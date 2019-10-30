Top Stories
Atiku v Buhari: Final judgement comes from God – Secondus
National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus said though the Supreme Court has dismissed the petition of the party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, the final judgement comes from God.
Secondus in a statement by his SA media, Ike Abonyi, however, commended Nigerians for their commitment and support to the party and to democracy.
He said that the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets despite inhibiting factors is worthy of emulation and highly commendable.
“We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy.
“Nigerians know that you voted PDP, even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019, international community knows you voted for PDP.
“If the Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God the ultimate judge,” Secondus stated.
He also commended the media for their commitment to democracy and good governance in Nigeria and urged them not to relent in their roles of holding politicians accountable to the people.
Secondus however charged Nigerians to remain resolute in their prayers to God, lamenting that “the country is in such an untidy state that only God can bail her out.”
News
Nigeria, U.S. trade hits $5.21bn in eight months
N
igeria and the United States recorded $5.21 billion bilateral trade between January and August this year.
The Consul General, US Consulate in Lagos, Ms Claire Pierangelo, disclosed this during the 2019 International Investment Conference yesterday in Lagos.
The event, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), was themed; ‘Promoting Investment, Connecting Businesses.’
Represented by Ms Christine Kelley, US Commercial Attache, Pierangelo said that the U.S. saw a lot of opportunities in Nigeria, adding that $8.3 billion was recorded as trade in 2018.
She commended Nigeria for improving in its ranking on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business index, saying it foresees more improvement in the economy.
According to her, to sustain flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Nigeria, government should maintain an open dialogue with international bodies, improve its regulatory environment, policies and infrastructure.
She urged the business community to hold government accountable on some of its policies, saying that many U.S. companies were affected by some of government’s policies.
Pierangelo said that such policies sent a warning signal to many U.S. investors, thus scaring them away from the country.
According to her, policies such as 43 items on the banned lists and the dairy sector, is a concern to many investors.
She urged the government to take logical steps and adopt roadmaps that would enable it boost sustainable economic growth.
Pierangelo likened investment to water flowing only along easy paths, saying that addressing the challenges of the business environment would unlock more investment opportunities for both countries.
Also, Dr. Bongo Adi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics and Business Intelligence, Lagos Business School (LBS), noted that Nigeria moving 39 places upward in the Ease of Doing Business ranking was impressive and its best since 2011.
He, however, said that attracting FDI had not matched the achievement, saying the country had about $9 billion FDI inflow in 2011 which had dropped to less than $2 billion in 2018.
Adi said that government should work on policies and initiatives that would allow its improved ease of doing business ranking translate to increased FDI inflow.
Earlier, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, President of LCCI, said that the country was in dire need of investment to advance and transform the economy.
“Investment helps to create jobs, diversify the economy, grow government revenue and improve the welfare of the people,” he said.
Ruwase said that Nigeria’s recovery from recession in 2017 had elicited calls for policies that would support sustainable growth and development.
“Steps have been taken and policies put in place to ensure the revamping of the Nigerian economy through the promotion of industrialisation and non-oil export for sustainable economic recovery,” Ruwase said.
According to him, to sustain the recovery, there must be added drive for domestic and foreign direct investment, promotion of non-oil exports and continued efforts at improving the ease of doing business in the country.
Ruwase said it was critical that government provided the enabling environment, address security challenges and improve regulatory framework to encourage investment in the country.
Commenting, Mrs. Lola Akande, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperative, said that the state was poised to strengthen public-private partnership that would aid business and economic growth.
She said that the government was committed to policies and initiatives that would enhance investment and partnerships toward transforming the economy of Lagos and Nigeria.
News
Igbo leaders hold retreat, chat new course in Abakaliki
Igbo leaders are set for a brainstorming Retreat in Abakaliki city, capital of Ebony state as part of moves to chat a new political and economic course for the region.
