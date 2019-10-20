Politics
Attack on Wada: APC afraid of defeat – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the attack on its candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Egnr. Musa Wada was an indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was afraid of defeat.
PDP candidate was allegedly attacked on Saturday resulting in death of some party members. The party is accusing APC for the attack.
The party in a statement Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the APC and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, were discomfited over Wada’s soaring popularity across the state, which it claimed, signals an impending electoral defeat for the APC at the November election.
It noted that how the APC attacked the venue of its governorship primary, noting that having failed to stop PDP from producing a credible candidate, APC have resorted to making attempts at the life of PDP’s candidate.
The party cautioned the APC that there is a limit to what the people of Kogi State could stomach, adding that the people of the state have resolved to vote for Egnr. Wada as their next governor.
Politics
True federalism, Igbo presidency’ll put Nigeria on path to greatness – Kalu
‘South-East still manifests physical characteristics of conquered land’
Former governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in his autobiography: “My Life,” which captures his childhood, education, business, politics and his plans for Nigeria, among others, takes a look at the myriads of problems facing Nigeria and suggests ways forward. FELIX NWANERI reports
C
hief Whip of the Senate and a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has identified true federalism and a president of Igbo extraction as two things Nigeria needs to be on the path to greatness.
Kalu, who stated this in his autobiography: “My Life,” described the Igbo as the salt of the nation.
The book captures Kalu’s childhood, education, businesses, politics and tenure as governor of Abia State, rift between him and his successor, role in ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s botched third term bid, life after office and his plans for Nigeria, among others.
Writing on “The Plight of the Igbo in Nigeria” in Chapter 24 of the 490-page book, Kalu stated: “I see endless possibilities for Nigeria. Beneath all the differences of faith, tribe, region and language, we are one people.
“What the Nigerian entity needs is true federalism and for an Igbo man to be president and Nigeria will be on the path to greatness. There is nothing else needed by this entity apart from that.
“That is because it is only the Igbo that are the salt of the nation. It is only the Igbo that can go to Kafanchan, Sokoto, Osun, anywhere and be seen in large numbers more than any other race in Nigeria apart from the indigenes.
“Anywhere you don’t see the Igbo, nobody lives there. They are just looking for a leader who would agree that he is a Nigerian. Not a leader, who will agree that he is an Hausa man or Yoruba man or Igbo man or Ijaw man or Efik man.”
Kalu, who stated that his interest in politics is different from what other Igbo leaders or the average Nigerian political leader wants, said the plight of the Igbo in Nigeria could be traced to pre-colonial days.
He wrote: “The plight of Igbos in modern Nigeria ensued in the early 19th Century when the British first explored the Lower Niger. Subsequently, in January 1914, Lord Lugard Fredrick Lugard completed the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates into Colonial Nigeria and became its first Governor-General.
“The Igbo did not have a say as to whether they desired to be a part of such contraption or not. However, the clouds lifted so briefly and the Igbo enjoyed a brief sunshine in Nigeria in the decade before and a few years after independence.
“Having embraced Christianity early and western education with enthusiasm, they quickly rose to hold sway in the federal civil service, military, academia, commerce and industry. The ‘Jews’ of West Africa were on the march, toiling, sweating and swinging upwards to the envy of their compatriots.
“The signs that the Igbo in Nigeria will suffer precarious consequences and bear many tales of woes manifested early by way of separate episodes of progrom: The Jos massacre in 1945, the Kano massacre in 1953 and the September 19, 1966 massacre in which tens of thousands of Igbo men, women and children were slaughtered.
“This led directly to the civil war of 1967-1970, which in turn resulted in mass starvation and deliberate anti-Igbo genocide.”
Though Kalu noted that he was not old enough to play any active role in the war, he described the crisis as a sad experience even from the eyes of a child.
The Senate Chief Whip, however, added: “The Civil war and the progrom against the Igbo did not give any reprieve. Igbo-phobia has continued, resulting in organized anti-Igbo massacres in Kano in 1980, Maiduguri in 1982, Yola in 1984, Gombe in 1985, Kaduna in 1986, Bauchi in 1991, Funtua in 1993, Kano in 1994, Damboa in 2000 and the Apo Six massacre in 2005, to mention just a few instances.
“Even, the ongoing nihilistic slaughter of Igbo people by the extremist militant group known as Boko Haram is yet to be documented. But there can be no question that a disproportionate percentage of the thousands of victims, dead or maimed or permanently impoverished, is made up of Igbo people.”
Plight of the Igbo in modern Nigeria
Insisting that the civilized world must not continue to ignore the persecution of his people, Kalu stated that the Igbo in Nigeria have become the receptacle of anger, hatred, envy and frustration oozing out of their fellow compatriots.
Whereas the former governor described the aforementioned persecution against the Igbo as those on “the level of the transactions between private citizens,” he regretted what he termed “negative discrimination by law.”
His words: “How about the place of the Igbo in respect of the manner in which public affairs are conducted by the Nigerian federal government and its agencies? The simple answer is that the rain has continued to beat the Igbo.”
He compiled a table on the distribution of states, local governments, federal constituencies and senatorial districts among the country’s six geopolitical zones to justify his position.
The table shows that the North-West has seven states, 186 local governments, 92 federal constituencies and 21 senatorial districts. The North-East has six states, 112 local governments, 48 federal constituencies and 18 senatorial districts.
The North Central has six states, 115 local governments, 48 federal constituencies and 18 senatorial districts. The South-West also has six states, 138 local governments, 71 federal constituencies and 18 senatorial districts.
The South-South equally six states, 123 local governments, 55 federal constituencies and 18 senatorial districts, while the South-East has five states, 95 local government areas, 43 federal constituencies and 15 senatorial districts.
According to Kaku, the respective distributions “represent the blatant stark reality of the third rate status forced upon the Igbo in the political space in Nigeria.” He added: “The implications of this calculated fraud against my people are so massive and go entirely untold – unequal allocation of resources, unequal voice at the Federal Executive Council, unequal representation at the National Assembly (the greatest of all), unequal judicial participation in the administration of justice in the federation, unequal participation in the federal civil service and adjunct bodies, unequal representation in the armed forces and paramilitary organizations, unequal representation in the diplomatic corps ensuring incapacity to showcase the Igbo culture as part of a pan-Nigerian culture in our foreign missions and embassies as well as fewer primary, secondary and higher education opportunities for our children, among others.” Kalu also highlighted the period the various zones have occupied the presidency, with the South- East taking the rear with only six months in power. The North Central tops the table with 17 years, while the North-West trails with 13 years.
The South-West is third on the row with 11 years, while the South-South is number four with five years. Way forward for Ndigbo For Kalu, the Igbo must rise and tackle the challenges facing them with one voice as the reality of their contemporary existence has been rendered small by the polity of the Nigerian Republic. He wrote: “We are not pursuing the orthodox argument connected with the zoning of the presidency. This is, instead, a struggle for justice and equality of opportunities through the instrumentalities of persuasion mobilization, projection of a creative vision for a stronger and successful federation. “No one should be in any doubt that the political struggles and strife raging in the country today and which will still rage for at least another generation, represents the struggles to assert group identity and legitimacy, expressed through the mechanics of politics. The Igbo can ill-afford to take a passive stance in this maelstrom. “To the Nigerian project, the Igbo have given a great deal yesterday, we are still doing so today, and have a lot more in store for a much greater tomorrow.
