‘Atiku’s appeal against tribunal’s judgement, good for Nigeria’
Barr. Okorie Akrika, is a former commissioner for Land in Anambra State and ex-Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state before he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview OKEY MADUFORO, he speaks on the judgement of the Presidential Election Tribunal and the appeal filed by the party’s candidate
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal recently upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. What are your views on that judgement?
The truth is that the tribunal has delivered its judgement and it is in the public domain. But, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has filed an appeal against it. First of all, let me situate the petition filed by Atiku. It is my candid opinion that the best thing that happened to Nigeria is that the PDP went to the tribunal and this is because had it been that they failed to go to tribunal, maybe, what happened in 2015 would have reoccurred. So, it was in the best and over all interest of the country that Atiku in the first instance went to the tribunal.
Now that the tribunal has delivered its judgement and Atiku has gone on appeal. Now going by the judgement of tribunal against Atiku, where it dismissed most of the grounds of the petition, I will say that the tribunal was right. What I mean is that if you allege violence or commission of crime in a civil or quasi civil matter like the election petition, the law by Section 135 of the Constitution obligates that you prove the allegation beyond reasonable doubt.
Now, if you are talking about election malpractice; say in 15 or 20 states, there is no way you can prove that by calling 60 witnesses. So, I will say that going by what the tribunal said, I am of the opinion that on matters specifically bothering on crime, there is the need to adduce an eye witness account in respect of such issues.
There is no way one or two persons can give evidence of violence and electoral malpractices in a state that has 10 to 15 local government areas. On the issue of forgery, it is on record that a witness called by the respondent admitted that the certificate submitted to the tribunal is not from either WAEC or the body in London. So, I am of the opinion that such single admission by that witness is an admission against interest going by decided judicial authorities. If somebody calls a witness and the witness makes an unequivocal and unambiguous admission against the case of the witness, that admission shall be held against the person who called that witness. Without sounding presumptuous or prejudicial to the matter at the Supreme Court, I do not think that aspect of the judgement is in tandem with the established principals following judicial authorities that an evidence coming from a witness by a party can be relied upon by that party and be relied upon by the court to make a clear and profound finding in a matter of this nature after all in law, it is the educational body, either WAEC or Cambridge that is the custodian of the document.
Are you saying that the tribunal erred in that regard?
If they say that this is not our document; that ought to be not just the prima facie evidence. That document in question is not genuine. That is not to say that there is conclusive proof that document is not genuine. The tribunal in all due respect in that angle erred. The aspect that bothers me so much is the issue of attachment of qualifying documents. Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) will tend to give impression that on a literal interpretation, the tribunal was right.
It stated that ‘the list of information submitted by each candidate shall be accompanied by an affidavit sworn by the candidate indicating that he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements of that election.’ So, the operating word is indicative. Once a candidate swears to an affidavit that he has fulfilled all requirements, the literal interpretation of law will give impression that the tribunal was right. But, that is not the end of the matter. You see that section 31 subsection (5) goes on to say that if somebody entertains reasonable ground to believe that any information given by that candidate or any document submitted show oral deposition or oral statement. Apart from the issues in that affidavit, there is a further need for proper documentation.
So, if a candidate makes a mere oral averment that I have certified all constitutional requirement, an agglomeration of all the provisions of section 31 will go to deviate from the literal interpretation of that section 31 sub-section 2 as the trial election petition tribunal actually did. Going further in sub-paragraphs five and six, which you know somebody who feels that a false declaration has been made it will now presuppose that some elements and documentation are expected on the part of the deponent in that affidavit.
That is why I would say that the panel or the Supreme Court that will hear this matter should be constituted in such a manner as to secure its impartiality and independence because the impression out there is that out of the five learned justices, who presided over the election petition were elevated to the Supreme Court barely nine days after.
They delivered that judgment on Wednesday and on Friday the upper week, they are being considered for elevation. Some people are now of the opinion that the justices were selected for the purposes of delivering that judgement so they can be compensated with a consequence of elevation to the Supreme Court.
Whether that view point is correct or not the fact remains that the people out there may form the impression that tribunal was not all together impartial and that is why the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), while considering the constitution of the panel of the Supreme Court justices that will look into the judgement, should not do so, without regard to the impression of the common man on the street.
Let us look at the issue of educational qualification. Do you think the Appeal Court was correct on points of law?
On the issue of qualification, like I said earlier, a close look at section 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 will review that what the law says is that the candidate shall swear to an affidavit indicating that he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements. The operative phrase here is indicating that he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements.
