August meeting: Empowering women for development

It used to be a gathering of women to show wealth. But the August meeting, held by women in Igbo land is now a movement, a serious issue of homecoming that addresses challenges. IGBEAKU ORJI, in Umuahia, writes

Every epoch has its social and economic identity. The August Meeting of Women of Igbo origin is a recent phenomenon. It began in Anambra State towards the end of the 1900s.

By the beginning of the year 2000, it had spread to most communities in Igbo land. Unlike most other spontaneous social or economic movements that fizzle out with time, the Women August meeting has come to stay.

It is called August meeting because it is generally organised on the eighth month of the year. It is a period of home coming for all women, who already belong to the community or village meetings where they reside.

In all the states of the South East, the August Women meeting has come to be recognized as a factor in galvanizing women for social, economic and political development of the various communities. Some state governments have recognized the August meeting and keyed into the sheer number of women with the potential for economic and political advantage.

It has become a state event, sponsored by some state governments. In Abia State for instance, the wife of the Governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, has made it a state affair, encouraging women in the state to come together for development.

Last August, women groups from the 17 council areas converged on the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, for this year’s August Women Conference hosted by Mrs Ikpeazu.

The Women August meeting emerged as a response to the challenges of development confronting the various communities.

It came as a result of the consistent mantra that development should not be left to government alone. It was also to address some social ills in the communities like teenage pregnancies, armed robbery, school dropouts, kidnapping and other social vices.

Many women groups have used the August meeting to address the deficiency in skills, especially among young women. To meet the myriads of challenges women encounter in career, family and society, the leadership of the meeting also organize lectures on contemporary issues.

The August Women Meeting is also a forum for raising assistance to the indigent, visit to motherless babies homes and fund raising for development activities.

They organise prayers and humanitarian activities to avert accidents and danger associated with the ember months.

Mrs Josephine Anyanwu, the President General of Ubakala Women Association in Umuahia South Local Government Area, personally presided over the women meeting last August.

She charged the women to be good mothers, wives and sisters, insisting that the August meeting had moved from fashion parade and display of wealth to a serious gathering of all categories of women, professionals, bureaucrats, business women, for development of the community.

The truth is that when the August Women meeting began, it was perceived as a forum for display of affluence and a time to enjoy some matrimonial freedom because the women were free to travel without their husbands and stay for the period the meeting lasted with the attendant enjoyment for some women. But the women themselves put mechanisms in place to check the misdemeanor with the result that August women has become a strong force in community development and family cohesion.

Gone are the days when community development initiative were the exclusive preserve of men. The idea of community development is part of Igbo culture.

Aside the August women meeting, the Igbo town and village meetings common among the Igbo people living outside their native communities are primarily about development and assistance to members. This explains the ease with which the Igbo solve their problems; there is always a place to run to in times of difficulty.

Today, it is common to find schools built or rehabilitated through the August meeting conference. In some communities, the women have undertaken and completed skill acquisition centres, where young women can acquire skill to sustain them for life at little or no cost.

That way, incidents of prostitution, teenage pregnancy unemployment had been reduced to the barest minimum. Some women have given their communities ultra modern town halls while others have embarked on income generating ventures. In some communities, women have built shopping malls, cassava and Palm oil processing plants.

Others have embarked on agricultural ventures through cooperative societies.

For instance, the women of Ozu Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area have built a modern town hall where social events are conducted, just like Asaga women in Ohafia Local Government Area. The list is endless.

The August meeting has grown to become a veritable platform for mobilizing women for political, social and economic development.

The leaders of the women have used the meeting to educate their folk on family, social and political awareness. They invite professionals, organisations or older and experienced women to give talk or lecture on vital aspects of family, economic and social development.

Little wonder most of the women are enterprising. They become like the Biblical virtuous woman that brings wealth and honour to the family. The financial commitment rather than make the women promiscuous drives them to diligently make the best of opportunities around them.

None wants to be discussed as idle and incapable of meeting up, yet none would be abandoned to their fate. Other women would rally around the less fortunate ones with financial and technical support to see that they stand.

This year’s August women meeting in most Abia communities provided a wonderful platform to sensitise women on the five essential family practices of proper waste/excreta disposal, both of children and adults and the need to wash hands after defecation and before preparing meals and feeding children; full course of immunization before the baby’s first birthday, recognizing when the child needs medical treatment outside the home; taking them (children) to the appropriate healthcare providers; antenatal and postnatal care for pregnant women; ensuring that expectant mothers receive the recommended four antenatal visits of tetanus toxide vaccination and six months exclusive breastfeeding.

Mrs Ngozi Okechukwu is the director of the National Orientation Agency in Abia State. She saw the August meeting as a wonderful opportunity to propagate the Agency’s essential family practices. She attended the August women conference of most communities to meet the target of UNICEF and the reception was wonderful. In all the locations the women were particularly eager to learn the essential family practices.

Recalling her experience during the August Meeting, Lady Okechukwu said: “I feel privileged and blessed to be part of the UNICEF partnership programme, the reason being that the increase in infant mortality and morbidity is of serious concern. Being part of the programme has given us the opportunity to make positive impact on the society. The mandate of UNICEF to ensure that 31,299 women across Abia are properly sensitised around the five essential family practices to ensure that mothers and care givers can translate the practices into positive action. The governance structure platform is one of the methods of mobilizing women. At the end of the day, the women, who wield strong influence in the family and community, can diffuse the information to other women. We also use the SOMTEC, Social mobilization Technical Committee of UNICEF which leverages on advocacy, public enlightenment and publicity to ensure that different segments of the society are sensitised.”

Lady Okechukwu described the August meeting as very critical in mobilizing women. “We use the annual home coming of the women called the August meeting, which I think is effective because we are mandated to sensitize the women, to ensure that 20 communities in each of the 17 local government areas are sensitised on the five essential family practices.

“In Abia State, we went to 340 communities. In each community, a minimum of 92 women and caregivers were sensitised to meet the target of 31,299. We even surpassed the target because at Umunneochi, for instance, there was annual meeting of all the Methodist women in which over 1,500 who were sensitised on these family practices by the different committee members. They were excited because at the end of the day, they asked questions. These days, things have changed in our society. Women are now being heard unlike before. The women are now agents of change and through this process women are listening to women more than before in issues concerning the families, communities and national development. So any opportunity women have to receive knowledge is very important because women empowerment is not negotiable. It’s about receiving knowledge. When you have knowledge, you get empowered. You take decisions concerning your life, concerning the country. So, the only way forward is for women to get engaged, get knowledge and put it into practice, so that when they talk their voices would be clearly heard. I encourage women getting involved in issues that concern them and the nation”

Elder Mrs Felicia Dimgba, is the president general of Igbere Women, home branch. She described the August meeting as a time of home coming for the women for review of activities of the past year and plan for the future.

She said the talk on the essential family practices was “important because most of the women do not know what to do about child birth.”

It is noteworthy that some children have enjoyed scholarship through the magnanimity of the August meeting. It is on record that some less privileged members of the society have had their medical bills offset by the women group.

It is commonly believed among the Igbo that greater can be achieved together (Igwebuike). This is the spirit behind the August Women meeting, the age grade system and the formation of other traditional and social groups among the Igbo.

Like this: Like Loading...