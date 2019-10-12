Banditry: Committee indicts 5 Zamfara Emirs

A

12-year-old girl (name withheld) has been delivered of a baby girl at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) in Edo State.

The minor was said to have been raped repeatedly by a popular pastor, a native doctor and a neighbour who are presently in the custody of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The trio, according to the agency, would be arraigned in court next week.

It was learnt that the pastor is aged 30, the herbalist (59) and the third suspect aged 30.

A source close to NAPTIP said the suspects had confessed to have carnal knowledge of the girl.

The young mother was admitted at the ISTH for preeclampsia (one of the hypertensive disorders in pregnancy) and she was booked for an emergency caesarean section (CS).

The source said she was later delivered of a baby girl.

It was learnt that the victim lost her father at the age of five and was asked to stay with the pastor when she was six years old.

The pastor was said to have slept with her repeatedly until she was taken away to stay with the native doctor who also took his own turns to rape her.

She was said to have been taken away again to stay with her aunty but a neighbour raped her several times until she got pregnant.

A doctor at the ISTH, Dr. Eugene Usifoh, on his Facebook page, described the little girl’s ordeal as one of unhappy story.

Usifoh said the man inside of him left which left him in total disarray and almost in tears.

He wrote: “You know what? She is just 12 years old, yes a minor who hasn’t even seen her first menses and since ovulation occurs before menstruation, she probably ovulated and sadly her first ovulation got her pregnant at this tender age.

“I really don’t know the kind of supervision she got from her care givers but one thing I know is that they failed to protect her, they failed to shield her from the wickedness of this world, they failed to perform their duties as care givers and guardians, as such, life got her scared. Imagine being a mother at 12.

“A devastating tale, however, the abused child has the tendency to be abused again, if she isn’t rescued now, she’ll probably have three or more babies before she becomes an adult and that’s if she lives up to adulthood and survives the complications of pregnancy as well as those of sexual abuse and every other difficulties which she would surely face. Think about the risk of contacting sexually transmitted infection/disease or VVF.

“Therefore, we are appealing to all well-meaning Edo sons, daughters and Nigerians at large for their assistance in order to save this helpless girl and her two days old baby.

“Spread the word, there’s a 12 years old in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua, Edo State that needs to be rescued. Whoever this may get to, please help save this young mother and her baby; help give them a better life.”

