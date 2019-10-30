The Mega City / Life
Bad roads: Lagosians’ headache
Lagos roads are obviously bad, giving motorists and other road users nightmare. Lamentations have become deafening, especially as movements have also turned out to be difficult within the state. Kayode Olanrewaju, Oluwatosin Omoniyi, Ibrahim Awotunde, Henrietta Ahibuogwu and Paulinah Omobulejo report
agos roads are obviously and horrendously bad, giving motorists and other road users nightmare. Lamentations have become deafening especially as movements have also turn out to be difficult within the state.
In the vox pop conducted by New Telegraph, some Lagosians described Lagos as a beautiful and economic hub of the country, but in actual sense, the situation of the roads has watered down such beauty; as gridlock has taken the better part of the state with people spending hours unend on the roads.
“This is suffering and I do not see any reason we should be going through this stress and hardship. Lagosians, for whatever reason, I repeat do not deserve what we are going through in the last few months, on Lagos roads. The roads are utterly deplorable. This is pathetic and lamentable.
“Can you imagine this is my second time at the mechanic workshop this month to fix my car’s damaged chassis, replace the ball joints, shaft, and other parts due to the poor condition of the roads? If it is not the shaft, it will be ball joints tomorrow. It has not been this bad in Lagos in the last 20 years.
“Apart from this you can also imagine the hours we spend in traffic daily going and returning from work. Despite the economic situation, you have to look for money to fix your car since public transport is no go area because of the nuisance and irritant behaviour of the operators.”
This was the lamentation of Mr. Adeniyi Oluwole, a legal practitioner, as he narrated his ordeal and experience in the last few months, when New Telegraph cornered him at a mechanical workshop at Jankara in Ijaye-Ojokoro, a suburb of Lagos, where he gone to fix his car.
Oluwole is not only in this predicament, as a Clearing Agent, who identified himself simply as Wasiu also lamented his plight on Lagos roads.
He said: “Going to work nowadays is hellish. Moving from Abule-Egba to Apapa, is like embarking on a journey of no return. This will be the third time in the last two months that I will bring this my Honda car to the mechanic to fix the shaft. You can imagine how much we are spending on our cars because of the bad roads and it seems as if the government has no answer to the road problem. “They are talking about the rain, but how long are we going to continue, and who knows when the rain will stop. “Two weeks ago, I ran into a deep pothole at night, while returning from work. I was almost robbed if not for God because the shaft got broken and I could not leave the spot until I had to hire a towing vehicle that night to remove the car from the spot. If not, all the parts would have been removed by hoodlums before day-break.”
These are not best of the times for residents of Lagos, especially vehicle owners and other commuters, as they agonise and lament daily for spending several hours in traffic jam, and visiting mechanical workshops virtually on weekend basis to fix their damaged vehicles.
The irony is that, while vehicle owners are agonising, the mechanics are making brisk businesses and laughing to their banks daily.
According to Akin, a mechanic at Ijaiye-Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), it has been a good business period for them.
Akin, who said he repaired an average of two cars daily with problem of shaft and ball joints, added that the owners of such vehicles spend between N7,000 and N15,000 depending on the cost of spare parts.
“Some people have to abandon their vehicles in my workshop when they realise that the problem was just too much and unable to meet the cost of repair. Hardly could you move round other mechanical workshops around here that you will not see vehicles with problem of chassis or shaft been repaired,” he explained.
Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unaware of the enormity of the stress and pain experienced by road users in the past few weeks, which was compounded by persistent downpour had appealed to residents to bear with the government.
This was as the governor had declared a state of emergency on Lagos bad roads and ordered massive repair work on critical highways across the state, beginning from Monday October 14, saying the efforts were to assuage the people’s pains and bring permanent relief to them.
Towards this end and to complement the major construction work on the highway, the governor said that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) would be carrying out repairs of 116 inner roads across the state.
According to the state government, going by series of meetings with eight multi-national construction firms which began few weeks ago, the contractors, including Julius Berger, Hitech, Arab Contractors, Metropolitan Construction, Slavabogu Construction, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Rajaf Foundation Construction, and RCF Nigeria Ltd, had been directed to commence major construction work on identified highways considered critical to the reduction of traffic congestion in the state.
“The governor said all the eight engineering firms had been given the mandate to immediately mobilise their equipment on the sites and commence major construction works on the identified roads.
“I am giving all Lagosians assurance that the contractors will start the construction in earnest and will deliver on the terms of agreements reached with them,” the government promised.
This, the government added, would be in addition to over 200 roads already rehabilitated by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation in the last three months.
“We expect the rains will begin to subside in this month of October and this is why we are mobilising our contractors to immediately start the major construction work on the identified highways and bring permanent relief to residents,” the governor said in a statement.
However, some of the critical highways and roads listed to be constructed to include Ojota stretch of the Ikorodu Road and Motorways-Kudirat Abiola Way; Apongbon Highway, Babs Animashaun Road, Agric/Ishawo Road and Ijede Road in Ikorodu, and Lekki-Epe Expressway from Abraham Adesanya to Eleko Junction, while there would be massive re-construction work on
Animashaun Road, Agric/Ishawo Road and Ijede Road in Ikorodu, and Lekki-Epe Expressway from Abraham Adesanya to Eleko Junction, while there would be massive re-construction work on a network of roads in Ikoyi, Ikeja GRA and Victoria Island.But, expressing worry about the state of the Lagos roads, some motorists, who spoke with New Telegraph, hinted that bad roads had added to economic recession in the state.
Recounting their ordeal, David Okpoma, a motorist, who lives in the Oke-Ira area of Ogba, Lagos said: “This is the seventh time I will be going to the mechanic workshop this month all on the same issue of shock absorber that is being damaged every time I run into potholes.
Still on his travails, Okpoma added: “I will not go to work or go out in my car again, as I would rather prefer to take public transport, since I cannot spend all my life savings repairing a car that has almost turned a liability because of the poor road situation in Lagos.”
Visibly angry about the situation, he stressed that the deplorable condition of roads in the state has increased patronage of the mechanics than ever and thereby enriching their pockets at the detriment of vehicle owners. “We are already spending the family resources that should have used to pay the children’s school fees or on other family upkeep on repairing our vehicles,” he added, saying: “I have to put the car down before it runs me into unnecessary debt.”
Another car owner, Mrs. Akanji, however, told New Telegraph that she has abandoned her car at home for past three months due to high cost of maintenance.
“I could no longer bear to spend any other money on what seems to be an endless streak of repair,” she lamented, saying though getting public transport is stressful because of the distance to their designated bus stops, she still preferred them as she has to take about three buses to get to her work place.
Mrs. Akanji, however, said that she was far comfortable with that than to spend a whole lot repairing her car weekly.
Like other Lagos road users, Mr. Michael Ashibougwu, while also narrating his plight, said his major problem is staying long hours on traffic hold ups due to bad roads everywhere in the state.
Ashibougwu, who lives in Ikorodu area of the state, said his car developed problem all the time because of the road x“The major parts of the car that frequently developed problem are the shock absorber, the breaking system, thyroid, shaft, bushing and the ball joints and this is because of the flood and potholes we pass through daily,” he lamented.
While calling on the state government to rise to the challenge of fixing the roads before Lagosians resort to trekking to work, he also recalled that he visits the mechanic once or twice a week because of the roads.
According to Kikelomo Ajisafe, fashion designer, Lagos would have been a beautiful city, but for the bad roods.
She bemoaned the situation of roads full of craters and potholes, leaving vehicle owners to agonise in traffic jam to and from work.
Ajisafe, who recalled how she had missed some of her customers because of the road situation, also lamented that the development is taken toll on every one as there is business lull in the state.
On his part, Uche Igwe, a business man, told New Telegraph how he had resorted to taking taxi to go out, saying: “The poor state of Lagos roads is the major reason I no longer take my car to my work place again; the roads are very bad. Like other vehicle owners, I spend a lot of money and time to repair the car every week especially during this raining season, the road that leads to my house is that bad, talk less of the potholes on the major roads resulting to long traffic queue.
“Now, operators of okada and the yellow bus (Danfo) charge exorbitant fare due to the poor roads,” he stressed, calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to do something urgently and not just to fix the roads on the pages of newspaper.
The potholes on Lagos roads have become so terrible and unbearable that serious apathy has set in with operators of commercial buses and cars, Sunday Adebayo, a commercial bus driver, told New Telegraph.
