it for a long period of time. Sam did it into his 50s and I’m in my early to mid 40s.
“As far as playing until 52, I hope that’s the case. If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have given you a different answer, but certainly the future looks brighter than it has and hopefully I can be as consistent as he was well into my 40s and early 50s.”
Woods, who had to play seven holes on Monday in the weather-affected event, finished at 19-under 261 in his first tournament since undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery two months ago.
It was the latest in a long list of surgeries for Woods, including a 2017 spinal fusion that fixed searing back and leg pain and resurrected a career that appeared destined to end prematurely.
It took 23 years for Woods to tie Snead’s record. His first victory came in Las Vegas in 1996, in his fifth start as a professional, and his list of 82 wins includes 15 major championships, the most recent at the Masters at Augusta National in April.
His 2019 performances post-Masters had been mediocre, something he attributes to knee pain that also affected his back and his swing.
“The knee wasn’t allowing me to rotate and because of that it put more stress on my lower back and hip,” he said.
“I didn’t really know I’d come back and play at this level but the fact I could get down and read putts again is something I hadn’t done in months. Something pretty subtle makes a difference. I felt more comfortable with my putter just because I was able to make a better stance.
“Ironically my back has been less sore. I’ve been able to rotate better. The way I started this week, who would have thought, bogeying the first three holes, I’d shoot the number I shot. I made a few mistakes this week but they weren’t bad.”
SLEEPY START
Woods resumed at 7.30 a.m. on Monday with a three-shot advantage over Matsuyama, and took a while to find his stride, making a bogey right off the bat after dumping his approach shot into a bunker at the par-four 12th.
But he held on and a 10-foot birdie at the par-five 18th put the cherry on the cake for Woods, who reacted in understated fashion as though it was just another day in the office, perhaps more relieved than elated.
“It’s been a long week, five days at the top of the board is a long time,” he said.
“It was definitely stressful.”
Arsenal captain Xhaka rages against fans in draw with Palace
Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka appeared to swear at his team’s own supporters after being substituted on Sunday when a two-goal lead was surrendered against Crystal Palace to draw 2-2 in the Premier League.
The decision by Unai Emery to withdraw Xhaka in the second half was initially greeted by large cheers, which soon turned to jeers as he took his time to leave the field despite the score being level.
Xhaka reacted by waving his arms, cupping his ears and seemingly mouthing a profanity twice as he pushed away a handshake from Emery. Xhaka took off his shirt and headed straight down the tunnel, reports T Associated Press.
“He’s wrong but we are going to speak inside about that situation,” Emery told the BBC. “I want to be calm but, really, he was wrong in this action.”
It had started so well, with goals in the opening nine minutes.
Arsenal defensive duo Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz scored inside 106 seconds.
But it started to go wrong in the 32nd minute when Luka Milivojevic netted a penalty that was awarded after a VAR review. Palace winger Wilfried Zaha had initially been booked for diving.
“I didn’t understand the referee and VAR reaction,” Emery said. “For me there is no confusion. It is not a good decision.”
Jordan Ayew’s fourth goal in eight games brought Palace level before further VAR drama as Sokratis was denied a late winner when the review spotted a foul by Calum Chambers moments earlier.
Eaglets’ loss of concentration worries Babangida
- Says team can win tourney with strong mentality
Ex-international Tijani Babangida has praised the Golden Eaglets’ 4-2 win over Hungary in their opening game of the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup but warned the starlets to avoid losing concentration during matches if they are to go far in the competition.
He said coach Manu Garba must warned his players not to seek individual glory as that manifested in the opening stage of the match.
The former Ajax Amsterdam star said it was gratifying to see the squad hitb the ground running by winning their first match, saying apart from boosting the confidence level, the victory also brightened their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.
He said: “In a competition like this, it is always important to win the first match and if you are lucky to win the second one then you are as good as qualifying from the group. You could see that our boys became jittery after conceding the second goal but they came back to win it and I think they can go far but they have to maintain concentration.
“Everybody was trying to impress and show himself and that affected the team, they should just concentrate and let the ball roll. They must also try not to concede possession in the midfield because that was how they conceded those goals.”
He warned the starlets that they would be under pressure because Nigeria is the most successful country at the U-17 level.