So, it is now incumbent on the court to adopt an interpretation that will bring about the real intention of the law. The question is what is the intention of the law? The intention of the law, looking at the contents of section 31 of the Electoral Act is what mere oral averment in affidavit is not sufficient otherwise there is no way you can prove the issue of forgery without an existence of physical document. A mere averment in an affidavit can at worse give rise to a suspicion of false information and that means lying on oath and not forgery. So, if we now appreciate that forgery is one of the disqualifying factors under section 137 of 1999 Constitution, it will now go to show that adopting a literal interpretation of section 31 will lead to absurdity because it will mean that you do not need to show certificate and the intention of the law is to make sure that everybody, coming to contest that election has proper certificate. The constitutional requirement mentioned in section 31 says that person must have attained the age of 40; that means you must have a birth certificate; the person most show that he is a citizen of Nigeria, which also needs a birth certificate; he is a member of a political party and sponsored by that party.
This is not made orally; you must have a party card. You have to also show evidence of compliance with section 87 of the 1999 Electoral Act, which imposes power on the political party to conduct direct or indirect primaries. The last requirement says educated up to school certificate level or its equivalent. Education up to school certificate is not what you will indicate orally.
So, when you look at the Evidence Act, it is not something you can do by mere oral deposition in an affidavit. That is why the court in a situation like this, should go beyond adopting a literal interpretation because literal interpretation will lead to absurdity. If you go to section 31, subsections 5 and 6, talk about false swearing and false documentation. It goes to show that the legislature intended to insist that the affidavit must be accompanied with a document, which is a proof of the qualification of that candidate. So there is no way that you can prove forgery by mere oral deposition.
How about the controversy over INEC’s server?
On the issue of server, we shall look at the corporate image of INEC and the operational integrity of public projects in this country. It is common knowledge and in public domain that they made proposals for the purchase of server and money was budgeted for server and INEC also agreed and demonstrated how the server is going to be deployed before the election and there was no so such subsequent contrary information from the commission. The INEC Chairman on various occasions told Nigerians that server will be used.
The National Assembly approved a budget for the server and foreign bodies like USAID, United Nations and the European Union also assisted INEC in terms of materials. INEC officials trained people on how to use the server. So, one can say that in actual fact, INEC should not be denying the use of server.
So, if the PDP and Atiku now allege that server was used for whatever purpose for pilot or any other purpose it would have been in the interest of justice that they should be allowed to access the server. And if there is no information found to have been stored in the server, the matter would have been over. For the tribunal to say that they cannot conduct a search and inspection of the server and at the same time say that they couldn’t prove it, to me, borders on doubt speech.
APC: Members accuse NWC of usurping NEC functions
The Forum of non NWC, NEC members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the party’s National Working Committee of usurping the functions of National Executive Committee (NEC).
The party members under the Forum stated this in Abuja, while briefing the media on Thursday.
According to the Forum, the NWC has violated the APC constitution as regards holding of the party NEC meetings.
This was coming few weeks that the APC states’ chairmen had given an ultimatum to the National Leadership of the party to reposition the APC.
In the communique signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Nelson Alapa and Secretary Hon. Omolaoye Akintola, the Forum said: “As provided in the 2014 APC constitution as amended, Article 11 (Party Organs) National Executive Committee (NEC) members of which this Forum falls, Is the third highest organ after the National Convention and Board of Trustees and takes precedent before the National Working Committee (NWC). It Is disheartening that National Working Committee has usurpated completely powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) the negative effects of which are currently hitting back to all levels of the Party signaling serious dangers to the stability, coherency, unity, loyalty, commitment and preparedness for continuity In governance.
“Article 25(8i) provides for NEC-National Executive Commlttee quarterly meetings through which issues affecting the general and specific needs/matters as regards our Party could be deliberated upon has never been honored since inception of the present leadership of the party and we deem it greatly lnimical to the stablllty and healthy reposltlonlng of the party. We therefore call on the party leaders to prevail on the party leadershlp to strictly adhere to the said provision for the good of the party.”
Again, Abiodun, Amosun loyalists fight over Ogun APC exco
- As court asks parties to maintain status quo
Rival loyalists of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, are again locked in battle over who controls the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
While Amosun’s faction on Thursday claimed that a court has recognised and reinstated the dissolved Derin Adebiyi-led executive, party members loyal to the governor insisted that the court never made such pronouncement.
This followed the ruling of a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, presided over by Justice Jude Okeke, that the parties in a pending suit should maintain the status quo till the hearing and determination of applications before it.
The suit was instituted to challenge the dissolution of the Chief Derin Adebiyi-led executive of Ogun APC and appointment of caretaker committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
New Telegraph learnt that the high court in Abuja ruled on the matter on Tuesday, and later adjourned to November 26, 2019 for continuation of the suit.
Kwara: AbdulRahman sends six commissioner-nominees to Assembly
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRahman on Wednesday sent to the House of Assembly a list of six additional commissioner-nominees, comprising top-notch professionals and administrators with rich political backgrounds.