The government, he added, should assist the people to fill the poor spots on Lagos roads, so the drivers who ply the roads almost 24 hours should be able to do their work to feed their families. “The government should fix the roads to help the drivers. I know how much I spend on my bus weekly but if there are good roads our buses or car will not develop fault at will, as we are now facing daily.
Going by the chaotic traffic situation on Lagos roads, LASTMA can only do a little job, as the main solution is to fix the roads,” Adebayo further argued.
Piqued by the deplorable condition of the roads, Oladimeji Aliu, an engineer, rather than calling on the government to fix the road, is seeking the concessionaire of Lagos roads to private companies, as it seems that the government could not handle the emergency.
Lawal Rafiu, a Danfo driver told New Telegraph that the major cause of the traffic congestion in Lagos is the bad roads, which according to him, is really affecting operation of cabs or buses.
He regretted further that the little money he makes most often is used to repair the bus due to the bad roads.
He said: “Apart from the problem of repairing the bus, he narrated how he resorted to the use of pain relief every night before going to bed because of the hectic situation of driving on Lagos roads nowadays.
“On a good day, I make more than six trips, but nowadays because of the traffic snarl and poor roads, I can’t make more than thrice, which is not supposed to be. I, therefore, plead with the government to help us fix the roads by filling the potholes to reduce traffic on the roads.”
While speaking to New Telegraph, a mechanic, who introduced himself simply as Agba Meko along Ikorodu Road, said that in his 22 years on the job, major problems of motorists which they usually come to his workshop to fix is bad shock absorber, bushing and several other parts like shaft and ball joints.
He further traced major cause of the problems to the deplorable state of the roads as they enter deep potholes, combined with the chaotic traffic situation in which car and other vehicle owners spend several hours in gridlock.
Agba Meko, who said though it is a good business to them, still empathised with his customers for spending so much despite the economic situation of the country.
“I have to reduce the cost of my workmanship most often out of pity for some of my longstanding customers,” he added.
Also, a mechanic, who spoke with New Telegraph, said he worked on average of seven vehicles weekly to repair mostly their ball joints, shaft and thyroid, as well as to replace the brake pads due to the bad road situation.
According to him, the roads are getting worst every day, especially the state major roads, while there are traffic everywhere, with trucks falling and killing people.
Similarly, a mechanic, Salami Olaoluwa, expressed worry over the deplorable condition of Lagos roads, and the stress car owners go through to fix their cars, however, regretted that a trip that ordinarily would have taken three minutes a times take over 30 minutes all because of the situation of the roads.
“This is frustrating and the government should do something urgently to fill the potholes,” he noted.
Roads: Ogun await Dapo Abiodun
The expansive yard of Ogun State Public Works Agency (OGPWA) is situated along Quarry Road, Abeokuta. However, the adjoining roads of this maintenance agency, few metres away, are filled with all shapes and sizes of potholes and craters.
The failed portions on nearby Agbeloba, Kuforiji-Olubi and Oriyanrin roads are just a tip of the iceberg, anyway.
In fact, bad roads are fast taking over the length and breadth of Abeokuta. With the season of rains yet to subside, residents have continued to experience excruciating pains as they seek their means of livelihood daily on these roads.
Apart from Abeokuta, the state capital, it has been tales of anguish and lamentation for people in other parts of Ogun State, notably Akute, Magboro, Ibafo, Aseese, Arepo, Mowe, Ofada, Sango-Ota, Agbara, Atan, Ilaro, Owode, Ilogbo, Papalanto, Sagamu, Simawa, Ogijo, Ijebu-Ode, Odogbolu, Ago-Iwoye and Ijebu-Igbo. Many of the roads in these areas are filled with numerous dangerous potholes and during heavy rains, they usually become impassable for commuters.
Only articulated vehicles and heavy-duty trucks dare navigate these bad roads. Private cars and commercial buses that attempt to brace the challenge rarely emerge unscathed. The situation often results in serious gridlock in many areas. Even motorcyclists reputed for their ability to maneuver through traffic congestion and difficult terrains find the roads hard most times.
It is an understatement to say the deplorable condition of roads has adversely affected businesses and investments. Transportation costs have also soared. Sadly, in addition, many productive hours have been lost to the attendant terrible traffic snarl on these roads.
Although the immediate past governor, Ibikunle Amosun awarded several road contracts during his eight-year administration, most of which somewhat transformed the landscape of Abeokuta metropolis, the reality on ground shows that wide gap still exists in critical infrastructure within the state.
Some of the road projects awarded during Amosun’s tenure included Ilo-Awela road in Ota; Moshood Abiola Way, Ojere/Adatan/Asero road and Lafenwa/Aiyetoro/Ajebo road in Abeokuta; Sagamu-Benin Express/Oba Erinwole junction road in Sagamu; Ilara/Ijoun/Egua/Oja-Odan/Ilase road in Ipokia; Ilishan/Ago-Iwoye road; Ikangba-Ilese road; Ejinrin/Mobalufon/Ibadan road in Ijebu-Ode, Ofada/Mowe/Ibafo roads; and Sango/Ijoko/Oke Aro/Ojodu Abiodun road. These roads, which spanned across the three senatorial districts of the state, were handled by different construction firms.
In addition, the Amosun administration also constructed several flyovers which, though added to beauty and aesthetics, came under criticism for being exorbitant and misplaced.
However, some of the roads constructed by the immediate past administration are already showing signs of fatigue and cracking. Some others were abandoned and not completed till Amosun left office as governor. Thus, the euphoria and excitement that once greeted the roads revolution in the state appeared to have fizzled out.
“It has never been this bad in this country to have a total breakdown of all infrastructural facilities,” Yomi Ogunsanu remarked about the deplorable condition of roads. Ogunsanu, a resident of Abeokuta, stressed the need for government to declare a state of emergency on roads situation in the state.
He added: “It will be very unfair to restrict this to Ogun State because bad roads are not peculiar to Ogun State; it’s all over the country.
“Talk about Sango-Ota-Abeokuta road, talk about Sango-Idiroko-Owode road, everywhere is collapsed. Talk about Ewekoro-Itori road, talk about the Sagamu-Mokoloki-Papalanto road, I don’t know what government is doing. It is not peculiar to states; the Federal Government also has its share. I think a state of emergency needs to be declared on roads situation in Nigeria.”
Another resident, Taiwo Adeleke, said relevant authorities must urgently rise to the occasion and save the people of deteriorating infrastructure. The civil servant lamented that poor roads have almost demobilised his vehicle, which he often takes to work every day.
“The situation of roads in the state is alarming and horrible. My car now develops fault frequently due to bad roads. In fact, I have become a regular face at mechanic workshop to repair my car because of terrible state of roads. We cannot continue like this,” Adeleke said.
For Mrs Bosede Ajayi, a trader at one of the major markets in Abeokuta, the bad roads have contributed to rising cost of goods. According to her, commercial transporters usually capitalise on the road situation to charge market women and traders.
But the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, seems to have taken up the gauntlet. He recently ordered palliative measures to be carried out on some failing roads not only to alleviate the suffering of the people, but also as a stop gap to give room for proper planning and execution of major road projects. As a result, various gangs of the OGPWA have swung into action.
Already, the governor’s intervention has been seen in major towns and highways of the state. And, interestingly, the reactions of residents of the affected localities have been positive and they are asking the government to extend the gesture to other areas in dire straits. Abiodun had promised, during electioneering, to reinvigorate the Ogun State Road Maintenance Agency (OGROMA). He followed up with an enabling bill to the state House of Assembly upon assumption of office, and the OGPWA was berthed.
The governor has also vowed to ensure that taxpayers’ money is judiciously expended in the execution of capital projects, saying: “in order to maximize the full benefits of government spending on infrastructure, we shall ensure adequate planning, evaluation and preparation before infrastructure projects are embarked upon.”
Therefore, in the quest to strike a balance between ensuring proper planning and making sure the people are not made to suffer unnecessarily, the state government started palliative on some roads in the state. The palliative projects are being handled by the OGPWA.
One of the roads in which extensive rehabilitation has begun is the 32kilometer Sango-Ojodu-Abiodun road awarded and abandoned by the Amosun administration. The road, which cuts across some border communities between Ogun and Lagos states, had been in deplorable condition before the emergence of the present administration.
The joy of residents, who have almost lost hope, especially with the political bickering between the former and current governors, however, knew no bounds as Abiodun ordered immediate palliative works on the abandoned road.
