At the mercy of ravaging flood

Flood occasioned by heavy rains wreaked havoc in over 10 riverine communities in area of Ondo State. Adewale Momoh writes on the cries of locals for government’s intervention.

or those in the coastal area of Ondo State, the constant and attendant environmental effect on their livelihood is enough to battle with as they look for ways on battling the issue of sea surge as well as pollution of their waters due to oil exploration.

Unknown to them, the rains which fell last week for days will become another grappling challenge for them alongside the already existing ones. After the rains had subsided, then came the flooding of over 10 communities within coastal area of the state with their means of livelihood practically shut down. Counting the losses, it was gathered that no fewer than 12 communities were affected with over 5000 residents rendered homeless while pupils and students could not assess the routes to their schools.

Among the communities faced with the disaster were Igbotu, the hometown of the mother of state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), other were Igbobini, Iluagbo, Sabome, Inikorogha, Oboro, Ojuala, Ipoke, and Igbekebo, the headquarters of the Ese-Odo local government among others were also ravaged by the flood.

According to residents, their socio-economic activities were totally shut down as well human and vehicular movement were put on hold, no thanks to the floods. With hundreds of houses already submerged, many of the residents who initially took refuge in the churches and schools were sacked from these places and had to retire to the farthest parts of their communities as they now live in makeshift canopies, they wait and pray for the flood to subsides before returning to their homes. Also, all the roads linking these communities including Igbobini-Irele road had been cut off forcing the people to use canoe to access their various destinations.

Speaking on the plight of the people of the community, Chief Isaac Akindola, from Igbobini, said anguish of the people of the area started after torrential rain which resulted in flood. He explained that the flood started in the middle of the night when most residents have gone to bed, only to be woken by the arrival of the waters in their homes.

He said, “everything is in disarray in this community, the flood started in the night and no one can wait to pick any of the property. Some even left their kids behind.

“We took refuge in churches and schools but by dawn, they have also been affected by the flood and we had to vacate the churches and schools too, we had to relocate to the road. We call on state government and other agencies to please come to our aid.”

He, however, said no fewer than 1000 people have been displaced from the four quarters within the town. Also in Igbotu, hometown of the mother of the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a number of residents trapped in their homes were seen salvaging some of their submerged personal effects from the flood. The residents disclosed that they have never witnessed such flood in the community and called on the state government to rescue them from the situation.

Some of the victims said that several government officials had visited the community to ascertain the situation but nothing was done to solve the problem.

According to them, “the state government should save us from being wiped out by flood caused by rain. We have nowhere to go. “The flood is giving us nightmare especially when it rains here. Several houses and properties have been ravaged by floods. The situation is becoming unbearable; we appeal to the state government to save us from the negative consequences of this disaster.”

Also, Mr. Taiwo Ayesanmi lamented that the disaster had left his family homeless, saying “we are about 20 in the house but we are not scattered. All my children have been relocated to stay with their grandmother.

“All I have had been destroyed, my fish pond had been washed away and we hope the government will come to our aid. Some people lived in the open and we want to call on the government to relocate us.”

For Mr. Awogbemi, he disclosed that “apart from the residential houses destroyed by the flood, government and public buildings, which included schools, churches, and health centres were also affected.” He explained that the state government had sent delegation to the area to assess the damage done by the flood and urged both the State and National Emergency Management Agency to intervene and assist the affected victims of the flood.

Another victim from Iluagbo, Joseph Egbodofo said that he lost his house and some of his belongings to the flood as he stressed that, “this year’s flood was exceptional and the local government had never witnessed such since despite being in the coastal region of the state.”

He added that “though the damage caused by the flood is massive, but we thank God that no life was lost in the disaster, but we must also warn our people to avoid erecting structure on the canal while refuse should be disposed at the appropriate place.