This comes a few weeks after AbdulRazaq unveiled a list of four women commissioner-nominees, including the 26-year-old Joanna Kolo.
The new nominees are Barrister Salman Jawondo (Asa); Lafia Aliyu Kora Sabi (Baruten); Dr. Raji Razaq (Ekiti); Architect Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen (Kaiama); Wahab Agbaje (Whyte, Offa); and Murtala Olarewaju (Oyun).
With 29 years of post-qualification experience as a lawyer, Jawondo is almost synonymous with the longstanding struggle to change the political status quo in Kwara with his numerous court cases and advocacy to challenge what he considered the anti-people decisions of the previous administrations.
Sabi, who was born in 1970 and who is from Yashikira town of Baruten Local Government area of the state, is the Medical Director of the Comprehensive Health Centre Agwara, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.
Architect Saifudeen hails from Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture – both from the University of Jos between 1993 and 1999.
Murtala Olarewaju is a grassroots politician, an administrator and a teacher. He attended Federal College of Education Kontangora for his National Certificate of Education; Kwara State Polytechnic for his Higher National Diploma; and Ladoke Akintola University for his Master in Public Administration. He also has Teacher Grade II Certificate from New Bussa Teachers College Niger State.
A successful businessman and administrator, Wahab Agbaje (Whyte) holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University. He also bagged High National Diploma in Accounting from Kwara State Polytechnic and National Diploma in Accounting from Federal Polytechnic Nasawara.
2020 Budget’ll sustain growth, create jobs – Buhari
CONTINUED FROM YESTERDAY
Our fiscal reforms shall introduce new performance management frameworks to regulate the cost to revenue ratios for Government Owned Enterprises, which shall come under significant scrutiny. We will reward exceptional revenue and cost management performance, while severe consequences will attend failures to achieve agreed revenue targets.
We shall also sustain our efforts in managing personnel costs. Accordingly, I have directed the stoppage of the salary of any Federal Government staff that is not captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform by the end of October 2019. All agencies must obtain the necessary approvals before embarking on any fresh recruitment and any contraventions of these directives shall attract severe sanctions.
Overhead costs are projected at N426.6 billion in 2020. Additional provisions were made only for the newly created ministries. I am confident that the benefits of these new ministries as it relates to efficient and effective service delivery to our citizens significantly outweighs their budgeted costs.
That said, the respective Heads of MDAs must ensure strict adherence to government regulations regarding expenditure control measures. The proliferation of Zonal, State and Liaison Offices by Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (‘MDAs’), with attendant avoidable increase in public expenditure, will no longer be tolerated.
Capital expenditure
As I mentioned earlier, investing in critical infrastructure is a key component of our fiscal strategy under the 2020 Budget Proposals. Accordingly, an aggregate sum of N2.46 trillion (inclusive of N318.06 billion in statutory transfers) is proposed for capital projects in 2020.
Although the 2020 capital budget is N721.33 billion (or 23 percent) lower than the 2019 budget provision of N3.18 trillion, it is still higher than the actual and projected capital expenditure outturns for both the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, respectively. However, at 24 percent of aggregate projected expenditure, the 2020 provision falls significantly short of the 30 percent target in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.
The main emphasis will be the completion of as many ongoing projects as possible, rather than commencing new ones. MDAs have not been allowed to admit new projects into their capital budget for 2020, unless adequate provision has been made for the completion of all ongoing projects.
Accordingly, we have rolled over capital projects that are not likely to be fully funded by the end of 2019 into the 2020 Budget. We are aware that the National Assembly shares our view that these projects should be prioritised and given adequate funding in the 2020 Appropriation Act.
Therefore, I will once again commend the 9th National Assembly’s firm commitment to stop the unnecessary cycle of delayed annual budgets. I am confident that with our renewed partnership, the deliberations on the 2020 Budget shall be completed before the end of 2019 so that the Appropriation Act will come into effect by the 1st of January.
Some of the key capital spending allocations in the 2020 Budget include Works and Housing: N262 billion; Power: N127 billion; Transportation: N123 billion; Universal Basic Education Commission: N112 billion; Defence: N100 billion; Zonal Intervention Projects: N100 billion; Agriculture and Rural Development: N83 billion; Water Resources: N82 billion; Niger Delta Development Commission: N81 billion; Education: N48 billion; Health: N46 billion; Industry, Trade and Investment: N40 billion; North East Development Commission: N38 billion; Interior: N35 billion; Social Investment Programmes: N30 billion; Federal Capital Territory: N28 billion; and Niger Delta Affairs Ministry: N24 billion.
Although Government’s actual spending has reduced, our plans to leverage private sector funding through our tax credit schemes will ensure our capital programmes are sustained.