The Retreat, billed to take hold between 22nd and 23rd November, 2019, will witness the gathering of Igbo who-is-who in different fields of human endeavor.
In a statement from the Retreat Planning Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, and signed by Collins Steve Ugwu, the event “Igboezue Leadership Retreat” was being powered by Nzuko Ummuna, a core Igbo Think-Tank of professionals at home and the diaspora in league with the South East Governors’ Forum will hold at the ultramodern Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki City.
According to him, Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, Engr. Dave Umahi as the host governor, would roll out the new city’s hospitality to welcome his brother governors to the retreat as they had all individually been engaged and endorsed it as timely and, one that should be supported to produce enduring outcomes.
It reads: “To this end, the Chairman of the main Organizing Committee of the Retreat, a President General Emeritus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Gary Enwo Igariwey, revealed that aside all the Governors and all federal legislators of Alaigbo expected, other critical stakeholders of the entire Igbo collectives are upbeat about the prospects of the gathering.
“He said that they were reached methodically and comprehensively.
“He also promised to address a world press conference on November 4 at the planning secretariat, Abakiliki where as he put it ‘the meat of the meet will be wholesomely unveiled.”
Meanwhile, Ugwu said that a major Ndigbo grassroots umbrella and advocate of South-East development through economic integration had queued behind the noble idea calling for all hands to be on deck to give it the success it deserved.
According to him, in their goodwill message to Nzuko Umunna, the Association of South-East Town Unions (ASETU), stated that, the synergy being pioneered by the retreat organisers was in tandem with their declared philosophy to accelerate the development of South-East region with a purpose-driven think-home investment initiative.
Business
CBN disburses N50bn to textile industry
…signs MoU with military, paramilitary
λBuhari mandates apex bank to fund sector
T
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has so far disbursed N50 billion to textile industry in Nigeria out of N100 billion earmarked for the sector resuscitation.
Of the disbursed sum, N19.18 billion was granted to finance nine ginneries for retooling their processing plants, in addition to granting them access to finance at single digit interest rate.
CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, confirmed the amount last night in Abuja at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) and Ginning Companies and Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association and Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police, Paramilitary Institutions and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
The MoU was to give impetus to the president’s Executive Order 003, which compels both military and para-military bodies to source their official clothing locally.
The event was witnessed by Governors Nasir El- Rufai (Kaduna), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Deputy President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Issa Aremu; Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and other top officials of Army, Navy and FRSC.
Asked how much CBN has committed into textile sector revamp, Emefiele said: “If we want to take the intervention from cotton farmers to the ginnery, we have spent close to N50 billion. And it does not end there. Some of the garment factories have also come asking for some facilities for them to also retool and also do more of sewing of these garments. I believe this will run to over N100 billion.
“The important thing is not about the money; it is about the fact that we seize this opportunity to create jobs; we seize this opportunity for the industries that are moribund and dead to come alive again in Nigeria and, by extension, help to grow the GDP of the country.”
Emefiele described the event as symbolic, which will restore Nigeria to its past feat in textile.
“Today’s MoU signing sets a significant milestone for enforcement of Mr. President’s Executive Order 003 as well as foster closer business collaboration among these stakeholders on a sustainable basis. This ceremony also represents a landmark event being part of the measures the CBN along with other stakeholders such as the NACOTAN, Nigerian Ginners Association, Nigerian Textile Manufacturers and Garments Association, Armed Forces and Uniformed Services, have embarked upon in order to revive Nigeria’s Cotton, Textiles and Garments (CTG) sector through ensuring local sourcing of all uniformed services and hospital theatre wears.
“Nigerian cotton, textiles and garment sector has been facing very difficult challenges resulting not only in the closure of over 150 textiles firms in Nigeria, but also loss of over two million jobs beginning from the cotton farmers to the ginneries and textile firms.
“Farmers and processors had to deal with low quality seeds, rising operating cost and weak sales due to high energy cost of running factories, smuggling of textile goods and poor access to finance. Smuggling of textiles goods alone is estimated to have cost the nation an import bill of over $4 billion annually on textiles and apparel.
