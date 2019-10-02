Banks pressured as nation grapples with oil dependence

With Nigeria’s political class over the years failing to set the country on the right path by reducing its dependence on oil revenue, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not only stepped up its developmental activities, it has also increased pressure on deposit money banks (DMBs) to help grow the economy, writes Tony Chukwunyem

iven that beginning from the early 80s, the Nigerian economy has always been negatively impacted by a slump in crude oil prices, various administrations since then usually took office with a pledge to reduce the nation’s dependence on oil revenue.

However, latest official data indicates that oil exports still brings in over 90 per cent of foreign exchange earnings.

Indeed, despite becoming the continent’s largest economy in 2014, Nigeria’s inability to tackle poverty over the years resulted in the country being ranked by the Brookings Institution in June 2018 as the nation with the highest number of extremely poor people.

According to the report, the number of Nigerians in extreme poverty increases by six people every minute.

The report stated: “According to our projections, Nigeria has already overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extremely poor in early 2018, and the Democratic Republic of Congo could soon take over the number two spot.

“At the end of May 2018, our trajectories suggest that Nigeria had about 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million. What is more, extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute, while poverty in India continues to fall.”

CBN’s developmental functions

As part of efforts to address the issue, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) especially under the leadership of its current Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and his predecessor, Lamido Sanusi, stepped up the apex bank’s developmental activities, which see it providing funding for critical sectors of the economy through intervention programes.

For instance, speaking at the CBN’s Special Day at the Abuja International Trade Fair last week, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, disclosed that the regulator currently had 29 intervention programmes targeted at various stakeholders groups such as framers, women, youth, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He said: “Some of these interventions, which had contributed significantly in driving Nigeria’s economic growth and development include, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) designed to channel low interest funds to the MSMEs sub- sector to enhance access by entrepreneurs, especially women and people living with disability.”

However, in addition to its intervention programmes, the CBN has, in the wake of the economic recession of 2016, increased pressure on DMBs to more actively carry out their role as financial Intermediaries which efficiently allocate funds from savers to borrowers. Although the country exited the recession in Q2 2017, economic growth continues to be sluggish.

LDR directive

In fact, after months of trying to use moral suasion to try to get banks to reduce their investments in treasury bills and bonds and to increase lending to the real sector of the economy, the CBN in early July this year issued a circular raising DMBs’ Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) to 60 per cent (meaning that banks must lend out up to 60 per cent of their customer deposits) by September 30 and warned that lenders that failed to comply risked seeing their cash reserve ratios increased to 50 per cent. This means that 50 per cent of a bank’s deposit will be immediately sent to the CBN.

To determine the 60 per cent ratio which, according to the CBN, would be reviewed quarterly, the Apex Bank said it will assign SME, Mortgage, Retail and Consumer lending a combined weighting of 150 per cent.

Although rating agencies such as Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings have warned that the directive is unlikely to unlock credit, unless the government addresses other structural bottlenecks to investment in the Nigerian economy, the CBN seemed set last Friday, at least, to enforce the directive.

CBN Governor, Emefiele, was reported by Bloomberg as saying that most of the country’s banks had obeyed the directive, adding that those that failed to do so would face penalties by October1.

He was quoted as saying that “compliance level has been excellent. Not all the banks have complied, naturally. Sanctions will be administered by Oct 1.”

Critics, have, however, warned that the move could make banks to be exposed to higher loan losses which could impact significantly on their profitability.

They also noted that the directive will compel DMBs to invest heavily on strategies that can help mitigate against lending risk, thus increasing their cost to income ratios.

AGSMEIS

Furthermore, as industry watchers have pointed out, even before making the LDR announcement, CBN had encouraged DMBs to establish the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), which entails the lenders setting aside five per cent of their profit to support Agric business and SMEs.

Take-off of National Microfinance Bank

However, the CBN’s stance was that the tough LDR directive was needed because while the intervention programmes such as the MSMEDF and AGSMEIS had pooled billions of naira, the funds were not getting to the target sectors as quickly as the Banking watchdog intended.

