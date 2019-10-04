Auto policy: Investors, FG parley over tyre, battery production plants

About two weeks after suspending previous administration’s auto policy programme, the Federal Government is considering floating battery and tyre assembly plants to complement vehicle production in the country.

The six-year National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) was suspended by the government as announced by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, to pave way for a more robust and pragmatic policy.

New Telegraph gathered from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Abuja that some auto investors met with the minister to discuss the plans, which the minister is said to be well disposed to.

The new auto policy plan, as reliably gathered from the ministry, is going to be a one-stop shop for vehicles’ assembly in the country. It was learnt that the government is planning to use the scheme as a pedestal for broader industrialisation and job creation, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s plan to provide 100 million jobs for Nigerians in the next 10 years.

The minister had explained that the administration decided to lay to rest the six-year NAIDP following pressure from members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS).

Adebayo also confirmed that President Buhari refused to assent to the auto policy bill passed by the 8th National Assembly following negative feedbacks from auto stakeholders and private sector due to its severe implication on the country’s economy.

Confirming talks with the minister over plans to establish tyre and battery assembly plants in the country, the Chief Executive Officer, Monlinux Motors Limited, Mrs. Sulicatu Shofalansun, explained that the automakers, at the meeting in Lagos, told the minister of plans to bring investors that are willing to set up tyre and battery assembly plants in Nigeria to complement vehicle manufacturing in order to curb smuggling of tyres and batteries into the country.

Shofalansun said she had been in Nigerian auto industry for four decades and already made efforts to bring down South Korean investors to establish battery manufacturing plants in Nigeria four years ago.

He, however, lamented that the project was frustrated by Nigerian banks that refused to support it with adequate funding in terms of credit despite the Central Bank of Nigeria giving the go-head to approach the banks for loans.

“We have been facing lots of problems in the Nigerian auto industry. I have been in this industry for over 40 years and I think there is need for us to bring in investors in battery and tyre manufacturing into this new auto plan.

“When the auto industry went under, I remember there were about seven assembly plants- Peugeot, Volkswagen, ANAMCO, heavy duty trucks and some others, we kept talking every time over it.

“We had what we called the Auto Allied Trade Group and in the process, Dunlop went under, Michelin went under and so many other companies too, like AZ batteries and what have you.

“During the period, and as one of the pioneer persons in this industry, we actually advocated for reviving of the auto industry in Nigeria, which government was able to do for Peugeot, Volkswagen and some other companies, even though they have not come back fully.

“But when we are talking of battery manufacturing plant, we don’t have any in Nigeria. We had almost five battery plants in Nigeria then and they all went under, including tyre plants. All these plants are no more.

“But as a woman in this country, I initiated it and took it upon myself to bring people all the way from South Korea to invest in battery manufacturing because there is no battery manufacturing in Nigeria and I invested a lot on it.

“We went to the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), where we made our presentations with my partners and this thing was highly accepted and we gave a letter to BoI to finance because that is where the country is going when we are talking of revolution of industrialisation in Nigeria, but nothing is forthcoming.

“I took it upon myself, I went to BoI. Up till today, almost three or four years now, nothing has been forthcoming and they are assembling vehicles and we are agitating on how to reduce foreign exchange. Where do we go from here when there are no tyres and batteries assembly plants in the country?

“I now went further because my partners gave me alternative that if they can give me credit facility and the only person that can take it is Zenith Bank. I wrote a letter to the Central Bank. They gave me a letter to make sure that this project comes to life. But up till today, nothing is coming.”

