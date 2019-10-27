News
Atiku v Buhari: S’Court fixes Oct. 30 for hearing
*Action reactionary – CUPP
The Supreme Court Sunday, fixed Wednesday, for hearing of the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Tribunal, which affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.
But the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), which earlier in the day, expressed worry over the delay in constituting the panel, said the action of the apex court was reactionary.
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had on September 11, upheld the election of Buhari and dismissed the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP, prompting Atiku and his party to filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.
PDP on its verifies official Twitter page Sunday, said a date has been fixed for hearing of the appeal.
The party said in tweet: “Breaking News! The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the Appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku / @PeterObi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”
Spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, also confirmed that the coalition’s lawyers had been informed of the date.
News
Prison break: We’ve recaptured 25 inmates – NCoS
…says 122, not 227 escaped
The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has said that contrary to earlier reports, only 122 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State, on Monday.
It said 105 others had stayed back in the facility, despite the flooding incident.
There were reports that the 227 inmates held in the correctional centre had escaped, following a heavy down pour and accompanying flooding, which pulled down the perimeter fence of the holding centre.
But the NCoS, while offering clarification Tuesday, said out of a total of 122 inmates that escaped, 25 had been recaptured, while efforts were ongoing to take back the remaining 97 to custody.
Spokesperson for the Service, Mr. Francis Enobore, a Comptroller, who conveyed this in a statement, said the Comptroller-General, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, had directed the evacuation of the inmates to a safer location.
“As a result of the heavy down pour and flooding of Koton Karfe and its environs the inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton Karfe including those so far recaptured have been successfully evacuated to safer locations and no life was lost in the incident.
“The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed gave the evacuation order when he visited the centre for on the spot assessment,” Enobore said.
News
Army appoints new commanders for MNJTF, 6 Division
…as 9 Generals get fresh postings
The Nigerian Army has announced the postings/appointments of five Major Generals and four Brigadier-Generals, in an exercise it said was aimed at achieving greater professional efficiency.
A statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, showed that Major General Musa Yusuf, has been appointed Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) with headquarters in Ndajamena, Chad, while Major General FO Agugo, now resumes as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Port Harcourt.
“The Nigerian Army has released the postings and appointments of its officers. The posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai is a routine exercise to reinvigorate the system for greater professional efficiency,” Musa said.
According to him: “The highlight includes the appointment of Major General FO Agugo, the erstwhile Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation as the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Port Harcourt, Maj Gen J Sarham the former General Officer Commanding 6 Division is now the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna, while Maj Gen CO Ude has been redeployed from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Chad to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja and appointed Director Nigerian Army Consult.
“Others include: Maj Gen IM Yusuf from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndajamena, Chad as Commander, while Maj Gen EN Njoku has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).
“Similarly, Brig Gen EJ Amadasun from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora, to 35 Brigade Abeokuta and appointed Commander, Brig Gen AM Adetayo of Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation is now the Chief of Staff Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, while Brig Gen LM Zakari from Defence Headquarters Abuja to Nigerian Army Institute of Science, Education and Technology, Ilorin, as Acting Commandant, Brig Gen EE Ekpenyong is posted from Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Ojo, Lagos to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Yaba, Lagos as Director of Land Service Ammunition.”
News
Buhari requests Senate’s confirmation of Justice Tsoho as Chief Judge
President Muhammadu Buhari has requested Senate’s confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.
The request was contained in a letter by President Buhari dated October 28 and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary.
The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 250(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as (amended).
“I hereby write to request for confirmation of Justice John Tsoho as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.
“While I trust that the Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner.
“Please, accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
In his remark, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan referred the nominee to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for screening.
News
Court of Appeal affirms Senator Ekweremadu’s election
The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division on Tuesday affirmed the election of Sen. Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 Senatorial election for Enugu West zone.
In a unanimous judgment delivered by the panel chaired by Justice I.M. Salawu, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.
The court held that the appellants failed to prove allegations of non-compliance to the Electoral Act and as such were not entitled to the reliefs sought.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal that sat in Enugu had on September 9, upheld the election of Ekweremadu.
Dissatisfied with the judgment of the trial court, Ibekaku-Nwagwu approached the appellate court with sundry allegations that bother on non-compliance to the Electoral Act.
The appellant alleged incidences of over voting as well as announcement of result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while collation was still ongoing.
However, the appellate court, while upholding the decision of the trial court held that the appeal anchored on the refusal of the tribunal to nullify the elections in the 824 polling units of the zone failed woefully.
The court said that the winner of the election cannot have his election nullified on the allegations that the result sheet of the election was not dated.
The court awarded N50, 000 costs against the appellants in favour of each of the respondents which include the PDP, INEC and Ekweremadu.
Meanwhile, Ibekaku-Nwagwu has thanked her supporters for their loyalty and faith while her attempt to represent them at the Red Chambers lasted.