“Like I said earlier, this led to a situation where most of the textile factories, all stopped operations and the workforce in Nigeria’s textile industry stands at less than 20,000 people today from about two million in the boom years.
“In addition, a large proportion of our clothing materials are imported from Asia and countries in Europe. Today, we are here to witness a paradigm shift not only through well-crafted speeches but through dedicated and carefully planned actions that are holistic and will encompass every node of the CTG value chain,” the CBN governor noted.
Recalling painstaking efforts of CBN to revive the sector, which began in May 2019, when the bank took the first step in Katsina State with the flag-off of input distribution to 150,000 cotton farmers, cultivating 150,000 hectares in 23 states of the federation, he said the cotton planted by farmers had begun yielding fruits ready for off-taking from the month of November.
“This committee is driving the initiative to achieve self-sufficiency in cotton production and textile materials within a span of three years. In this regard, we have held consultative meetings with state governments on ways to reduce the operational cost of running textile factories within their respective states.
“State governments have indicated their interest in providing captive power plants in industrial areas where textile manufacturers operate, in order to enhance their productivity and reduce the operational cost of running their factories. We believe that through these initiatives, all the businesses along the cotton-textile value chain can come alive again thereby helping to improve the economy of our states,” he said.
News
Minimum wage: Govs, labour set to clash
Governors of the 36 states of the country said the implementation of the Minimum Wage Law at the state level would depend on the capacity of each state government.
But the organised labour has declared that they were prepared to deal with any state governor or employer of labour who goes contrary to the National Minimum wage law of N30,000.
The governors, who met under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), noted that they were part of the tripartite negotiations that led to the review of the minimum wage. NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who addressed the press at the end of the forum’s meeting yesterday, recalled that he made the position of the governors known immediately the Federal Government and labour reached an agreement.
Fayemi, who is also governor of Ekiti State, noted that what was approved by the Federal Government “was a national minimum wage increase not a general minimum wage review.”
“Yes, that may necessitate consequential increment; we have no doubt about that. But that is a matter for the states to discuss with their workers.”
He stated that the governors had followed the negotiations between the Federal Government and the organised labour that produced the template for the implementation of the minimum wage. Fayemi said every state has its own trade union joint negotiating committee, and expressed the hope that the committees would engage their respective governors in discussions for the implementation of the new wage at the state level.
“The forum, as the representative body of the states, keenly followed what happened in the negotiations that led to that template.
“As far as we are concerned, the best the forum can do is to stick with what has been agreed with the states. “States are part of the tripartite negotiations. States agreed to that N30,000 minimum wage increase. States also know that there will be consequential adjustment, but that will be determined on what happened on the state-by-state basis because there are different number of workers at state level, there are different issues at the state level,” he said.
Fayemi noted that every state has its own state executive council, which is the highest decision making body at the state level, adding that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) does not determine what happens at the state level. Reacting to claims by the governors that “what was approved by the Federal Government was a national minimum wage increase and not a general minimum wage review, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, maintained that the minimum wage can never be subject to state determination. While stressing that nobody has the right to amend the law, he noted that what was expected was a consequential adjustment as a product of collective bargaining between the various states and the workers at the state level.
NLC said: “Nobody is going to amend the law; the law is N30,000 minimum wage national and it’s not subject to negotiation. “The law is the law. Nobody is going to break that law, not a governor, not an employer of labour in any state, private or public, but what will be the consequential adjustment because if level one step one is N30,000, definitely that will impact on level 2, 3 up to level 17.
So how they will adjust to make sure that their salary structure and table is not ridiculed will be a product of collective bargaining between them and the leadership of labour in the various states. That is the correct position.”
On his part, President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, warned the state governors that any attempt to disobey the new minimum wage law, would attract the wrath of organised labour. “I think they are joking because they were part of the negotiation team and we all know how the drama was played, so they cannot come now and deny it except they are looking for the wrath of the labour unions and we are prepared for them.