Abiodun recently declared that rain or no rain, his administration would stop at nothing to fix the intra and inter-city roads in the state.
To this end, he directed the OGPWA to step up its game because he wouldn’t brook any excuses about rain.
The governor’s Consultant on Works and Infrastructure, Engr Ade Akinsanya, acknowledged the pressure being mounted on the OGPWA to ensure that people have roads to go about their business as a matter of right.
“Indeed, he challenged us to reverse the public infrastructure deficit in the state within the next few months – rain or no rain,” Akinsanya was quoted as saying recently.
“What we have done is to segment the works into phases. There are some that could be done in the rain. These ones, we are doing straightaway. The ones that cannot be done in the rain will have to wait till the rainy season is over. But the governor is pushing us hard to deliver on public works and infrastructure,” he added.
Akinsanya pointed out that besides the road construction and rehabilitation, the state government had also begun the redesigning and proper channeling of drainage in different parts of the state to avert man-made and natural disasters.
Speaking with our correspondent on efforts by the state government to address the plight of the people, the governor’s Consultant on Public Works Agency, Engr Gbenga Akintola, said the OGPWA has adequate equipment and manpower to carry out interventions on roads.
Akintola explained that the agency has been divided into six zones – namely Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Abeokuta, Ifo, Ilaro and Ota – to make it more functional and responsive towards meeting the infrastructural needs of the people.
He, however, warned against practices that undermine the integrity and lifespan of roads, especially the asphalted ones.
“Each of these zones has zonal engineers that are dedicated to be in charge of scoping of the roads that have issues or problems. And under each of these zonal engineers, we have internal gangs that will be deployed to carry out repairs and to make the road motorable to the good people of our dear state,” he said.
Akintola pointed out that the agency had embarked on several initiatives to sensitize and enlighten residents “with respect to jurisdiction of roads.”
He said: “There are three major categories of road. We have the Trunk A roads which are mainly federal roads and these are roads connecting cities to each other. We have Trunk B roads which are state roads. These are roads that connect one area in a town to the other. We have the Trunk C, which are in the majority. These are local government roads.
“So, when people do come for assessment of their roads, we need to understand this jurisdiction whereby if you have a situation on a federal road, the agency to call is the FERMA. If you are in a state road, then you should call OGPWA and if it is local government road, then it should be the local government.
“However, the governor has mandated us that irrespective of the jurisdiction on these roads, so long as the people ply these roads and it becomes a threat to life and limbs, then we can go there to offer palliative so that at least, we would get the road safe for people to use before we now talk of long term repairs.
“While we are trying to carry out these works, we want to make the people of our great state to know that government hasn’t got the resources to take 100% care of the road infrastructure. Even if you multiply the total income coming to the state by 20, it is not enough to fix the road infrastructure.
“Don’t forget that we have other sectors of the economy – education, health, environment, etc that also require attention. Our governor has been very clever in a way to making sure our presence is felt on some of our roads that are very strategic while there is long term plan to make sure that the other roads are captured for future intervention.
“And also, it is important to let our people know that there are things that they need to do. There are some habits that we have inculcated over a long period of time which are negative. These habits are such that they are affecting the lifespan of our roads. And one of these habits is the dumping of refuse in drainage channel. “Secondly, there is this issue of indiscriminate cutting and digging of roads. You see people just dig or cut roads without going through the proper channel which is to get approval from the ministry of works and infrastructure before they cut or dig these roads. Because when they cut or dig this road, they don’t bring them back to their original state in which they were and what normally happens is that when you do that, the integrity of that road is compromised.
“Thirdly, we have the issue of excessive vehicle load. These roads are designed to carry a particular weight but most of the vehicles that ply our roads are in excess of what the road is allowed to carry. You can imagine putting three bags of cement on someone’s head. You know what is going to happen to that neck! That is exactly what is happening to our roads when we ply with excessive vehicle load. “And also we have the issue of people that have turned our roads to their mechanic workshop where they pour petroleum and allied products like grease, engine oil, brake oil and what have you and the moment they do that, that section of the road, the integrity is compromised and it weakens in no distant future.
“And also we have the issue of people that cook on roads. The road is not meant for cooking because when you subject the asphalt which is made up of bitumen and aggregates, to heat, it’s going to disintegrate and then there would be a hole inside the asphalt, water gets in and that is the end of that road.
“And we have the issue of people that like to burn tyre on roads. This is the kind of advocacy that we want to propagate to our people. We should not be burning tyre on roads because when you do that, that section of the road, the integrity is compromised and it will go bad in no time.
“So, while the government is trying to do the best they can within the limited resources available, the people that use these roads as well must look at these roads as our collective heritage that must be protected at all times. If we do that the roads will stand the test of time.”
Plight of Kaduna’s torture centre inmates
As at the last count, not less than four rehabilitation centres or torture homes as many people now called them, some allegedly Islamic centres established for the propagation of the faith have been busted and shot down by security operatives.
Among the centres discovered and raided were, two centres located at Limanchi Corner and Marmara, all in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Mallam Niga Rehabilitation Centre and another managed by Mallam Ismaila Abubakar, raided recently in Rigasa, all in Igabi Local Government Area of the State with at 458 victims rescued by the Nigerian police and the Civil Defence Corps.
Even though, some women in Rigasa recently protested closure of one of the centres, insisting that they voluntarily took their children to the home, many are still worried about the dehumanising condition and mode of operation used in either rehabilitating the inmates or teaching them Islamic faith. Some of the inmates were said to be foreigners from Cameron and Niger Republics.
Some of them according to the police are from Burkina Faso, Mali and other neighbouring African countries.
Pictures and experiences of inmates show that many of the victims were tortured, maltreated, put in chains and even denied food.
Others were also allegedly brutalised, molested and even sodomised, a development that had left many aghast and surprised. Among the inhabitants are children who confessed to been abused homosexually for over a period of time. The much elderly ones alleged that they were subjected to daily recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers accompanied with torture.
Many are kept with chains on their legs and the scars of injuries from torture, could be seen on them. But the operators denied all the allegations. According to Mallam Ismaila Abubakar, operator of one of the homes in Rigasa, “all those allegations of torture, dehumanisation and homosexuality are false and mere allegations. We do nothing here other than teach people Islam. They don’t do anything other than, recitation of Qur’an, pray and worship God. Those chained are the stubborn ones who attempt running away. Those who don’t attempt running away are not chained. Some were chained before and after settling down, they were freed. He added that,”most of them were brought by their parents from across the country and others from outside the country.” He said.
In Zaria where three persons were said to have died and 11 persons rescued, the Authorities of the Civil Defence Corps that uncovers the home disclosed that three persons died at the center because of the unbearable and dilapidated condition of the home.
The Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe in company of the State Commissioners for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan and that of Human Services and Social development Hajia Hafsat Baba, were at the Headquarters of the Civil Defence to see things for themselves.
The Deputy Governor condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to victims in the name of rehabilitation.
Addressing Journalists, she assured that government would take necessary actions against the operators while the victims would be provided necessary medical care before handing them over to their parents.
She also urged parents to desist from taking their children to such centres, else they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.
Also narrating their ordeal, one of the victims, a 30 year-old Abdullahi Ishola from Osun State told newsmen that he was lured to the centre by a family member.
He said, “a family member just took me there and all of a sudden I found myself in chains. I was chained in the leg and hands and ever since then, I have been under unbearable inhuman treatment. I was beaten regularly and denied foods for several days,” he said.
On his part, Ishola, a National Diploma holder in Mass Communications from Ire Polytechnic in Osun State, thanked the Civil Defence Corps that he was finally rescued along with the others.
Also speaking, One of the operators of the centres, Muktar Aliyu, claimed that the inmates were brought to the centres by their parents and also denied maltreating them. He said, “inmates were brought to us by their parents for help which we try our best to give them” he however denied beating them.
In one of the centres in Rigasa Bello Hamza a 42 years old said, he was tricked to the centre by his family who are interested in taking over his share of family inheritance.
Hamza said: “I have spent three months here with chains on my legs. I’m supposed to be pursuing my Masters in University of Pretoria, South Africa. I got admission to study Applied Mathematics, but here I am chained.
“They claim to be teaching us Quran and Islam, but they do a lot of things here. They subject the younger ones to homosexuality. This is supposed to be an Islamic centre, but trying to run away from here attracts severe punishment; they tie people and hang them to the ceiling for that, but engaging in homosexuality attracts no punishment.