For example, we launched the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, pursuant to which I have approved the construction and rehabilitation of 19 Nigerian roads and bridges of 794.4km across 11 States. Indeed, the Scheme has attracted private investment of over N205 billion and the first set of tax credits are being processed by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
As I mentioned during my Independence Day Speech, under the Presidential Power Initiative, we will modernise the National Grid in three phases; starting from five Gigawatts to seven Gigawatts, then to 11 Gigawatts by 2023, and finally 25 Gigawatts afterwards in collaboration with the German Government and Siemens.
Budget deficit
Budget deficit is projected to be N2.18 trillion in 2020. This includes drawdowns on project-tied loans and the related capital expenditure.
This represents 1.52 percent of estimated GDP, well below the three per cent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007, and in line with the ERGP target of 1.96 per cent.
The deficit will be financed by new foreign and domestic borrowings, Privatization Proceeds, signature bonuses and drawdowns on the loans secured for specific development projects.
Debt service
Nigeria remains committed to meeting its debt service obligations. Accordingly, we provided the sum of N2.45 trillion for debt service. Of this amount, 71 percent is to service domestic debt which accounts for about 68 percent of the total debt. The sum of N296 billion is provided for the Sinking Fund to retire maturing bonds issued to local contractors.
I am confident that our aggressive and re-energised revenue drive will maintain debt-revenue ratio at acceptable and manageable levels. We will also continue to be innovative in our borrowings by using instruments such as Sukuk, Green Bonds and Diaspora Bonds.
Social Investment Programme
Our government remains committed to ensuring the equitable sharing of economic prosperity. Our focus on inclusive growth and shared prosperity underscores our keen interest in catering for the poor and most vulnerable. Accordingly, we are revamping and improving the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme through the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
The National Social Investment Programme is already creating jobs and economic opportunity for local farmers and cooks, providing funding to artisans, traders, youths, and supporting small businesses with business education and mentoring.
The provision of N65 billion for the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been retained in the 2020 Budget. Furthermore, to fast track the rebuilding efforts in the North East region, a provision of N37.83 billion has been made for the North East Development Commission.
Other strategic priorities in 2020
The 2020 Budget is expected to accelerate the pace of our economic recovery, promote economic diversification, enhance competitiveness and ensure social inclusion. We are optimistic of attaining higher and more inclusive GDP growth in order to achieve our objective of massive job creation and lifting many of our citizens out of poverty.
The efficiency of port operations will also be enhanced by implementing a single customs window, speeding up vessel and cargo handling and issuing more licenses to build modern terminals in existing ports, especially outside Lagos.
Furthermore, completing the reforms to the governance and fiscal terms of the Petroleum Industry will provide certainty and attract further investments into the sector. A consequence of this will be increase in jobs and in government’s take. I therefore seek your support in passing into law two Petroleum Industry Executive Bills I will be forwarding to you shortly.
In addition, we need to quickly review the fiscal terms for deep offshore oil fields to reflect the current realities and for more revenue to accrue to the government. The Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Bill 2018, was submitted to the 8th National Assembly in June 2018 but was unfortunately not passed into law.
I will be re-forwarding the Bill to this Assembly very shortly and therefore urge you to pass it. We estimate that this effort can generate at least 500 million US dollars additional revenue for the Federal Government in 2020, and over one billion dollars from 2021.
Whilst the Budget is our principal fiscal tool to achieve these socio-economic development targets, we remain committed to prudently planning for our future economic prosperity. In this regard, I have directed the reconstituted Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to commence preparations towards the development of successor medium – and long-term economic development plans, particularly as the Nigeria Vision 20-2020 and the ERGP expire next year.
Conclusion
Mr. Senate President, Mr. Speaker, Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, this speech would be incomplete without, once again, commending the patriotic resolve of the 9th National Assembly to collaborate with the Executive in the effort to deliver inclusive growth and enhance the welfare our people. I assure you of the strong commitment of the Executive to deepen the relationship with the National Assembly.
As you review the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), as well as the 2020 Budget estimates, we believe that the legislative process will be quick, so as to restore the country to the January-December financial year.
It is with great pleasure therefore, that I lay before this Distinguished Joint Session of the National Assembly, the 2020 Budget Proposals of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
It’s time for governance as politics is over – Albert
Senator Bassey Albert represents Akwa Ibom North East at the National Assembly. In this interview with TONY ANICHEBE, he speaks on the need for a harmonious working relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government and his relationship with Governor Udom Emmanuel, among other issues
As the leader of the Akwa Ibom Caucus in the National Assembly, how do you network with others to protect and advance the interest of Akwa Ibom State as regards projects and programmes of the Federal Government?