Reacting to the judgment, the presidential aide, said that she had accepted the verdict of the court in good fate.
“In every situation we give thanks to the Almighty God and as law abiding citizens and good sportsmen, we have accepted the verdict of the Appeal Court.
“We will all go back to the trenches because the senatorial seat of Enugu West will come to the APC in 2023,” she said.
Ibekaku-Nwagwu said that she would, henceforth, dedicate her time to assisting the Attorney General of the Federation in his ongoing judicial reforms to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari succeeded.
“With my recent appointment as the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and International Relation, my preoccupation now is to help President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed.
“What Mr President needs now is not distraction but necessary support that would make him succeed,” Ibekaku-Nwagwu said.
News
Customs seize 32 containers of expired rice
Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday impounded 32 containers of expired rice imported through the Tincan port, Apapa in Lagos.
An official said that the rice, which had expired since 2018, were imported from China and Thailand and were about to be smuggled into the Nigerian market.
According to online news portal, PREMIUM TIMES, Hameed Ali, the Controller General of Customs, while inspecting one of the containers found some empty bags with new dates, apparently, to be used to rebag the expired rice.
The discovery comes barely a day after five containers laden with rotten fish and other edibles were discovered in one of the terminals in the Apapa area of Lagos.
News
General election: Labour backs pre-Christmas vote
Jeremy Corbyn has announced that Labour is ready to back a general election now that the EU has granted a three-month Brexit delay, making a pre-Christmas poll all but certain.
With the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National party preparing to support a one-line bill tabled by Boris Johnson’s government later on Tuesday, triggering an early poll, Corbyn said his party would also support it, reports The Guardian.
The Labour leader told the shadow cabinet: “I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table.
“We have now heard from the EU that the extension of article 50 to 31 January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no deal off the table has now been met.
“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”
Corbyn’s party abstained on Monday when Johnson tabled a motion under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act (FTPA) to call for an election, with the shadow cabinet split over the wisdom of an early poll.
The Labour leader and his close allies have been keen to hit the campaign trail, despite the reticence of his chief whip, Nick Brown, and other key figures.
Labour campaign group Momentum tweeted: “Labour are officially backing an election. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to put an end to the shambolic
mess the Tories have made and return hope to millions. Let’s do this.”
Downing Street had said it planned to call for a December 12 general election in its one-line bill, but a No 10 source said on Tuesday it would be prepared to accept an amendment, if proposed by the Lib Dems and SNP, for an election one day earlier, on December 11.
A Lib Dem source said the party would be willing to consider the December 11 date. The SNP said no decision had yet been taken.
The Lib Dem MP Chuka Umunna said on Tuesday that December 12 remained unacceptable to his party.
“We are not prepared to accept the 12th. If you have the 12th, it presents an opportunity for the government to try and get their withdrawal agreement bill through. We know that they have a record of going back on their promises and breaking the law, so we cannot trust them on that,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
The Prime Minister has been seeking to trigger an early poll since last week, when MPs refused to accept the government’s fast-track timetable for scrutinising his Brexit deal.
Over the weekend, the Lib Dems and the SNP had said they would table a one-line bill seeking to trigger a December 9 election, which would only require a simple majority of MPs to pass.
They said that date was calculated to prevent Johnson bringing his Brexit deal back to parliament, and to avoid students being disenfranchised, as the Christmas break will not yet have begun at most universities.
News
14 killed, hundreds wounded as Iraqi forces open fire on protesters
Iraq’s security forces fired live ammunition early on Tuesday to disperse an anti-government demonstration in the southern holy city of Karbala, killing at least 14 protesters and wounding hundreds of others.
Security officials said the attack happened in Karbala’s Education Square, about 2km (1.2 miles) from the Imam Hussein Shrine, where demonstrators set up tents for their sit-in.
An eyewitness said hundreds of protesters were in the encampment when live rounds were fired towards them from a passing car, reports al-Jazeera.
Then, masked gunmen in black plainclothes arrived and started shooting at the protesters, the witness said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety. Tents caught fire, igniting a blaze, he added.
The renewed protests in Iraq came weeks after an earlier wave of rallies broke out as a result of widespread anger at high-level corruption, mass unemployment and poor public services. More than 250 people have been killed in this month’s demonstrations in the capital Baghdad and several southern cities.
The ongoing turmoil has broken nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq, which has endured the 2003 United States-led invasion and protracted fighting, including against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS).
The overnight violence left at least 14 people dead and 865 others wounded, medical and security sources said.
One source told Al Jazeera the death toll on Tuesday stood at 20, while an Iraqi official raised the death toll to 18, reported AP. Three protesters also died in the southern city of Nassiriya from wounds sustained in earlier protests.