“They can play their game however they like it, the most important thing is that they have to obey the law because they were a part of it. Their contribution was major before taking the final decision,” Olaleye said. Meanwhile, speaking on the N614 billion bailout given to the state governments by the Federal Government, Fayemi said the governors did not have issues with the deduction, noting that the deductions have already been made from state accounts. He disclosed that the report of the ad hoc committee on excess crude account and other special accounts headed by the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, would be submitted today to the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.
The forum, in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, commended the rapid response of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, to nip the August 2019 yellow fever outbreak which broke out across the country in the bud, and said the governors have pledged to commit counterpart funding to strengthen mass vaccination campaigns in their respective states. The communiqué further added that the governors also “commended the progress made by state governments through their Social Health Insurance Authorities to enrol and provide insurance health cover for citizens across the country. “In the last one year, state governments have registered over two million people compared to five million Nigerians registered under the National Health Insurance Scheme over the last 14 years. “Finally, the forum remembered Dr. Stella Adedavoh, the physician who attended to ‘Patient O’ during the Ebola outbreak in 2014 in Lagos State. ‘Dr. Adedavoh died from Ebola virus on 21st October 2014, but her memory lives on with the dream of health care for all Nigerians.”
News
PDP, Atiku plotting to destabilise Nigeria –APC
- PDP: It’s irresponsible to make such allegation
Ahead of the hearing of the Supreme Court on the February 23 Presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were plotting to latch on the case to disturb public peace and make Nigeria ungovernable.
The apex court has slated hearing in the appeal filed by Atiku against President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory for Wednesday, October 30.
National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who made the allegation at a media briefing yesterday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to be wary of opposition party’s antics. According to him, the opposition party and its presidential candidate have hired foreign columnists and organization to malign the Supreme Court Justices and present the administration of President Buhari in bad light.
He also alleged that as part of the plot, some columnists have been contracted by the PDP to make spurious and false publications about Nigeria. “Ahead of the hearing of the Supreme Court on the 2019 presidential election petition, APC alerts Nigerians on a new and sinister plot by PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to malign Supreme Court Justices using foreign media organisations.
“The fresh plot by the opposition PDP after being comprehensively rejected by Nigerians at the 2019 Presidential election is to cause confusion, anarchy with a view to making this country ungovernable.
“It is to be noted that PDP has made up its mind to pursue a destructive agenda against Nigeria for the next four years. This is no longer opposition politics. It is an unpatriotic agenda by people who do not mean well for their country. It is important we continue to alert Nigerian to the devious plan of the PDP,” Onilu said.
The ruling party described the judiciary as an important institution whose integrity cannot be subjected to political machinations. APC urged Nigerians to rise against the PDP to ensure they do not succeed in the alleged act of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.
“The judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed in its entirety the petition filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We are confident that the Supreme Court will further and finally affirm President Buhari’s election victory.
“We are also confident that the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, will not succumb to the opposition PDP’s subterfuge. “We must continue to resist the unrelenting efforts being made by the PDP and their minions such as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), few social media worms spreading and promoting face and destructive news in their attempt to truncate our movement towards greatness.
“As part of the PDP and Atiku’s post-election delusions and scheming, the socalled CUPP has the devious mandate to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP. “APC’s victory at the presidential polls and the election tribunal represents our collective desire as a people to remain focused on the progressive growth and development of our country’s economy, fight against corruption, and providing security,” he said.
In a swift reaction, the PDP has described APC’s statement as irresponsible. National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview, said the party would address “the issues raised in the statement one by one in due course.” Meanwhile, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has warned mischief makers not to harass the Supreme Court to enable it fulfil its constitutional obligations. In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, BMO said that the tribunal’s decision to uphold the election of President Buhari was based on empirical facts. He alleged that it was shameful that political allies of the former Vice President were in the forefront of efforts to harass the court.
