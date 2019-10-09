Bad roads: Aba women protest, give Ikpeazu 100 days ultimatum

W

omen from Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, yesterday protested the deplorable conditions of the city’s roads.

The women, who trooped out in their numbers under the aegis of “Women for Change Initiative and Equity Organisation,” gave Governor Okezie Ikpeazu 100 days to give some notable roads in Aba attention or they will stage a 10,000-woman protest and lockdown the Abia State Government House.

Dressed in their blue wrapper and white blouse, the women marched round notable roads such as Ngwa Road, Aba-Owerri Road, Ikot-Ekpene Road and some other parts of Ogbor-Hill singing with placards and banners bearing notable bad roads in various parts of the city.

When New Telegraph caught up with them, their leader and spokesperson, Lady Jane Ogbonna, said that the era of keeping quiet while the whole state was swimming in total underdevelopment was over.

She said that Ebonyi State, which is the youngest state in the South-East, had left Abia State behind, in terms of infrastructural development.

She said: “Aba women are not happy. Anyone who stays in this city and still claims she is happy deserves serious pity. There is absolutely no motorable road in Aba for business.

“They are using some media houses to tell people out there that Aba has been fixed, which is lie.

“We are not happy with what we are seeing in our state and how people are telling us that roads we see with our eyes everyday have been fixed.

“This year is 90 years those before us did the Aba Women Riot and we are not happy again. The women you’re seeing today are just from Aba South and Aba North local government areas and Abia women are scattered all over the 17 local government areas.

“The message of Aba women to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is that we are giving him 100 days to take actions on Ngwa Road, Port Harcourt Road and Opobo Road.

“If he fails and we did not see serious actions on those roads, we shall stage 10,000 women protest and lockdown the Abia State Government House and the State House of Assembly…

“We are telling Governor Okezie to keep to what we gave to him or Aba women will fight him. If the governor knows that the Federal Government is not giving Abia allocations like other states, let him boldly tell us and we shall shift our fight to the Federal Government.

“Aba women are now fully out and heaven is backing us. The ancestors of Ngwa Land are with us. One thing they should know is that I’m not scared of the Department of State Services (DSS); I’m not scared of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).”

But reacting to the protest, the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said the women were sponsored by desperate political actors.

He said: “We have not solved all Abia problems but even the protesting women moved through roads done by Governor Ikpeazu.”

“This administration has completed 74 road projects, delivered 358 new classroom blocks, four new general hospitals and planted four million tenets palm seedlings.”

Like this: Like Loading...