It is not only in the interest of the Igbo but alos in the best interest of the Nigerian people.” Agitation for self-determination While Kalu acknowledged that Biafra was a good dream born out of a necessity, which however went wrong, he maintained that it would be wrong for the Igbo to dream the same dream in a similar way and manner without factoring in the changes that have taken place since the first dream was aborted. His words: “I do not see the country disintegrating. Unfortunately, many Igbo people still hold on to the nostalgia of Biafra because they wonder the place of the Igbo in Nigeria and what the future political direction should be. “From the civil war era to the current terrorist activities of Boko Haram which targets south easterners, Christians and minorities, there has been an understandable revival of the Biafra dream for selfactualization. “I can understand some of our people’s frustration with Nigeria, hence their agitation for self-actualization. They romanticize Biafra and seem to believe that once Biafra is achieved all our present problems would disappear as if Biafra contains a significance dose of magical thinking. I disagree with this tendency. “I believe the future of the Igbo lies in contemporary Nigeria, where some Igbo of like minds will join with members of other ethnic groups in a multi-ethnic national political party, founded on justice, rule of law, equity and liberty. “The deep sense of injustice many Igbo feel as a result of the was the government has treated genocidal victims of the civil war, the terrorist activities of Boko Haram, the high handed approach of the security agencies towards the activities of non-violent groups like Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and extrajudicial killings taking place in Igbo land makes the agitation for Biafra viable.” But, he cautioned that to simply idealize Biafra and believe that it would be a solution to all the problems in Igbo land is to display naivety about human nature and politics.
He rather suggested: “What the Igbo need is a new vision that would encompass the lessons of Biafra, the changes that have taken place since the end of the civil war, the reality of present Nigeria and the hope of good government founded on justice, liberty and equality under the rule of law for all.” Need for true federalism Kalu insisted that Nigeria cannot escape the reality that the present structure of governance is counterproductive, adding that an appropriate structure of true federalism is what the country needs to change direction. His words: “If indeed Biafra will become a reality, it may not be through the barrel of the gun, it might happen because the Nigerian state came to its natural end because of years of ethnic and religious prejudices, injustice, visionless, irresponsible, corrupt and tyrannical leadership that failed to lay the foundation of a viable state and make the necessary social investments for its survival. “This would probably be the natural course of events if Nigeria continues to sleep walk into disaster and neglect honest nation building. In view of the above it would seem ill-advised to continue to pursue the Biafra dream in the way and manner some people are doing at the moment without regard to the present reality.
“It can only undermine the confidence of other ethnic groups in the Igbo and make it less likely for them to trust the Igbo with leadership and power if all that we do is an uncompromising demand for Biafra. It is difficult to have a happy marriage if a spouse is constantly threatening to a get a divorce at the slightest disagreement and the other puts a gun to the spouse’s head whenever he does not have his way. “The Igbo undermine their place in Nigeria by their agitation for Biafra at the time of crisis, and it is simply unwise to continue to do so when what majority of Nigerians seem to want is a better Nigeria and desire to stay together for several reasons other than the oil in the Niger Delta. “Igbo and Biafra have become intertwined with the future of Nigeria and it is impossible to conceive the emergence of Biafra through self-determination from the present Nigeria if genuine democracy takes root. To believe otherwise, would run in the face of the evidence and reality on ground.
It would be to apply faith where reason, knowledge and logic are needed, “We must not continue to undermine our position by threatening to leave the union each time we are vexed, we must learn to fight it through. Nigeria is most likely to survive in a form that gives greater autonomy to the different ethnic groups, with a strong federal government, which concentrates on external affairs, defence, finance, judiciary, internal affairs plus more. “Under the arrangement, it would become unnecessary if not outright naïve, for the Igbo or anyone to aspire to secede from the commonwealth of Nigeria as it would make no political sense nor bring any economic advantage by doing so. “Unless those who want Biafra just want a place where they and their families will be kings so that they can continue the mismanagement and killings they learnt and started in Nigeria and not make Biafra the Promised Land. “I believe that every honest and sincere Igbo man or woman should channel his or her energy towards actualizing true federalism, good leadership and government in Igbo land and Nigeria by actively joining the political process.
“The Igbo and all Nigerians should unite against corruption, religious intolerance, ethnic prejudice and fight for justice, equality of all before the law, liberty and protection of fundamemntal human rights. “What the Igbo need to do is to work together towards the reversion of the ubiquitous trend of the worst of us gaining power in both Igbo land and Nigeria by putting in place a system that will enable the best of us to emerge as leaders. “Great countries are ruled by their best minds and not by a band of common thieves and exmilitary juntas without respect for individual liberty and democracy that do nothing but devise ingenuous ways to loot the treasury and serve the vilest and most primitive of human instincts. “Without this political and cultural change and paradigm shift in our conception of our future and place in Nigeria, Igbo land will remain the most underdeveloped part of Nigeria. Making this necessary change will ensure that if and ever or when Nigeria collapses as a result of our collective irresponsibility, ignorance and corruption, the Igbo would be better placed to build a new and better nation based on justice, equity, rule of law, tolerance, development and honesty. “Therefore, my struggle is the struggle for true federalism, good government and democracy for Nigeria, based on civil values where the rule of law and justice reign supreme. There is nothing I want for the Igbo, which I do not want for other ethnic groups. There is nothing I wish for Christians, which I do not wish for Muslims.”
Politics
No president’ll embark on restructuring under present constitution – Akintoye
Prof. Banji Akintoye, a foremost historian and Second Republic member of the Senate recently emerged as leader of the Yoruba nation. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the state of the nation, calls for restructuring and the 2023 presidency, among other issues
Nigeria recently celebrated 59th Independence anniversary. What is your take on Nigeria at 59?
We started in the 1950s with the confidence that would make our country work. The fact that we immediately chose a federation was very helpful indeed in a country like ours, where there are many different nationalities, each having its own land, culture, history and pride. So, the only kind of constitution that can work is a federal arrangement. Our choosing a federation in 1949/50 was very helpful in the decade that followed. It is not that the structure of the federation was perfect; we ought not to have ended up with three large regions as people believed that we should have given the true nature of the country, which is that there are many nationalities in Nigeria.
We didn’t do that, but still we created a federation in which each of the three regions was free to do its very much. Each region had its own elected government and each region was in control of most of its affairs. Each region even had an agent, a representative, representing its interest abroad in London. So, it worked very well. And each region was able to grow at its own pace. And it looked as if Nigeria was on the part of greatness and people, who were young then, were very excited about our country.
I became a university student in 1956, and very soon after, I became considerably prominent in students’ politics and that meant I was going abroad often to represent Nigerian students in international students conferences in Africa and other parts of the world. During those days I saw Africa quite incisively and I came to the conclusion that Nigeria was the promise of the future for Africa; that we are the country that has the resources, manpower, education and direction to lead Africa from poverty and backwardness to prosperity and greatness. That was in the first decade of our existence as a country from 1952 to 1962.