He said there is quality in the squad but wants them to match that with strong mentality, which can help them to win a record sixth title.
“There will always be pressure on the team because Nigeria is the best country at that level of football. There will be so much attention on Nigeria, every team will be looking forward to beating the Eaglets but I also like the way we reacted after that Hungary’s goals.
“There are a lot of good teams here but I think we have a strong squad and these boys have shown they have the capacity to go far in the competition,” he added.
NFF/Zenith Bank Championship
Almost all the impact players for the Golden Eaglets in Saturday night’s 4-2 defeat of Hungary in the opening match of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup finals in Brazil are products of the annual NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championships, including the goal-scorers.
The competition, sponsored by NFF’s partner, Zenith International Bank PLC, was launched in the year 2016 and has been widely lauded for its vision, with both U-13 and U-15 competitions running side-by-side and right from the states to the zones and then to the national finals.
Samson Tijani, captain of the team and playmaker, who netted two goals (Nigeria’s first and last goals), and was named Man Of The Match, is a product of the competition, as well as defender Usman Ibrahim, whose powerful header off a corner kick restored parity after several attempts by Nigeria had been foiled.
Right back Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi, whose powerful header off a cross by another substitute Ibraheem Jabaar put Nigeria ahead for the first time in the game (3-2), also emerged from the NFF/Zenith Bank competition. He was severely injured before the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania in April, and could not make the trip.
Also of note is Akinkunmi Ayobami Amoo, whose entry into the game in the second half brought more vigour into the Nigerian attack. Amoo is a product of the NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship, alongside forward Olakunle Olusegun, who also fought like a Trojan in Saturday’s encounter.
Another player who is a product of the Future Eagles Championship and is with the Eaglets in Brazil is Divine Nwachukwu, but he did not taste action against the Hungarians.
The NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship also supplies the players to the U-15 National Boys’ team, which finished as runner-up at a tournament in Japan few months ago. In fact, Usman Ibrahim, who netted the equalizer against Hungary before further goals by Adeniyi and Tijani, was in the squad that went to Japan.
Nigeria, five –time champions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, take on Ecuador, host of the 1995 edition, in their next match of the tournament on Thursday, also at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania where they put Hungary to the sword.
Their final match of Group B, against Australia, will take them to Brasilia, on Friday.
Osimhen doubtful for Benin, Lesotho ties
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr’s headache for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho next month may have increased following the injury copped by Lille’s and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in last Saturday’s league tie against Bordeaux.
Rohr must be in search for a good replacement for the forward that put up a good display against Ukraine and Brazil in Nigeria’s last international friendlies.
Lille coach Christopher Galtier confirmed that Osimhen was injured and it could be a big problem for the Club.
After picking an injury in Lille’s 3-0 home win against Girondins Bordeaux on Saturday, Osimhen was replaced early in the second half by former French striker Loic Remy.
Lille manager Galtier told the press conference after the win that his number one striker was down with an injury that could be serious.
“Osimhen has a pain in the adductor, it can be a big problem,” Galtier said.
Osimhen is now doubtful for Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Benin and Lesotho billed for November 14 and 19 respectively.
Osimhen has scored seven times and recording two assists in 11 league outings for Les Dogues so far this season.
Arsenal may offer £50m plus Xhaka For Ndidi
Arsenal may rekindle their interest in Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi when the transfer window opens next summer. Ndidi’s stock has continued to rise and Leicester City might lose their prized asset if Arsenal make their ambition concrete next July. Ndidi, who had 8.46 whoscored.com rating in the 9-0 thuimping of Southampton on Friday night, has been a mainstay in Brendan Rogers’ team this season totaling 10 appearances for Leicester City scoring two goals in the process. He has been linked with so many clubs but Arsenal are reportedly planning to win the race for the midfielder with £50m bid. The Gunners are also keen to add Granit Xhaka as part of the deal that will bring the former Genk star to the Emirates Stadium.
Eaglets skipper promises more against Ecuador
Captain Samson Tijani was named by FIFA as Man of the Match in the Golden Eaglets battling 4-2 win over Hungary and he has now promised the team will be better for Tuesday night’s game against Ecuador.
Ecuador beat Australia 2-1 in their own Group B match in Gioania.