“Within my short stay here, somebody had died as a result of torture. Others have died before my coming due to poor health and torture. They give us very poor food and we only eat twice a day; 11:00am and 10:00pm.
“They have denied me many things here. I am a family man, I have responsibilities, but I am chained here not knowing what is happening to my family members,” he alleged.
However, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga who kick started the whole process by bursting the first centre in Rigasa stated that , “we received an information that something is going on in this rehabilitation centres or Islamic centers. So, I sent my DPO here to check what was going on. On getting here, we discovered that, this is neither a rehabilitation centre nor Islamic school.
“You can see it yourself that, small children, some of whom are brought from neighbouring African countries like Burkina Faso, Mali and others and from across Nigeria. Most of them are even chained.
“These people are being used, dehumanized. You can see it yourself. The man who is operating this home claimed that, parents brought their children here for rehabilitation. But, from the look of things this is not a rehabilitation centre. No reasonable parent will bring his children to this place.
“So, we are going to investigate them and get to the root of the matter. We will find out the real motive behind this centre, and if they are found wanting they will be charged to court.
“But first, we are evacuating all the people from this place to our station and we will make announcement for parents to come and recover their children.” He said.
Also while parading the operators of the Zaria home, Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kaduna State Command, Mr Nnegha Aloysious Onyema, disclosed that three inmates died as result of unbearable conditions at the centre.
He said all the inmates were in leg and hand chains. The NSCDC boss said the 11 inmates were rescued following an intelligence report gathered by the corps. He added that the inmates are between the ages of 11 and 40 years.
His words, “We busted two of the centres, Limanchi Corner and Marmara Centres all in Zaria and evacuated 11 inmates ranging from 11-40 years of age from the two centres while one other centre had released their inmates following information that other centres has been bursted but we arrested the operator,” he said.
Onyema also said that five operators of the centres and the victims were in their custody and would be handed over to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development for protective custody and prosecution.
A year dedicated to tackle cataract, others
he newly installed President of Rotary Club of Amuwo, Francis Ogugua has said over 100 patients from Amuwo and its neighbouring communities in Lagos State would benefit from the free corrective cataract surgery, to be funded and executed by the Rotary Club of Amuwo.
Ogugua made this known during his installation as the 33rd president of the club and induction of the Club’s Board of Directors, which held in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos recently. Ogugua with the club’s Board of Directors would steer the affairs of the club for the next one year, 2019 to 2020.
The induction also involved the change-over of baton from the immediate past president of the club, Uzoamaka Akaneme to Ogugua while Anambra State-born Richie Okonkwo with stage name, Selassie and his dancing troup, entertained guests with music and dancing, thereby providing fun for the guests in the relaxed atmosphere.
According to Ogugua who is also a member of the Institute of Management Chartered, the cataract surgery will cost the club about N2.5 million.
Cataract, the most common cause of vision loss in people over age 40, is the clouding of the eye’s natural lens. Surgery, which consists of removing the damaged lens from the affected eye and replacing it with an artificial lens, is the only definitive treatment for cataract. The Rotary Club of Amuwo under Ogugua is set to impact people in its community in this sphere.
While urging both members of the Rotary Club of Amuwo and guests to donate generously towards to execute projects, he said Rotary Club was generally about service.
He said, “I want to seize this opportunity to invite our guests to join the over 1.2 million Rotary members globally and over 3,000 members of our district through the Rotary Club of Amuwo, the club of over 60 members who have distinguished themselves in the field of various human endeavours. Rotary club of Amuwo was started March 18, 1987.
He said, “Every year, clubs around the world come up with unique ways of rendering effective services to their community and such services,” which address many problems facing humanity such as children at risk, disabled persons, poverty and hunger, polio eradication, among others.
Speaking further, Ogugua said, “this year, the Rotary Club of Amuwo led by my humble self and my board, will be providing three water and sanitation boreholes, which will cost the club N3 million and the donation of 25 units of computers complete with Internet facility as well as past West African Examination Council (WAEC) past question soft ware to be distributed to five schools in Amuwo community.”
Other programmes include the provision of scholarship awards for 20 indigent students, which will cost the club N500,000. The donation of Ogugua’s Rotary personal dictionary to 2,000 senior secondary school students, which will cost N2 million, is part of the project planned for execution during the year in review.
Angered by poor state of roads
•Want Buhari, Fashola: Order contractors to sites
•Residents ferried through waters at N100 each
As a critical infrastructure, adequate road reconstruction, rehabilitation and maintenance has become periodically necessary. In this report, DANIEL ATORI writes on the protests that took place simultaneously in parts of Niger State as aggrieved youths declared that the responsibility for the building and maintenance of road network in the country be taken up by the federal, state and local governments.
s a critical infrastructure, adequate road reconstruction, rehabilitation and maintenance has become periodically necessary. In this report, DANIEL ATORI writes on the protests that took place simultaneously in parts of Niger state as aggrieved youths declared that the responsibility for the building and maintenance of road network in the country to be taken up by the Federal, State and Local governments.
It should be noted that, out of the total road length nationwide, about 35,000 kilometers are federal Highways, 50, 000km state are Highways and 150,000 of Local government feeder roads and Niger state has the highest number of federal roads in the country.
In Niger state, despite the paucity of resources, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has remained undaunted to make federal roads in the state motorable. But yearly, the roads keep begging for intervention because they are exposed to tremendous loads that overwhelmed them.
However, activities were on Monday grounded in Minna, the Niger state capital when youths in their thousands under the auspices of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) blocked the ever busy 98 kilometers Suleja-Minna highway to protest the deplorable state of federal roads across the state.
The protest which took place concurrently with the Bida-Minna and Minna Kontagora roads also blocked, had youths carrying placards with various inscriptions like “Fix Niger state roads.” “Niger state roads must be better.” “Save our Souls Buhari.” “Niger state is part of Nigeria.” “Our people die every day due to bad roads.”
The protesters who were chanting anti government slogans barricaded the Chanchaga bridge depriving all vehicles from moving in and out of Minna through the Chanchaga and Bida roads saying, these protests will continue from today (Monday) until President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola order contractors to sites to start work.
The protest which started as early as 6:30am left hundreds of travelers, students and many others stranded.
The well coordinated protests also saw the blockade of Bida-Minna, and Minna-Tegina highways thereby creating a standstill in the state capital.
According to the coordinator of the Minna-Suleja axis, Mohammad Etsu, “we will not stop this protest until President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola come to address the challenges we are facing.”
When New Telegraph visited the Bida-Minna road, articulated vehicles and commuters were trapped in the heavy gridlock as workers and residents alike were seen being carried on shoulders and backs to the other sides of the road by villagers across the river for a fee.
The villagers who took advantage of the gridlock charged each passenger N100 to be carried on the back to either side of the roads until the protests ended in the afternoon around 2:15 and the roads were opened.
Speaking to New Telegraph, the Chairman of the NYCN Niger State chapter, Comrade Bello Barau Shariff said the Federal Government has failed Niger state despite coming out enmass to vote in the Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that, “we have decided that if these roads are not fixed we will continue to protest”.
According to him “after due consultations on the deplorable conditions of Federal Roads in Niger State which has resulted to severe hardship to Motorists and Nigerlites in terms of loss of lives, crippling economic and social activities in the State, we have resolved that, the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari should fund the numerous awarded contracts of trunk ‘A’ roads in the State.
“Facilitate and expedite action on the dualisation of Minna – Suleja road that was awarded since 2010.
“The Government of Niger State under the leadership of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello should increase funding and rehabilitation of trunk ‘B’ roads within the State to make life, movement and economic activities easier for Niger State Citizens.”
According to the Director General Strategic Operations Unit, ICT and Public Enlightenment in Niger state, Abdullberqy U. Ebbo who was at the scene of the protests “at inception of the first tenure of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s administration in 2015, within the first 100 days in office, intervention and rehabilitation of federal road was effected at Tegina (2.4km) and Kagara town (1.7km).”
“Similarly, the maintenance of Minna-Zungeru-Tegina was carried out in 2016 by the Khalifate Engineering and Construction Company Ltd. Throughout the administration’s last four years and now, the Minna-Kakaki-Lambata-Suleja road has witnessed several interventions with the state government spending colossal amount of funds in the process.”