In 1960, we became independent and it immediately became obvious that people ruling at the centre were not satisfied with the arrangement we’ve been living with. They wanted to control more of the resources and the activities of the regions and that is where the trouble started and the trouble has gone bigger and bigger. The trouble actually started in 1962, when the Federal Government interfered with internal politics of the Western Region. So, the Western Region began to decline. Western Region had been the leader in development, but it began to decline and the rest of Nigeria had declined, even more calamitous, until we are where we are now.
What do you think went wrong that led Nigeria to where it is today?
It is poor management and poor structuring; poor structuring because following the 1962 adventure by the Federal Government in the Western Region, Nigeria plunged into considerable chaos and the military took over. And there is no federal military anywhere in the world. The military is not trained to be federal; military is a unitary institution and so the military began to restructure Nigeria as a unitary country with a commander at the centre. He is the military president and commander of all the soldiers in the land. So, any soldier who is governor or whatever in any part of Nigeria is for him to command.
So, the Federal Government under the military became a commanding force for the whole of Nigeria and the idea of a federation gradually faded away under them. Unfortunately, every time the military left briefly to come and take over again, they gave us a constitution. It was the military who gave Nigeria a constitution. It was absurd, but that was what happened. It was the military that always give us constitution and it was a constitution in their own image; a constitution that recognises a powerful federal government.
Then something big came to add to the aberration. By 1970, oil had become a big phenomenon in Nigeria’s life, pumping a type of wealth we have never seen before into our national economy and so the Federal Government in control of everything naturally become the controller of the oil and controller of money and therefore power over all the governments of Nigeria, over all parts of Nigeria. And oil rather than becoming a blessing to people of Nigeria became a big curse because it then created a Federal Government in which a major venture was the propagation of corruption. So, that is the root of our problem.
But in the last 20 years we have had civilian administrations, is it fair to still be blaming the military…
When the last military government left in 1999, what did they do? They gave us a constitution and they didn’t let Nigerians see it; it was a constitution written under wraps and issued by decree.
Why has it been difficult for the civilian administrations to address the constitution issue?
Because whoever comes to power under that constitution, sees himself as a titan and mountain; he is no longer a simple Nigerian, he becomes god on earth. Everywhere in the world, people say the president of Nigeria is the most powerful politician on earth. There is nothing really restraining the president of Nigeria from doing anything under the constitution. He can make and unmake. So, it is difficult to get any Nigerian who becomes the president to say let us change the constitution. It is not going to work; it is not easy.
Look at former President Goodluck Jonathan; he comes from a region where there has been very tough fight for regional control and autonomy so that they can manage their affairs. Bright young men, highly educated young men of the Niger Delta area have died in the struggle. Jonathan came to power from that place, where his cousins had died fighting for something.
He came to power and just sat down in the midst of enormous gluttons of unrestrained power, and people were pushing him, begging him, appealing to him and admonishing him to institute measures towards restructuring. He didn’t want to do it; he was enjoying the power so much. I think Jonathan demonstrated most clearly the Nigerian in the position of a federal president. I don’t imagine that any Nigerian as president under this constitution would ever embarked seriously on restructuring of the federation.
What do you think should be done to address issues in the country?
The leaders have cried a lot. There is a body known as Afenifere in the South-West, the major organisation among the Yoruba people had cried for restructuring and insisted on it. The people from other parts of the country have joined. In the South-East, people are now saying, what we want is restructuring and of course the South-South has always wanted it. And now the Middle-Belt has joined and people are saying that if Nigeria is not restructured, the nation will break up. We will depart from Nigeria and so on and so forth. The people, who hold power at the centre, what are they doing? They are raising up their power more, so that they can restrain those who say they want to break away. So, it is getting worse and worse.
What do you think is the solution?
I look around the world and saw that in Hungary recently, the government decided to do something; people said we don’t want it. The government ignored them, so they moved into the streets and protested for months and now government has backed down in some areas and they are still asking for more change. I think ultimately that power in a society belongs to the people and the people at some point may have to take it in their hands to say this is what we want. I think it might be that that would change the situation.
Are you referring to a revolution?
I am not talking of a revolution; I am talking of people demonstrating peacefully but persistently for change in the management of their country.
But there have been several protests and rallies by Nigerians to demand for positive change in the management of the country…
There has not been one that has covered the land, with people asking for restructuring in those zones that have been crying for restructuring in Nigeria. It has been the big men in those regions that have been crying for restructuring. When former President Umar Yar’Adua died and there was talk in some parts of Nigeria that somebody from his part of Nigeria must succeed him against the provisions of the constitution, people went into the streets and that resolved the problem.
So, the argument that Jonathan should not be president just disappeared. There was no violence. So, I am not asking for revolution, what I am saying is that the people of Nigeria, especially the people of the badly affected areas of Nigeria; the South and Middle Belt, if they will collectively pour out in the street and peacefully demand that the constitution of their country be changed, it can be changed.
Do you think they have what it takes to achieve this, considering your perception that a Nigerian president is very powerful?
You can limit the power of government by your behaviour. If you go into the streets and young men are throwing stones, breaking houses and killing people, of course the Federal Government must act forcefully against them.
Naturally, that is the duty of the Federal Government. But if the people just pour out on the streets, singing songs for days and not going away for weeks, I am sure things will change. Few months ago, you emerged as the new Yoruba leader, what do you make of the development? Yoruba is a very large and resourceful nation. We are part of a country and we have demonstrated very much that we are able and willing to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Nigeria.
We have done that very much. The moments that there have been crises, it has been often in the Western Region; Yoruba stepping forward to provide way forward. The last one was between 2013 and 2014, when it looked like there was going to be a break up.
The Federal Government was in tatters and the political party that formed the government was in crisis. People were talking of secession all over the country and so on and so forth. But, a group of Yoruba politicians came out and formed an alliance with an unlikely ally; put down their resources and political expertise to create a new political party, which then boldly promised change, and the party of change won the election. They won the presidential election and won the majority in the National Assembly and it looks like everything was okay. But the problem is that in Nigeria, whenever Yoruba people come out like that, provide solutions, Nigeria just go back to where it was, which is chaos and trouble. And in the last four years, we have seen probably worse chaos and trouble that we have ever seen.
How would you describe the controversy that trailed your emergence as Yoruba leader?
I think there has been misunderstanding. The Yoruba nation is a very large and ancient civilization. We are more democratic probably than most people in the whole world and therefore the Yoruba person speaks his mind. So, there is nothing wrong with the Yoruba people and group of Yoruba people saying this is where we want to go and another group saying it is not where we want to go or what we want to do.
What people have been protesting about is the mode of the election; it is not about me, but the mode of the election.
We Yoruba people operate through organisations; that is our history and culture. Whenever Yoruba feel there is an issue, they form organisations to address it.
