Bank processing fee: Another hurdle for manufacturers

Following recent pronouncement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to re-introduce processing fee on certain transactions, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is weighing the impact on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)’s businesses. Taiwo Hassan reports

When the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced its decision to increase charges on transactions in the country, many business owners and operators in the informal sector of the economy were concerned over the fate of small businesses.

In fact, most worrisome for them is how to fit into a rare financial system that is against carrying huge cash around during business transaction.

According to the CBN, the new policy is not meant to bring down SMEs businesses but to safeguard the country’s economy.

For the apex bank, if the Nigerian economy is to compete effectively with those of developed countries, a payment system that discourages cash channels is desirable

In the right sense, it is time SMEs aligned with current happenings in the developed world even as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement kicks-off in the continent soon.

MAN’s stance

However, in its reaction to the apex bank’s decision, MAN warned that implementation of the policy would have negative impact on micro, small and medium enterprises, which are clearly the engine room for growth of the economy and employment generation.

The association is concerned with the possible implication on SMEs businesses, saying that CBN should think out of the box so as not to allow the policy adversely affect small businesses.

MAN’s Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in a statement, made available to this newspaper in Lagos, said even though one may agree with the CBN governor that it is in public interest to promote an efficient payment system, there is need to examine the route to choose to achieve that objective.

Ajayi-Kadir was quoted as saying that the crux of the matter appeared to be a recurring decimal in the administration of the country’s monetary policy interventions.

He explained that the apex bank’s circular, which directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to charge on deposits, in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals, three per cent processing fees for individual accounts, withdrawals in excess of N500,000 and five per cent for corporate accounts withdrawal in excess of N3 million would have inimical implication on the economy despite CBN’s stance that it was in the public interest to promote an efficient payment system.

Ajayi-Kadir stated further that the apex bank also introduced processing fees for cash lodgments of two per cent above N500,000.00 for individual accounts and three per cent for lodgment above N3 million for corporate accounts.

The MAN director-general lamented that the hierarchy of the CBN hurriedly imposed the new cashless policy without consultations, sensitization campaigns before the announcement was made.

According to him, there is a need for amendment in the administration of the country’s monetary policy interventions on this new cashless policy, which must be looked at holistically, especially as it affects small businesses in Nigeria.

CBN’s position

In order to douse the tension, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, defended the policy, saying that it was new dawn in the way Nigerians carry cash around.

He assured the organised private sector, business owners and operators that there was no need to panic since the policy is to ensure an efficient payment system in the country.

The apex bank governor explained that contrary to claims in some quarters that many Nigerians would suffer the negative impact of the policy, only about five to 10 per cent of bank customers would be affected.

Emefiele was quoted as saying that if the Nigerian economy was to compete effectively with those of developed countries, a payment system that discourages cash channels was desirable

He said that before the cashless policy was first inaugurated in 2012, a lot of stakeholder engagements were done to sensitise Nigerians on its benefits.

The CBN governor explained that the policy was suspended in 2014 to allow more payment channels to be developed by deposit money banks, saying that since the policy was suspended, currency management cost had continued to increase year-on-year at an average annual growth rate of 33 per cent.

Business owners’ reactions

Amid the row, many business owners and operators are wary of their investments and businesses over the apex bank’s move.

Speaking with a cross-section of some entrepreneurs over the weekend, they said the new policy regime by the apex bank was a game changer that needs to be looked at once again.

Emmanuel Okoro, a seller of paints and building materials in Lagos, said the policy was not well thought out, saying that he was watching the scenario with keen interest.

According to him, the whole idea of cashless policy, however noble, is now being eroded with the stringent measures being introduced by CBN.

“Initially, when they introduced the policy, I was all for it. But with the additional cost it will now impose on businesses, especially SMEs, I don’t think it is in order,” he noted.

With the new policy in place, Okoro has since put a point of sales (POS) payment in place in some of his stores. He, however, raised a vital point that due to poor technology interface there are times customers are unable to make payment through POS, and have to resort to paying in cash.

Echoing similar sentiments, Miss. Asabe Mikail, who is a major distributor of telecommunication accessories, said the policy didn’t have consideration for traders.

“The most annoying thing is that even in the so-called cashless transactions, these transactions attract charges too, even the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions attract charges, so is it not extortion?” she queried.

For Alhaji Adebisi Rafiu, a flour merchant, he would need to adjust to the new policy and expect to be guided by his bank on how it will not affect his thriving business.

He said; “I have lots of customers that come to my warehouse to buy flour for bread making and other food confectionaries and come here with cash. So, I will lean on my bank to give me direction on the new cashless policy. But I think it is a good policy in the long term.”

Last line

With MAN and others’ positions on the new cashless policy, all eyes will be on CBN to consider other options to achieve its cashless policy schedule to be fully implemented throughout the country from March 31, 2020.