He lamented that “Heavy duty trucks, mostly carrying fuel are deemed liable for the collapse of the highways in the state. Without regulation, articulated vehicles with axial load of more than 35 tons have destroyed roads along their path and continued to undermine efforts made by the state government to repair them.”
Despite spending over N4billion, the Suleja-Minna road which has been neglected by the federal government is yet to be fixed because of the over 3,000 overloads articulated vehicles that ply the road on daily basis.
Also speaking, the leader of Concerned Nigerlites Comrase Muhammad Muhammad demanded that “the identity of the contractors handling all awarded Federal/State road contracts be disclosed to enable us follow up the process of work.
“If by the next two months contractors handling Lambata – Agaie – Bida, Bangi Road, Rijau Bridge and Suleja – Minna road were not mobilized to sites, we will be left with no option than to divert heavy loaded trucks from plying bad state roads.”
He also charged the state Government to ensure strict implementation of the existing law of restrain heavy trunk from plying trunk ‘B’ roads within 6am – 9pm, saying “Niger State is hereby given 72 hours to act”.
Furthermore, he admonished the military, Police and other Security Agencies who are part of the restriction team to be professional and transparent in the implementation of the restriction order.
Commuters and residents who were affected by the protests and gridlock gave their total support for the protest, decried the total neglect of all federal roads by the federal government.
Hajia Sadia Salihu, a teacher said, “since morning at about 6:30, I left the house with my son hoping that by 7am we would have gotten to school but met this protest. Although, it has affected us, I am in full support. The bad roads have caused us much hardship”.
A transporter, Suleiman Yakubu called on the Niger State Government to consider the dualisation of the Bida – Minna Road because of its economic importance to the State.
While addressing the protesters, Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said the Government will not relent, adding that “we will continue to do what. We should also remember that the rains have just ceased and I believe that most construction works will resume fully.
“I believe too that the federal government awarded contracts are also going to commence. For the past few weeks, Mr. Governor has been in Abuja and he has been having series of meetings with Mr. President and the Minister of Works and Housing to see that these roads are fixed”.
Despite interventions by the Nigerian Army, Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the youths remained adamant chanting anti Government songs.
While appealing to the untiring youths, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Joshua Edem said, the youths have the rights to protest but said “there is the need to have a time frame so that other people can go about their daily routines.”
When the Commissioner of Police Adamu Usman visited the scene, he pleaded with the youths adding that “your message has been passed and you have made your point. Be orderly and peaceful; allow those travelling to start moving.”
It should be noted that, it was when the Military and other combined security agencies marched in that the situation got out of hand as the overzealous Policemen at about 9:45am fired teargas cannisters at the youths to disperse them. At this point the youths became irate and threw stones at the security men booing and chanting anti Government songs.
Fake ‘governor’: I wanted to build house with crime proceeds
popular African adage says “every day is for the thief and one day is for the owner.” The adage aptly fitted Iliyasu Ibrahim 33-year-old and his boss Sukni Zakka 39 years old both from Plateau State who impersonated Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir and defraud innocent citizens up to N37M in the name of giving them Hajj slot. Iliyasu and Zakka were paraded along side with other 185 for committing various offenses at the Police headquarters Bauchi.
Confessing in an interview to New Telegraph, Ibrahim who impersonated the Governor of Bauchi State, said, he wanted to use the money to build a befitting house in Jos for his family. The father of four said his boss, former personal assistant (PA) to Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir begged him to represent him as the Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir (Kauran Bauchi). Ibrahim said, “it was my boss, former PA to Kaura that initiated me into this business of collecting money from people who are intending Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. He made me to be his representative, that I should act as the Governor of Bauchi state while he will be my PA to the Governor.”
According to him, “as a Governor, I don’t collect money from victims directly or met with them face to face but the PA collected all the money from our victims and my own work as a Governor was to received phone calls from the PA who would be demanding for Hajj seats from me and once he call me I will let them know that the Hajj seat may not be possible but they should liaise with the PA for further details.”
“Anytime, the business arises, I will come from Jos and stayed in Guru village, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis while the PA will be at Government House gate with our victims. He will call me on phone so that I can talk to our victims so that they will be convinced to see him at the Government House,” he added.
He said further that, they have collected money up to N22M from the intending pilgrims in the name of helping them to get Hajj seat for them from government and those willing to sell the seat saying he was yet to receive his own share of the money but intended to build a house with the proceed. “I have never seen Bauchi State Governor face to face. I am a driver to the PA, he is my boss, I am just representing his interest in my capacity as a Governor. I told him from the beginning that I cannot act as a Governor but he insisted that I should do it for him. I wanted to build a befitting house from the money we raked from intending pilgrims in Jos but now that I am caught, I regretted everything. I am begging the Governor to forgive me,” he confessed.
Also speaking to New Telegraph, the PA to the imposter Governor Iliyasu Ibrahim, Sukni Zakka said he was at the Police custody because of a transaction between him and one Alhaji Idiris who gave them money to secure Hajj seat for him. Zakka, 39 from Dangi in Kanam local Government area of Plateau State said, Alhaji Idiris first gave them N15,000 each, later N50,000 each and then N600,000 each to help him get Hajj slot for him. Zakka, a father of 10, two wives explained that, “I collected the money from our victims in my position as to the Governor. I was former PA to Kaura when he was minister of FCT.
However, he blamed his victims for looking for cheap things, “going to Mecca is N1.5 but Alhaji Idiris insisted that I should help him get a seat at N600, 000. I told him that it would not be possible and it may be possible but he told me that even the one that legislators used to sell, I should help him get it for him,” he pointed out. He confessed that he collected N15, 000 from 28 people and N600,000 from nine people Speaking on how he met with imposter Governor, he said “we met with Governor that is Ibrahim in Kabir plateau state on my way from Bauchi to Dangi, when we met he say he needed my favour on one thing and that was how we started the business.” On his relationship with Bauchi Governor, Zakk said, “I have been with Governor Bala Mohammed before he was elected senator, later Minister of FCT but since he became the Governor we are not together again.”
He said his family is not aware of his business but want the Governor to forgive him and this should serve as the first and the last warning. “I am now feeling very bad in this situation it was a mistake I made and if there is no mistake that means no room for correction so I want the Governor to forgive me.” Parading the suspects recently at the Police headquarters Bauchi Commissioner of Police Habu Sani said the impersonators were arrested in Bauchi and they have their houses in the state capital. He said the suspects also have defrauded innocent members of the public the sum of N37M in the name of payment for 2019 Hajj pilgrimage to the holy Land. “One of the suspects by name Sukni Zakka acted as the personal assistant (PA) to the Governor while the other Iliyasu Ibrahim alias “Du” acted as the Governor during phone conversation. The impostor PA usually lured his unsuspecting victims and defrauds them by putting a call to the impostor Governor which in return answered the call and assured them a Hajj slot.”
At the mercy of ravaging flood
Flood occasioned by heavy rains wreaked havoc in over 10 riverine communities in area of Ondo State. Adewale Momoh writes on the cries of locals for government's intervention.
or those in the coastal area of Ondo State, the constant and attendant environmental effect on their livelihood is enough to battle with as they look for ways on battling the issue of sea surge as well as pollution of their waters due to oil exploration.
Unknown to them, the rains which fell last week for days will become another grappling challenge for them alongside the already existing ones. After the rains had subsided, then came the flooding of over 10 communities within coastal area of the state with their means of livelihood practically shut down. Counting the losses, it was gathered that no fewer than 12 communities were affected with over 5000 residents rendered homeless while pupils and students could not assess the routes to their schools.
Among the communities faced with the disaster were Igbotu, the hometown of the mother of state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), other were Igbobini, Iluagbo, Sabome, Inikorogha, Oboro, Ojuala, Ipoke, and Igbekebo, the headquarters of the Ese-Odo local government among others were also ravaged by the flood.
According to residents, their socio-economic activities were totally shut down as well human and vehicular movement were put on hold, no thanks to the floods. With hundreds of houses already submerged, many of the residents who initially took refuge in the churches and schools were sacked from these places and had to retire to the farthest parts of their communities as they now live in makeshift canopies, they wait and pray for the flood to subsides before returning to their homes. Also, all the roads linking these communities including Igbobini-Irele road had been cut off forcing the people to use canoe to access their various destinations.
Speaking on the plight of the people of the community, Chief Isaac Akindola, from Igbobini, said anguish of the people of the area started after torrential rain which resulted in flood. He explained that the flood started in the middle of the night when most residents have gone to bed, only to be woken by the arrival of the waters in their homes.