There are many Yoruba organisations and about 50 of them met in Ibadan; they didn’t even discuss with me. They just met and said they are going to elect a leader to face the danger of the moment – the Fulani invasion of Yoruba land, kidnapping of people and so on. So, they gathered; they didn’t discuss with Bola Tinubu and I, and neither of us knew they were meeting.
So, they did an election and elected me. People are saying you might have appointed the person who is good for the job but you didn’t involve the rest of us. Some, in other to make their case, have also attacked me personally, but it doesn’t matter. I don’t hold anything against them. I know what they are doing. It is not that they hate me or have anything against me; it is just that they wanted me to reject what the groups have done. But looking at what they have done and their motivation, it will be difficult for me to say no.
But, one thing I know for sure is that they are not saying they are electing a leader, who will replace an old man like Chief Reuben Fasoranti. That is not what they are saying. What they are saying is that they need a leader, who they can relate with; who understands them because I have been going around, visiting all parts of Yoruba land. Out of my personal interest in the welfare of the Yoruba people, I have been speaking out. I have done research on what the Fulani are doing, which I have submitted to Afenifere.
It is 23-page research, which I did partly in Nigeria and partly in West Africa. And I have visited places mostly oppressed by Fulani invasion. I have been to some bushes in Yoruba land speaking to some Fulani and I know that they are not Nigerian Fulani. Those I spoke to don’t understand Hausa and English, which are the two major languages they should know. That was what these young people saw that made them to decide that it has to be me.
Ordinarily, if it is politics, it would be Tinubu of course because he is the leader of the largest political party in Yoruba land. Are you invariably saying that Tinubu should be regarded as Yoruba political leader?
No! I am saying that if they have been thinking of partisan politics, of course, they would have appointed Tinubu. Why do you think so? He is the leader of the largest political party in Yoruba land.
So, if they have been thinking of getting a man in partisan politics; he is obviously the biggest partisan politician in Yoruba land. Can he be regarded as political leader of Yoruba? That is not what I am saying. If they have been looking for somebody from partisan politics, Tinubu would have been the ultimate unquestioned choice. He is the leader of the largest political group in Yoruba land, but they said they don’t want a partisan politician.
That was the only reason they rejected him. Some people nominated him and said he is the leader of the largest political party in the land, which is true, but the majority said ‘we don’t want a partisan politician.’
They were looking for somebody who could operate across board, who is known to be non-partisan. Why did you accept the position of Yoruba leader, when there is Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who many regard as Yoruba leader? The young men, who elected me, have their reasons. Should they have called it Yoruba leader; that is there choice. For me, I understand that by the position, they are saying I should do at a higher level and space, what I have being doing and that they will support me in doing it. On that understanding, I accepted. So, I am going to be doing more intensively, what I have being doing before because I now have the support of these people.
How do you feel that some individual and groups rejected your emergence as Yoruba leader?
Some people are saying they want it and some are saying they don’t want it. I am not pretending that such does not exist, but I am going to be doing what I have been doing and what these young men are supporting me to do.
So, you are not worried about the rejection? It is my land and I know it has always been so. A man became a king in Yoruba land and people are crying against it for a long time; that doesn’t mean that he must quit. That is not our culture. We are Yoruba and we are very democratic people.
How would you react to the speculation that your emergence has something to do with some Yoruba politicians’ aspirations for the 2023 presidential elections? Why will I want to be interested in partisan politics? I am not interested in partisan politics. People are saying that because they just want to say things that are hostile. Everybody knows that I am not interested in partisan politics. I cannot take part in Nigeria’s politics. I formed an organisation abroad in 2006 and we decided from day one that we are not going to be partisan; we are going to be emphatically non-partisan and that is what we are and that make us effective. We ended up having members in most countries of the world. The organisation exists and I am still its patron. I am not partisan and I am not interested in partisan politics.
No way! Do I have friends among the partisan politicians, of course, I do. I am born in this land and my extended family is everywhere. For instance, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande is my younger brother. If you see me by his side, will you say I am in partisan politics?
No, I am not in partisan politics. I am rigidly and emphatically non-partisan and I cannot take part in partisan politics. I was invited to come and be like a father to one of the political parties and I said: ‘I am sorry, I cannot do it, I am not partisan.’
Why did you reject the offer?
How can I?
If I have made myself known to the world as non-partisan, should I come back home and be a member of a political party? It doesn’t make sense to me. I can never take part in partisan politics again. I took part in partisan politics in the past. I was a leader in the Action Group Youths Organisation in the 1950s and early 1960s. I was one of the founders of the Action Group Students Association in Ibadan. I was part of the founders of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and I belong to the intellectual wing of what used to be called Ife Group that really worked on the details, ideology and programmes of development of the party, closing working with our father, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
As a result of my activities in the Action Group Youths Association, as a graduate student in Ibadan, my people nominated me for election in 1964 federal election, which made me the youngest person in that election, which we did not lose but we boycotted.
When we formed UPN and it was time for election, Papa Awolowo was the first person who spoke about me going to the Senate and my people in the senatorial district elected me without me doing anything. I became a senator and very loyal member and one of the leaders of the party. I was Secretary to the UPN Parliamentary caucus in the National Assembly. I have played partisan politics before, but the time has come when in my old age, I must be able to speak to all my people. I must be able to enter all the houses. I must be able to enter the office of every governor. I must be able to attend every meeting and say to them: ‘Focus on the welfare of the Yoruba people.’ That is what I want to do.
What is your take on 2023 presidency, especially Yoruba’s quest to produce the next president? As a Yoruba, I want a Yoruba man to be president everyday, forever. We will work it out and I do hope that the right thing would be done. I am not going to take part in their partisan politics.
So, if I do anything, it would be counseling people who approach me and perhaps also pray for them. As Yoruba leader, what is your message to be your people?
For Yoruba people, I won’t say don’t play partisan politics; play partisan politics as you like, but remember that you have a nation that has a great history, great civilization and great prospect in the world. Don’t let your nation be destroyed by the circumstances of today’s Nigeria. Stand up and defend your land. Yoruba people, do not run away in the face of this Fulani aggression. Use whatever you can to disarm them and take the guns away from them and protect your lives. But remember we Yoruba have a very good injunction in our culture; always be hospitable to foreigners.
That is a powerful injunction in our culture; don’t forget that injunction. So, do not hurt anybody, who is not endangering Yoruba land. But, if anybody comes endangering Yoruba land, find something to deal with him and disarm him.
Politics
Guber poll: Kogi people abhor incitement, threats – PDP tells el-Rufai
Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai that people of Kogi State abhor incitements and threats during election.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) appointed el-Rufai as Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the November 16 Kogi State governorship election.
PDP in a statement Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the people of Kogi State were aware of the “body bag” metaphor.
It warned the Kaduna State governor that people of Kogi have a long standing history of tough resistance to forceful occupation and control.
“Governor el-Rufai therefore should not bother to lead a failed team of an expansionist force into a lost battle.
“He should rather use the opportunity to counsel Governor Yahaya Bello to accept his rejection by the people of Kogi state and be ready to face the burden of a crushing defeat on November 16,” the statement added.