“Nigerians have, for several weeks, witnessed how a self-styled coalition of political parties which, in actual fact, is a gathering of Atiku Abubakar’s supporters, has been taking potshots at the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammad and the Supreme Court.
“These individuals even had the temerity to lie to the media that the CJN had hand-picked Justices of the apex court for the panel on the directives of Buhari. “This forced the usually reserved Supreme Court to speak out against what it described as a blackmail attempt by the group, while maintaining that no panel had been constituted,” BMO chairman said. According to Akinsiju, there is nowhere in the world where supporters of a party in a case before the Supreme Court would determine the panel to hear their appeal.
News
2.2m Nigerians displaced, 230,000 others in Niger, Chad, Cameroon’s refugee camps –FG
Nigeria is facing serious humanitarian challenge with over 2.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country while half of the country’s pollution live in extreme poverty.
There are also 230,000 Nigerian refugees in Niger, Chad and Cameroon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who disclosed these yesterday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives’ committee on IDPs and women affairs, informed that “nearly half of the country’s 198 million population live in extreme poverty.” According to her, the ministry has the enormous responsibility of addressing some of the underlying causes, drivers and consequences of humanitarian crises and underdevelopment including “relatively high unemployment (at 23.2 per cent) with over 40 million unemployed or underemployed; high number of persons of concern; 22 million persons with disabilities; over 14 million persons in one form of drug and substance abuse or the other and growing needs of the elderly and vulnerable groups.”
She said N20 million has been proposed in the 2020 budget for the resettlement of the Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, Niger, Chad, Libya and other countries as well as 30,000 asylum seekers and resettlement of over 12,000 Libyan returnees. Speaking before the House committee on women affairs led by Hon. Oriyomi Onanuga, the minister disclosed that the ministry plans to expend N15 million for 1,000 IDPs enrolment into NHIS; N105 million for renovation/rent of N21 per state; N60 million back to school fees; N105 million for drilling of borehole; N184 million for securing land for relocation and reintegration of IDPs in FCT and Nasarawa State and N110 million for 2,200 families as return assistance to North East, among others.
Similarly, she informed that the Federal Government has proposed a budget of N165 million for 2020 to resettle IDPs in the North- East. On the breakdown of the proposed budget for National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, the minister said it includes: “N474,306,285 for personnel, N165 million for resettlement of IDPs in the North-East and Bakassi returnees.” She expressed the resolve of the present administration to lift 90 million Nigerians who are in extreme poverty across the country.
Farouq pledged the resolve of the new ministry towards strengthening coordination of humanitarian and disaster management efforts by multiple stakeholders. In his remarks, Hon. Mohammed Jega (APC, Kebbi), who pledged to justify the confidence reposed in the committee by Nigerians, assured that the budget will impact positively on every Nigerian, both individually and collectively.
“We are therefore poised for a collaborative action with the executive arm of government to ensure that we design a performing budget that will meet the expectations of the teeming populace,” he stated.
Jega also lauded the resolution of President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the ministry with the view to address the numerous humanitarian challenges confronting the citizenry as a result of insurgency, bandits and other humanitarian challenges affecting the country.
News
CBN: Farmers reaping heavily from border closure
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emifiele, has said that farmers in the country are benefiting immensely from the closure of borders along Benin and Niger Republic.
The CBN Governor declared that Nigeria’s land borders with neighbouring countries remain closed until their leaders agree to implement mutual antismuggling policies.
Emefiele stated this yesterday after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Emefiele said the two countries still have several smuggling routes into Nigeria.
He said Nigerian rice and poultry farmers have particularly benefitted im-mensely from the border closure as they have been able to sell off accumulated produce, hitherto hindered by illegal importation and smuggling of the items into the country.
