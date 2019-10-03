Battling against immoralities

Women in Ebonyi Central Senatorial District of Ebonyi State have resolved to put an end to all manner of immoralities that pose threats to their homes. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki

Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone comprises four local governments; Ishielu, Ezza North, Ezza South and Ikwo Local Government Areas.

Like every other place in the society, the zone has lots of social vices, including rape, defilement, armed robbery, cultism, drug abuse, kidnapping, teenage pregnancies, among others.

To address the ugly trends, women from the zone rose from their summit and took drastic decisions. The summit was organized by the Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Women Affairs, Mrs. Nkechinyere Udoku, with the theme: “Building our homes in order to build a better Ebonyi State.”

Addressing the women, Udoku said the theme was apt in view of moral decadence in the society. She noted that the whole world looked up to women to address the problem as home builders and called for proper upbringing of children.

She called on the women to support wife of the state Governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, in the fight against rape, child abuse and other harmful practices against the girl child and women by taking the matter up any time it occurred to enable the victims get justice.

“We should live up to our responsibilities as women for the growth of Ebonyi State. We should help in the fight against cultism by giving our children proper home training”, she said.

In her remarks, Chairman of Ezza North Local Government Area, Dr. Nora Aloh, who represented wife of the state Governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, described increase in immoralities in Ebonyi Central Zone as alarming.

She lamented that cultism has almost taken over the zone and called on mothers to stand against the problem.

“The society today is full of all sorts of vices; cultism, rape, kidnapping, trafficking of our girls, abuse of different kinds, etc. I don’t know what the society is turning to. I don’t really understand. We really need to be praying every day. We also need to step up our duties as home builders to correct all these anomalies.

“Look at what is happening in our zone. How can we make it better? How can we call back our children from cultism? It is raving the society here. It is increasing on daily basis. The governor has been talking much about it. He has waged serious war against it. We as mothers, should not fold our hands. We should support the fight. We must do something about it. Our children in schools are killing themselves; this group will go and attack the other one and they will kill some persons. So, we really need to do something about this.

“The issue of raping our girls; that one is very common and it is difficult for our mothers to resolve these cases. When the victims are encouraged to report, they will report and they will withdraw. Because of this, the perpetrators have been going their normal businesses. This meeting calls for sober reflection and I encourage the Special

Assistant to the Governor on Women Affairs; let this meeting continue, let us be rotating it among the local governments because it will help us to fight this social vices”, Aloh stated.

In a lecture, which focused on Child Development, a seasoned Nurse, Mrs. Frances Mgbada, blamed mothers on the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies, abortion and all forms of immoralities in the society.

She declared that women have failed the society by not performing their duties in their home as according to her, a lot of mothers no longer care about their children.

Mgbada said a lot of mothers have shied away from educating their children about sex and urged them to start early to teach them about sex to avoid learning it from their peers which she said will be disastrous to their families and the society in general.

“Start early to teach your children about sex because first thing they want to see, they want to hear, they want to taste during adolescent stage in their lives is sex. Don’t pretend about sex. Be direct while educating them on it. Tell them the simple truth about their reproductive systems and how the child can be pregnant if she has sex with a man. Don’t hide anything about sex from the child because she will definitely learn it outside and she must practice what she learnt on that outside. You must do this to avoid your child being pregnant, which will terminate her future.

“If you refused to do what you are supposed to do by grooming her properly and she gets pregnant, don’t ever support her to abort the pregnancy, and don’t take her to where the pregnancy can be aborted so that you will not be ashamed of yourself that your daughter became pregnant in your home. The girl may no longer be pregnant if she happens to get married in future because the abortion she had damaged her womb. You may even lose your daughter in the course of the abortion.

“The adolescent stage of any child is a very critical period. Parents must be careful in this stage because it when the child fully develop. During this stage, girls see themselves as having arrived in the society. Their reproductive organs develop fully and they always behave as if no other person exists in the society, except them. Those of them who are not well trained, misbehave a lot and they don’t obey their parents.

“Once a girl starts menstruating, her character changes immediately. She doesn’t obey you anymore and it is during that time that men will start approaching her; admiring her and doing all sort of things to lure her into sex.

“From this adolescent stage, they enter into teens; 13-19 years. This stage is a very sensitive time and you as a mother must take care of your daughter and son. A lot of children get spoilt at this stage; they join bad groups; some go into prostitution, armed robbery, cultism and other bad things.

“A lot of our children have been initiated into cultism in Primary schools and the problem is from us. We have failed the society in proper upbringing of our children. We no longer care to ask or check the type of friends our children keep. In our presence, they carry guns, cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapons pursuing their fellow human beings to kill them. What a hell? We watch them helplessly kill their fellow human being”, she said.

In a lecture, Bar. Onyedikachi Ikedichi of Federation of International Women Lawyers(FIDA) who spoke on Violence Against Persons And Prohibition Law(VAAP) enacted by the state, said FIDA, apart from fighting for oppressed women, also fight for men who are maltreated by their wives.

She regretted that many women have continued to maltreat their husbands and are always at the forefront of taking complaints to the organization.

Ikedichi condemned increasing cases of rape, child defilement and other harmful practices against girls and women with complainants/victims withdrawing back when the matter is taken up to enable them get justice. She said such actions have frustrated the fight against the ugly trends.

“There is a particular place in this state a man died and the family carried the corpse of the man without any form of embalmment and kept in a room with the wife and locked it for seven days. They made the woman to sleep with the corpse for seven days to confirm or otherwise that it is not the woman that killed the man. Do you know the smell of the corpse is enough to kill the woman? It was after the whole thing and the man buried that the matter came to FIDA”, she said.