Politics
Guber poll: El-Rufai, six govs, others to relocate to Kogi
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja
Ahead of next month’s governorship election in Kogi State not less than seven governors, one Senator, four House of Representatives members, six ministers and other leaders and chieftains of the party are billed to relocate to the state for the contest.
This was announced at the inauguration of the National Campaign Council for Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship election by the Chairman of the Campaign Council for Kogi State and the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.
The Kaduna State governor in his remarks after the inauguration said: “After the flag-off, I will like to ask most of the committee members to relocate to Lokoja and remain there in preparation for the final burial and nailing of the coffin of the PDP.”
El-Rufai also said that it was pertinent for the All Progressives Congress (APC) members to work for the victory of the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in the forthcoming election because he is ardent supporter and believer of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Speaking further, El-Rufai said: “Looking at the 56 members of the campaign council some of them are my elder brothers. I want to thank the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for having this dose of confidence on this campaign council. I promise on behalf of the Council that we will not let the party down
“Mr. Chairman, Kogi is different from Bayelsa in two respects. The first is that it is an APC controlled state, which makes it easier but reelection are far more difficult to prosecute than when you are running for the first time. In your second term, you must run on your record and you must have offended many people. So, you spend more time going round for reconciliation than if you are contesting for the first time without any record or any enemy.
“I am convinced that the good work done by His Excellency, Yahaya Bello in the last four years, the combined efforts of all of us focused and unity of purpose, we will deliver Kogi State with even a wider margin than in the past election.”
Politics
PDP blames Gov Bello for Niger’s unending insecurity challenges
Daniel Atori, Minna
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for the incessant insecurity situation in parts of the state saying he (governor) used an “arrangee” model of amnesty for the release of bandits.
In a statement signed by the state secretary of the PDP, Barrister Suleiman Zhigun and made available to the New Telegraph on Sunday, the PDP called on the governor “to cut his travels and cost, stay at home to hold regular security meetings and urgently provide reliefs to those affected by the menace”.
It should be recalled that despite the Memorandum of Understanding reached for a peace pact between the bandits and the state government, the bandits have reneged and carried out several attacks.
According to Zhigun: “The incessant insecurity situation has led to wanton destruction of lives and property across Niger State has continued unabetted.
“This is as a result of the truancy and jump around style of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who since emerging as governor has not found it deserving, to give the security architecture a face lift, save for a few ‘tokumbo’ unseviceable hilux vehicles bought at cut throat prices.”
He noted that the security agencies in the state are still battling with the brand new Nissan pick-ups donated to them five years ago by the PDP-led Governor Babangida Aliyu’s administration which expired since 2015.
Politics
One killed, two injured as thugs ambush Kogi PDP guber candidate’s convoy
An ambush on the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, on Saturday at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State has left one person dead and two others injured.
Wada was on his way to Kogi East PDP stakeholders’ meeting when the incident happened.
In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Communications of Kogi State PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Austin Okai said, the attack led to the death of a young man identified as Yusuf Seidu Uhiene on the spot.
It was also reported that two of PDP loyalists, Nasir Sule and Ilemona sustained injuries from gun shots by those suspected to be political thugs.
The party said: “Our candidate, Engr Musa Wada, today (Saturday) was in Anyigba to attend the Kogi East PDP stakeholders meeting. He was in between the main road and Harbour Bay, venue of the meeting, When the incident occurred.”
The PDP governorship Campaign Council, while condemning the attack, appealed to the Nigeria Police in Kogi State to checkmate activities of armed men, saying that, “the attackers are suspected to be thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress.”
The Council said it has lodged a complaint of the incident at the Divisional Police at Anyigba through the PDP Ward Chairman, adding that perpetrators of the heinous act must be brought to justice.
The statement allayed fears that the dreaded activities of the suspected APC thugs in Anyigba and other parts of the local government might create voter apathy if not checked, adding that Abocho, Ajiolo and their surroundings have become a hotbed of thuggery attacks.
“The new way of laying ambush by the APC thugs to discourage the PDP from prosecuting its campaign due to commence soon is unacceptable.
“We condemned the extermination of a promising young man today, who innocently was going about what he believes in without any provocation,” the party noted.
Politics
One killed, two injured as thugs ambush Kogi PDP guber candidate’s convoy
An ambush on the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, on Saturday at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State has left one person dead and two others injured.
Wada was on his way to Kogi East PDP stakeholders’ meeting when the incident happened.
In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Communications of Kogi State PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Austin Okai said, the attack led to the death of a young man identified as Yusuf Seidu Uhiene on the spot.
It was also reported that two of PDP loyalists, Nasir Sule and Ilemona sustained injuries from gun shots by those suspected to be political thugs.
The party said: “Our candidate, Engr Musa Wada, today (Saturday) was in Anyigba to attend the Kogi East PDP stakeholders meeting. He was in between the main road and Harbour Bay, venue of the meeting, When the incident occurred.”
The PDP governorship Campaign Council, while condemning the attack, appealed to the Nigeria Police in Kogi State to checkmate activities of armed men, saying that, “the attackers are suspected to be thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress.”
The Council said it has lodged a complaint of the incident at the Divisional Police at Anyigba through the PDP Ward Chairman, adding that perpetrators of the heinous act must be brought to justice.
The statement allayed fears that the dreaded activities of the suspected APC thugs in Anyigba and other parts of the local government might create voter apathy if not checked, adding that Abocho, Ajiolo and their surroundings have become a hotbed of thuggery attacks.
“The new way of laying ambush by the APC thugs to discourage the PDP from prosecuting its campaign due to commence soon is unacceptable.
“We condemned the extermination of a promising young man today, who innocently was going about what he believes in without any provocation,” the party noted.
Politics
SDGs central to global development, says Oganga
In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, Africa Regional Representative for World’s Largest Lesson and Club 17 Africa, working in partnership with the were adopted by the United Nations, Dr. Mina Ogbanga, speaks the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and how Nigeria can ensure overall national development from the yardsticks
What is the objective of the World’s Largest Lesson Training of Trainers (ToT) on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), which just held in Abuja, where you functioned as the major facilitator?
We are really interested in spreading information about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our interest is in promoting awareness advocacy and a lot of innovations around SDG amongst children, youths and any other person who is interested taking action to address local challenges.
We have realised that, for a long time, we have been activating directly young people, children and youths across communities, Internally Displaced Persons’ camps and schools. So, at this very interesting moment, with support from the UNICEF, the world needs to build capacity of young people who will be SDGs champions; in a wider sense, those who will be SDGs Fellows, people who you can call on any time to come and mainstream SDGs into development planning, who can talk about localising SDGs among young people, who can talk about issues about bringing the information of the SDGs into every nook and cranny. So, there was a need to build capacity to deliberately do those things, and that was why this Training of Trainers was organised, to be able to help youths reach their peers and other young people out there with the information.
What is the role of UNICEF in the capacity building training?
UNICEF was the key convener. UNICEF made it possible for us to identify the appropriate young people for Cohort 2, 2019. It behooved on UNICEF to identify credible committed young people with the pedigree of experience in fields of development, who may not know much about the SDGs per se. Those are the kind of people that came and participated in the training, and those were the kind of people whose capacities were built to take this initiative down to the states where we are going to work in.