Our basic responsibility as parliamentarians is to make laws. Law making is our cardinal objective and primary responsibility. We will be adjudged and measured by the number of laws each of us contributed in making. It is not necessary that you must be the initiator of the law since it is collective responsibility. While lawmakers at all organs of government make laws, the executive implements them, while the judiciary interprets the law. In the course of law making, there are other things that play out depending on the platform you find yourself. First, is the ability to attract government’s attention to the plight of your people back home. It is on that basis that one can measure if one is a good representative. I want to thank God for the opportunity given to us to represent our people and also thank our people for finding us fit and capable to represent them at National Assembly. We are synergizing with our colleagues across the country to ensure the best for them. We will do our best to leave the stage better than we met it.
In your first term in the Senate, you headed the Committee on Gas. What would you say were the achievements of that committee?
I must thank the former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, for finding me capable then to head that committee. I always tell people that once God gives you an opportunity, you must take advantage of it and add value. We made tremendous achievements during our oversight functions of that sector and they are there for all to see. We were able to frame a gas policy for the country. We were able to strengthen the country’s Gas Master Plan, which brought about the privatization by the present administration and of course I sponsored the Gas Flaring Bill that was passed into law by the Senate. I think my elevation to the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry was because of my performance as Chairman of the Committee on Gas in 8th Senate. The challenges no doubt are enormous, but we are making progress with God who has already taken the centre stage. We are striving to leave a foot-print for all to see and also to make the state proud.
Your leadership of that committee must have opened your eyes to the challenges of the region…
When I was announced as the Chairman of the Upstream Oil and Gas Sector, it didn’t come to me as a surprise. It is one of the four top committee positions in the Senate and National Assembly. In the House of Representatives, the Upstream chairman went to the north, the Downstream chairman went to the North and only the Gas committee was given to Delta State. Even in the Senate, the Downstream went to the North and only Gas committee went to Delta State, but the Senate President insists that I must drive the industry for Nigerians to see a positive change and we are already working. It is a huge responsibility and I must tell Niger Deltans that we must take advantage of the opportunities God has given to us. In the next couple of weeks, we will tour the entire installations to know how our people are coping with the oil and gas exploration. A lot is in the offing and we are desirous of doing our best to leave the industry far better than we met it. I can assure the people of Niger Delta that the 9th Senate is working for their good and will improve the living standard of the people.
Fifty-nine years after, will you rate Nigeria as a great nation or one still struggling for survival?
I always make it clear that I have high hopes for this country and also have seen great hope on the horizon. Nigeria has been desirous of leadership and I pray that God will give us leaders who will work for the good of the country. One of the good leaders I have seen is President Muhammadu Buhari. He believes in the greatness of this country. He may not be perfect, but has great love for Nigeria. I believe that those who will come after him will also do their best to alleviate the sufferings of the masses. We must collectively work together to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria. The leadership of the country must be seen as a collective responsibility and we must stop the blame-game. Nigerians who trusted us with their mandate are also waiting to see the manifestation of that decision. The interest of our people should remain paramount at all times. As a member of the National Assembly under the leadership of the impactful Ahmed Lawan, I can assure you that we are doing everything possible to alleviate the suffering of our people. This National Assembly is going to be different from the last one because one of the contentious issues, which surrounded the emergence of the leadership of the last one, is not there this time around. We believe the Senate should allow the President the opportunity on the choice of leadership to avoid blaming anybody if he fails. He has been given all he wants and we are ready to support him to the latter to ensure that he implements all his policies and programme for the benefit of all.
Early in the life of this administration, you moved a motion demanding the President to immediately send list of ministers to the Senate for screening. What motivated that action?
I did that to clear road for the quicker implementation of his plan for the country and avoid the blame-game of the past. When his failure were blamed on lack of having his cabinet in place on time, so it was a patriotic action and barely a week after, to the glory of God, the list was sent to the Senate for screening.
The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal recently affirmed your election, but your opponent believes that he will get justice at the Court of Appeal. Do you feel disturbed or distracted by his action?
I am not disturbed because it is his right to do so, but I am confident that even if he takes the matter to the court of heaven, it will not change. I wish him well, while serving my people with the greatest sense of responsibility. Their support has strengthened me.
There are speculations that you have parted ways with Governor Udom Emmanuel. How would you react to that?
My relationship with the governor is fantastic. The governor is my brother, my confidant, my mentor and my leader. I don’t have any issues with him and anybody waiting for us to quarrel will wait till infinity. Udom and I are working together for the good of our people and I hold him in a very high esteem and he respects me too. We have a mutual relationship and my support for him during the 2019 election was what my people mandated me to do. The people of Uyo Senatorial District overwhelming resolved that Udom’s second term was not negotiable and as their senator, I could not do otherwise since you cannot move without the followers. I was only the voice after the leaders met and resolved to support him.
You worked under former Governor Godswill Akpabio as commissioner. What isyour take on his appointment as Minister for Niger Delta?