He explained that since the closure of the borders, Nigeria has seen an astronomical growth in the number of farmers who have been going into rice farming and that paddy production has gone up also quite exponentially. According to him, the situation with smuggling at the borders have been undermining Nigeria’s economy.
The apex bank boss also explained that the Federal Government has been embarking on a programme where the accounts of those involved in smuggling of goods across the country’s borders are closed.
“We are saying if you are involved in the business of smuggling or dumping of rice in the country, we close your account in the banking industry. And that is coming very effectively.
“Recently, and this is the absolute truth, about two weeks before the border closure, the chairman of the Rice Processors Association – incidentally, he owns Umza Rice in Kano – called me and said that all the rice millers and processors are having nothing less than 25,000 metric tons of milled rice in their warehouses.
“This rice has been unsold because of the smuggling and dumping of rice through Republic of Benin and other border posts that we have in the country and that he would want us to do something about it.
“Second, we also have members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria who also complained that they have thousands of crates of eggs that they could not sell; even some of the processed chickens that they could not sell, also arising from smuggling and dumping of poultry products into Nigeria.
“I was told also that after some meetings that were held in addition to those engagements that we (CBN) also held with the President, the border was closed subsequently.
“A week after the borders were closed, the same rice millers association called to tell us that all the rice that they had in their warehouses have all been sold,” he said. According to him, “Indeed, a lot of people have been depositing money in their accounts and they have even been telling them to ‘please hold on don’t even pay money yet until we finish processing your rice.’
“The poultry associations have also come to say that they have sold all their eggs, they have sold all their processed chickens and that demand is rising.” Speaking further on the benefits of the closure, Emefiele said that it has helped to create jobs for vast majority of Nigerian people.
“It has helped to bring our integrated rice milling that we have in the country back into business again and they are making money. “Our rural communities are bubbling because there are activities, as rice farmers are able to sell their paddy. The poultry business is also doing well, and also maize farmers who produce maize from which feeds are produced are also doing business. These are the benefits. The CBN Governor insisted that the Federal Government remained resolute in keeping the borders closed until engagements are concluded with Nigeria’s neighbours to have them stop using their ports as launch pads for smuggling goods into the country. “We are not saying that deploythe borders should be closed in perpetuity, but that before the borders be reopened, there must be concrete engagements with countries that are involved in using their ports and countries as landing ports for bringing in goods that are smuggled into Nigeria. “That engagement must be held so that we agree on the basis under which: what are the kinds of products that they can land in their countries because if those products they land in their countries is meant for their own local consumption, it is understandable. “But the fact that those products are landed in their countries and then transshipped or smuggled into Nigeria is something that I am sure you all agree as Nigerians we should not allow to happen because it undermines our economic policy. It undermines our own desire to make sure that industries are alive and jobs are created in Nigeria,” Emefiele said.
News
Buhari to spend 15 days in London on private visit
…departs for Saudi Arabia
President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London, United Kingdom (UK) on a twoweeks private visit. The President is expected to proceed to London from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he will be attending the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII). The last time President Buhari travelled to London was on May 8, 2018.
He spent five days there. Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday said, while in Saudi, Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. He said: “On Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, the President will participate in the high level event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade transform the continent into the next great economic success story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.
”At the end of the summit, President Buhari will, on Saturday 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit.
He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019.” Buhari had made some foreign trips recently. On 21st October, Buhari was in Sochi, Russia where he participated at the Russian- African Summit between 23rd and 25th of the month. Between September 15 and 17, the President was in New York for the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
He also travelled to South Africa on 2nd October to discuss with President Cyril Ramaphosa on xenophobic attacks against Nigerians. In August, the Presi- Philip Nyam Abuja Nigeria is facing serious humanitarian challenge with over 2.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country while half of the country’s pollution live in extreme poverty. There are also 230,000 Nigerian refugees in Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who disclosed these yesterday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives’ committee on IDPs and women affairs, informed that “nearly half of the country’s 198 million population live in extreme poverty.” According to her, the ministry has the enormous responsibility of addressing some of the underlying causes, drivers and consequences of humanitarian personnel, N165 million for resettlement of IDPs in the North-East and Bakassi returnees.”