You said that the UNICEF identified the facilitators who participated in the training programme, what was actually your role in the event?
My role was to promote the training and participation and build their skills. I can say that our duty basically is about human capital development, to enable them be able to carry out the task primarily in a very good way. So, UNICEF did the convening in this maiden edition, and in future, there will be a call for application.
What is the role of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult & Non-Formal Education (NMEC) in the whole project?
Just as their name implies, the role of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult & Non-Formal Education (NMEC), is to ensure that there is mass awareness on strategic issues that affect the educational matters especially issues around development processes that affect the goals that are in line with education initiative. So, they are part of those who are also supporting this effort at creating awareness, promoting advocacy and mainstreaming understanding of the SDGs into development planning. So, they are also a part of the process. They are in active part of the process.
How many states of the country were the facilitators you produced from the just concluded programme deployed to, and which states are involved?
They were deployed to eight states for now, and they include: Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Jigawa and Anambra. For now, we don’t have in the South-West, South- South and North Central.
You said that the SDGs came up in 2015 to replace the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). What are the significant differences between the SDGs and the MDGs?
Well, there are various differences. You can even categorise them into strategic differences in terms of practice, methodology and implementation procedures. You can even separate them in terms of their numbers because the MDGs had eight goals but SDGs have 17. That is already two different issues. So, the SDGs appear to be the broader version of the MDGs. The SDGs are looking at broader issues than the MDGs but all at the same time addressing sustainable development.
What can you say led to the abrogation of the MDGs and introduction of the SDGs?
They all have 15-year targets. The MDGs was 2000-2015 and SDGs is now 2015-2030. But one of the striking differences is that MDGs had eight development goals while the SDGs have 17. Then the SDGs is a broader call to action to promote more social inclusion, environmental sustainability and economic growth on a larger platform; mainstreaming the needs of a larger group of people which was not particularly the case before.
Disaggregation was done according to sex, age, religion, location and all those kinds of things unlike the way MDGs were done. And the strategies being used to deploy SDGs actually are a bit different, which is making people own the process unlike when people saw MDGs just as a contractual process, where their ability to get an MDGs contract helped them in doing one thing or another. Nobody linked those processes exactly to achieve overall quality of life improvements. Ironically, unless if it will improve in future, MDGs had five times more money than the SDGs.
It appears that your central targets are schools in the states and communities. Would you clarify this?
No, the central targets are not the schools. The central targets are young people. If we find young people in communities we go there; if we find young people in the IDP camps we go there, if we find them in universities, secondary schools, anywhere we find them, we go there. They are our interest because believe that once they understand the process and understand how to mainstream the SDGs, every other thing will fall into place. The facilitators deployed to states are not going to concentrate on schools, rather they are going to be teaching young people from different places. They are not going to schools to teach, they are going to states where youths have already been gathered, and these youths are from different places.
What is Club 17 Africa?
Club 17 Africa is the name of the Project. That’s the project that everybody is doing. It is the focus of the task across the world. But I have an NGO called Centre for Development Support Initiative. I created the Club 17 Africa; my friend created the World Largest Lesson and both of them were adopted by the United Nations.
How do you explain SDGs challenge?
There is what we call the SDGs Club challenge, which means competition. It is called SDGs competition among people, among schools, young people in communities, IDP camps. The whole idea is for them to identify a problem, start thinking through the solution and proffer innovation on how to solve that problem. Then they will enter that their solution into a competition, and then if they win, that’s fine.
Is the Federal Government deeply involved in your programme?
Nigerian Government can’t say anything more in this whole thing because they are the ones driving it. It is the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs that is driving it. Ours is to provide necessary backup. And that is how you can get ownership of any project. Once the people are able to understand how useful this project is to them, and own the process, it can be sustained. No White man or Black man or Blue man can give you the development you need other than the development you are ready to participate in the process. If they come and dump their western technology or ideas and there is nobody to drive it, what will you do? So, people have to understand it, own it, localize it, customise it and domestic it, then you will see that it can be effectively run.
What is your advice to Nigerians towards embracing the SDGs programmes?
SDGs is a global agenda to promote social inclusion, environmental sustainability and economic growth. It is like giving you an expo before exam. They told you that this is the problem to which you contributed to identifying. So, don’t stress yourself looking for how to solve it; just go to the place. You say your problem is education, then go to education goal, look at the indicators. There are variables to measure life expectancy, there are different variables to measure educational performance. If you don’t know those variables, you cannot say that you have brought about development. Unfortunately, some government people or anybody else say that they are doing much development work in quote but they are not linking it to SDGs. So it does not actually count in the global space that anything is happening.
If you are building one million roads and you don’t want to call it anything, and yet the one million roads are adding to the achievement of the SDGs but you don’t know it and you don’t want to know it because you think that it will take away the contract, you are losing and that portion of your work is not going to be recognised in the global platform. And those are the kinds of things that have moved Nigeria backward because our activities are not effectively reported. If our activities are effectively reported and effectively mainstreamed into development planning, you see that Nigeria will step up a bit.
When you even know anything about the SDGs and you are building water tanks every day. So, you don’t know that there is water tank in SDGs 6. If you don’t link it, your matter will not reach the VNR, which is the main reporting template for Nigeria. So, people need to understand that the need to start mainstreaming development planning into the SDGs and mainstream the SDGs into the development planning. Also, you work at quality localising of these SDGs materials. It is a simple thing. If you don’t use this expo, you can’t generate your own.
One hundred and ninety three governments came together; where were you? Nigeria was there and we agreed that this is what we will be using for our development plans. Now you want to sit down and do your own development plan; that is jeopardising the process. So, people need to think about how to start now to own the process, and mainstream SDGs into the activities, and it will help you make your activities count.
Politics
‘A’Ibom youths should embrace Udom’s development efforts’
Mr. Ephraim Akparawa Inyang-Eyen, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works, in this chat with some editors, speaks on Governor Udom Emmanuel’s achievements in critical sectors. He also charges youths to rediscover their potentials in order to take advantage of the impending economic boom in the state
Governor Udom Emmanuel is on his second term on the saddle. How has he fared in your assessment?
I will make a bold attempt to summarily analyse all the sector of our state’s economy. In the road sectors, I think we have done very well and just like the governor said its completion agenda, what we should be doing now is to make a very conscious attempt to complete what we have started.
I can tell you authoritatively that the dualised roads which will give the state a different image, a paradigm shift is on the completion agenda. Look at the Uyo – Ikot Ekpene Road in which people have embarrassed Udom’s administration even though the contract was overpriced, the job as at today has advanced to Four Points by Sheraton. We want to take it up a little and discharge the road by the roundabout at Ikot Ekpene.
We are very confident that by December, the much talked about Ikot Ekpene Road will be ready. The Ikot Oku Ikono – Etinan Road 20km dualised has a flyover in which we have started paying compensations, if you go there, work is in top gear with men working day and night. So Ikot-Oku-Ikono Etinan is on the agenda for completion by May, 2020.