Reeling out the effect of the flood on the communities, Chairman of the Local Government, Mr. Omolewa Ojo, narrated that the anguish of the residents started after days of torrential rain which resulted into flood. Stating that thousands of residents within the local government have been rendered homeless following the havoc wrecked by the flood, he emphasized that many of the residents were trapped in their houses but were evacuated with canoes while school children were prevented from going to school since last Wednesday.

He solicited for state government assistance saying millions of property were lost to the flood. The chairman said that he had visited most of the affected areas but called for state government intervention to assist the victims of the flood disaster.

“We appreciate God that no lives were lost in the flood. Our people have been rendered homeless and we need to take steps to urgent steps because commercial and social activities had been paralyzed here.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kufo who hailed from Igbotu assured that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) would soon distribute relief materials to the people, while he cautioned people against building their house along canal just as he warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways. Following the development, the state government has directed all public Primary and Secondary Schools submerged by water in the area to embark on a three weeks break to ensure the safety of lives of the pupils.

In a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said the development became imperative in order to protect the lives of the pupils of the schools and also to allow the water to recede and also to protect valuables from avoidable destruction. The statement read “following the flash floods that have affected most flood-prone communities, especially in the riverine areas of the State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has directed public Primary and Secondary Schools submerged in the floods to proceed on a three weeks holiday beginning from Monday, October 14, 2019.

“This becomes necessary in order to forestall possible attendant incidents that may likely affect lives of vulnerable pupils in those areas as a result of the floods. It is also aimed at protecting valuables from avoidable destruction.

“All Head Teachers and Principals are to enforce this directive; and in particular, ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated while Government works out remedial logistics believing that the floods would recede within the period of the three weeks holiday”

Meanwhile, governor Akeredolu has constituted two ad-hoc committees to carry out assessment tour of the area affected and to proffer solutions to the problem and how to avoid future occurrences. The committees which were drawn from the two local government in the coastal region of the state are also to ascertain the impact of the floods; number of communities affected; public property affected; the extent of damage to communities. They are also mandated to suggest measures that could assist the State in her pursuit for succour from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Akeredolu said, “the two Committees must work together while work should commence immediately and should submit their reports not later than Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The governor expressed his deep concern over this national phenomenon even as he shares in the pains of all such affected communities.

Members of the Committee included; Special Adviser on Niger Delta, Hon Oyebo Aladetan, as the team Leader, the Chairman OSOPADEC, Hon Gbenga Edema, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, Otito Atikase, Chairman Ilaje local.government, Hon. Olumide Ikuepenikan, Commisioner, OSOPADEC, and Hon Felix Rawa SSA Riverine and Community Relations.

Other members of the Committee for Ese Odo local government area include; Chief Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to the governor as the team leader. Others include Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Special Adviser Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye,

Four Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Hon. Omolewa Shadrack Ojo, Chairman Ese-Odo local government, Hon. Kele Bolodeoku, SSA Community Mobilisation.

In another development in the Northern Senatorial District of the state, was a 400-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, Ondo State was swept away by flood at her residence in Ibaka area of the university community. The incident occurred two weeks ago as the final year female student identified as Doyin Boluwaji slipped while trying to escape from her flooded house located beside a canal. Boluwaji, a student from the Department of Religious and African studies who is yet to be found was said to had tried to move out of her house but got stuck in the flood during torrential rain in the community in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State before been swept away into the canal.

With Boluwaji not so lucky, her landlord was said to have escaped by the whiskers as he climb a tree beside the canal. Confirming the development, the spokesperson of AAUA, Victor Akinpelumi who described the incident as unfortunate, said efforts are being made to locate the victim by some local divers.

According to him, the management of the school led by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and some other principal officers had visited the home of the victim while efforts had been put in place to search for her.The traditional ruler of the town, the Alale of Akungba, Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo, appealed to all relevant authorities, especially the State, Federal government and NEMA to come to the aid of the people affected by the flood.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has advised that students of the institution who live in flood-prone areas should be immediately moved to a safer place till the rains subside.

Coordinator of NEMA in Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states, Mr. Olusegun Afolayan gave the advice when lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly paid a sympathy visit to AAUA’s management over the flood.