He said, “everything is in disarray in this community, the flood started in the night and no one can wait to pick any of the property. Some even left their kids behind.
“We took refuge in churches and schools but by dawn, they have also been affected by the flood and we had to vacate the churches and schools too, we had to relocate to the road. We call on state government and other agencies to please come to our aid.”
He, however, said no fewer than 1000 people have been displaced from the four quarters within the town. Also in Igbotu, hometown of the mother of the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a number of residents trapped in their homes were seen salvaging some of their submerged personal effects from the flood. The residents disclosed that they have never witnessed such flood in the community and called on the state government to rescue them from the situation.
Some of the victims said that several government officials had visited the community to ascertain the situation but nothing was done to solve the problem.
According to them, “the state government should save us from being wiped out by flood caused by rain. We have nowhere to go. “The flood is giving us nightmare especially when it rains here. Several houses and properties have been ravaged by floods. The situation is becoming unbearable; we appeal to the state government to save us from the negative consequences of this disaster.”
Also, Mr. Taiwo Ayesanmi lamented that the disaster had left his family homeless, saying “we are about 20 in the house but we are not scattered. All my children have been relocated to stay with their grandmother.
“All I have had been destroyed, my fish pond had been washed away and we hope the government will come to our aid. Some people lived in the open and we want to call on the government to relocate us.”
For Mr. Awogbemi, he disclosed that “apart from the residential houses destroyed by the flood, government and public buildings, which included schools, churches, and health centres were also affected.” He explained that the state government had sent delegation to the area to assess the damage done by the flood and urged both the State and National Emergency Management Agency to intervene and assist the affected victims of the flood.
Another victim from Iluagbo, Joseph Egbodofo said that he lost his house and some of his belongings to the flood as he stressed that, “this year’s flood was exceptional and the local government had never witnessed such since despite being in the coastal region of the state.”
He added that “though the damage caused by the flood is massive, but we thank God that no life was lost in the disaster, but we must also warn our people to avoid erecting structure on the canal while refuse should be disposed at the appropriate place.
Reeling out the effect of the flood on the communities, Chairman of the Local Government, Mr. Omolewa Ojo, narrated that the anguish of the residents started after days of torrential rain which resulted into flood. Stating that thousands of residents within the local government have been rendered homeless following the havoc wrecked by the flood, he emphasized that many of the residents were trapped in their houses but were evacuated with canoes while school children were prevented from going to school since last Wednesday.
He solicited for state government assistance saying millions of property were lost to the flood. The chairman said that he had visited most of the affected areas but called for state government intervention to assist the victims of the flood disaster.
“We appreciate God that no lives were lost in the flood. Our people have been rendered homeless and we need to take steps to urgent steps because commercial and social activities had been paralyzed here.”
The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kufo who hailed from Igbotu assured that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) would soon distribute relief materials to the people, while he cautioned people against building their house along canal just as he warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways. Following the development, the state government has directed all public Primary and Secondary Schools submerged by water in the area to embark on a three weeks break to ensure the safety of lives of the pupils.
In a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said the development became imperative in order to protect the lives of the pupils of the schools and also to allow the water to recede and also to protect valuables from avoidable destruction. The statement read “following the flash floods that have affected most flood-prone communities, especially in the riverine areas of the State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has directed public Primary and Secondary Schools submerged in the floods to proceed on a three weeks holiday beginning from Monday, October 14, 2019.
“This becomes necessary in order to forestall possible attendant incidents that may likely affect lives of vulnerable pupils in those areas as a result of the floods. It is also aimed at protecting valuables from avoidable destruction.
“All Head Teachers and Principals are to enforce this directive; and in particular, ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated while Government works out remedial logistics believing that the floods would recede within the period of the three weeks holiday”
Meanwhile, governor Akeredolu has constituted two ad-hoc committees to carry out assessment tour of the area affected and to proffer solutions to the problem and how to avoid future occurrences. The committees which were drawn from the two local government in the coastal region of the state are also to ascertain the impact of the floods; number of communities affected; public property affected; the extent of damage to communities. They are also mandated to suggest measures that could assist the State in her pursuit for succour from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
Akeredolu said, “the two Committees must work together while work should commence immediately and should submit their reports not later than Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The governor expressed his deep concern over this national phenomenon even as he shares in the pains of all such affected communities.
Members of the Committee included; Special Adviser on Niger Delta, Hon Oyebo Aladetan, as the team Leader, the Chairman OSOPADEC, Hon Gbenga Edema, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, Otito Atikase, Chairman Ilaje local.government, Hon. Olumide Ikuepenikan, Commisioner, OSOPADEC, and Hon Felix Rawa SSA Riverine and Community Relations.
Other members of the Committee for Ese Odo local government area include; Chief Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to the governor as the team leader. Others include Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Special Adviser Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye,
Four Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Hon. Omolewa Shadrack Ojo, Chairman Ese-Odo local government, Hon. Kele Bolodeoku, SSA Community Mobilisation.
In another development in the Northern Senatorial District of the state, was a 400-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, Ondo State was swept away by flood at her residence in Ibaka area of the university community. The incident occurred two weeks ago as the final year female student identified as Doyin Boluwaji slipped while trying to escape from her flooded house located beside a canal. Boluwaji, a student from the Department of Religious and African studies who is yet to be found was said to had tried to move out of her house but got stuck in the flood during torrential rain in the community in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State before been swept away into the canal.
With Boluwaji not so lucky, her landlord was said to have escaped by the whiskers as he climb a tree beside the canal. Confirming the development, the spokesperson of AAUA, Victor Akinpelumi who described the incident as unfortunate, said efforts are being made to locate the victim by some local divers.
According to him, the management of the school led by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and some other principal officers had visited the home of the victim while efforts had been put in place to search for her.The traditional ruler of the town, the Alale of Akungba, Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo, appealed to all relevant authorities, especially the State, Federal government and NEMA to come to the aid of the people affected by the flood.
Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has advised that students of the institution who live in flood-prone areas should be immediately moved to a safer place till the rains subside.
Coordinator of NEMA in Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states, Mr. Olusegun Afolayan gave the advice when lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly paid a sympathy visit to AAUA’s management over the flood.
A reward for their selflessness
After years of selfless services in public places, some physically-challenged people who sweep Lagos pedestrian bridges finally got employment. Muritala Ayinla reports
hey are one of the few physically challenged persons that anyone will pass for a beggar in the city of Lagos. They crawl on pedestrian bridges, busy sweeping and relating with pedestrians politely, begging for alms. Why some of their contemporaries beg for alms, these few Nigerians detest begging, instead they devote their energies into sweeping and cleaning bridges as most Lagos landlords would do to their houses.
For these categories of people living with disabilities, there is an ability in their what many see as their disabilities. They need not beg before they earn a living, even though they are not gainfully employed by any firm in the nation’s commercial nerve centre. Hence, as early as possible, they are found on the bridges cleaning and ensuring that the bridges are tidy for public use. But last Wednesday, their selfless service finally paved the way, as the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA offered them jobs and formalized their daily routine self-assigned duties. What many of their able-bodied counterparts couldn’t get, these Lagos Bridge Sweepers now could boast of being in the service of the Lagos State government. They were exempted from the criteria of having to possess the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, card otherwise known as LASRAA card as many applicants of Lagos State government’s jobs.
Speaking with City Life, one of the sweepers, Adamu Umaru, 45, who sweeps Ojodu Berger Pedestrian Bridge, said he had been in Lagos for the past 18 years, saying that he derived pleasure from cleaning his environment and that was why he took to sweeping Lagos bridges. The Kano State-born physically challenged, who lost his arm to a textile machine while working as a painter in Kano, said that he had no premonition that he would one day be given employment until some government’s agency came to engage him. “I sweep the entire stretch of this pedestrian bridge four times daily to make sure there is no dirt on the bridge. I have swept pedestrian bridge in Lekki, CMS before coming to Berger. I have been told to open my bank account and that money will be paid into it monthly” For Saliu Ibrahim, 48, who hails from Jigawa, it is disgusting for anyone one to rely on begging for a leaving irrespective of the kind of physical disabilities such a person suffers.