Then Etinan-Ndunuyo, you will see that we are just at 600 metres to East West Road and compensation have been paid on that road while the bridge piling at Ekpene Ukpa has started. That road will certainly be ready by May, 2020. If you come back to the Etinan-Eket Road, one of the projects we inherited that was virtually abandoned as at today we have paid compensation and crossed Etinan by the General Hospital which was the major fear of the people. We will further link up that road after paying compensation from Afaha Nsit to Ndiya.
Eket remodeling I can assure you would have been completed by December but the rain has altered our plans and I can tell you that by January/February, we will finish Eket remodeling Phase I. If you look at other roads done by the Udom’s administration like the one in Ini Local Government Area done by Particular Construction Company, the bridge the people said never existed is one we drive on during our last visit. Once the rains are over we will lay the final wearing coach asphalt on the road. Several other roads are also receiving attention.
Has the health sector been neglected?
This government operates with data. When Governor Udom Emmanuel came, the only functional hospital was the Teaching Hospital at Abak Road which was converted into a Secondary Health Centre instead of Tertiary Health Centre. Emmanuel came and took pains to bring back secondary health centers with the overhauling of St. Lukes Hospital, Anua. The first day we visited Etinan General Hospital we had more snakes than human beings there. Today the hospital is working at optimum level. When we visited Uruan Hospital at Itu Mbang, it was the same story, but today it is a digitalised hospital. When we visited Iquitta Oron General Hospital, everything had virtually collapsed but today it is in top shape. If you go to Ikono, you will find a rebranded general hospital. If you go to Ikot Okoro Oruk Anam the hospital is working, Emmanuel Hospital in Eket is almost ready; the general hospital in Onna is set to go. So I will say that Governor Emmanuel has done well in the health sector. The governor will soon storm the Ikot Ekpene General Hospital to clean it up and turn it to a training centre for nurses and midwives.
The governor has also ensured adequate personnel to run these hospitals with the facilities there are world class. I am very convinced that soonest all the 10 federal constituencies in Akwa Ibom will have theirs. I recall with nostalgia that when we visited the Ikot Okoro Hospital in Oruk Anam, the place has already turned to cassava farm, but today outside parading the best facilities, it is completely digitalised. So if each of the 10 federal constituencies has a functional digitalised hospital then you should be convinced that Emmanuel’s administration has taken the health of the people into big consideration.
The education sector is suffering in many states of the federation. What is the picture in Akwa Ibom?
Education in Akwa Ibom up to secondary school level is free. The government also pays WAEC, NECO and virtually all other major fees. Several structures have been put in place for pupils and students. If you take over a decaying system as the governor inherited, restoration takes a process so if the governor met 200 dilapidated schools and in four years was able to do between 150 and 180. Some people will avoid the 180 that have been rebuilt and go take pictures of the remaining 20 in bad state and post on the internet. These structures took time to collapse and same people kept quiet and overlook them but now we have a listening governor. They want to make a mockery of the system. The governor has maintained the free education policy. NECO fees are paid as at when due, same with WAEC and as we have more intakes yearly some mischievous people are saying the intakes are going down. We have our statistics and don’t listen to such distractions.
You state has an airline. What is its status and how is it contributing to the development of the state?
I think Akwa Ibom is doing extremely well. We are the only state in this country today that is not just running an airline but a very effective one. The report from Ibom Air so far is excellent. When the governor mooted the idea, people described it as a scam but the same people are using the airline and I don’t know whether people can fly with scam. The truth is that governor Emmanuel has broken the jinx in that sector in the entire country. Even the Federal Government of Nigeria till date is unable to have a national carrier but we have one in Akwa Ibom because of the caliber of the governor on the saddle.
The airport will soon have a digital terminal building and upon completion the airport will be compared with the best in the world. The second runway and taxi way are also there which you will only see again in Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, in Abuja. These are all efforts of the state government. The deep seaport is on course, the governor had directed me to resume the construction of the Ibom super highway which will serve as direct access to the Ibom Deep Sea Port and that is what embolden me to call out my people in Eket Senatorial District to get ready to take advantage of what comes with a Seaport of that magnitude. If you check well the wealth of most nation are domiciled in the ground and the sea. By the time the deep sea port comes on stream, the entire economy of the state will witness a boom to the point that there will be less emphasis on federation allocation. Akwa Ibom will be next to Lagos in economy.
On Housing and industrialisation, where does the state stand?
Government is interested in the actualizing the housing estate in Uruan and efforts are in top gear in this regard. Work is ongoing there. In the same vein, the low cost Housing Estate along Oron Road is making progress among others. The ongoing estate for civil servants in the state is also nearing completion.
I have said at different forum that the industrialisation is not only real but the industries are there working for all to see. The location of the industry is simple Economics 101 in which we are thought that nearness of raw materials and others factors are the major consideration in citing the industry. You see that the industries are concentrated around a particular belt to enable them share facilities in addition to nearness to their raw materials and guaranteed peaceful co-existence with their various host communities.
For instance, the power substation in Mkpat Enin will ensure substantial energy to the Flour Mills among other companies in that axis if one of the industries is cited, for instance, in Ini Local Council Area, they will be operating on generators because they can’t share from the energy from the concentrated power substation in the Mkpat Enen Area.
So the industrial revolution in Akwa Ibom is real. Another instance is the newly commissioned ply wood factory which is so critical to furniture making, if someone hopes to start a furniture factory, he will like to cite it close to the ply wood factory to take advantage of both the raw materials and the power. The governor came prepared for industrialisation and by 2023 when he will leave the stage; he would have made the state advanced industrial hub in Africa. These companies are ones that will contribute to economy via employment, contribute to our IGR and further carry out their corporate social responsibility.
By the time the seaport is ready do you know what the multiplier effects will be on our economy? The hotels in the entire Eket area and beyond will be over patronized by those who will come down to drive the seaport project. Again I must emphisis here that with God on our side and more money in the hands of the Governor, Akwa Ibom will lively have the best road network in Nigeria soon.
What is the philosophy behind the selection of youths from Eket Senatorial District for mentorship and entrepreneurial training as against giving “hand outs”?
Whenever things are done over a period of time, I look at the results overtime. I have seen the culture of youths relying on “hand outs” and also the culture of “landing” anytime you have interface with them as very trivial and I specifically called the youths of my village in Ikot Ebiere and they came.
I challenged them to account for all the “landings” they have received and what they achieved with it. They were all shocked and looked in amazement. I sat down and think deeply, if you need a good plumber, tiller, mechanic and many other skilled laborers, you hardly found an Akwa Ibom son. We use virtually outsiders to give us quality jobs on things ordinarily our youths should be doing.
Politics
How Martha Udom Emmanuel’s pet project, FEYREP, is tackling scourge of rape
W
ives of prominent political leaders usually take on projects to give succour to different causes and people in their society. The most prominent of wives who took up such pet projects was Lady Bird Johnson, wife of former US President Lyndon Johnson. She was a remarkable advocate for beautifying the nation’s cities and highways for she strongly espoused that: “where flowers bloom, so does hope”.