One of the things I want to say to Senator Akpabio is to inform him that once again, he has the opportunity to work for the unity of the state. Another one is to remind him that it is time for governance and people must benefit from voting President Buhari for a second term, which gave him the platform to become a minister. The same applies to Governor Emmanuel and I, who emerged through the peoples’ support. We must work for the collective good of the people as politics is over and it is time for governance. I will not be a party to any group that will play politics with the collective destiny of Akwa Ibom people.
The 2023 elections are more than three years away, but speculations are rife that you have thrown your hat in the ring for the governorship of Akwa Ibom State. What is your reaction to that?
I think it is too early to bring this discourse. All I can say is that from the bottom of my heart, I see that year as one in the hands of the Almighty God and He will manifest his glory and power in 2023. I will abide by the wishes of my people when that time comes. This is time for governance and the governor needs a serene environment to succeed. It is only God that knows tomorrow, so let’s leave the 2023 matter in His hands.
There is the fear that you will join the All Progressives Congress (APC) if Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fails to give you its governorship ticket in 2023. How true is that?
I am going to stay in PDP for life.
Kogi, Bayelsa guber: Parties get voters’ register Monday, says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would made available register of voters to political parties sponsoring candidates for the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, next Monday.
INEC had updated register of voters in the two states between September 2 and 30.
According to the commission, about 7, 044 registered voters collected their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) in Kogi State within this period while that of Bayelsa was10, 206.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said in a statement Wednesday that the commission would officially publish the register and present it to all the political parties participating in the elections, in line with Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).
“From our records a total of 45 political parties will take part in the governorship election in Bayelsa State while 23 will contest in Kogi State, being those who are sponsoring validly nominated candidates,” Okoye said.
He disclosed that the presentations would take place at INEC offices in Yenagoa, for Bayelsa State, and Lokoja, for Kogi State.
Politician dragged in street for failing to fulfil campaign promises
A group of protester on Wednesday tied the mayor of Las Margaritas, to the back of a pickup truck and dragged him through the streets, for failing to fulfill his election promises.
A local outlet El Heraldo de Mexico has reported that the protesters armed with clubs and rocks dragged Mayor Jorge Hernandez in Chiapas in southern Mexico.
It said that Hernandez continued to be dragged until the police stopped the Toyota pickup he was tied to and freed him, reports Sputnik.
It added that the Mayor sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries, and even gave a speech several hours after the incident.
According to the media Outlet, Hernandez was forcibly taken from his office by the angry residents, who accused him of failing to fulfil his election promises.
The promises included the reconstruction of a local road, and bringing drinking water and electricity to the community of roughly 500.
Municipal authorities have accused the mob of attempted kidnapping, and at least 30 people were detained, with 20 injured.
Bayelsa polls: We’ll name, shame anyone spreading fake news – CDD
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
With just 40 days to the Bayelsa State governorship election, a non-governmental organisation, Center for Democracy and Development (CDD), has assured that it will do all within its reach to make sure that fake news does not thrive within the period of election.
The group said it will name and shame any politician that will want to thrive on fake news, maintaining that it was the only way to go so that democracy will be stabilized in the country.
Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with journalists and political parties in Yenagoa, the state capital, Austin Aigbe the group’s Programme Director, however, reeled out the dangers of fake news adding that fake news if not properly checked can lead to loss of lives.
The NGO’s spokesman said: “All should declare war against fake news which is undermining democracy in Bayelsa State and Nigeria.
“We thought that fake news was going to hamper the 2019 general elections so we countered all the fake news. We are also going to do that in the Bayelsa election come November 16.
“Fake news is has the capacity to disrupt the electoral process and cause electoral violence.”
Maintaining that a candidate can be disqualified by the voters because of fake news, the NGO said that fake news can also lead to voter apathy.
Speaking earlier, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia had disclosed the factors that bring about electoral violence which he said revolves around the politicians.
He said the thugs hired by the politicians always ferment violence during elections.
Hear him: “Those who cause this violence are thugs hired by the politicians of the major political parties.”
He, however, regretted that most of them unfortunately were not at the meeting.
Representative of the security agencies, like the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Airforce, the Nigerian Navy, political parties and IPAC also agreed that there was need for fake news to be checkmated especially now that the Bayelsa State governorship election is fast approaching.
Politics
2020 Budget’ll sustain growth, create jobs – Buhari
‘We’ll remain committed to prudent planning’
Being text of a speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari at the joint session of the National Assembly, yesterday
I
am delighted to present the 2020 Federal Budget Proposals to this Joint Session of the National Assembly, being my first budget presentation to this 9th National Assembly.
Before presenting the Budget, let me thank all of you Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, for your avowed commitment to cooperate with the Executive to accelerate the pace of our socio-economic development and enhance the welfare of our people.