The father of 7, said he had been surviving with his family without begging for alms from any pedestrians, saying Nigerians willingly donate money for him while using the bridges. It was learnt that 20 of the physically challenged people known for sweeping public places in the state were employed. They were engaged at the pedestrian bridges in Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja Along Bridge, CMS Bridge and a host of others. They had all been sweeping the bridges before their engagement with the waste management agency. Speaking on the employment, Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, described the move as part of the strategies to empower the physically challenged people in the state. He said that the agency is keen on integrating them into the Authority’s vision of a cleaner and livable environment. He added that the Authority had stepped up its drive to rid the state of waste and it had become necessary to engage all stakeholders, including physically challenged persons.
Gbadegeshin said: “The cleanliness of the Lagos State is a collective responsibility. We need all hands to be on deck to help us realize our vision of building a cleaner city we all will be proud of. That is why we have decided to engage these special sweepers to play their own part in achieving this”, he said. Gbadegesin pointed out that LAWMA had engaged the services of the disabled sweepers, instead of leaving them to beg on the streets, adding that they would be assigned to clean various pedestrian bridges in the state, such as Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja Along Bridge, CMS Bridge and a host of others. He said: “We have mapped out pedestrian bridges where they will be operating such as Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja Along Bridge, CMS Bridge, Palm Groove bridge, Oshodi Oke bridge, Anthony Bus Stop and others. They will ensure that these locations are always cleaned up during the day.” He said there were plans to employ more, urging the sweepers to contribute their own quota towards establishing environmental sustainability in the state. He implored residents to support the efforts of government at restoring environmental dignity, adding that the Authority would not rest on its oars until effective sanitation was entrenched in every part of the metropolis.
When the world gathered to celebrate twins at Igboora
It was excitement galore at the historical city of Igboora in the Ibarapa Central Local Government of Oyo State last Saturday when people from all walks of life including the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemo 111, his Vice in the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Samuel Akindele (Eleruwa of Eruwa), the state Governor Seyi Makinde (who was represented by a member representing the Ibarapa zone in the House of Representatives (Hon. Ajibola Muraina), among others converged to celebrate the natural qualities of twins.
Others in attendance at the world famous ‘Home of Twins’ were: the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olagunju Titiloye; Baba Aso of Iberekodo, Most Senior Apostle Joshua Olusoji Ojo; Dr. Olusola Ayandele (former gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Chairman of the occasion; the Royal Mother of the Day, Ayaba Aanuoluwapo Adeyemi (Alaafin’s queen who also bore twins), various sets of twins, (infants, young and old) from across the South West, among many others. The event put together by the Igboora Community Foundation in conjunction with the Twins World Creations was organized to showcase the tourism and cultural potentials of the community and attract investors into the state with the hope of enlisting the town in the Guinness Book of Records and UNESCO world heritage sites and festival.
All gaily and sartorially dressed for the annual festival, second of its kind being facilitated by the ‘Twins World Creation’ of Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, the town wore a merry mood as families of twins filed out, danced and savour the glamour of being celebrated by the creme de la creme of the society. Few who had not been blessed with twins prayed to have one and be blessed like their neighbours as nearly every household in the town produced at least a set of twins. A study conducted by a British gynecologist, Patrick Nylander, between 2972 – 1982 had surprisingly recorded “an average of 45 to 50 sets of twins per 1,000 live birth in the Southwest of Nigeria, and there are about 30 times more in Igboora than there are in the whole of Europe.
According to a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBS) article, there are about 158 twins per 2,000 newborn in Igboora, the twins capital of the world compare to 5 twins per 1,000 newborns in Europe”. Research had shown that the high rate of fecundity among the Igboora people was attributed to their consumption of amala made from yam powder, and ilasa from okra soup. Yam is scientifically proved to contain gonadatrophins, a chemical that helps women produce multiple eggs. In the array of sets of twins were: the 70-year old Pa Taye Adeleke and Madam Kehinde Akano (nee Adeleke). Taiwo told New Telegraph that his mother had three sets of twins, he had got a set of twins (male and female) and two of his daughters have also given birth to twins. A hair dresser wife (Afolabi Adenike), who hails from Iwere Ile in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State and is married to an Igboora husband has also got her first borns being twins. Asked if she would still love to have another set of twins in spite of the rigour associated with the parenting of the three months old babies, Serifat gleefully said that “I will love to have another when it is time to do another one.”
A set of very identical female twins: Taiwo and Kehinde Kalejaiye who came from Ogun State, hilariously disclosed when asked whether there had ever been experience of mistaken identity from people to them, that ” many people do mistake me for Kehinde and through it we do play pranks. Our boy friends at times mistake us but it will be in the course of discussion that I will tell him that he was talking to Taiwo and not Kehinde, his girl friend. If we want to write tests for each other, we could do so without the teachers discovering because it is only the two of us that know what distinguishes us physically”, she said. Another set of twins Taiwo and Kehinde Alese are artistes. They entertained the guests with their Afro Pop music, while commending the organizers for the well-thought-out festival. Operating on the stage name of AK (AT) Entertainment, the Business Administration graduates look forward to getting married to twins if nature divines it to be so. The Alaafin who felicitated twins, describing them as harbinger of good luck and joy, excited the gathering that he had a set of twins, as well as a set of triplet. The octogenarian said “as I am now, Queen Aanuoluwapo (mother of the twins) will still give birth to another set of twins next year. My organ is still working. It is not dead”, he said jokingly to the excitement of the people.
According to the monarch, “Twins are unique creation that are very important, and we Yorubas also count them worthy. God created them in a unique way because a woman has only one womb to carry a baby. It is now marvelous for a womb that is supposed to carry one child to now carry two. “Yorubas believe that giving birth to twins brings joy and happiness to the family. That is why everybody wants to associate with them either having them as children or as associates. This makes them to have adoring names different from all other children. The chairman of the event, Dr. Olusola Ayadele, said that the twins festival was just the beginning of renaissance, adding that twins are being celebrated all over the world, and it has now become a tourism event in the whole of Ibarapa land. “Here in Igboora, almost every family has twins, and this does not happen anywhere except in Igboora. I want to advice twins to continue to be good ambassadors.”
Meanwhile, the Ibadan, Oyo state- born twins ambassadors, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, confirmed that being twins had brought a lot of good things to them, while saying that the festival was aimed at adding to the economic benefit of Oyo State, and Nigeria at large. According to them, “We are of the opinion that this twins festival can be used to boost the economy of Nigeria through twins tourism. This means that this is a way by which twining can be used to promote and developed our tourism potentials in Igboora”.
“This festival which started last year is therefore, designed to position Oyo State as the foremost twins tourism destination in the world, initiate the development of twins festival as a unique sponsorship property and create activity around Igbo-ora towards attracting of Pilgrimage to the “Land of Twins” or “World Twins Capital”, and improving the economy of the town and neighboring Local Government Areas in particular and Oyo State in general.”
Giving back to their community
he Alumni Association of Nigeria’s Pioneer Business High School, United Christian Secondary School, Apapa, Lagos has committed the 60thAnniversary/Founders’ Day of their alma mater to replacing its decrepit infrastructure. Not too happy with what they described as the insipid condition of “a once high flier amongst schools in Lagos,” they are resolved to return the formerly enviable institution to its “falcon height.”
“We can’t be celebrating when our School is in a mess. Rather than bring out the drums and celebrate lavishly, our Alumni/Alumnae who are based across the world, are using the Anniversary with the theme “Giving Back“ to massively retool the infrastructure of the School that have long gone decrepit as a result of many years of government takeover,” says Alumni President, Mr Tony Iyare
“Our members are of the firm belief that they can’t be celebrating when the School is in shreds and when students are learning under conditions that are worse than that of the early man. “If you go round the School, it is largely replete with broken windows, desks, chairs, doors, ripped white boards, ramshackle buildings, dingy classrooms and a very insipid environment which is not congenial to learning. For those who attended the old school with its beautiful flowers and impeccably cut grasses and with learning conducted under some of the best atmosphere, they simply weep each time they are here,” he reminisced, recalling the school’s glowing days when it operated from its former alluring location on Bombay Crescent.
Iyare, a former special adviser to former Edo State Governor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, reveals that was the reason why members of the Alumni Association decided to put on hold the luncheon that normally accompanies this kind of event. But they are organising a Thanksgiving Service on October 15 to be followed by Career Talk and Prize Giving Day, which the Alumni Association has sponsored for over 15 years as part of its strive to maintain high academic standards in the school.