The ‘Highway Beautification’ Act was informally known as “Lady Bird’s Bill.” Former President George Bush had said that he always remembered the former First Lady every time he drove from Houston to the Presidential Library in College Station and marvelled at the countryside’s wildflowers. Her legacy, he said, “is in full glory in the springtime…she made the world beautiful in so many ways.”
US Secretary of the Interior during Johnson’s administration submits that “Lady Bird Johnson did more than plant flowers in public places…she served the country superbly by planting environmental values in the minds of the nation’s leaders and citizens.” Indeed, her legacy lives on.
Martha Udom Emmanuel and FEYREP
Back home in Nigeria, to complement her husband’s economic renaissance and industrialization agenda, Martha Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has taken to heart a pet project; a cause against one of society’s greatest ills.
Through her pet project, Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Program (FEYREP), there has been empowerment of women in the 31 local government council areas of the state. The catalogue of things done is impressive:
Care for hundreds of orphans and less privileged children in the 5 Government Homes; provision of N200,000 grant each for about 500 women organisations across the 31 LGAs to enable them leverage on the public-partnership initiative of the State Government; provision of grants each and wrappers for about 600 widows across the 31 LGAs to boost their businesses and alleviate poverty; donation of over 200 wheel chairs and 100 special writing desks for physical challenged persons in tertiary institutions and secondary schools; the training of 20 visually impaired persons in different skills at the Nigerian Farm Craft Centre, Lagos and subsequent empowerment for them to start up their business in the development trade learnt; sponsorship of 155 widows to Jerusalem for pilgrimage.
Seaside communities have had seafood processing factories built. There are also, ultra-modern (FEYREP) Cassava Processing and Oil Palm Processing. The First Lady is all about empowering women. She believes in stabilizing the home front because an unstable marriage can lead to a broken home. Such break ups is often traceable to the inability of the woman to make financial contribution towards the children and development of the family.
Mrs. Emmanuel has been working to ensure that women are empowered to support their husband.
Hundreds of expectant mothers from the 31 local government areas of the state have benefited from her free medical care and baby packages.
The programme is tagged: “Pregnancy, Child Birth and Beyond”. A good number of indigenes have been sponsored to India for surgeries and in collaboration with the MTN Foundation, many blind are now seeing.
More importantly, houses have been built for widows and widowers. A striking picture is seen on the internet of a widow with her two hands lifted up in joy, while standing with her two young daughters before their newly constructed house, built for them by Lady Martha Emmanuel.
Martha Emmanuel strikes one as a humble individual having a calming influence on whoever comes around her. She grew up seeing her parents’ philanthropic nature of training a good number of people, who are all successful today. As the daughter of a university professor, she exhibits those refined feminine qualities that represent true home training.
Her poise and admirable demeanour is in clear contrast with that of a high-ranking female government official who recently, was seen using ‘beer parlour’ language during a live television broadcast. And despite entreaties that such uncouth language is not permitted, she dug her feet down and persisted in the ways of motor park touts.
It is not uncommon to see women in high offices of the land lose it and exhibit those traits that decent and refined women find revolting. There are, however, still a few women who continue to hold high the flag of real womanhood; unspoiled by the murky terrains of position and authority. Lady Martha Emmanuel is one of such individuals.
FEYREP and combating the scourge of rape
Martha Emmanuel has also demonstrated her passionate fight against the morbid crime of rape. Although rape has almost become an official instrument of war, the continuous degeneration of the civil society into this horrible malaise has agitated her spirit. She has constantly been outspoken about the exposure of those caught in this heinous act to the public. Consider her words:
“The menace of gender-based violence is a cause for concern to everyone. And why it is so worrisome is because the people they are defiling are babies, toddlers of two years, three years, four years, six years. These are the age range we are seeing these days. And by the grace of God, through the sensitization we have been carrying out, people have been reporting such cases and the culprits are being prosecuted. That is the good thing about it. It is so bad. What we intend to do now is that we don’t want to hide these people anymore. Before now when they are caught, we take them to court, prosecute them. Now, we want to expose them to the world so that other people will learn from it. You people (the media) will help us publish their names, show them on television, tell where they come from, and tell the world what they have done. We are not going to hide them anymore because the menace is getting out of hand. If you happen to see one of the victims you will cry.”
FEYREP has partnered with the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) to establish a Gender-Based Violence Centre in the state to temporarily cater for abused persons until they are sorted out.
She said: “You cannot eradicate crime, but you can reduce the level. I don’t know why a man will rape a six-year-old girl; I don’t know why a man will rape a three-year-old girl. I don’t know why a man with four wives will rape a nine-year-old girl. These are people that have children; some have grandchildren. Why do you defile a young girl? What pleasure are you looking for?”
Martha Udom Emmanuel by her message is saying: “What gives you the right to do what you want with her body? How dare you try to take away value of her body? You made her feel worthless, small and unimportant, like an object. You will not only be jailed, you will be shamed forever. You couldn’t even respect a woman and I’m speaking out to get society to know you so as to spare the next girl who not only can get STD or get pregnant, you will damage her mentally; women who are actually young and cautious.”
There is a consensus that not enough people understand how heinous rape is. In America, there is the National Sexual Assault Hotline and the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Martha Emmanuel’s FEYREP has created a Nigerian Hotline.
Apparently, some men feel so entitled to women that they will not accept no as an answer. Some men feel that they can take what they want by force – and because of rape culture, it’s reinforced that it’s the victim’s fault. Some feel it’s not really rape because the woman was wearing a revealing outfit.
Until recently, available evidences suggest that rapists may also be motivated by the likelihood that their victims will not report the assault. By virtue of being a rape victim, a woman becomes the perceived agent of her family’s shame.
In a bizarre twist, she changes from a victim into a guilty party, responsible for bringing dishonour upon her family or community. As a result, female victims, whether for fear of being seen this way, or because they see themselves this way, are extremely reluctant to report rape. The shame of rape may prevent women, who would rather bury their dishonour, from seeking justice.
Only an improved awareness of the criminal act of a rapist will help women to resist the embarrassment attached to such an act and go for exposing their attacker. It is essential that efforts to achieve this are increased so that what has been trivialized in the past is stopped.
In a nutshell, Martha Udom’s efforts through her pet project, FAYREP, at curbing rape and sexual violence against women has yielded a lot of results. Such a cause being taken by high government personnel has instilled not only the fear of prosecution but also the dread of public shaming in would-be culprits.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Escaped Kano zoo lion finally captured
-
Politics12 hours ago
Guber poll: El-Rufai, six govs, others to relocate to Kogi
-
News18 hours ago
Border closure: Ghana trade union calls for boycott of Nigerian goods
-
Education20 hours ago
Apology after Indian students wear cardboard boxes for exams
-
Politics20 hours ago
One killed, two injured as thugs ambush Kogi PDP guber candidate’s convoy
-
News9 hours ago
IPPIS: ASUU mobilises members for showdown with FG
-
Politics20 hours ago
One killed, two injured as thugs ambush Kogi PDP guber candidate’s convoy
-
News13 hours ago
Abiodun vows to correct haphazard infrastructure in Ogun Central