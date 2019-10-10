‘Atiku’s appeal against tribunal’s judgement, good for Nigeria’

Barr. Okorie Akrika, is a former commissioner for Land in Anambra State and ex-Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state before he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview OKEY MADUFORO, he speaks on the judgement of the Presidential Election Tribunal and the appeal filed by the party’s candidate

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal recently upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. What are your views on that judgement?

The truth is that the tribunal has delivered its judgement and it is in the public domain. But, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has filed an appeal against it. First of all, let me situate the petition filed by Atiku. It is my candid opinion that the best thing that happened to Nigeria is that the PDP went to the tribunal and this is because had it been that they failed to go to tribunal, maybe, what happened in 2015 would have reoccurred. So, it was in the best and over all interest of the country that Atiku in the first instance went to the tribunal.

Now that the tribunal has delivered its judgement and Atiku has gone on appeal. Now going by the judgement of tribunal against Atiku, where it dismissed most of the grounds of the petition, I will say that the tribunal was right. What I mean is that if you allege violence or commission of crime in a civil or quasi civil matter like the election petition, the law by Section 135 of the Constitution obligates that you prove the allegation beyond reasonable doubt.

Now, if you are talking about election malpractice; say in 15 or 20 states, there is no way you can prove that by calling 60 witnesses. So, I will say that going by what the tribunal said, I am of the opinion that on matters specifically bothering on crime, there is the need to adduce an eye witness account in respect of such issues.

There is no way one or two persons can give evidence of violence and electoral malpractices in a state that has 10 to 15 local government areas. On the issue of forgery, it is on record that a witness called by the respondent admitted that the certificate submitted to the tribunal is not from either WAEC or the body in London. So, I am of the opinion that such single admission by that witness is an admission against interest going by decided judicial authorities. If somebody calls a witness and the witness makes an unequivocal and unambiguous admission against the case of the witness, that admission shall be held against the person who called that witness. Without sounding presumptuous or prejudicial to the matter at the Supreme Court, I do not think that aspect of the judgement is in tandem with the established principals following judicial authorities that an evidence coming from a witness by a party can be relied upon by that party and be relied upon by the court to make a clear and profound finding in a matter of this nature after all in law, it is the educational body, either WAEC or Cambridge that is the custodian of the document.

Are you saying that the tribunal erred in that regard?

If they say that this is not our document; that ought to be not just the prima facie evidence. That document in question is not genuine. That is not to say that there is conclusive proof that document is not genuine. The tribunal in all due respect in that angle erred. The aspect that bothers me so much is the issue of attachment of qualifying documents. Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) will tend to give impression that on a literal interpretation, the tribunal was right.

It stated that ‘the list of information submitted by each candidate shall be accompanied by an affidavit sworn by the candidate indicating that he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements of that election.’ So, the operating word is indicative. Once a candidate swears to an affidavit that he has fulfilled all requirements, the literal interpretation of law will give impression that the tribunal was right. But, that is not the end of the matter. You see that section 31 subsection (5) goes on to say that if somebody entertains reasonable ground to believe that any information given by that candidate or any document submitted show oral deposition or oral statement. Apart from the issues in that affidavit, there is a further need for proper documentation.

So, if a candidate makes a mere oral averment that I have certified all constitutional requirement, an agglomeration of all the provisions of section 31 will go to deviate from the literal interpretation of that section 31 sub-section 2 as the trial election petition tribunal actually did. Going further in sub-paragraphs five and six, which you know somebody who feels that a false declaration has been made it will now presuppose that some elements and documentation are expected on the part of the deponent in that affidavit.

That is why I would say that the panel or the Supreme Court that will hear this matter should be constituted in such a manner as to secure its impartiality and independence because the impression out there is that out of the five learned justices, who presided over the election petition were elevated to the Supreme Court barely nine days after.

They delivered that judgment on Wednesday and on Friday the upper week, they are being considered for elevation. Some people are now of the opinion that the justices were selected for the purposes of delivering that judgement so they can be compensated with a consequence of elevation to the Supreme Court.

Whether that view point is correct or not the fact remains that the people out there may form the impression that tribunal was not all together impartial and that is why the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), while considering the constitution of the panel of the Supreme Court justices that will look into the judgement, should not do so, without regard to the impression of the common man on the street.

Let us look at the issue of educational qualification. Do you think the Appeal Court was correct on points of law?

On the issue of qualification, like I said earlier, a close look at section 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 will review that what the law says is that the candidate shall swear to an affidavit indicating that he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements. The operative phrase here is indicating that he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements.

So, it is now incumbent on the court to adopt an interpretation that will bring about the real intention of the law. The question is what is the intention of the law? The intention of the law, looking at the contents of section 31 of the Electoral Act is what mere oral averment in affidavit is not sufficient otherwise there is no way you can prove the issue of forgery without an existence of physical document. A mere averment in an affidavit can at worse give rise to a suspicion of false information and that means lying on oath and not forgery. So, if we now appreciate that forgery is one of the disqualifying factors under section 137 of 1999 Constitution, it will now go to show that adopting a literal interpretation of section 31 will lead to absurdity because it will mean that you do not need to show certificate and the intention of the law is to make sure that everybody, coming to contest that election has proper certificate. The constitutional requirement mentioned in section 31 says that person must have attained the age of 40; that means you must have a birth certificate; the person most show that he is a citizen of Nigeria, which also needs a birth certificate; he is a member of a political party and sponsored by that party.

This is not made orally; you must have a party card. You have to also show evidence of compliance with section 87 of the 1999 Electoral Act, which imposes power on the political party to conduct direct or indirect primaries. The last requirement says educated up to school certificate level or its equivalent. Education up to school certificate is not what you will indicate orally.

So, when you look at the Evidence Act, it is not something you can do by mere oral deposition in an affidavit. That is why the court in a situation like this, should go beyond adopting a literal interpretation because literal interpretation will lead to absurdity. If you go to section 31, subsections 5 and 6, talk about false swearing and false documentation. It goes to show that the legislature intended to insist that the affidavit must be accompanied with a document, which is a proof of the qualification of that candidate. So there is no way that you can prove forgery by mere oral deposition.

How about the controversy over INEC’s server?

On the issue of server, we shall look at the corporate image of INEC and the operational integrity of public projects in this country. It is common knowledge and in public domain that they made proposals for the purchase of server and money was budgeted for server and INEC also agreed and demonstrated how the server is going to be deployed before the election and there was no so such subsequent contrary information from the commission. The INEC Chairman on various occasions told Nigerians that server will be used.

The National Assembly approved a budget for the server and foreign bodies like USAID, United Nations and the European Union also assisted INEC in terms of materials. INEC officials trained people on how to use the server. So, one can say that in actual fact, INEC should not be denying the use of server.

So, if the PDP and Atiku now allege that server was used for whatever purpose for pilot or any other purpose it would have been in the interest of justice that they should be allowed to access the server. And if there is no information found to have been stored in the server, the matter would have been over. For the tribunal to say that they cannot conduct a search and inspection of the server and at the same time say that they couldn’t prove it, to me, borders on doubt speech.