Mr Iyare, a Journalist and Development Consultant, says “As branches, sets or individuals, our Alumni are working in concert and garnering lots of resources to fix the school’s moribund infrastructure and put it in better shape. After an exhaustive engagement with the school’s management on their needs assessment, we have come up with a long list of projects that we are imploring our members to support. And the responses have been quite overwhelming.”
From the Agriculture and Home Economics Laboratories, classrooms to the staff rooms and the office of the principals of the senior and junior schools are undergoing facelift. The Alumni association is also supplying desks, chairs and standard white boards. The school which admitted its first set of students in January, 1959 and was formally opened on October 15th, 1960 by then Minister of Education, Hon Aja Nwanchukwu, was conceived with a bias for commercial subjects in response to the demands of the Apapa industrial community.
Its lot has been on the downward slide since the change of ownership in 1975. The School which was a high flier in both academics and sports further began to wane when it was relocated from its prime old site on Bombay Crescent to the less fancied site on Liverpool road, both in Apapa.
In 1958, at the invitation of the Federal Government, a Working Committee was formed for the purpose of establishing and administering a secondary school with commercial bias. Representatives of the Anglican, Baptist and Methodist Missions of the Christian Council and the Ministry of Education were included. The collaboration of three Missionary bodies in this happy and constructive partnership was the reason for the words “United Christian” in the School’s name.
Subsequently, the Working Committee was expanded into the Board of Governors which included representatives of some of the main commercial houses of Nigeria. The School, then known as United Christian Secondary Commercial College, was founded in January 1959 by three missions – Anglican, Baptist and Methodist. Situated at No. 34 Bombay Crescent, Apapa, the School was primarily founded to suit the need of the Industrial Apapa Community; hence the curriculum emphasized commercial subjects and secretarial studies at its inception.
The School began on the enviable promise of producing the budding graduates that were expected to oil the path of business development of the fledgling country. Since then, many distinguished professionals in different fields have been produced from the School, which later added science and other technical subjects in the 80s. Its well groomed alumni have lifted its banner both within and outside our country’s shores.
Since early 2000, the United Christian Secondary School Old Students’ Association (UCOSA), founded in 1974, began moves for the former mission owners to reclaim the School in order to stem its downward slide and return it back to its falcon height. This was rekindled after the schools in Lagos State were returned to their former owners, shortly after the advent of the government of Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The move by UCOSA recently elicited positive responses as the Anglican, Methodist and Baptist Missions have kick started the process to endorse a joint application to demand the School from the Lagos State Government. “Our real rebuilding process will begin once the former mission owners take back their school,” Iyare says.
“More importantly, because of our resolve that government take-over has put the School on a reverse gear, we have in the last 16 years pleaded with the former mission owners-Anglican, Methodist and Baptist to take back the School. We are very delighted to report that they’ve heeded our call and the process is now fully on. We hope that very soon their application for the demand of the School will be delivered to the Lagos State Ministry of Education,” he quips.
The Alumni Association is however pleading with the Lagos State Government to, “Urgently clear the brothels and alcoholic shops that are not only constituting a menace to our students and inimical to an environment where our future leaders are being nurtured but they also block the passage to the School.”
The Alumni Association says, “Apart from presenting a security crisis for the School and members of UCOSA who hold meetings there, they are also constructed on drains which itself is a violation of the environmental laws of the state.” It counsels that “Against the backdrop of some recent ugly developments in the state and around the country, it has become imperative to ensure that students learn in very secured and safe condition.”
It also wants government’s assistance for the road leading to the School from Liverpool Road to be extended beyond the gate “so that the debris perennially collecting around the entrance and which defaces its look can be effectively checked.”
UCOSA also implores the government to construct its new prototype 18-classroom block to replace the entire decrepit prefab, otherwise called Jakande buildings, dotting the School “which are posing imminent danger to our students.” “This call has become urgent against the increasing rate of collapsed buildings in the state,” it says.
The Alumni Association also wants government support in its struggle to ensure that the School’s properties that have been lost to trespassers are urgently retrieved.It is also pleading with both the Federal and Lagos State Governments to urgently renovate the neighbouring Queen’s Barracks meant for the police which have become an eyesore and pose some menace to the School.
Odole-Oodua is here!
Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi will, this week, install Sir. Adebutu Kensington as the new Odole-Oodua of Yoruba kingdom. ADEOLU ADEYEMO writes on the event preparation and others
here are many great men that had worked with great intensity to achieve goals in life. Their hands had worked round the clock despite severe cold. They are hands that had braved formidable obstacles in devotion to contributions to humanity and society at large.
One of such is Sir Adebutu Adebukunola Kensington who had wordlessly added values to the lives of many people in the country with his dynamic and creative wisdom and as a result of this, chosen to be installed as Odo-Ile Oodua of Yoruba kingdom by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Saturday, October 19th.
In preparation for the programme, the planning committee members saddled with the responsibility under the leadership of Aare Kola Oyefeso and a member of the committee who is also the Ooni’s cultural ambassador, Ms Morounranti Asabi had made every necessary arrangement to make the event a heroic one.
The House of Oduduwa announced that the prestigious chieftaincy title of Odole Oodua will be conferred on Adebutu a.k.a. Dodondawa popularly known as Baba Ijebu, October 19 at the Ile-Oodua. In a statement signed by the monarch spokes person, Comrade Moses Olafare pointed out that, “this will be the first of such conferment by Oba Ogunwusi since his ascension to the throne as the 51st Ooni in the third dynasty of Ife about four years ago.”
Olafare quoted Ooni of Ife to have said that, the Odole is a special office which works closely with the Ooni in rallying the descendants of Oduduwa wherever they are in the world for unity, peace and progress of the race. The Odole Oodua, a position once occupied by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and subsequently by Chief G.O.K Ajayi is a highly revered chieftaincy in Yorubaland pioneered by the great Oranmiyan while he was still a Prince of Ife. Oranmiyan served as a rallying point and stabilizing force among the powerful empires within the expansive Oduduwa territory before becoming the Ooni in Ife after his exploits which cut across Benin and Oyo kingdoms where he established his royal dynasties which have been in existence till date.”
Historically, “the office has its roots in the remarkable roles played by Oranmiyan, the great ruler of old Oyo and Benin kingdoms. Oranmiyan was virile, bold, adventurous, circumspect, dutiful and at the service of his other siblings. He stood as an effective link between them. It was his commitment to a united Oduduwa family that is referenced in the fragment of his panegyric “akantunkansi or as’otuns’osi, akinn’ile akinl’ogun” (the great link to both sides, the brave both at home and at war. Even though both Benin and Oyo kingdoms were at a point most powerful domains within the expansive Oduduwa territory, Oranmiyan ensured that they never overran each other.”
“The traditional title of the Odole of Ife has been retained as part of Ife’s social and political system and specially conferred on distinguished Oodua descendants who in present times can replicate the roles played by Oranmiyan.”
Like his predecessor, “Sir Adebutu’s exemplary life achievements and awesome potentials for positive social transformation were a crucial factor in his consideration for the prestigious position.”
“The choice of Adebutu as the Odole Oodua is also in recognition of his philanthropy, positive contributions to human development, and promotion of our prestigious cultural values and traditions as descendants of Oduduwa. The Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) and the medical laboratory and Maternity Centre established in 2005 among other commitments to the service of the poor and other vulnerable people in the society attest to this.”
“All the necessary rites attached to the installation are being observed ahead of the installation ceremony slated. The kings, the high chiefs (AGBA IFE) and chief priests (THE ISOROS) are atop of the coronation rites which will reach the climax on the eve of the event in October 2019.”
Speaking on his readiness for the title, Adebutu said he was prepared for his new traditional title, saying the importance of it transcends other chieftaincy tittles.
According to him, “without mincing words, I know the importance of the new title. And for your information, many kings know I won’t take any other chieftaincy title after my coronation as Odole Oodua. They also know the importance of it.”
The business mogul, who will clock 84 on October 24, said the revered title would strengthen his crusade for a united Yoruba race. He added that he has a cordial relationship with Yoruba monarchs, adding that, performing in his new role will be a walk in the park.
“Without sounding arrogant, I am humble to say that many of the Kabiyesis are my friends. If you notice any of my occasions, all the Kabiyesis are always present. And before I was announced as the recipient of this sacred position which had only been occupied by Oranmiyan, Awolowo and GOK Ajayi, I have been taking steps to ensure that there is unity among the Yoruba monarchs not even knowing I was being watched.