According to Emefiele, the situation led the CBN into collaborating with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to establish a National Microfinance Bank, which would leverage on the existing NIPOST presence in the 774 local government areas across the country and help Nigerians access intervention funds as well as assist the CBN’s financial inclusion drive.

As the CBN governor told bank CEOs at a retreat in December 2018, while announcing the establishment of the National MFB, which he said would commence operations in January this year, “today, the central bank has N220 billion that is set aside under the micro small and medium enterprise fund. Nigerians where happy when they heard that the banks out of their magnanimity decided that 5 per cent of their profit would be set aside to support Agric business and SMEs.

“We have over N60 billion sitting in the banks currently in CBN and why should that money be sitting in CBN and just be earning treasury bill rates. It is meant for the micro small and medium enterprises and for the weak in our economy that would not ordinarily have access to knock at your door.”

Emefiele’s reappointment

Significantly, analysts believe that Emefiele’s doggedness in ensuring that the banking industry plays a more effective role in growing the economy was responsible for the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment for a second term in office. He thus became the first CBN governor to be reappointed for a second term since 1999.

After the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate, the CBN governor, at a world press conference on June 24 , unveiled a five-year agenda, in which he promised to facilitate access to financial services to 95 per cent eligible Nigerians by 2024.

According to him, CBN, during the period, will encourage DMBs to direct more focus in supporting the education sector, grow the country’s external reserves and support efforts at diversifying the economy through the Apex Bank’s intervention programmes in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

He said: “Put succinctly, our priorities at CBN over the next five years are the following; first, preserve domestic macroeconomic and financial stability; second, foster the development of a robust payments system infrastructure that will increase access to finance for all Nigerians thereby raising the financial inclusion rate in the country; third, continue to work with the deposit money banks to improve access to credit for not only small holder farmers and MSMEs but also consumer credit and mortgage facilities for bank customers.

”Our intervention support shall also be extended to our youth population who possess entrepreneurship skills in the creative industry,” Emefiele added

Planned recapitalisation

However, the headline-grabber from Emefiele’s press conference was his announcement that CBN planned to implement a programme of recapitalising the banking industry to position Nigerian banks among the top 500 in the world.

The CBN boss said: “In the next five years, we intend to pursue a programme of recapitalising the banking industry to position Nigerian banks among the top 500 in the world. Banks will therefore be required to maintain higher levels of capital, as well as liquid assets in order to reduce the impact of an economic crisis on the financial system.”

Managed float exchange rate regime

Emefiele also used the press conference to reiterate that in order to maintain exchange rate stability, CBN will continue to operate a managed float exchange rate regime, to reduce the impact the continuous volatility in the exchange rate could have on the country’s economy.

More forex restrictions loom

Interestingly, less than two months after the press conference, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman issued a statement in which the president was reported as saying that he had directed CBN to stop providing FX for food imports.

The president said Nigeria had achieved “steady improvement in agricultural production and attainment of full food security,” adding that the country’s foreign reserves should be used strictly for diversification of the economy and not for encouraging more dependence on foreign food.

Responding to questions from journalists on the president’s directive a few days later, Emefiele said CBN would carry out the instruction, noting that the directive is in line with the regulator’s foreign exchange policies that started since 2016.

He said: “If you recall, we started with about 41 items (food and non-food items), because we believe that those items can be produced in the country. As we stand today, there are about 43 items on that list and I will say substantially most of them are food items.

“I will say that, to be honest, we would aggressively go more into the list of items that are being imported into the country; items that can be produced in Nigeria.

“I will like to stress that we would ensure that more of these items will get on the list of items that are going to be restricted from accessing foreign exchange in Nigerian banking industry not just from the CBN source.”

Last line

However, as a financial expert, Ben Ofili, argued: “Despite the CBN’s good intentions and no matter the amount of pressure it puts on commercial banks to increase lending to the real sector, nothing really significant will be achieved if the right fiscal policies are not in place.”

