Atiku’s son, 22 others make Adamawa commissioner nominees’ list

Following the resolution of conflicts surrounding the new minimum wage, the Federal Government, yesterday, acceded to organised labour’s request that the payment be backdated to April when the bill was signed into law.

Government also directed that all payments to federal workers are expected to be completed before the end of December 2019.

At the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, yesterday, the council approved April 18, this year, as the effective date for the full implementation and payment of the new minimum wage to Nigerian workers.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would also be beneficiaries of the N30,000 minimum wage. Presently, the corps members collect N18,000 as monthly allowance.

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, confirmed this to New Telegraph last night. “I can tell you the corps members are going to benefit from the new minimum wage,” he said. Earlier, Dare, on his twitter handle @SundayDareSD, had said: “New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/allowee. Details coming….

“Next week, the DG NYSC will provide details of the new allowee for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance and MYSD.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who disclosed this after the FEC meeting, said with the approval, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission had been directed to effect the payments of arrears owed workers reflecting the consequential adjustments.

He said: “Council approved for us that the financial implications be worked out by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, as consequential adjustments should take effect from April 18, the date the new national minimum wage came into being.

“The council also approved for us that the financial implications be worked out and the attendant payments completed on or before December 31. Council further directed that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, should effect all these payments as scheduled before December 31.

“Council further directed also that the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission and the Ministry of Labour and Employment should send the consequential adjustment (wage) table down to the state and local governments.

“This is to serve as an advisory document for their information and guidance, as they negotiate with their joint national public service councils in their respective states because the national minimum wage is a national law.”

In the consequential adjustments agreed upon between the Federal Government and organised labour, workers on grade level 07 will henceforth receive a 23.2 per cent increase in their salaries, staff on grade level 08 will get 20 per cent increase, those on Level 09 will get 19 per cent, while workers on Levels 10 to 14 will have pay raise of 16 per cent while levels 15-17 will get 14 per cent respectively.

Organised labour and the Federal Government had, on October 18, reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments of the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000, after three days of negotiation.

The Federal Government’s team to the agreement included Ngige and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Witnesses to the agreement from the government’s side were Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and Director, IPPIS, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation Mr. Olusegun Olufehinti.

Ngige, who was joined by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Science of Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said government settled for the April 18 date, since it was the date the New Minimum Wage Act was signed.

Speaking further, Ngige said: “Today, we sent to the Federal Executive Council our report and the conciliation that was done last week between the organised labour and Federal Government of Nigeria on the issue of the new national minimum wage which has been fixed at N30,000 a month and the consequential adjustment that were meant to salaries and wage structures of the public service thereto.

“You will recall that last week when I briefed the press, I told you that the salaries and wage structure are compartmentalized into four class, health, armed forces, research institutes and the paramilitary. So they have percentage increase in their wage structure and for emphasis the 07 compartment received 23.2 per cent rise, grade level 08, 20 per cent, grade level 9, 19 per cent grade level 10-14, 16 per cent and grade levels 15 and 17, 14 per cent in the CONPPS which is the pure civil service structure and agencies earning the same wages as those in the public service.

“You have the CONRESS AND CONTISS which is compartment 2; they have 23.2 percent equivalent and 14-16 10.5 per cent. Police and other security agencies, because they have had a pay rise last year, they were consequentially adjusted to between four and seven per cent. Same goes for the paramilitary they also have their consequential pay rise.

“So, FEC today (yesterday) approved for us that the financial implications worked out by the National Incomes and Wages Commission that the salaries adjustment should take effect as from April 18, 2019 the day the new national minimum wage Act came into being. Council also approved for us that the financial implication be worked out and the payment should be completed by December 2019,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, FEC also approved over N1.7 billion to procure and install communication equipment, including console at control towers in Zaria and Katsina airports.

According to Sirika, the equipments are being procured to sustain security measures around the nation’s airports, especially with the recent certification standards by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

FEC also reviewed the nomenclature of the Ministry of Communications which will now be known as the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Justifying the name change, Pantami said it was to reflect the potential of digital economy to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

According to him, while oil and gas contributed eight per cent to the economy in the first quarter of 2019, information and communication technology (ICT) contributed 13.8 per cent to the GDP.

Pantami explained that to leverage on the gains of ICT, the Federal Government unveiled some policy frameworks like improving infrastructures to bridge gaps in the communication networks.

He noted that government was also boosting digital literacy and intervening where necessary, like helping people to migrate seamlessly from traditional ways of doing business to digital systems.

Also speaking, Onu said that the Ministry of Science and Technology secured the approval of FEC to exploit the production of methanol.

Research classifies methanol as simple alcohol, consisting of a methyl group linked to a hydroxyl group.

Giving details of the approval, Onu said it was in line with the diversification policy of the Federal Government.

The Science and Technology Minister explained: “One way to help us to completely solve this problem of gas flaring is to convert the natural gas into methane. Methanol is a liquid that is found virtually in all sector of the economy. You can use methanol for transportation, all these racing cars that you find – like M85, M100 essentially that M is methanol; means it’s 85 per cent methanol, 15 per cent gasoline.

“But for ordinary use, normally the blending will be 15 per cent of methanol so that you don’t have to make any adjustment to your vehicle. Then also, methanol can be used to replace diesel in these trucks that we find on our highways because methanol is cheaper and it is environmentally friendly so that all the problems that are associated with the use of diesel, that can be solved by the use of methanol.

“Also, our people in rural areas can use methanol for cooking so that it can replace kerosene because when you use kerosene you have soot and it creates health problem for you, but methanol does not have that, it’s very clean, safe and cheap.”