She expressed the resolve of the present administration to lift 90 million Nigerians who are in extreme poverty across the country. Farouq pledged the resolve of the new ministry towards strengthening coordination of humanitarian and disaster management efforts by multiple stakeholders. In his remarks, Hon. Mohammed Jega (APC, Kebbi), who pledged to justify the confidence reposed in the committee by Nigerians, assured that the budget will impact positively on every Nigerian, both individually and collectively. “We are therefore poised for a collaborative action with the executive arm of government to ensure that we design a performing budget that will meet the expectations of the teeming populace,” he stated. Jega also lauded the resolution of President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the ministry with the view to address the numerous humanitarian challenges confronting the citizenry as a result of insurgency, bandits and other humanitarian challenges affecting the country. 2.2m Nigerians displaced, 230,000 others in Niger, Chad, Cameroon’s refugee camps –FG crises and underdevelopment including “relatively high unemployment (at 23.2 per cent) with over 40 million unemployed or underemployed; high number of persons of concern; 22 million persons with disabilities; over 14 million persons in one form of drug and substance abuse or the other and growing needs of the elderly and vulnerable groups.” She said N20 million has been proposed in the 2020 budget for the resettlement of the Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, Niger, Chad, Libya and other countries as well as 30,000 asylum seekers and resettlement of over 12,000 Libyan returnees. Speaking before the House committee on women affairs led by Hon. Oriyomi Onanuga, the minister disclosed that the ministry plans to expend N15 million for 1,000 IDPs enrolment into NHIS; N105 million for renovation/rent of N21 per state; N60 million back to school fees; N105 million for drilling of borehole; N184 million for securing land for relocation and reintegration of IDPs in FCT and Nasarawa State and N110 million for 2,200 families as return assistance to North East, among others. Similarly, she informed that the Federal Government has proposed a budget of N165 million for 2020 to resettle IDPs in the North- East.
On the breakdown of the proposed budget for National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, the minister said it includes: “N474,306,285 for dent was in Japan for the seventh International Conference on African Development. Buhari also travelled to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in September for the ECOWAS summit on counter terrorism.
He was in Saudi Arabia between May 16 and 21 for the Lesser Hajj. Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had, in a statement on Sunday, announced that the President would be departing Abuja for Riyadh for the FII submit.
The presidential spokesman said the event, under the theme, “What’s Next for Global Business?” which holds from October 29-31, will focus on three key pillars: Sustainable Future, Technology for Good and Advanced Society. According to Shehu, the three-day event will be held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, deputy premier, chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and PIF. Buhari will use the occasion to speak about the economic opportunities that abound in Nigeria, the effectiveness of his administration’s policies to improve the business environment, and invite investors to the country.
“The Nigerian delegation will leverage on the resources in Saudi’s PIF, which aims at becoming one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world, to seek foreign investments in critical projects in the country’s oil and gas sector, particularly the Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano (AKK) gas. “Nigerian officials will also take advantage of the summit to accelerate discussions on the planned interest of the Saudi oil company, Aramco, to revamp Nigeria’s refineries and new investments in the oil and gas sector,” Shehu added.
Metro and Crime
DPO injured as police, IPOB clash in Ebonyi
Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kpirikpiri Police Division, Ebonyi State, CSP John John, on Sunday evening escaped death when members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security agents clashed.
The clash occurred at Oguzoronweya Primary School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. IPOB members were said to be having their convention in the school when the police got wind of it and stormed the area. This led to a bloody clash between the security agents and the proscribed group.
The DPO, John, who was attacked with stones and other dangerous weapons, is said to be nursing injuries he sustained in the melee. However, the police arrested an Abakalikibased legal practitioner, Mr. Orogwu Cyril Ndubuisi, and his fiancé, who were said to be with the IPOB members during their meeting in the school.