Ali al-Nashmi, an Iraqi academic at Al-Mustansiriya University, told Al Jazeera the demonstrations were unlikely to die down, leaving the government with little choice but to eventually step down.
“Iraqis’ main demands are [for the government] to address the issue of corruption, to step down, and for a new election to be held,” al-Nashmi said.
‘No to the curfew’
In Baghdad, anti-government demonstrators defied a curfew imposed by the authorities from midnight until 6am local time. Scores of protesters occupied central Tahrir Square while others tried to cross a bridge leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, where government offices and the US embassy are based.
“No to the curfew, we will remain here. The curfew is one of their [the government] filthy games,” a young protester, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, told Al Jazeera.
According to Dlawer Ala’aldeen, a Middle East expert and founder of Middle East Research Institute, the government’s curfew declaration aims to keep protesters in their homes so demonstrations die down.
“The curfew is a method by the government to hurry out its plans by evacuating the main areas and squares from the demonstrators,” Ala’aldeen told Al Jazeera.
Earlier on Monday, at least two anti-government protesters were killed and more than 100 wounded in clashes with security forces in Baghdad as thousands of students joined the demonstration in defiance of a government order and tear gas fired by security forces.
Iraqi soldiers were seen beating high school students with batons in two Baghdad districts. A defence ministry statement condemned the incident and said the troops did not represent the army as a whole. It did not say if they would be punished.
Ongoing turmoil
An Iraqi government committee investigating the first wave demonstrations, which took place during the first week of October, found 149 civilians were killed because security forces used excessive force and live-fire to quell protests.
Its report, which said more than 70 percent of the deaths were caused by shots to the head or chest, held senior military commanders responsible but stopped short of blaming the prime minister and other top officials, saying there had been no order to shoot.
Meanwhile, Shia religious leader Moqtada al-Sadr on Monday called on Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to announce early parliamentary elections overseen by the United Nations and without the participation of existing political parties.
Sadr’s bloc, which came first in a 2018 election and helped bring the prime minister’s fragile coalition government to power, said on Saturday it was going into opposition until the demands of protesters were met.
On Monday, Iraq’s parliament voted to dissolve the provincial councils, cancel the extra privileges for top officials, and summon Abdel Mahdi for questioning.
Abdel Mahdi has proposed a laundry list of reforms, including hiring drives, increased pensions, and promises to root out corruption.
President Barham Saleh has also held discussions with the UN on electoral reform and amendments to the 2005 constitution, but the moves have not appeased protesters.
In solidarity with demonstrators, four MPs resigned late on Sunday.
Health
New TB treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040
A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at $1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other treatments.
The United Nations-backed Stop TB Partnership said on Monday that BPaL would be obtainable in eligible countries through the Global Drug Facility (GDF), a global provider of TB medicines created in 2001 to negotiate lower prices for treatments.
Tuberculosis was responsible for 1.5 million deaths in 2018, reports Reuters.
BPaL is an oral treatment which promises a shorter, more convenient option to existing TB treatment options, which use a cocktail of antibiotic drugs over a period of up to two years.
The new cocktail, which will treat extensively drug-resistant strains of the illness, consists of drug developer TB Alliance’s newly-approved medicine pretomanid, in combination with linezolid and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) bedaquiline.
Pretomanid, which will be available at $364 per treatment course, is only the third new medicine for drug-resistant tuberculosis to be approved in about 40 years, after J&J’s bedaquiline and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd’s delamanid.
Advocacy groups have long criticized the cost for bedaquiline and delamanid. Not-for-profit Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has waged a running battle in public with J&J over its $400 price tag for a six-month course for bedaquiline.
MSF has argued that bedaquiline could be produced and sold at a profit for 25 cents per day, and that the price of treatments for drug-resistant TB should be no higher than $500 for a complete treatment course.
Leena Menghaney, the South-Asia head for MSF’s Access Campaign, said it was a cause of concern that pretomanid was priced just below the price of bedaquiline.
But Stop TB Partnership says costs of other regimens for extremely drug-resistant TB range from $2,000 to $8,000 for courses of at least 20 months.
TB Alliance in April granted a license to U.S. drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O) to manufacture and sell pretomanid as part of certain regimens in high-income markets, as well as a non-exclusive license for low-income and middle-income countries, where most tuberculosis cases occur.
Stop TB Partnership said it would start supplying the regimen following World Health Organisation’s guidance on using the drug. Mylan, however, said it will also sell the drug directly to countries.
Prices in low-income countries would be in-line with the price offered through GDF, but would be decided on a case by case basis where the drug is not supplied through GDF, it said.
The drug will be available in bottles of 26 tablets, with a six-month treatment requiring seven bottles.
India-based Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd has also been granted a non-exclusive license to make pretomanid as part of the BPaL regimen, TB Alliance said on Monday.
The generic drugs maker will market the treatment in about 140 countries with high tuberculosis rates.
News