I will also once again thank all Nigerians, who have demonstrated confidence in our ability to deliver on our socio-economic development agenda, by re-electing this Administration with a mandate to Continue the Change. We remain resolutely committed to the actualization of our vision of a bright and prosperous future for all Nigerians.
During this address, I will present highlights of our budget proposals for the next fiscal year. The Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning will provide full details of these proposals, subsequently.
Overview of economic developments in 2019
The economic environment remains very challenging, globally. The International Monetary Fund expects global economic recovery to slow down from 3.6 per cent in 2018 to 3.5 per cent in 2020. This reflects uncertainties arising from security and trade tensions with attendant implications on commodity price volatility.
Nearer to home, however, Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to continue to grow from 3.1 per cent in 2018 to 3.6 per cent in 2020. This is driven by investor confidence, oil production recovery in key exporting countries, sustained strong agricultural production as well as public investment in non-dependent economies.
Mr. Senate President; Right Honourable Speaker; I am pleased to report that the Nigerian economy thus far has recorded nine consecutive quarters of GDP growth. Annual growth increased from 0.82 per cent in 2017 to 1.93 per cent in 2018, and 2.02 per cent in the first half of 2019. The continuous recovery reflects our economy’s resilience and gives credence to the effectiveness of our economic policies thus far.
We also succeeded in significantly reducing inflation from a peak of 18.72 per cent in January 2017, to 11.02 per cent by August 2019. This was achieved through effective fiscal and monetary policy coordination, exchange rate stability and sensible management of our foreign exchange.
We have sustained accretion to our external reserves, which have risen from US$23 billion in October 2016 to about US$42.5 billion by August 2019. The increase is largely due to favourable prices of crude oil in the international market, minimal disruption of crude oil production given the stable security situation in the Niger Delta region and our import substitution drive, especially in key commodities.
The foreign exchange market has also remained stable due to the effective implementation of the Central Bank’s interventions to restore liquidity, improve access and discourage currency speculation. Special windows were created that enabled small businesses, investors and importers in priority economic sectors to have timely access to foreign exchange.
Furthermore, as a sign of increased investor confidence in our economy, there were remarkable inflows of foreign capital in the second quarter of 2019. The total value of capital imported into Nigeria increased from US$12 billion in the first half year of 2018 to US$14 billion for the same period in 2019.
Performance of the 2019 budget
Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, you will recall that the 2019 ‘Budget of Continuity’ was based on a benchmark oil price of US$60 per barrel, oil production of 2.3 mbpd, and an exchange rate of N305 to the United States Dollar. Based on these parameters, we projected a deficit of N1.918 trillion or 1.37 per cent of Gross Domestic Product.
As at June 2019, Federal Government’s actual aggregate revenue (excluding Government-Owned Enterprises) was N2.04 trillion. This revenue performance is only 58 percent of the 2019 Budget’s target due to the underperformance of both oil and non-oil revenue sources. Specifically, oil revenues were below target by 49 percent as at June 2019. This reflects the lower-than-projected oil production, deductions for cost under-recovery on supply of premium motor spirit (PMS), as well as higher expenditures on pipeline security/maintenance and Frontier exploration.
Daily oil production averaged 1.86 mbpd as at June 2019, as against the estimated 2.3 mbpd that was assumed. This shortfall was partly offset as the market price of Bonny Light crude oil averaged US$67.20 per barrel which was higher than the benchmark price of US$60.
Additionally, revenue projections from restructuring of Joint Venture Oil and Gas assets and enactment of new fiscal terms for Production Sharing Contracts did not materialize, as the enabling legislation for these reforms is yet to be passed into law.
The performance of non-oil taxes and independent revenues such as internally generated revenues were N614.57 billion and N217.84 billion, respectively.
Receipts from Value Added Tax were below expectations due to lower levels of activities in certain economic sectors, in the aftermath of national elections. Corporate taxes were affected by the seasonality of collections, which tend to peak in the second half of the calendar year.
On the expenditure side, 2019 Budget implementation was also hindered by the combination of delay in its approval and the underperformance of revenue collections. As such, only recurrent expenditure items have been implemented substantially. Of the prorated expenditure of N4.46 trillion budgeted, N3.39 trillion had been spent by June 30, 2019.
In compliance with the provisions of the 2018 Appropriation Act, we implemented the 2018 capital budget till June 2019. Capital releases under the 2019 Budget commenced in the third quarter. As at 30th September 2019, a total of about N294.63 billion had been released for capital projects. I have directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to release an additional N600 billion of the 2019 capital budget by the end of the year.
Despite the delay in capital releases, a deficit of N1.35 trillion was recorded at end of June 2019. This represents 70 percent of the budgeted deficit for the full year.
Despite these anomalies, I am happy to report that we met our debt service obligations, we are current on staff salaries and overhead costs have also been largely covered.