“We thank the fans for their support and my teammates and I have promised to do better against Ecuador,” said the exciting defensive midfielder, who scored twice in the win over Hungary.
“I am grateful for everything and also to the whole team for coming up to beat Hungary.”
Sports Minister Sunday Dare, who watched the match against Hungary on television, described the team as “truly golden”.
Nigeria top Group B ahead Ecuador on goals difference of +2 after both recorded three points each on their opening games.
Tuesday’s match at Estadio Olympico in Goiania will again kick off at 9pm in Nigeria.
Go for record sixth title, Buhari tells Eaglets
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria for a fantastic beginning in the opening group match of FIFA World Cup tagged Brazil 2019 and charged them to go for a record-extending sixth title.
The U-17 football team opened Brazil 2019 with a 4-2 win over Hungary, signaling their readiness to win the FIFA Championship for an unprecedented sixth time.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu said Buhari in a congratulatory message to the team after the spectacular performance, praised the boys for their determination to excel which they displayed throughout the match despite the brilliant performance of their opponents.
He said, “It was a wonderful display that I am very proud of. You showed that there is nothing that cannot be achieved with determination and perseverance. I have followed your journey leading to your arrival in Brazil for the competition. I have equally noted your determination and confidence throughout your preparations. I have no doubt in my mind that you are determined to win the competition for an unparalleled sixth time.
Buhari assured them of his continuing personal support and that of Nigerians for the entire period of the tournament. The President also urged the team to continue demonstrating the resilient spirit of the Nigerian, and bring the cup home, adding that he would personally be monitoring their progress in the tournament.
President Buhari equally congratulated the handlers of the team, urging them to be sensitive to the needs of the youngsters in their burning desire to bring victory and honour to their fatherland.”
HIFL: UNICAL Malabites emerge 2019 champions
The 2019 edition of the Higher Institutions Football League, ended in grand style with University of Calabar, Malabites defeating defending champions UAM Tillers (5-4) on penalties in Lagos, Saturday, to emerge champions of the league’s second edition.
It was sweet revenge for the Malabites, after a re-enactment of the 2018 finals, which they lost to UAM Tillers.
UAM Tillers started the game on the front foot and showed flashes of why they deserve a place in the finals. In the 16th minute, the efforts of the lads from Makurdi, paid off, as captain, Assen Shater, with jersey no 10, closed out a brilliant pass with a superb finish.
The defending champions dominated play for most of the first half despite playing with 10 men after Dolumon Anikyongu got sent off following a second yellow card.
UNICAL Malabites however, came into the game in the second half and got a goal in the 62nd minute from substitute Ngaji Mojafu. Despite the equalizer, UAM Tillers created the most chances in the second half, but had to settle for a draw at the end of full time.
The game ended 5:4 on penalties in favour of UNICAL Malabites at the end of regulation time.
Speaking during an international press conference organized before the match, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi, said that he is impressed with the huge support that the league has garnered and sustained since its launch especially during the second season “It is heart-warming to deliver a bigger, bolder and even better second season as promised. We are especially happy that the league did not only create an engagement platform for brands and several stakeholders, but it also unified students across Nigeria in the delightful spirit of sportsmanship, our expansion of teams to 32 and our very impactful coaching clinic are some of the many strides that we achieved in the season.
We are extremely prepared for the 2020 edition and we are hopeful that like this second season, subsequent editions of the league will continue to have positive impact on sports and education in Nigeria” Fijabi concluded.
Speaking after the final match, President, Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Prof Stephen Hamafyelto expressed satisfaction about the organization and execution of the second edition “This edition has really proven that we are here for the long term. We have once again delivered on the promises we made regarding standards, discipline even fair-play, especially as it concerns delivering a bigger and better league season”
We are glad that the league has not only given a voice and a face to football talents across the country and in various institutions, but is also providing hope and a veritable platform of success for the numerous talents that are being discovered” He added.
32 teams participated in the 2019 HiFL season. UNILORIN Warriors emerged as winners of the Third Place Playoff after defeating OAU Giants in a thrilling encounter, which ended 4:3 on penalties.
The Higher Institutions Football League is organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA). The league is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC, Indomie Nigeria and Premier Cool.