Five other IPOB members were also arrested while many of the members fled. Ndubuisi and his fiancé, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, are planning to wed on December 12, 2019. They reportedly took their wedding invitation card to IPOB members for distribution during the meeting.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the IPOB members started attacking the security agents immediately they sighted them.
The PPRO said the IPOB member hit John with heavy stones on the head, adding that he would have died but for the helmet he was wearing and bulletproof vest he also wore. She said: “Why are they saying police burst into where they were holding meeting? Are they supposed to hold a meeting in Nigeria when they are declared proscribed? In law, there is what is called an unlawful assemblage. Members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) assembled unlawfully and the information got to us, that was on October 27, 2019 at Oguzoronweya Primary School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by 2.50p.m. On receiving the information, men of Operation Puff Adder of our command, in active collaboration of other security agencies, went to the place. “We thought that IPOB members were just normal people that gathered together to have unlawful meeting even when they know they are not lawful in Nigeria. But yesterday was very different. As soon as police got to the area, to their greatest surprise, Mr. John John, the DPO of Kpirikpiri Division, was seriously attacked. If not because he was seriously kitted as a policeman having his helmet on him and his bulletproof, he would have been killed. By now you would have just heard that a Chief Superintendent of Police is dead. “Their lawyer, who was with the IPOB members, was arrested. I talked with him and I was surprised that he denied being their legal adviser. He said he was taking their briefs. I don’t know the difference between a legal adviser and somebody who takes a brief on organisation… “Many of them ran away but we were able to arrest at least six of them; they are in custody. They are fully dressed in IPOB uniform.”
News
Soft drinks increase risk of tooth wear
Researchers is in the United Kingdom (UK) have found that sugar-sweetened acidic drinks, such as soft drinks, is the common factor between obesity and tooth wear among adults.
Their new study published yesterday in the journal ‘Clinical Oral Investigations,’ found that the increased consumption of sugary soft drinks may be a leading cause of the erosion of tooth enamel and dentine in obese patients.
The scientists from King’s College London similarly found that being overweight or obese was associated with having tooth wear. Tooth wear, which is preventable is the premature wearing of teeth due to the softening of the dental enamel from dietary or gastric acids, combined with wear and tear.
Changes to consumption habits could help stop people from getting tooth wear or making it worse. Tooth wear is ranked as the third most important dental condition, after cavities and gum disease and the consumption of acidic food and drink is a leading cause of this, the ‘Science Daily’ reported. According to study’s lead author, Dr. Saoirse O’Toole from King’s College London; “It is the acidic nature of some drinks such as carbonated drinks and acidic fruit juices that lead to tooth wear.” He said findings of the study have implications for obese patients who were consuming calories through acidic sugar sweetened drinks. “These drinks may be doing damage to their body and their teeth.
There is also an important message for dentists. “We should be asking our patients who are obese and have tooth wear what calories they are drinking as this may be having an effect on their full bodies — not just their teeth,” O’Toole added.
The team drew data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2003-2004 and analysed a representative sample of survey participants of 3,541 patients in the United States US. “Patient BMI and the level of tooth wear were the exposure and outcome measurements in the analysis,” the study showed.
Trending
-
Education17 hours ago
IMSU sacks medical student after 17 years of study
-
News5 hours ago
A money-making Police Command
-
Arts & Entertainments14 hours ago
Nollywood: AY’s ‘Merry Men 2’ set for cinemas
-
BREAKING NEWS19 hours ago
Appeal Court sacks Senator Tambuwal, Reps Shehu; orders PDP candidates’ return
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Lagos to auction 53 vehicles arrested for driving against traffic
-
Politics9 hours ago
Oshiomhole: I won’t reply Sagay in the media
-
Sports23 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Eaglets stun Ecuador 3-2 to reach Round of 16
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Gunmen kidnap Appeal Court judge, kill police orderly in Edo