2020 Budget priorities
Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, let me now turn to the 2020 Appropriation, which is designed to be a budget of Fiscal consolidation, to strengthen our macroeconomic environment; Investing in critical infrastructure, human capital development and enabling institutions, especially in key job creating sectors; Incentivising private sector investment essential to complement the Government’s development plans, policies and programmes; and Enhancing our social investment programs to further deepen their impact on those marginalised and most vulnerable Nigerians.
Parameters & fiscal assumptions underpinning the Appropriation bill and the Finance Bill
Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) set out the parameters for the 2020 Budget. We have adopted a conservative oil price benchmark of US$57 per barrel, daily oil production estimate of 2.18 mbpd and an exchange rate of N305 per US Dollar for 2020.
We expect enhanced real GDP growth of 2.93 per cent in 2020, driven largely by non-oil output, as economic diversification accelerates, and the enabling business environment improves. However, inflation is expected to remain slightly above single digits in 2020.
Accompanying the 2020 Budget Proposal is a Finance Bill for your kind consideration and passage into law. This Finance Bill has five strategic objectives, in terms of achieving incremental, but necessary, changes to our fiscal laws. These objectives are: Promoting fiscal equity by mitigating instances of regressive taxation; Reforming domestic tax laws to align with global best practices; Introducing tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets; Supporting Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses in line with our Ease of Doing Business Reforms; and Raising revenues for government.
The draft Finance Bill proposes an increase of the VAT rate from five per cent to 7.5 per cent. As such, the 2020 Appropriation Bill is based on this new VAT rate. The additional revenues will be used to fund health, education and infrastructure programmes. As the states and local governments are allocated 85 per cent of all VAT revenues, we expect to see greater quality and efficiency in their spending in these areas as well.
The VAT Act already exempts pharmaceuticals, educational items, and basic commodities, which exemptions we are expanding under the Finance Bill, 2019. Specifically, Section 46 of the Finance Bill, 2019 expands the exempt items to include the following: Brown and white bread; Cereals including maize, rice, wheat, millet, barley and sorghum; Fish of all kinds; Flour and starch meals; Fruits, nuts, pulses and vegetables of various kinds; Roots such as yam, cocoyam, sweet and Irish potatoes; Meat and poultry products including eggs; Milk; Salt and herbs of various kinds; and Natural water and table water.
Additionally, our proposals also raise the threshold for VAT registration to N25 million in turnover per annum, such that the revenue authorities can focus their compliance efforts on larger businesses thereby bringing relief for our Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses.
It is absolutely essential to intensify our revenue generation efforts. That said, this Administration remains committed to ensuring that the inconvenience associated with any fiscal policy adjustments, is moderated, such that the poor and the vulnerable, who are most at risk, do not bear the brunt of these reforms.
Federal Government revenue estimates
The sum of N8.155 trillion is estimated as the total Federal Government revenue in 2020 and comprises oil revenue N2.64 trillion, non-oil tax revenues of N1.81 trillion and other revenues of N3.7 trillion. This is seven per cent higher than the 2019 comparative estimate of N7.594 trillion inclusive of the Government Owned Enterprises.
The increasing share of non-oil revenues underscores our confidence in our revenue diversification strategies, going forward. Furthermore, in our efforts to enhance transparency and accountability, we shall continue our strict implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) to capture the domiciliary accounts in our foreign missions and those linked to Government Owned Enterprises.
Planned 2020 expenditure
An aggregate expenditure of N10.33 trillion is proposed for the Federal Government in 2020. The expenditure estimate includes statutory transfers of N556.7 billion, non-debt recurrent expenditure of N4.88 trillion and N2.14 trillion of capital expenditure (excluding the capital component of statutory transfers). Debt service is estimated at N2.45 trillion, and provision for Sinking Fund to retire maturing bonds issued to local contractors is N296 billion.
Statutory transfers
The sum of N556.7 billion is provided for Statutory Transfers in the 2020 Budget and includes: N125 billion for the National Assembly; N110 billion for the Judiciary; N37.83 billion for the North East Development Commission (NEDC); N44.5 billion for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF); N111.79 billion for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); and N80.88 billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which is now supervised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.
We have increased the budgetary allocation to the National Human Rights Commission from N1.5 billion to N2.5 billion. This 67 per cent increase in funding is done to enable the Commission to perform its functions more effectively.
Recurrent expenditure
The non-debt recurrent expenditure includes N3.6 trillion for personnel and pension costs, an increase of N620.28 billion over 2019. This increase reflects the new minimum wage as well as our proposals to improve remuneration and welfare of our Police and Armed Forces. You will all agree that Good Governance, Inclusive Growth and Collective Prosperity can only be sustained in an environment of peace and security.
